Vietnam-based Canon is a printer company that serves the entire world. Canon printers feature versatility and user-friendliness. With its incredible printer offers over the past several years, the business has built a solid name in the industry. Canon offers a printer for any purpose at the most competitive costs, whether they are laser, colour, or inkjet printers.
The printing efficiency of each model is excellent. You can get high-quality prints for your home or workplace at affordable pricing. As these versions are wireless and small in size, you can save more space in this way. Check carefully and purchase the best Canon printer for you.
Best Canon Printer for Your Printing Needs
1. Canon PIXMA MG2577s
This Canon model PIXMA MG2577s is an inkjet printer type with a multispecialty service provider. Such as you can print, scanning and copy through it. Its maximum printing speed is 8 ppm and its connectivity is USB. You can get colour printer output by using this printer. There is no LCD on this printer but it is suitable for home use only. The company gives one year warranty on this and the price is Rs. 3499.00.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. Canon PIXMA G3000
This canon PIXMA G3000 is with ink tank printing technology that comes with 2 black ink bottles. Its connector type is Wi-Fi and USB. For black and white printing its cost per print is 9 paise and for colour printing, it is 33 paise per print. Normally it comes in black and this model is suitable for home use. Its maximum print speed for colour print is 5 ppm. There is one year warranty on this model and the price is Rs. 14999.00
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. Canon PIXMA E477
This Canon PIXMA E477 is an all-in-one wireless product which comes in white and blue colour. Its printing technology is ink efficient and its special feature is wireless. You can use it both at the office and at home. Its maximum printing speed is 8 ppm and the compatible cartridge is PG47 CL57s. With this device, you can get 1 set of PG47 and CL57 cartridges. Its connectivity is with USB, Wi-Fi, Google cloud and PIXMA cloud print etc and you can print, scan, and copy. You will get one year warranty from the date of purchase and the price is Rs. 5499.00
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. Canon PIXMA G2020 NV
This Canon PIXMA G2020 NV model comes in blue and its connector type is USB. Its printing technology is Inkjet and its special feature is energy star. It is suitable for both office and home. The maximum printing speed in colour print is 5 ppm. You can connect it to your system to make your work easy. You will get one year warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 12849.00.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. Canon E4570
This canon model E4570 comes in black with smart speaker compatibility. Its special feature is auto-duplex with inkjet printing technology. Its connector type is wi-fi and is best for use at your office and home. Its maximum colour printer output is 4.4 ppm. You will get one year warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 8349.00.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6. Canon PIXMA G570 Single Function printer
This Canon PIXMA series G570 is a single-function printer that comes in black, with 6 different ink tank colours. It is a wi-fi and USB connectivity technology. Its printing technology is inkjet and is good for home use. There is a 2-line mono LCD on the printer with auto power on and off option. There is one year warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 16999.00.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
7. Canon PIXMA G670 All-in-One 6-Colour Inktank Wi-Fi Photo Printer
This Canon PIXMA series G670 comes in black with 6 different ink tank colours. Its connectivity technology is Wi-Fi and USB. It is suitable for home use with colour printer output. It is a multiple-work device. So that you can print, scan, and copy at a time. The 2 lines mono LCD will help you to make errorless printing through this device. The auto power on and off option will help you to save power. There is one year warranty on this product.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
8. Canon Pixma TS207 Single Function Inkjet Printer
This Canon Pixma series TS207 comes in black with inkjet printing technology. It is a single-function feature with a USB connector type. It is perfect for home use only and its maximum colour printing speed is 4 ppm. You can connect this device to a computer for easy work. There is no LCD on this printer. Only one year warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 2499.00
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
9. Canon Pixma TS307 Single Function Wireless Inkjet colour Printer
This Canon Pixma series TS307 comes in black with wi-fi and USB connectivity. It is with inkjet printing technology with a single-function feature. Its printing output is colour with a maximum colour print speed is 4 ppm. There is one year warranty on this product and the price is 2799.00.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Canon PIXMA MG2577s
|Inkjet
|USB
|No
|Canon PIXMA G3000
|Ink tank
|Wi-Fi, USB
|No
|Canon PIXMA E477
|Ink Efficient
|Wi-Fi
|No
|Canon PIXMA G2020 NV
|Inkjet
|USB
|Yes
|Canon E4570
|Inkjet
|Wi-Fi
|No
|Canon PIXMA G570
|Inkjet
|Wi-Fi, USB
|Yes
|Canon PIXMA G670
|Inkjet
|Wi-Fi, USB
|Yes
|Canon Pixma TS207
|Inkjet
|USB
|No
|Canon Pixma TS307
|Inkjet
|Wi-Fi, USB
|Np
Best value for money
The Canon Pixma series TS207 will be your best choice if you want to buy the best Canon printer. It comes with all the latest technologies. Such as USB connector type, inkjet printing technology and its maximum colour printing speed is 4 ppm. It is portable and you can connect it with your Windows 7, Windows XP and Mac OS X. There is one year warranty on this device from the date of purchase and the price is Rs. 2499.00. This is affordable and gives you a long service.
Best overall product
In terms of overall quality, the Canon PIXMA G670 which comes in 6 different colour facilities with inkjet printing technology, will be the best Canon printer on this list. With printing, you can scan, and copy by using this device. Its operating system is macOS 10.12 Sierra, which will make your work easy and save you time. It has both USB and Wi-Fi connectivity. The 2-line mono LCD will help you for a better work result. You will get one year warranty and the price is Rs. 22399.00
How to find the best canon printer?
There are different models of printers from Canon. All are unique and special in their features. If you are planning to buy any model from the best Canon printer, first make a list of your requirements. Such as what you are buying for your home or office, the cost of the printer, maximum printing capacity, warranty period etc. Some printers come with both colour and black-and-white features. There should be auto power on and off, to save your power.
Your printer should be multi-functional. So you can scan, print and copy simultaneously. All the canon printers' market price is from Rs. 3000.00 to Rs. 25000.00. So make compare with different models and choose the best Canon printer wisely according to your need. Based on all these aspects, the best Canon printer is Canon PIXMA G670.
Price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Canon PIXMA MG2577s
|Rs. 3,499
|2.
|Canon PIXMA G3000
|Rs. 14,999
|3.
|Canon PIXMA E477
|Rs. 5,499
|4.
|Canon PIXMA G2020 NV
|Rs. 12,849
|5.
|Canon E4570
|Rs. 8,349
|6.
|Canon PIXMA G570
|Rs. 16,999
|7.
|Canon PIXMA G670
|Rs. 22,399
|8.
|Canon Pixma TS207
|Rs. 2,499
|9.
|Canon Pixma TS307
|Rs. 2,799
In contrast to the HP, the Canon scanner's lid hinges can be extended to accommodate thicker objects, and it also generates scans of greater quality. Due to its larger colour gamut and capacity to capture small details, the Canon prints documents and images of higher quality.
Canon is perhaps the greatest brand for printing photos when compared to other options. Their inkjet printers typically have superior colour page yields, which makes printing images with them more affordable. Additionally, their photo printing quality is typically greater because even the most basic, least expensive choice may produce attractive prints.
A printer typically lasts between three and five years. Some printers can live longer with appropriate care, but ultimately you'll need to upgrade your device. You must thoroughly clean the area and ensure that no colour licking has occurred. A suitable wire should be used for the power connection.
The Brother prints document more quickly and at a somewhat lower cost per print. Contrarily, the Canon can print from external drives and, unlike the Brother, its toner cartridge includes the drum unit as well, so you won't need to manually change it.
With all the newest features, Canon is a great brand that many photographers trust. The dual-pixel autofocus is outstanding, and the image quality and contrast are frequently good. Through Canon's various series, you can scan and copy in addition to printing.