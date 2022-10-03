Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best earbuds under 800: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 04, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Earbuds have become an essential part of our life. They are a basic device for most people who own electronic devices and are an excellent substitute for wired earphones. If you're looking to buy affordable earbuds for yourself, here is a list of the best earbuds under 800.

Earbuds under 800 are user-friendly as well as budget-friendly.

Earbuds are small wireless earphones that are inserted into the ear and connected via Bluetooth to your device. They are available in different types and prices. There are many expensive earbuds with the best quality and bass, but there are also many earbuds that are budget-friendly and give you the best experience. You can find many earbuds of different brands under 800 with good battery backup and life, unwanted noise cancellation, better controls over earbuds, audio quality, overall performance, and many more.

1. pTron Bassbuds

The first on the list is pTron bassbuds which has wireless Bluetooth 5.0 and deep bass. They are made in India, are IPX4 water/sweat resistant and have multifunction buttons for music control and calling. These earbuds have passive noise-cancelling TWS and come with a beautiful black digital display case.

Specifications

Brand: pTron

Colour: Black

Noise Control: Sound Isolation

Bluetooth: 5.0

Charging Time: 1.2 Hours

Wireless Range: 10 m

Playback Time: 4 Hours

ProsCons
Digital Display CaseTouch sensitivity
Compact in Size 
pTron Bassbuds Plus True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 in Ear Earbuds, Deep Bass, IPX4 Water/Sweat Resistant, Passive Noise Canceling, Digital Display Case & with HD Mic (Black)
72% off
699 2,499
Buy now

2. WeCool moonwalk mini earbuds

WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds are quality earbuds as they include a magnetic charging case that is sleek and easy to carry. In addition, these earbuds come with AI-Powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to provide a clear, hands-free calling experience. They are available in a black and yellow colour combination.

Specifications

Brand: WeCool

Colour: Yellow and Black

Noise Control: Environmental Noise Cancellation

Bluetooth: 5.2

Wireless Range: 10 m

Playback Time: 30 hours with case

ProsCons
Ultra-lightweightCharging
Hi-fi stereo soundCharging
1-year warranty 
WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds with Magnetic Charging Case, 30 Hours Playtime, IPX5, Bluetooth Earbuds with Digital Battery Indicator for Crisp Sound, True Wireless Earbuds with Clear Calling (Black and Yellow)
60% off
799 1,999
Buy now

3. Swott airLIT 005 truly wireless earbuds

Swott airLIT earbuds are clearly wireless earbuds that come with a stunning ergonomic layout and dynamic 10mm drivers. They have general 20-hour playtime with full touch control, a silicon microphone, and IPX5 water resistance. These earbuds are made in India and come in white.

Specifications

Brand: Swott

Colour: White

Bluetooth: 5.1

Wireless Range: 10 m

Charging Time: 1 hour

Playback Time: 5 hours

ProsCons
Sweat-resistant IPX4Difficult touchability
Fast ChargingLow battery
Sound is good 
Swott airLIT 005 Truly Wireless Earbuds | Ergonomic Design | Dynamic Drivers-10mm | Total 20-Hour Playtime | Full Touch Control | IPX5 Water Resistance and Bluetooth v5.1 | Made in India (White)
61% off
749 1,899
Buy now

4. Njin X-Beats

Njin earbuds are newly launched in India. It has X-BEATS Bluetooth Earbuds with low latency and 12mm Bass drivers. In addition, they come with a dual mic, passive noise cancellation, a manufacturer warranty of 6 months, and are IPX4 water resistant. The battery capacity is 300 mah, which makes it an excellent product to use for a longer time.

Specifications

Brand: Njin Audio

Colour: Black

Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation

Bluetooth: 5.0

Wireless Range: 10 m

Charging Time: 1.5 Hours

Playback Time: 3 Hours for each earbud

Battery Backup with case: 15 hours

ProsCons
LightweightSound quality
Good touch control 
Instant Connectivity 
njin's audio Best-in-category Newly Launched X-BEATS Bluetooth Earbuds with 15Hrs Total Playtime with Case, Low Latency for gaming, 12mm Bass drivers, Touch Control, Dual Mic, Passive Noise Cancellation, IPX4 Waterproof, Fast ASAP™ Charge & BT v5.3 (Black , True Wireless)
83% off
599 3,600
Buy now

5. M10 TWS wireless earbuds

These wireless earbuds come in a beautiful black colour with 3D touch and LED display. It can handle sweat or water splashes and has an IPX7 water resistance rating. In addition, these earbuds can power on and go into pairing mode automatically to reconnect to your last paired device. These have a good battery backup and have a charging case of 3500mAh capacity.

Specifications

Brand: Generic

Colour: Black

Bluetooth: 5.0

Wireless Range: 10 m

Charging Time: 1 Hour

Battery Backup with case: 20 hours

ProsCons
Long-lasting battery lifeLatency will observe during gaming
Sound Quality 
Quick Charging 
M10 TWS Wireless Earbuds with 3500mAh Charging Power Bank & LED Display 3D Touch Bluetooth Headset
62% off
757 1,999
Buy now

6. BENCO Flow-1

The earbuds by Benco flow-1 are truly wireless TWS earbuds. They come in black colour with a voice assistance feature and IPX4 waterproof rating. These earbuds provide a swift and stable transmission making it easier to connect these to your devices for a longer duration.

Specifications

Brand: BENCO

Colour: Black

Noise Control: Noise Cancellation Available

Bluetooth: 5.0

Playback time with case: 38 hours

ProsCons
Light-weightNo touch support
Good sound quality 
Fast charging 
BENCO Flow-1 Truly Wireless Earphone TWS Earbuds with Deep Bass, Bluetooth5.0 and Voice Assistant, Black
78% off
664 2,999
Buy now

7. Protista M1 Bluetooth truly wireless

Protista earbuds are truly Bluetooth wireless earbuds with a mic. You can access the voice assistant instantly with the multifunction button. They are lightweight and come with 8mm powerful drivers, multifunction controls to provide seamless calling, and an LED battery indicator on the case.

Specifications

Brand: Protista

Colour: Black

Form Factor: In-ear

Bluetooth: 5.0

Playback Time: 3.5 Hours

Playback Time with the Cash: 10.5 Hours

ProsCons
Best quality and bassBattery Life
Fast charging 
Voice Assistance 
Protista Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with Upto 14 Hours Playback, Lightweight 8Mm Drivers, Led Indicators and Multifunction Controls (Active Black)
65% off
699 1,999
Buy now

8. M10 wireless rechargeable earbuds

These M10 wireless rechargeable earbuds are equipped with the most advanced Bluetooth 5.1 chip to provide the users with a more stable connection. An individual LED display is present on the case, which can help you check the remaining power of your earbuds. In addition, the HD LED display has a good touch feature, allowing you to attend calls or change songs easily.

Specifications

Brand: DOPSHOP

Colour: Black

Noise Control: CVC 8.0 Noise Cancellation

Bluetooth: 5.1

Water Resistance Rating: IP7

Wireless Range: 15 m

Charging Time: 2 hours

ProsCons
Great soundLong charging time
Touchability 
M10 Wireless Rechargeable Earbuds with Clear Sound Quality & Ditital Charging Meter
63% off
699 1,900
Buy now

9. Mivi DuoPods

The Mivi DuoPods A350 earbuds provide supreme bass sounds with All-Powerful 13 mm electro-dynamic bass drivers to ensure you enjoy a breath-taking Bass impression. These TWS earbuds have a 500mAh battery that provides 50 hours of combined playtime, allowing you to jam, talk, and binge-watch for an entire week on a single charge. With the Mivi A350 pods, you get remarkable audio that puts your favourite music to life, making entertainment incredibly immersive.

Specifications

Brand: Mivi

Colour: Black

Noise Control: CVC 8.0 Noise Cancellation

Bluetooth: 5.1

Water Resistance Rating: IP7

Wireless Range: 15 m

Charging Time: 2 hours

Playback Time: 20 hours

ProsCons
Bass qualityBuild quality is not good
Audio quality during callsInternal circuits
The battery backup 
Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds- 50hrs Playtime True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic. Rich Bass, 13mm Dynamic Drivers, Fast Charging, Half in Ear, Metallic Shades, Voice Assistant-Black
50% off
1,499 2,999
Buy now

10. I12

These I12 TWS earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation to block the background noise and give you a clear calling and listening experience. You may enjoy non-stop entertainment with the extra long battery life and fast charging with these earbuds. In addition, it has an IPX5 waterproof rating to make it an excellent choice for workout activities and travelling. It has 10mm bass drivers with a bass boost algorithm to offer clear stereo audio to its users.

Specifications

Brand: Generic

Colour: White

Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation

Bluetooth: 5.2

Water Resistance Rating: IPX5

Wireless Range: 12-25 m

Charging Time: 1.5 hours

Playback Time: 1.5 - 2 hours

ProsCons
Good qualityDifficulty in pairing for the first time
Nice case 
Mic touch sensor 

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
 pTron Bassbuds Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 IPX4 water/sweat resistant Deep bass
 we cool moonwalk mini earbuds magnetic charging case 30 hours playtime Environmental Noise Cancellation
 Swot airLIT airtel Full touch control general 20-hour playtime Water-resistant
 Join 15 Hrs total Playtime with Case IPX4 Waterproof rating 12 mm Bass drivers
 M 10 TWS wireless earbuds IPX7 waterproof rating3D Touch  LED Display
 Bencof Deep Bass Voice Assistant Advanced Bluetooth
 Protista Up to 14 Hours of Playback Led Indicators Lightweight
 m10 Faster connectivity Large Capacity Charging Dual LED Display
 The Mivi DuoPods A350 50 Hours of combined Play Hours 500mAh battery Mic bass drivers
I12Long Battery LifeIPX5 water resistance ratingBluetooth v5.2

Best value for money

The M10 wireless rechargeable earbuds are the best value for money as they are equipped with the most advanced features at 699. It has a 5.1 Bluetooth version that offers a stable connection, clear voice quality while calling, and a CVC 8.0 noise cancellation feature. It is waterproof with a rating of IP7, which makes it an ideal choice for running, cycling, travelling, and other activities.

Best overall

The best overall product is the pTron Bassbuds Plus True Wireless Earbuds under INR 800. It is made in India and is IPX4 water/sweat resistant. With Bluetooth version 5, these earbuds have multifunction buttons for music control and calling. These earbuds offer deep bass, and passive noise cancelling TWS and come with a beautiful black digital display case. With a charging time of 1.2 hours, these earbuds have a playback time of around 4 hours.

How to find best earbuds?

You can choose amongst the variety of earbuds according to the price, colour, and brands that best suit your preferences. Noise cancellation, the weight of the product, and the Bluetooth version should be considered before choosing the earbuds. Additionally, when purchasing earbuds, fast charging and playback time are other essential features to consider. Also, choose earbuds according to the formation of your ear and check the material of the earbuds before buying.

Price of best earbuds under 800 at a glance :

ProductPrice in Rs
 pTron Bassbuds  799
 WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds  699
 Swott airLIT 005 Truly Wireless Earbuds 799
 Njin 769
 M10 TWS Wireless Earbuds 699
 BENCO Flow-1 629
 Protista 699
 M10 Wireless Rechargeable Earbuds 699
 Mivi DuoPods 799
 I12 360

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Top 10 best speakers under 3,000
Try these incredible OnePlus HD phones to enjoy an immersive viewing experience
Tired of searching OnePlus 5.5 inch mobile phones? Here's the complete guide!
Earbuds under 4,000: Our top picks
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 10% discount on Minimalist products

Best earbuds under 800

In earbuds, what is TWS?

True Wireless Stereo is known as TWS. With the aid of this technology, you can Bluetooth-pair two audio devices. Before buying the earphones, ensure that they have TWS so that you experience a good voice and it does not echo or cause harm and pain to your ears.

 

What do the ANC earbuds do?

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) has recently gained immense popularity in the audio devices industry. Although ANC is now a feature of many earbuds, not all of them are created equal. The main goal of ANC is to generate "anti-noise" that mimics and eliminates ambient noise.

 

Do pTron Bassbuds work well?

Sound quality, weight, grip, and touch sensitivity are all excellent, and charging time is quick. However, because of the poor quality of the microphone, you cannot make very clear calls. Price-wise, it's the finest.  

 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS