Best camera cases & bags that you surely need

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 15, 2022 17:04 IST

Summary:

In this era where photography through a professional camera has become a new career option, every photographer or an individual with a DSLR needs a bag or a case to carry it easily. This article has compiled a list of the best camera cases and bags that camera owners and photographers can buy at an affordable price. Looking for a list of the best camera cases & bags to keep your DSLR camera? Here are some of the best options for you.

Best Camera Cases & Bags

Purchasing the best camera cases & bags will protect your camera from damage, dust, knocks, and bumps. Camera bags and cases keep you close to the camera and make it handy to carry. In this modern era, where professional photography has become a career opportunity, photographers often look for the best camera case & bag for their DSLR cameras. According to a research report, the camera cases and bags market will surpass the revenue of 3.3 billion USD by the end of 2030. It will show a sluggish growth of 3 per cent or more by 2030. Here is a compiled list of the ten best camera cases & bags that you must have for your camera.

10 Best camera cases and bags for you

1. SIDRUM WF-18 DSLR/SLR Camera Shoulder Bag Case

It is a well-known and one of the best camera cases & bags that is compatible with Nikon, Canon, and Sony mirrorless cameras. It has other notable features like anti-shock and a waterproof system. It also has a back zipper pocket for keys, chargers, cards, & storage compartments. One can keep a filter cloth, SD card box, or other camera cleaning kit in its inner compartment. It also has net pockets on both sides.

Specifications

  • Brand: SIDRUM WF
  • Camera compatibility: Sony, Nikon, Canon, etc.
  • Material: Polyurethane coating super nylon
  • Water-proof: Yes
  • Colour: Black
  • Shoulder strap: Adjustable
  • Weight: 436 g

ProsCons
  • Stylish and compact design 
  • Build quality could have been better 
  • Water-resistant 
 
  • Multiple compartments to keep different parts and kits of the cameras 
 
SIDRUM WF-18 DSLR/SLR Camera Shoulder Bag Case with Adjustable Shoulder Strap & Rain Cover, Compatible for Nikon, Canon, Sony Mirrorless Cameras - Waterproof - Breathable - Anti Shock (Orange-Black)
43% off
569 999
Buy now

2. Caden K1 Case Bag for DSLR Camera

It is another stylish camera case bag that is compact and can easily hold the camera and its equipment. It is a robust camera case & protects the camera from dust, damage, and scratches. Its rigid and durable foam exterior and padded anti-shock interior make it a unique choice for one of the best camera cases & bags,

Specifications

  • Brand: Caden
  • Camera compatibility: Canon, Panasonic, etc.
  • Build material: High-quality waterproof nylon
  • Water-proof: Yes
  • Colour: Army green
  • Shoulder strap: Adjustable
  • Weight: 610 g

ProsCons
  • Stylish and trendy design 
  • The price is slightly high 
  • 10mm thick layers of clapboard with anti-shock interior 
 
  • Water-resistant 
 
Caden K1 Case Bag for DSLR Camera - Black
40% off
1,785 2,999
Buy now

3. SMILEDRIVE Waterproof DSLR Backpack

It is a large-sized and one of the best camera cases and bags that has customizable padded dividers to keep different camera parts within it. It also allows you to remove the bag dividers from the interior and use it as a regular bag. This high-quality camera bag comes at an affordable price.

Specifications

  • Brand: SMILEDRIVE
  • Camera compatibility: Canon, Panasonic, Sony, etc.
  • Build material: High-quality fabric
  • Water-proof: Yes
  • Colour: Black + Orange
  • Shoulder strap: Adjustable
  • Weight: 560 g

ProsCons
  • Large space with multiple compartments 
  • Build quality could have been better 
  • Removable dividers 
 
  • Integrated rain cover 
 
SMILEDRIVE, "Toll Free Support - 1800-1234-414" Waterproof DSLR Camera , Lens Accessories Carry Case Backpack for All SLR Cameras (Black and Orange)
44% off
899 1,599
Buy now

4. Favria Water-resistant Camera Bag, DSLR Camera Shoulder Bag

It is another water-resistant & high-quality DSLR shoulder bag case that is perfect for carrying your camera for outdoor travel & long-distance journey. Apart from camera kits & parts, it can also fit small tripods, camera cleaners, etc. It is compatible with Nikon, Canon, and Sony mirrorless cameras.

Specifications

  • Brand: Favria
  • Camera compatibility: Canon, Nikon, Sony mirrorless cameras, etc.
  • Build material: Highly dense polyester nylon
  • Water-proof: Yes
  • Colour: Black
  • Shoulder strap: Adjustable
  • Weight: 400 g

ProsCons
  • Excellent travel companion 
  • No extra space or compartment for other non-camera kits 
  • Lightweight build quality 
 
  • Water-resistant 
 
Favria Water Resistant Camera Bag, DSLR Camera Shoulder Bag, Outdoor Travel Camera Bag Case for Nikon Canon Sony Mirrorless Cameras, Lens, Tripod and Accessories - Red Zip
30% off
699 999
Buy now

5. Travalate Black Classic DSLR Camera Shoulder Bag Case with Adjustable Shoulder Strap

It is a lightweight, high-quality, splash, and dust-proof bag. It is one of the best camera cases & bags because its stitching gets reinforced & is easy to carry. This anti-tearing shoulder bag has a stylish look and allows you to keep all camera parts and kits within it.

Specifications

  • Brand: Travalate
  • Camera compatibility: Nikon, Canon, Panasonic, Sony, etc.
  • Build material: Water-resistant nylon and polyester
  • Water-proof: Yes
  • Colour: Black
  • Shoulder strap: Adjustable
  • Weight: 900 g

ProsCons
  • Water-resistant 
  • Costlier than other products on the list 
  • Lightweight and best for photographers 
 
  • Easy to carry 
 
Travalate® Black Classic DSLR Camera Shoulder Bag Case with Adjustable Shoulder Strap, Compatible for Nikon, Canon, Sony Mirrorless Cameras | Waterproof | Breathable Mesh | Anti-Shock
42% off
1,099 1,899
Buy now

6. DIGITEK (DCB 001) Waterproof Camera Bag, Lightweight DSLR Backpack

This camera backpack is one of the best camera cases & bags that can hold all camera equipment and parts. This well-padded bag has dividers to help you keep different camera parts in separate compartments. It is also an excellent camera case bag for those who travel with their camera.

Specifications

  • Brand: DIGITEK
  • Camera compatibility: Canon, Nikon, Sony mirrorless cameras, etc.
  • Build material: Highly dense and high-quality polyester
  • Water-proof: Yes
  • Colour: Black
  • Shoulder strap: Adjustable
  • Weight: 200 g

ProsCons
  • Water-resistant 
  • Costlier than other products in the list 
  • Lightweight and best for photographers 
 
  • Easy to carry 
 
Digitek® (DCB 001 Waterproof Camera Bag, Lightweight DSLR Backpack, Lens Accessories Carry Case for All DSLR Cameras-Made in India
35% off
1,299 1,995
Buy now

7. VTS Camera Backpack Bag Waterproof Shock

It is a multipurpose camera backpack with a shock-proof and water-proof design. It does not just fit DSLR with lens attached flash, but can also accommodate extra lenses & personal gear. The large space pocket contains organized storage for daily essentials, plus a protective fit pocket for a tablet or small-sized laptop. All these features indeed make it one of the best camera cases & bags.

Specifications

  • Brand: VTS
  • Camera compatibility: Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony mirrorless cameras, etc.
  • Build material: Highly dense water-proof polyester nylon
  • Water-proof: Yes
  • Colour: Black
  • Shoulder strap: Adjustable
  • Weight: 2 kg

ProsCons
Shock-proof and Water-resistant The overall bag weight is heavy 
Large storage space  
Can fit small-sized laptops or tablets also.  
VTS® Camera Backpack Bag Waterproof Shock Proof for Camera Lens Accessories Shoulder Carry Bag Case for DSLR, Nikon, Sony, Canon, Olympus, Pentax & Others-Made in India
50% off
1,999 4,000
Buy now

8. Cosmus Horizon DSLR Camera Backpack Bag with Laptop Compartment

Cosmus camera bags are well-padded camera case bags that can store different camera lenses along with the camera. It has adjustable multi-block cushion grids, a water-proof EVA base, and back padding. In this bag, you can store small accessories in its zipped compartments, besides camera kits.

Specifications

  • Brand: Cosmus
  • Camera compatibility: Canon, Nikon, Sony mirrorless cameras, etc.
  • Build material: Water-proof polyester nylon
  • Water-proof: Yes
  • Colour: Black
  • Shoulder strap: Adjustable
  • Weight: 1.25 kg

ProsCons
  • Adjustable grids for lenses 
  • Too costly compared to others on the list 
  • Water-resistant 
 
  • Large storage space 
 
Cosmus Horizon DSLR Camera Backpack Bag with Laptop Compartment & well padded adjustable grids for Lenses
Check Price on Amazon

9. Osaka Pro Series-11 Waterproof DSLR Backpack Camera Bag

It is a multipurpose camera backpack with a shock-proof and water-proof design. It is one of the best camera cases and bags that help professional photographers carry the camera, along with other accessories (lens, tripod, cleaner, flashlight, etc.). It also features adjustable multi-block cushion grids and back pads for better carrying comfort, making it one of the best camera cases & bags.

Specifications

  • Brand: Osaka
  • Camera compatibility: Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony mirrorless cameras, etc.
  • Build material: Water-resistant nylon and polyester
  • Water-proof: Yes
  • Colour: Black
  • Shoulder strap: Adjustable
  • Weight: 2.01 kg

ProsCons
  • Robust build quality at this affordable price 
  • The overall bag weight is heavy 
  • Shock absorber 
 
  • Adjustable grids for lenses and camera accessories 
 
Osaka Pro Series-11 Waterproof DSLR Backpack Camera Bag, Lens Accessories Carry Case for Nikon, Canon, Olympus, Pentax & Others-Made in India
70% off
899 2,999
Buy now

10. Strabo Interstellar Classic Medium DSLR Camera Bag

It is a classic, medium-sized camera case bag that is good for those who want to carry the camera on their shoulder. It has a zippered accessory pocket, an adjustable shoulder strap, and a memory card pocket. It also has an adjustable shoulder strap. Due to its compact design and easy-to-carry option, it is popular among individuals and camera owners.

Specifications

  • Brand: Strabo Interstellar
  • Camera compatibility: Canon, Nikon, etc.
  • Build material: Nylon
  • Waterproof: Yes
  • Colour: Black
  • Shoulder strap: Adjustable
  • Weight: 600 g

ProsCons
  • Water-resistant
  • Build quality could have been better 
  • Compact and easy-to-carry 
 
  • Multiple zipped accessory pockets 
 
Strabo Interstellar Classic Medium DSLR Camera Bag (Orange Interior)
Check Price on Amazon

Feature comparison table

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SIDRUM WF-18 DSLR/SLR Camera Shoulder Bag Case Lightweight and very easy-to-carry Moderate build quality It is water resistant 
Caden K1 Case Bag for DSLR Camera Lightweight and easy-to-carry Good build quality It is water resistant 
SMILEDRIVE Waterproof DSLR Backpack Lightweight and easy-to-carry Moderate build quality It is water resistant 
Favria Water Resistant Camera Bag, DSLR Camera Shoulder Bag Lightweight and very easy-to-carry Good build quality It is water resistant 
Travalate Black Classic DSLR Camera Shoulder Bag Case Not that lightweight Excellent build quality It is water resistant 
DIGITEK (DCB 001) Waterproof Camera Bag, Lightweight DSLR Backpack Extremely lightweight Excellent build quality It is water resistant 
VTS Camera Backpack Bag Waterproof Shock Not that lightweight Excellent build quality It is water resistant 
Cosmus Horizon DSLR Camera Backpack Bag with Laptop Compartment Not that lightweight Excellent build quality It is water resistant 
Osaka Pro Series-11 Waterproof DSLR Backpack Camera BagNot that lightweightGood build qualityIt is water resistant
Strabo Interstellar Classic Medium DSLR Camera BagLightweight and easy-to-carryModerate build qualityIt is water resistant

Best value for money

Favria Water-resistant Camera Bag, DSLR Camera Shoulder Bag is one of the best camera cases & bags for camera owners, photographers who travel and anyone who wants to keep their camera safe from dust, shock, water, etc. It is perfect for carrying your camera for outdoor travel & long-distance journey. Apart from camera kits & parts, it can also fit small tripods, camera cleaners, etc., at this affordable price. 

Best overall product

Travalate Black Classic DSLR Camera Shoulder Bag Case with Adjustable Shoulder Strap is the best camera case & bag overall because it is lightweight, high-quality, and dust-proof, with a stylish design and a large compartment to store the camera and accessories. It comes at an affordable range and makes it perfect for travel and carrying somewhere nearby. With all these features, it surely is one of the best camera cases & bags.

How to find the best camera cases & bags for safekeeping and carrying the camera?

To grab the best camera cases and bags at a considerable price, you should determine the specifications (like colour, design, stitch quality, adjustable compartment, and water-proof feature) you need according to your requirement. Amazon is a marketplace where you can search for your preferred camera cases & bags. Also, based on your carrying comfort (shoulder or back), you can choose the best camera cases & bags. From the Amazon app, you can filter out the appropriate bags as per specifications. When you compare this list of best camera cases & bags, Travalate Black Classic DSLR Camera Shoulder Bag Case with Adjustable Shoulder Strap emerges as a good option.

Products price list in table

S.noProductPrice
1.SIDRUM WF-18 DSLR/SLR Camera Shoulder Bag Case Rs. 699 
2.Caden K1 Case Bag for DSLR Camera Rs. 1,740 
3.SMILEDRIVE Waterproof DSLR Backpack Rs. 749 
4.Favria Water-resistant Camera Bag, DSLR Camera Shoulder Bag Rs. 699 
5.Travalate Black Classic DSLR Camera Shoulder Bag Case with Adjustable Shoulder Strap Rs. 1,099 
6.DIGITEK (DCB 001) Waterproof Camera Bag, Lightweight DSLR Backpack Rs. 1,199 
7.VTS Camera Backpack Bag Waterproof Shock Rs. 1,999 
8.Cosmus Horizon DSLR Camera Backpack Bag with Laptop Compartment Rs. 2,424 
9.Osaka Pro Series-11 Waterproof DSLR Backpack Camera Bag Rs. 865 
10.Strabo Interstellar Classic Medium DSLR Camera Bag Rs. 899 

Best camera cases & bags that you surely need

What is the use of a camera case & bag?

A camera case or bag can safely hold your camera, its associated lenses and other accessories. You can even use those bags to carry your camera wherever you are travelling. 

What is the benefit of padded design in camera bags?

A camera case or bag with a padded design protects the camera, lens, and other accessories from shock and bumps. It makes you comfortable carrying your camera anywhere. 

What is the purpose of multiple block cushion grids?

Multiple block cushion grids help to store each camera's parts and accessories separately without slamming them with each other. It protects each item and accessory without causing any damage. 

