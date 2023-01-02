Sign out
Best Dr Physio digital massagers you can buy

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 02, 2023 20:00 IST

Summary:

Explore some of the best Dr Physio digital massagers based on their specifications, effectiveness and pros and cons.

A good digital massager can go a long way in relaxing tight muscles.

The advantages of a good quality massager are essentially the same whether you use a full-on massaging chair, a percussive massage gun, or a Shiatsu-style massage pillow. Since tight or damaged muscles frequently result in a feedback loop of awkward postures and overcompensation in other areas, a decent electric massager will provide immediate comfort and relax your tense muscles. It may also prevent you from developing more strains. However, not every electric massager is made equally. You should search for a high-quality product that you can often use and that will last for a very long time, just like any other gadget.

Here are some of the Best Dr physio digital massagers you need to know about.

1. Dr Physio Electric Full Body Massager

Get a professional full-body massage right at home with this Dr Physio massager. The massager can be used to massage your calves, hips, thighs, waist, shoulders, neck and arms. You can change the length of the massage to suit your needs and available time. Additionally, the massager has a protective fabric cover that is simple to unzip for cleaning.

Specifications:

Use For: Legs and feet

Power Source: corded electric

Colour: White

Material: Plastic

Unique Feature: Speed control

Massage Form: Massage balls

Best Usage: Arthritis

ProsCons
Perfect for legs and feetThe cord length is less
Effective for arthritis, Speed controllerIt doesn't cover the whole body
Handy to access 
Dr Physio Electric Full Body Massager For Pain Relief of Back, Leg & Foot, White
4.3 (25,741)
48% off
1,299 2,500
Buy now

2. Dr Physio Electric Shiatsu Cushion

Bring Dr Physio's Pillow Massager home for immediate relief from muscle strain, neck discomfort, back pain, and other ailments. The cushion massager's relaxing heat is particularly efficient at easing muscle strains and body aches. It is ideally made to provide a natural shiatsu acupressure massage with just one button (an ON/OFF switch). Moreover, its four spinning and deep-kneading massage heads work wonderfully by igniting acupressure points without damaging the skin.

Specifications:

Use For: Whole body

Power Source: Corded electric

Colour: Black

Material: Faux Leather

Unique Feature: Water resistant

Massage Form: Massage balls

Best Usage: Arthritis

ProsCons
Perfect For the whole bodyThe cord length is less
Effective for arthritis 
Water resistance, Latest heating technology 

3. Dr Physio Supervolt Deep Tissue Massager

Your quest for the best cordless percussive gun massager is over with Dr Physio Supervolt Go- 1029. It is the best option for individuals who value reliability, efficiency, minimal noise, and long battery life in their massager. It is dependable because it is manufactured with secure ABS and has a powerful motor with enough thermal ventilation.

Specifications:

Use For: Whole body

Power Source: Battery, rechargeable

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Special Feature: Pain relief

Massage Form: Massage balls

ProsCons
Perfect for the whole bodyBattery capacity might be more
Effective for pain reliefNeed firm control to access
Runs without direct electricity, 6 speed controls 
Dr Physio Supervolt Go Cordless Rechargeable Portable Deep Tissue Full Body Muscle Pain Relief Massage Machine Gun With Vibration Neck, Shoulder, Leg, Back Massager For Men & Women-1029 (Black)……… …
4.2 (1,080)
Get Price

4. Dr Trust Physio Cervical Neck Shoulder Massagers

With 8 distinct kneading nodes, the Dr Physio neck massager offers a deep-kneading and soothing warm massage. Start the pressure kneading movements of a Shiatsu massage to provide effective pain treatment for the abdomen, legs, and feet, as well as the back, shoulders, and neck. It can be used at all times at your convenience.

Specifications:

Use For: Back pain

Power Source: Battery-chargeable

Colour: Black

Material: Faux leather

Special Feature: WaterrResistance

Massage Form: Heat

Best Usage: Back pain and cervical neck

ProsCons
Perfect for back pain and cervical neckBattery capacity might be more
Effective for Pain and Stress ReliefNot ideal for constant use
Runs on battery power, Heat will work on all the pains you will face 
Dr Trust Physio (USA) Electric Heat Shiatsu Machine Body Massagers (for Cervical Neck Shoulder & Back Pain Relief)
4 (4,734)
Get Price

5. Dr Physio Wand Cordless Eva Massager

The cordless, completely rechargeable Eva body wand massager is portable and contains a USB port and a plug-in power cord. With its high performance, 8 strong speed strengths and 28 vibration patterns, the Eva wand massager allows you to customise your massage experience. Additionally, the massager is lightweight and convenient to hold.

Specifications:

Use For: Whole body

Power Source: Rechargeable battery

Colour: Black

Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Unique Feature: Water resistant

Massage Form: Massage wand

Best Usage: Arthritis

ProsCons
Perfect for the whole bodyBattery capacity can be more
Effective for Pain and Stress ReliefRequires some training for operation
Runs on battery power. 28 vibration modes to make it perfect 
Dr Physio Rechargeable Personal Body Wand Cordless Eva Massager Machine with 28 Vibration Modes and Water Resistant for Pain Relief (Black)
4.1 (7,265)
Get Price

6. Dr Physio 3D Scalp and Head Massage Machine

This massager for Dr Physio is a convenient, portable, and rechargeable massager. It effectively massages the scalp to improve blood flow and clear any dirt on the scalp. The soft material of the massage head gently yet efficiently massages your scalp and other body parts. A single button on the top of the simple-to-use massager lets you switch between two speed levels.

Specifications:

Use For: whole body

Power Source: Rechargeable battery

Colour: White

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Unique Feature: Water resistant

Massage Form: Massage bar

Best Usage: Arthritis

ProsCons
Perfect For the whole bodyBattery capacity might be more
Most effective for head and scalpNo vibration option
Runs on battery power 
Dr Physio 3D Scalp and Head Rechargeable Massage Machine for Men and Women-1028 (White) … … …
4.1 (149)
32% off
1,699 2,500
Buy now

7. Dr Physio Electric Foot Spa Pedicure Massager

The effect of a rolling massage, water bubbles, and hot water are all combined to create the massager. It significantly aids in reducing the foot fatigue you experience after a long, busy day. Ten massage rollers with the capacity to hold heat are included in this all-in-one foot spa massager to enhance the therapeutic effects of foot massage.

Specifications:

Use For: Feet

Power Source: Corded Electric

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Unique Feature: Water Resistant

Massage Form: Foot-spa massager

Best Usage: Arthritis

ProsCons
Perfect for feetThe cord length is less
Effective if you have arthritisThe material might be of good quality
Water resistance,You can use this for pedicures and spas 
Dr Physio Electric Foot Spa Pedicure Massager Machine with Digital Screen, Bubble, 10 Massage Roller, Heat for Pain Relief-1025 (Black)
3.8 (1,029)
38% off
2,499 4,000
Buy now

8. Dr Physio Powerful Electric Leg, Foot and Calf Massager

The stunning massager is designed to treat your legs and feet in the best possible way. It is made to apply Shiatsu massage to the foot, calf muscles, and legs to reduce stress and pain rapidly. It contains flexible kneading discs that generate a distinctive massaging experience and a copper wire motor that runs on 220 V for a longer time to give you a spa-like experience at home.

Specifications:

Use For: Leg

Power Source: Corded electric

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Unique Feature: 3 access modes

Massage Form: Rubber pads and copper motor

Best Usage: Arthritis

ProsCons
Perfect For Legs , Effective for ArthritisThe cord length is less
3 access modes are thereYou can't move it everywhere
Can use this for feet and calves as well 
Dr Physio Powerful Electric Leg, Foot and Calf Massager Machine with Vibration for Pain Relief & Relaxation-1022 (Black)
3.8 (734)
Get Price

9. Dr Physio USA 3 in-1 Sonic Facial Massager

The Dr Physio Facial Massager-1031 has an IPx7 rating and is waterproof, portable andrechargeable. Your face skin is deep cleaned and massaged using its sonic pulsation technology. Additionally, there are gentle silicone bristles that effectively clean blocked skin.

Specifications:

Use For: Face

Power Source: Rechargeable battery

Colour: Sea green

Material: Silicon

Unique Feature: Perfect for acne-prone skin

Best Usage: Anti-aging

ProsCons
Perfect for face massageBattery capacity can be better
Most effective for anti-ageing, Runs on battery powerSlightly expensive
It can be used on acne prone Skin 
Dr Physio USA 3 in 1 Sonic Facial Massager Portable Waterproof Silicon Face Cleanser Body Brush for Exfoliation, Cleansing, Scrubbing & Removing Blackheads-1031(Sea Green)
4.6 (4)
9% off
999 1,100
Buy now

10. Dr Physio (USA) 3D Cushion Massager With Heat & Speed Controller

The device has many advantages because it uses 3D massaging technology. It is particularly beneficial for body relaxation, rejuvenation, muscle soreness and weight loss. You can easily change the speed as it has a built-in speed-controller system that lets you customise the massage according to your liking.

Specifications:

Use For: Whole body

Power Source: Corded electric

Colour: Brown

Material: Silicon

Unique Feature: Speed control

Massage Form: Massage balls

Best Usage: Arthritis

ProsCons
Perfect for the whole bodyThe cord length is less
Effective for ArthritisNot quite portable
3D Massage balls, Great stress buster 
Dr Physio (USA) 3D Cushion Massager With Heat & Speed Controller For Back Cervical & Neck Pain Relief, Brown
3.8 (1,006)
4,500
Buy now

Price of digital massagers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Dr Physio Electric Full Body MassagerRs. 2500
Dr Physio Electric Shiatsu CushionRs. 3500
Dr Physio Supervolt Deep Tissue MassagerRs. 6000
Dr Trust Physio Cervical Neck Shoulder MassagersRs. 2499
Dr Physio Wand Cordless Eva MassagerRs. 3000
Dr Physio 3D Scalp and Head Massage MachineRs. 2500
Dr Physio Electric Foot Spa Pedicure MassagerRs. 4000
Dr Physio Powerful Electric Leg, Foot and Calf MassagerRs. 38,000
Dr Physio USA 3-in-1 Sonic Facial MassagerRs. 1100
Dr Physio (USA) 3D Cushion Massager With Heat & Speed ControllerRs. 4500

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Electric Full Body MassagerEffective for arthritisSpeed ControllerHandy One to access
Electric Shiatsu CushionWater resistanceLatest heating technologyMassage balls
Supervolt Deep Tissue Massager6-speed controlsMassage ballsEffective pain relief
Physio Cervical Neck Shoulder MassagersWater resistanceHeat therapyPerfect for cervical neck pain
Wand Cordless Eva Massager28 vibration modeBody wand massage formsWater resistance
3D Scalp and Head Massage MachineMassage barFor scalp and headWater resistance
Electric Foot Spa Pedicure MassagerWater resistanceCan have spaPerfect for feet
Powerful Electric Leg, Foot and Calf MassagerThree access modesPerfect for pedicureIdeal for stress relief
USA 3-in-1 Sonic Facial MassagerPerfect for acne-prone SkinAnti-ageingWater resistance
D Cushion Massager With Heat & Speed Controller3D massage ballsSpeed controllerHeat therapy

Best value for money

Dr Physio USA Electric Shiatsu Cushion for Full Body Neck Massager Machine (Black) is the best value-for-money item on the list. For just Rs. 3,500, it will help you to get rid of stress and pain from your whole body. It has a textured leatherette that makes it more durable, easy to clean and soft to the touch.

Best overall

Are you looking for the best overall Dr Physio digital massager? Look no further than the 3D Cushion Massager with Heat & Speed Controller for Back, Cervical & Neck Pain Relief. At just Rs. 4500, you get Four Shiatsu massage nodes that deep-knead and rotate effectively to relieve muscle tension, knots and aches.

How to find the perfect Dr Physio digital massager

The following factors should be taken into account when selecting the best Dr Physio Digital massager for yourself:

Do they provide effective therapeutic massage?

Are they simple to use and can relieve tension from the desired body parts?

Is it worth your money?

Does it have a good build quality?

The product that lets you answer most of the above questions in the affirmative is the ideal choice for you!

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best Dr Physio digital massagers

How frequently should an electric massager be used?

Regardless of the reason, it would be best if you only used your massager sporadically and never for longer than a few minutes at a time. A massage gun should only be used two or three times per day.

Which neck region shouldn't you massage?

The thyroid gland, which is located in the lower anterior neck, must be avoided during a massage. Just barely press against the hyoid bone. The hyoid bone, located in the anterior neck, is where many muscles are attached.

 

How healthy are electric back massagers?

Electric massagers can aid in reducing stiffness and back discomfort. They may make it easier for you to move around and make you more flexible because they help with blood circulation and flexibility.

