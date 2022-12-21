Sign out
Best data cards and dongles available at affordable prices

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 21, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

If you are looking for data cards & dongles, here is the list of the top products and their specifications. Check them out now.

Data cards and dongles are great for those who're always on the move.

This list includes the data cards & dongles that mostly come with 4G LTE Network and are compatible with all sim cards.

You can use this guide if you want to get the data cards & dongles at the most affordable price.

WiFi Dongle And Data Cards are perfect for those who like to play online games, and stream TV shows over a wireless connection of up to 150 Mbps. You can build your own Wi-Fi network anywhere with the 4G Hotspot, and you can connect up to 10 Wi-Fi-capable devices. All SIM cards, including AT&T, Jio, Vi, and BSNL, are supported by the device.

Here Are the Best Data Card and Dongles in India

1. Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card (Black)

Airtel AMF-311 WW Data Card with 2300 Mah Battery and 4G Support The advantages of 4G speeds extend to non-4G devices. You can even take non-4G devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more that may take advantage of 4G data speeds. We Connect has as many as ten Wi-Fi-capable devices. You can build your own Wi-Fi network anywhere with the Airtel 4G Hotspot, and you can connect up to 10 Wi-Fi-capable devices. You may easily and simply share 4G internet with everyone around on various devices, whether they are friends or family.

Specifications

Network support: 4G SPEED – 4G LTE

24G Download Speed: 150 Mbps

34G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps

WiFi Support: Yes

MicroSD card support: Yes

Feature: 10 devices WiFi support, Supports Wi-Fi 2.4GHz

Battery Support: Connected for up to 6 hours and has 300 hours of standby time on a 2300 mAh battery.

Memory Capacity: 32 GB

Operating System support: Windows, Mac OS

ProsCons
WiFi may support up to ten devices.No support for USSD
Functioning via Plug and PlayVoicemail is not present
SMS support , Memory capacity up to 32 GB 
Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card (Black), 4g Hotspot Support with 2300 Mah Battery
35% off
2,099 3,250
Buy now

2. AmazonBasics 4G LTE WiFi Single_Band Dongle

You may stream movies and TV shows, as well as play online games, using the AmazonBasics WiFi Dongle over a 150 Mbps wifi connection. The AmazonBasics WiFi Dongle is compatible with all SIM cards, including those from Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL. Connect up to 10 WiFi devices, including tablets, smartphones, computers and smart TVs. Easy access to high-speed Internet; just power on the dongle to establish a hotspot or join the network.

Specifications

Network support: 4G SPEED – 4G LTE

4G Download Speed : 150 Mbps

4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps

WiFi support: Yes

MicroSD card support: Yes

Features:10 devices WiFi support

Battery Power: 2100 mAH

Operating System support: Windows, Mac OS

ProsCons
WiFi may support up to ten devices.No voicemail
Plug and Play functionalityNo support for USSD
Connectivity to all Sim cards 
Amazon Basics 4G LTE WiFi Single_Band Dongle with All SIM Support | Up to 150Mbps WiFi Hotspot | 2100 mAh Rechargeable Battery, Black
55% off
2,799 6,166
Buy now

3. Tukzer 4G LTE Wireless USB Dongle

It works with networks from Airtel, Vodafone & Idea, BSNL and other providers. You can use the internet at any time and from any place. You can carry it anywhere you need for WiFi connectivity, thanks to its incredibly thin, lightweight, and portable design.

Specifications

Network support: 4G LTE

4G Download Speed: 150 Mbps

4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps

WiFi support: Yes

MicroSD card support: Yes

Features: 10 devices WiFi support

Operating System support: Win7/ 8/ 10/ Mac OS

ProsCons
WiFi may support up to ten devices.No voicemail
Plug and Play functionalityNo support for USSD
Connectivity to all Sim cards 
Tukzer 4G LTE Wireless USB Dongle Stick with All SIM Network Support | Plug & Play Data Card with up to 150Mbps Data Speed | SIM Adapter Included (Black)
50% off
2,149 4,299
Buy now

4. Huawei Wingle E8372

One of the greatest unlocked 4G data cards available in India is the Huawei E8372 4G data card. Reliance Jio, Airtel 4G, Vodafone 4G, and all other 4G SIM cards and telecom / mobile operators are supported with the Huawei E8372. Ten WiFi devices can be connected at once using the built-in WiFi Hotspot capabilities of this 4G Data Card. Simply insert the 4g data card into the USB Power Adapter, and then log in with your set WiFi password on your computer or smartphone to access the internet.

Specifications

Network support: LTE FDD Cat4, HSPA+, HSUPA

4G Download Speed: 150 Mbps

4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps

WiFi support: Yes

MicroSD card support: Yes

Features: LED Indicators, 10 devices WiFi sharing, WebUI, HiLink App

Operating System support: Windows, Mac OS

ProsCons
Ten devices may be supported by WiFi.No voicemail
Plug and Play functionalityNo support for USSD
SMS assistance , Not heatedNo battery
Huawei E8372H-155 150 megabits_per_Second Wi-Fi Dual_Band 4G Wingle Data Card (White)
Check Price on Amazon

5. AmazonBasics 4G LTE WiFi USB Dongle Stick

The AmazonBasics USB Dongle Stick lets you make video chats and stream up to 150 Mbps of your favourite movies and TV shows.

All SIM cards are supported by the AmazonBasics USB Dongle Stick, including those from Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL. It offers several devices throughout the family with Internet connectivity; up to 10 WiFi devices are supported.

Specifications

Network support: 4G LTE WiFi

4G Download Speed: 150 Mbps

4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps

WiFi support: Up to 10 devices

Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8916 for increased speed and reduced power usage

Features: Wifi Connection to up to 10 devices

Operating System Support: Mac OS and Windows 7 to Windows 10

ProsCons
WiFi may support up to ten devices.No voicemail
All sim supportNo support for USSD
assistance with video streaming , Good speed and less power usageCharger and USB Port are Connected
Amazon Basics 4G LTE WiFi USB Dongle Stick with All SIM Support | Plug & Play Data Card with up to 150Mbps Data Speed, Hotspot for 10 People, Premium QUALCOMM Chipset, Single_Band, Black
52% off
2,099 4,399
Buy now

6. Tukzer 4G LTE Wireless Dongle

Tukzer Wireless Dongle is a SIMs are supported by the 4G LTE WiFi USB Data Card, which is compatible with Airtel, Vodafone & Idea, BSNL and other mobile networks. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE INTERNET. Because of its ultra-thin, lightweight, and portable design. Fast 4G LTE data card Depending on the network strength, you can expect download speeds of up to 150 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps. You can use it to quickly download documents and play HD video games while also making HD video and audio conversations. It contains an integrated LED indicator that shows the Wi-Fi and signal strength.

Specifications

Network support: 4G LTE WiFi

4G Download Speed: 150 Mbps

4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps

WiFi support: Up to 10 devices

Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8916 for increased speed and reduced power usage.

Powerful Battery: 2100mAh

Features: Wifi Connection up to 10 devices

Operating System Support: Mac OS and Windows 7 to Windows 10

ProsCons
WiFi can accommodate ten devices at once.There is no voicemail
All sim supportNo support for USSD
Video Streaming assistance 
Good speed and less power usage 
Tukzer 4G LTE Wireless Dongle with All SIM Network Support | Plug & Play Data Card Stick with up to 150Mbps WiFi Hotspot | 2100mAh Rechargeable Battery| SIM Adapter Included, Single_Band (Black)
52% off
2,899 5,999
Buy now

7. Huawei E5576-606 Mobile WiFi Data Card

Huawei E5576 is a network router with Wi-Fi dongle support. The best feature of the E5576 is that it has a lightning-fast download speed reaching up to 150 Mbps (Megabit per second), so it is not your average device. If you travel long distances to work, this is the ideal companion. Use the Mi-Fi dongle with up to 16 different Wi-Fi-enabled devices, such as laptops, iPhones, smartphones, iPads, tablets, and gaming consoles, among others. Enjoy your instant Internet connection wherever you are. A secure download speed of 150 Mbps and a quick upload speed of 50 Mbps allows you to quickly stream or download videos and films.

Specifications

Network support: 4G LTE WiFi Data Card

4G Download Speed: 150 Mbps

4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps

WiFi support: Up to 16 devices

Powerful Battery: 2100mAh

Features: Wifi Connection to up to 16 devices and powerful battery backup.

ProsCons
WiFi may support up to sixteen devices.Voicemail is not present
support for all SIMsUSSD is not supported
Video Streaming assistance 
strong backup battery 
Huawei E5576-606 Mobile WiFi Data Card All Sim Supported (White) (E5576-606) by Vedika Enterprises
36% off
3,848 5,999
Buy now

8. Melbon T708 4G LTE Tri_Band WiFi USB Dongle Stick

The MELBON 4G wifi dongle offers a quick, blazing network that is portable and easy to use. A MELBON 4G wifi dongle allows you to work while travelling, in a park, on a train or at a café. The wireless 4G dongle is simple to install in your computer's USB port and supports simultaneous connections to ten devices. A portable wifi dongle is helpful in locations with slow and inconsistent fixed-line broadband. Any sim card can be used with this 4G sim dongle to enable high-speed internet access while travelling.

Specifications

Network support: 4G LTE WiFi Data Card {Compatible with Airtel, VI, Vodafone, and Idea (but not BSNL)}

4G Download Speed: 150 Mbps

4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps

WiFi support: Upto 10 devices

Features: Wifi Connection up to 16 devices and powerful battery backup.

Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8916

Operating System support: Windows 7, 8,10 and Mac OS

ProsCons
WiFi may support up to ten devices.No support for Bsnl connection
Functionality that is Plug and PlayNo support for USSD
Help with video streaming 
Powerful battery backup 
Melbon 4G LTE WiFi USB Dongle Stick with All SIM Network Support, Plug & Play 4G Data Card with up to 150Mbps Data Speed, tri_Band (Black), (T708)
62% off
1,899 4,999
Buy now

9. Melbon 4G LTE WiFi USB Dongle Stick

The built-in LED indicator on the MELBON 4G wifi dongle shows the user the signal strength and speed. You can choose any sim of your choice with this 4G wifi dongle to access the internet at high speed wherever. It allows you to quickly and reliably connect up to 10 devices at once, ranging from a phone to a laptop or PC to a Smart TV.

Specifications

Network support: 4G LTE {Airtel, VI, Vodafone, and Idea (but not BSNL)}

4G Download Speed : 150 Mbps

4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps

Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8916

MicroSD card support: Yes

Features:10 devices WiFi support

Operating System support: Windows,7, 8, and 10, Mac OS

Security Protocol : WPA2-Psk

ProsCons
WiFi may support up to ten devices.No support for BSNL connection
Video Streaming assistanceNo support for USSD
Strong battery backup 
Plug and Play functionality 
Melbon 4G LTE WiFi USB Dongle Stick with All SIM Network Support, Plug & Play 4G Data Card with up to 150Mbps Data Speed (White), tri_Band (T708)
66% off
1,708 4,999
Buy now

10. Muvit 4G LTE Wireless USB Dongle Stick

A Wi-Fi router gives you access to high-speed internet at all times and from any location. It is lightweight and thus portable. Wireless dongle sticks and routers allow you to connect multiple Wi-Fi devices simultaneously. You can take advantage of these routers' fast speeds by streaming HD videos, playing music, transferring files, and downloading documents. Furthermore, these devices are equipped with powerful batteries that have a long lifespan. The best part is that these devices are small and easy to transport. You can take them with you when you travel to ensure that you always have access to high-speed internet.

Specifications

Network support: 4G LTE {Airtel, VI, Vodafone, BSNL and idea)

4G Download Speed : 150 Mbps

4G Upload Speed: 50 Mbps

Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8916

MicroSD card support: Yes

Features:10 devices WiFi support

Operating System support: Windows,7, 8, and 10, Mac OS

Security Protocol : WPA2-Psk

ProsCons
Ten devices may be supported by WiFi.Voicemails are not supported
Plug and Play capabilitiesNo support for USSD
Video Streaming assistance 
Powerful battery backup 
Muvit® 4G LTE Single Band Wireless USB Dongle Stick with All SIM Network Support | Plug & Play Data Card with up to 150Mbps Data Speed | SIM Adapter Included (Black)
20% off
1,999 2,499
Buy now

Price of data cards and dongles at a glance:

ProductPrice
Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card (Black) 2,199
AmazonBasics 4G LTE WiFi Single_Band Dongle 2,799
Tukzer 4G LTE Wireless USB Dongle 2,149
Huawei Wingle E8372Unavailable
AmazonBasics 4G LTE WiFi USB Dongle Stick 2,099
Tukzer 4G LTE Wireless Dongle 2,899
Huawei E5576-606 Mobile WiFi Data Card 3,398
Melbon T708 4G LTE Tri_Band WiFi USB Dongle Stick 1,699
Melbon 4G LTE WiFi USB Dongle Stick 1,708
Muvit® 4G LTE Wireless USB Dongle Stick 1,575

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Download Speed  Connection  Operating System
Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card (Black)150 Mbps10 devicesWindows, Mac OS
AmazonBasics 4G LTE WiFi Single_Band Dongle150 Mbps10 devicesWindows, Mac OS
Tukzer 4G LTE Wireless USB Dongle150 Mbps10 devicesWin7/ 8/ 10/ Mac OS
Huawei Wingle E8372150 Mbps10 devicesWindows, Mac OS
AmazonBasics 4G LTE WiFi USB Dongle Stick150 Mbps10 devicesMac OS and Windows 7 to Window 10
Tukzer 4G LTE Wireless Dongle150 Mbps10 devicesMac OS and Windows 7 to Window 10
Huawei E5576-606 Mobile WiFi Data Card150 Mbps16 devicesWindow Mac OS
Melbon T708 4G LTE Tri_Band WiFi USB Dongle Stick150 Mbps10 devicesWindows 7, 8,10 and Mac OS
Melbon 4G LTE WiFi USB Dongle Stick150 Mbps10 devicesWindows,7, 8, and 10, Mac OS
Muvit 4G LTE Wireless USB Dongle Stick150 Mbps10 devicesWindows,7, 8, and 10, Mac OS

Best value for money

The AmazonBasics USB Dongle Stick is among the best data cards & dongles. In just about Rs. 2000, you can make video chats and stream up to 150 Mbps of your favourite movies and TV shows. All SIM cards are supported by the AmazonBasics USB Dongle Stick, including those from Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL. So, you do not have to worry even when you change the cards.

Best overall

This Huawei E5576 is a network router with Wi-Fi dongle support. The best feature of the E5576 is that it has a lightning-fast download speed reaching up to 150 Mbps (Megabit per second), so it is not your average device. If you travel long distances to work, this is the ideal companion. Use the Mi-Fi dongle with up to 16 different Wi-Fi-enabled devices, such as laptops, iPhones, smartphones, iPads, tablets, and gaming consoles, among others. All these aspects make it one of the best data cards & dongles.

How to find the perfect data card and dongle?

With so many options available for every budget, choosing the perfect Data Card and Dongle can be challenging. You can select your dongle or a data card based on your requirement as maybe some people require more internet as they use it while travelling and some people use it for many devices connections. When you compare on all these aspects, one of the best data cards & dongles

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best data cards & dongles

Is a data card the same as a dongle?

Data cards are also known as Dongles, come with storage features that enable you to store data such as pictures, videos, or even movies.

Which is preferable, a dongle or a hotspot?

A mobile hotspot and dongle differ significantly. A dongle takes up less space. Additionally, they don't drain your battery like smartphone tethering does. However, in order for the dongle to function, you must keep it plugged in, which requires sacrificing a USB port.

How do I choose a Wifi dongle?

In order to get the best out of your USB wi-fi connection, you should match your adapter to your router. If you know what router you're going to be using, you should pair the two together. If your router is 802.11ac, you need your USB adapter to be 802.11ac.

 

