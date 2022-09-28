Best earphones under ₹ 500: Buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Earphones are handy for listening to music without disturbing others. Today, many companies such as boAt, Philips, JBL etc., provide earphones under ₹ 500 in India. Here is a list of the ten best earphones under ₹ 500 available in the market today.

Earphones under ₹ 500 are budget-friendly.

Earphones allow you to enjoy your music privately, at whatever volume you prefer. For a music lover, earphones are an essential accessory. They help you enjoy music without disturbing anyone around you. Various brands offer great earphones at affordable prices. Whether your priority is a louder, clearer listening experience or better bass, plenty of options are available in the market today. 1. boAt bass heads 100 BoAt bass heads 100 in-ear wired earphones with mic are stylish, comfortable and feature-loaded earphones that offer flawless performance at an affordable price. Giving you the best experience in its category, these earphones are designed to provide you with incredible sound quality with an ergonomically-designed noise-cancelling 10 mm dynamic driver unit. Specifications Brand: boAt Price: ₹375 Connector type: wired Special feature: android phone control Colour: black

Pros Cons lightweight mic issues tangle-free cord good sound quality

2. Philips audio SHE 1505 You can use Philips SHE 1505 earphones for hands-free voice calls, listening to music and more. The sound quality is superb, with a 3.5 mm plug that fits most devices, while the integrated microphone and call button make chatting simple. The three interchangeable rubber caps create an optimal seal in all ears to block out external noise, while the 10 mm speaker driver delivers deep bass sounds you can feel. Specifications Brand: philips audio Price: Rs. 299 Connector type: wired Special feature: noise cancelling Colour: black

Pros Cons clear sound the microphone could be better good performance budget-friendly

3. JBL C 50 HI The JBL C 50 HI has a lightweight, comfortable design that allows you to wear it for more extended listening periods. This earphone has the signature sound that JBL is known for: rich details and deep bass, making it perfect for everyday listening at home or on the go. These premium on-ear headphones feature acoustically tuned drivers with three sizes of ear tips that fit your ears perfectly for added comfort and less noise leak. Specifications Brand: JBL Price: Rs. 499 Connector type: wired Special feature: multiple function remote by one button Colour: black

Pros Cons good sound quality mic issues good performance remote multiple functions by one button

4. Zebronics zeb-bro Zebronics - zeb-bro is a set of earphones you can use to enjoy music. It has good sound quality and a snug fit making it fit well in your ears. The colour and design of these earphones also differ from what you may have seen before. This product is designed with a 3.5 mm jack, allowing you to connect with almost any phone or music player. In addition, its high impedance gives you an accurate representation of the sound at any volume level. Specifications Brand: zebronics Price: ₹159 Connector type: wired Special feature: microphone included Colour: green

Pros Cons good sound quality could have more colour options fits easily in the ear budget-friendly

5. pTron tangent The pTron tangent duo wireless earbuds combine performance and good looks with the convenience of wireless technology. Its ergonomic design, snug fit, and IPX4 water-resistant features make it a perfect companion for all your outdoor activities, such as running, cycling, hiking, etc. Specifications Brand: PTron Price: Rs. 549 Connector type: wireless Special feature: 24 hours playback time Colour: black and blue

Pros Cons noise cancellation battery life can be better good sound quality low call quality

6. Realme buds 2 neo Experience high fidelity music with rich, deep, powerful and accurate bass response. The large 11.2 mm bass boost driver made of a multi-layer composite diaphragm makes a lively sound that fits the latest tracks perfectly. In addition, the built-in single remote offers easy control for music and calls while being comfortable in your sports earphones. Specifications Brand: realme Price: Rs. 499 Connector type: wired Special feature: in-ear Colour: black

Pros Cons good bass quality build quality can be improve rubber coating wire perfect fit in the ear

7. Ambrane stringz 38 The ambrane stringz-38 is a plug-and-play type of earphone with a built-in microphone. It is compatible with almost all 3.5 mm enabled devices. The single-button operations make it easy to use and control the device. In addition, the high bass offers you an excellent audio experience. Specifications Brand: ambrane Price: ₹299 Connector type: wired Special feature: with microphone Colour: green

Pros Cons good build quality looks can be better good sound quality budget-friendly

8. Realme buds classic The realme buds classic offers the perfect blend of high-fidelity music and durability. This headphone features a large 14.2 mm driver that produces clear highs, mid-range and excellent bass to enjoy the power of music. The sweat-proof TPU material offers quality, which is for long-term use. There will be no discomfort or worry about damage due to sweat while working out in the gym. Specifications Brand: realme Price: ₹399 Connector type: wired Special feature: in-ear Colour: black

Pros Cons good bass quality design can be better comfortable lightweight

9. Xiaomi Mi earphone basic These lightweight and ergonomically angled earphones perfectly fit into your ear canal for a secure and tight fit. The 10 mm drivers, super extra bass and aluminium sound chamber, deliver the best music and clear sound experience for listening to music and talking on calls. The earphones have a 1.25 m long cable L-shaped 3.5 mm jack connector. Specifications Brand: xiaomi Price: Rs. 429 Connector type: wired Special feature: in-line microphone Colour: blue

Pros Cons HD- clear sound average mike quality good bass quality good for long-term use

10. BoAt bass heads 152 The boAt bass heads 152 isolating earphones are designed to provide you with high-end sound quality anywhere you go. This stylish pair of headphones come with soft tip silicone earbuds that follow the contour of your ears for a comfortable fit and also help reduce outside noise for an enhanced listening experience. Specifications Brand: BoAt Price: ₹499 Connector type: wired Special feature: iOS phone control Colour: vibrant green

Pros Cons good noise cancellation low bass good bass quality foldable and comfortable

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 boAt Bass heads 100 android phone control lightweight iOS phone control Philips Audio SHE1505 noise cancelling budget-friendly clear sound JBL C50HI L- shaped 3.5 mm jack good sound quality can do multitasking with one button ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro microphone included lightweight budget-friendly pron Tangent noise cancellation good sound quality 24 hrs playback time realme Buds 2 good bass quality rubber coating wire good performance Ambrane Stringz 38 good sound quality budget-friendly tangle free earphone realme Buds Classic good bass quality comfortable lightweight Xiaomi Mi Earphone Basic HD- clear sound good bass quality in-line microphone boAt Bass heads 152 foldable and comfortable IOS phone control microphone feature

Best value for money The boAt bass heads 152 is the best value for money earphones under ₹500. Its 10 mm drivers provide an exceptional experience for music lovers who want to listen to their favourite beats. Using these earphones, you will get to hear vibrant, crystal clear sound that creates the perfect mood for your workout and drives you to achieve your fitness goals. Crafted to produce the best audio experience possible, the bass heads 152 helps you get the most out of your music. Its high-quality features make it a must-have for anyone who loves music. Best overall The JBL C50HI is one of the best earphones under ₹500. The JBL C50HI in-ear headphones deliver signature sound, design, and feel. The JBL C50HI In-Ear Headphones are for audiophiles who prefer ultimate clarity, top-notch bass response, and a comfortable fit at an affordable price. How to find the perfect earphones under ₹500? Earphones may vary in size, frequency and loudness. When buying earphones, do not just look at the pictures on the box but read their specifications as well. There are many factors to consider when purchasing earphones under ₹500. The following information will help you as you make your decision.When purchasing a new pair of earphones under ₹500, consider the following factors: whether you want noise-cancelling or noise-isolating earphones, how much you are willing to spend, how long you will be using them each day (and thus how long they will need to last), and whether you prefer over-the-ear or in-ear models.When selecting a new earphone, it's crucial first to write down all the desired features. Once you've created a list, choose the three most important features for you and move to the next section. You can learn more about the various options available by visiting Amazon.com; the site has listings for almost every brand and model of cell phone out there. Amazon is an ideal place to research and purchase electronics. Once you find an item that fits your needs, compare prices and discounts between different models. Then, finally, pick the one that best meets your requirements the most. Price of the best earphones under ₹500 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs boAt Bass heads 100 379 Philips Audio SHE1505 279 JBL C50HI 499 ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro 159 pTron Tangent 499 realme Buds 2 499 Ambrane Stringz 38 299 realme Buds Classic 499 Xiaomi Mi Earphone Basic 429 boAt Bass heads 152 299

