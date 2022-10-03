Best earbuds under 800: Buying guide

Summary:
Earbuds are small wireless earphones that are inserted into the ear and connected via Bluetooth to your device. They are available in different types and prices. There are many expensive earbuds with the best quality and bass, but there are also many earbuds that are budget-friendly and give you the best experience. You can find many earbuds of different brands under ₹800 with good battery backup and life, unwanted noise cancellation, better controls over earbuds, audio quality, overall performance, and many more.
1. pTron Bassbuds
The first on the list is pTron bassbuds which has wireless Bluetooth 5.0 and deep bass. They are made in India, are IPX4 water/sweat resistant and have multifunction buttons for music control and calling. These earbuds have passive noise-cancelling TWS and come with a beautiful black digital display case.
Specifications
Brand: pTron
Colour: Black
Noise Control: Sound Isolation
Bluetooth: 5.0
Charging Time: 1.2 Hours
Wireless Range: 10 m
Playback Time: 4 Hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Digital Display Case
|Touch sensitivity
|Compact in Size
2. WeCool moonwalk mini earbuds
WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds are quality earbuds as they include a magnetic charging case that is sleek and easy to carry. In addition, these earbuds come with AI-Powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to provide a clear, hands-free calling experience. They are available in a black and yellow colour combination.
Specifications
Brand: WeCool
Colour: Yellow and Black
Noise Control: Environmental Noise Cancellation
Bluetooth: 5.2
Wireless Range: 10 m
Playback Time: 30 hours with case
|Pros
|Cons
|Ultra-lightweight
|Charging
|Hi-fi stereo sound
|Charging
|1-year warranty
3. Swott airLIT 005 truly wireless earbuds
Swott airLIT earbuds are clearly wireless earbuds that come with a stunning ergonomic layout and dynamic 10mm drivers. They have general 20-hour playtime with full touch control, a silicon microphone, and IPX5 water resistance. These earbuds are made in India and come in white.
Specifications
Brand: Swott
Colour: White
Bluetooth: 5.1
Wireless Range: 10 m
Charging Time: 1 hour
Playback Time: 5 hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Sweat-resistant IPX4
|Difficult touchability
|Fast Charging
|Low battery
|Sound is good
4. Njin X-Beats
Njin earbuds are newly launched in India. It has X-BEATS Bluetooth Earbuds with low latency and 12mm Bass drivers. In addition, they come with a dual mic, passive noise cancellation, a manufacturer warranty of 6 months, and are IPX4 water resistant. The battery capacity is 300 mah, which makes it an excellent product to use for a longer time.
Specifications
Brand: Njin Audio
Colour: Black
Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation
Bluetooth: 5.0
Wireless Range: 10 m
Charging Time: 1.5 Hours
Playback Time: 3 Hours for each earbud
Battery Backup with case: 15 hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|Sound quality
|Good touch control
|Instant Connectivity
5. M10 TWS wireless earbuds
These wireless earbuds come in a beautiful black colour with 3D touch and LED display. It can handle sweat or water splashes and has an IPX7 water resistance rating. In addition, these earbuds can power on and go into pairing mode automatically to reconnect to your last paired device. These have a good battery backup and have a charging case of 3500mAh capacity.
Specifications
Brand: Generic
Colour: Black
Bluetooth: 5.0
Wireless Range: 10 m
Charging Time: 1 Hour
Battery Backup with case: 20 hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting battery life
|Latency will observe during gaming
|Sound Quality
|Quick Charging
6. BENCO Flow-1
The earbuds by Benco flow-1 are truly wireless TWS earbuds. They come in black colour with a voice assistance feature and IPX4 waterproof rating. These earbuds provide a swift and stable transmission making it easier to connect these to your devices for a longer duration.
Specifications
Brand: BENCO
Colour: Black
Noise Control: Noise Cancellation Available
Bluetooth: 5.0
Playback time with case: 38 hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Light-weight
|No touch support
|Good sound quality
|Fast charging
7. Protista M1 Bluetooth truly wireless
Protista earbuds are truly Bluetooth wireless earbuds with a mic. You can access the voice assistant instantly with the multifunction button. They are lightweight and come with 8mm powerful drivers, multifunction controls to provide seamless calling, and an LED battery indicator on the case.
Specifications
Brand: Protista
Colour: Black
Form Factor: In-ear
Bluetooth: 5.0
Playback Time: 3.5 Hours
Playback Time with the Cash: 10.5 Hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Best quality and bass
|Battery Life
|Fast charging
|Voice Assistance
8. M10 wireless rechargeable earbuds
These M10 wireless rechargeable earbuds are equipped with the most advanced Bluetooth 5.1 chip to provide the users with a more stable connection. An individual LED display is present on the case, which can help you check the remaining power of your earbuds. In addition, the HD LED display has a good touch feature, allowing you to attend calls or change songs easily.
Specifications
Brand: DOPSHOP
Colour: Black
Noise Control: CVC 8.0 Noise Cancellation
Bluetooth: 5.1
Water Resistance Rating: IP7
Wireless Range: 15 m
Charging Time: 2 hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Great sound
|Long charging time
|Touchability
9. Mivi DuoPods
The Mivi DuoPods A350 earbuds provide supreme bass sounds with All-Powerful 13 mm electro-dynamic bass drivers to ensure you enjoy a breath-taking Bass impression. These TWS earbuds have a 500mAh battery that provides 50 hours of combined playtime, allowing you to jam, talk, and binge-watch for an entire week on a single charge. With the Mivi A350 pods, you get remarkable audio that puts your favourite music to life, making entertainment incredibly immersive.
Specifications
Brand: Mivi
Colour: Black
Noise Control: CVC 8.0 Noise Cancellation
Bluetooth: 5.1
Water Resistance Rating: IP7
Wireless Range: 15 m
Charging Time: 2 hours
Playback Time: 20 hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Bass quality
|Build quality is not good
|Audio quality during calls
|Internal circuits
|The battery backup
10. I12
These I12 TWS earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation to block the background noise and give you a clear calling and listening experience. You may enjoy non-stop entertainment with the extra long battery life and fast charging with these earbuds. In addition, it has an IPX5 waterproof rating to make it an excellent choice for workout activities and travelling. It has 10mm bass drivers with a bass boost algorithm to offer clear stereo audio to its users.
Specifications
Brand: Generic
Colour: White
Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation
Bluetooth: 5.2
Water Resistance Rating: IPX5
Wireless Range: 12-25 m
Charging Time: 1.5 hours
Playback Time: 1.5 - 2 hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Good quality
|Difficulty in pairing for the first time
|Nice case
|Mic touch sensor
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|pTron Bassbuds
|Wireless Bluetooth 5.0
|IPX4 water/sweat resistant
|Deep bass
|we cool moonwalk mini earbuds
|magnetic charging case
|30 hours playtime
|Environmental Noise Cancellation
|Swot airLIT airtel
|Full touch control
|general 20-hour playtime
|Water-resistant
|Join
|15 Hrs total Playtime with Case
|IPX4 Waterproof rating
|12 mm Bass drivers
|M 10 TWS wireless earbuds
|IPX7 waterproof rating
|3D Touch
|LED Display
|Bencof
|Deep Bass
|Voice Assistant
|Advanced Bluetooth
|Protista
|Up to 14 Hours of Playback
|Led Indicators
|Lightweight
|m10
|Faster connectivity
|Large Capacity Charging
|Dual LED Display
|The Mivi DuoPods A350
|50 Hours of combined Play Hours
|500mAh battery
|Mic bass drivers
|I12
|Long Battery Life
|IPX5 water resistance rating
|Bluetooth v5.2
Best value for money
The M10 wireless rechargeable earbuds are the best value for money as they are equipped with the most advanced features at ₹699. It has a 5.1 Bluetooth version that offers a stable connection, clear voice quality while calling, and a CVC 8.0 noise cancellation feature. It is waterproof with a rating of IP7, which makes it an ideal choice for running, cycling, travelling, and other activities.
Best overall
The best overall product is the pTron Bassbuds Plus True Wireless Earbuds under INR 800. It is made in India and is IPX4 water/sweat resistant. With Bluetooth version 5, these earbuds have multifunction buttons for music control and calling. These earbuds offer deep bass, and passive noise cancelling TWS and come with a beautiful black digital display case. With a charging time of 1.2 hours, these earbuds have a playback time of around 4 hours.
How to find best earbuds?
You can choose amongst the variety of earbuds according to the price, colour, and brands that best suit your preferences. Noise cancellation, the weight of the product, and the Bluetooth version should be considered before choosing the earbuds. Additionally, when purchasing earbuds, fast charging and playback time are other essential features to consider. Also, choose earbuds according to the formation of your ear and check the material of the earbuds before buying.
Price of best earbuds under ₹800 at a glance :
|Product
|Price in Rs
|pTron Bassbuds
|799
|WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds
|699
|Swott airLIT 005 Truly Wireless Earbuds
|799
|Njin
|769
|M10 TWS Wireless Earbuds
|699
|BENCO Flow-1
|629
|Protista
|699
|M10 Wireless Rechargeable Earbuds
|699
|Mivi DuoPods
|799
|I12
|360
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
True Wireless Stereo is known as TWS. With the aid of this technology, you can Bluetooth-pair two audio devices. Before buying the earphones, ensure that they have TWS so that you experience a good voice and it does not echo or cause harm and pain to your ears.
Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) has recently gained immense popularity in the audio devices industry. Although ANC is now a feature of many earbuds, not all of them are created equal. The main goal of ANC is to generate "anti-noise" that mimics and eliminates ambient noise.
Sound quality, weight, grip, and touch sensitivity are all excellent, and charging time is quick. However, because of the poor quality of the microphone, you cannot make very clear calls. Price-wise, it's the finest.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of the United States has the following to say about wireless devices and your health: "At this time, no scientific evidence demonstrates a causal relationship between wireless device use and cancer or other diseases."
Active Environmental Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Passive Environmental Noise Cancellation are two different methods of environmental noise cancellation (Passive ENC). ANC and Passive ENC work best together in terms of effectiveness.