Best electric blenders By Affiliate Desk

Published on Nov 19, 2022 22:29 IST





Summary: If you're whipping up an energizing, healthy morning smoothie, you'll need a blender that can quickly turn your ingredients into creamy, smooth perfection. Here is the list of the best electric blenders that you can buy from Amazon.

The best 10 electric blenders

Blenders can be used to make soup from vegetables, butter from nuts, silky emulsions from dressings and sauces, salsas from chopped components, and, of course, smoothies. These culinary essentials are useful for more than just that too. Your blender should be able to grind oats for homemade oat milk, purée velvety soup in minutes, and crush ice for frozen, smooth silky cocktails and vegan protein shakes. They are genuinely incredibly helpful, and for many individuals, they serve the same purpose as a stove or microwave. You must consider their size, capacity, and manual or automatic operation when picking. Here are the best 10 electric blenders 1. T TOPLINE 260 W Electric Hand Mixer, Hand Blender Our hand mixer is the perfect kitchen companion for any task. It has a durable stainless steel body, providing both durability and long life. The powerful motor lets you make bread and batters quickly and easily, while the two wire beaters provide even mixing for anything from fluffy eggs to kneading bread dough. The T-Topline 260 W Electric Hand Blender, Hand Mixer, Egg Beater, Beater Cream Mix, Cake maker, and Food Blender is a professional kitchen tools. Specifications: Wattage : 180 Watts

180 Watts Weight : 490 Grams

490 Grams Dimensions LxWxH : 12 x 15 x 9 Centimeters

12 x 15 x 9 Centimeters Power Source : Corded

Pros Cons dough hooks and storage container Heating issues 7 speeds motor 2 Stainless Steel Hooks

2. Philips HR3705/10 300 Watt Lightweight Hand Mixer, Blender The Philips HR3705/10 is a powerful, multi-purpose hand mixer that's perfect for bakers and professionals alike. It delivers 300 watts of power to mix everything from cake batter to small batches of frosting and whipped creams. This stylish device has an elegant design that makes it simple to use, so you can cut out the guesswork by knowing what speed to use at any given time. A stainless steel dough hook and metal straight beaters provide more versatility, while a wipeable bowl inside makes cleanup easy. Specifications: Wattage : 300 Watts

300 Watts Weightv : 1.8 Kg

1.8 Kg Dimensions LxWxH : 10.5 x 21 x 19.4 Centimeters

10.5 x 21 x 19.4 Centimeters Power Source : Corded

Pros Cons Two pairs of strip beaters Noisy Large eject button to release beaters 5 speeds + Turbo

3.ROYAL STEP Portable Electric USB Juice Maker This portable, convenient blender can blend and mix anything. Plus, it’s smartly designed to be very easy and safe to use! This device comes with a long-lasting, rechargeable battery which means you can conveniently take it wherever you go. With its alluring aesthetic, high-quality construction and guaranteed service life, it's the perfect item for use at home. As it has 6 blades, it can grind, juice, mix and blend your food to create fresh ingredients for your daily meals in different ways. Specifications: Wattage : 20 Watts

20 Watts Weight : 400 Grams

400 Grams Dimensions LxWxH : 20 x 8 x 8 Centimeters Power Source : Battery

Pros Cons Compact Motor power could have been improved Good battery life Good blade quality

4.Portable Electric Mini Juice Maker It's not just good for making fruit and vegetable smoothies, it can also be used for juices, milkshakes, and baby food. Keep yourself safe and prevent finger injury. simply take your detachable cup, fill it with a flavour of your choice, and you're ready to go. This single-serve blender comes with a built-in 3.7V lithium polymer battery that can be charged by a power bank, laptop, computer or another USB device, as well as serve as a power bank for your devices. Blend ice, fruits, vegetables, and seeds in only 20 seconds with this portable mixer blender. Specifications: Wattage : 35 Watts

35 Watts Weight : 150 Grams

150 Grams Dimensions LxWxH : 8.5 x 8.5 x 18.4 Centimeters

8.5 x 8.5 x 18.4 Centimeters Power Source : Battery

Pros Cons Rechargeable USB 4 hours of charging required 6 blades Food-grade portable blender

5.Glen SA4047BL Electric Blender Making smoothies, shakes, and soups is a breeze with the Glen Electric I Blender. It's portable and convenient to take to the park, gym, or workplace so you can blend your ingredients quickly. This personal blender blends hard and soft fruits such as strawberries, bananas, blueberries, and more. It features a high-performance 600ml transparent bottle that is spill-proof and BPA-free. It saves you time without compromising on the taste of your drink with adjustable blades. Specifications: Wattage : 200 Watts

200 Watts Weight : 1000 Grams

1000 Grams Dimensions LxWxH : 23 x 12 x 24.5 Centimeters

23 x 12 x 24.5 Centimeters Power Source : Corded

Pros Cons Compact design Less power Spill Proof Spout Rust Resistant Stainless Steel

6.TIMESOON Rechargeable Portable Electric USB Juice Maker TimeSoon USB Juicer is Portable & Convenient to Charge: It's lightweight and portable, so you can take it anywhere. It can be charged by power banks, laptops, cars, or other USB devices. The cup of a juicer can be taken apart easily to wash it. It has a smart safety protection device, and magnetic sensing switch, and is ultra-safe to use and clean. consume a protein shake, smoothie, or healthy drink every day-- not only when making a protein shake, but also as a replacement for juicing. Specifications: Wattage : 35 Watts

35 Watts Weight : 300 Grams

300 Grams Dimensions LxWxH : 14 x 12 x 10 Centimeters

14 x 12 x 10 Centimeters Power Source : Battery

Pros Cons One-key operation Heating issues Compact size direct-drinking design

7.MR. BRAND 4 Blade Smoothie Maker The Mr Brand 4 Blade Smoothie Maker & Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Juicer Bottle Blender Mixer is a handy device that allows you to create great-tasting smoothies and healthy juices in minutes. The four-blade design ensures that each preparation is perfectly smooth, without any lumps or chunks. The device is portable, lightweight and easy to clean; the charging stand keeps it upright during charging. Specifications: Wattage : 35 Watts

35 Watts Weight : 400 Grams

400 Grams Dimensions LxWxH : 20 x 8 x 8 Centimeters

20 x 8 x 8 Centimeters Power Source : Battery

Pros Cons Easy charging Battery discharges quickly strong plastic of food grade Fast-running blade

8.Slursh Bolt Vitamer Pink USB Portable Blender Slursh Bolt Blender makes up to 15 cups of juices, milkshakes, and margaritas nonstop with its 2000mAh battery and 3-hour charging time. Furthermore, you can use the USB cable to provide power and keep making juices, milkshakes, and margaritas. This very transportable container, measuring 78.2 by 78.2, weighs 438 grams and can be accessed anytime. a 234 millimetres motor, with 65 watts of power, is lightweight and small, so you can carry it anywhere you need to and use it for camping trips, trips to the gym, or during picnics. Specifications: Wattage : 35 Watts

35 Watts Weight : 540 Grams

540 Grams Dimensions LxWxH : 21 x 8 x 8Centimeters

21 x 8 x 8Centimeters Power Source : Battery

Pros Cons Less weight and portable Battery discharges quickly Good plastic quality LED indication to start blending

9.HIRNAYA Portable Electric USB Juice Maker HIRNAYA Portable Electric USB Juicer is a perfect mug and blender, which you can store in your pocket during the day and take with you when travelling. This portable blender will make it easy for you to make fresh fruits and vegetable juices, smoothies and milkshakes anywhere that you might need them. The powerful motor base provides enough power for crushing all kinds of fruits, vegetables or even ice. The stainless steel cutting head made of food-grade electrolysis technology is durable and durable, so you can use this blender again and again. Specifications: Wattage : 25 Watts

25 Watts Weight : 490 Grams

490 Grams Dimensions LxWxH : 8 x 8 x 30 Centimeters

8 x 8 x 30 Centimeters Power Source : Battery

Pros Cons Portable Blender Heats fast 30 seconds of single stirring time Food-grade material

10.Amazon Portable Blender Cup The Portable Blender Cup is an exclusive brand of our company, which means it has a powerful motor, smooth operation and is safe enough for your life. It can be used as a juice shaker or smoothie blender, and it’s compatible with all drugs including soy milk, rice milk etc. The blender cup makes the preparation process simple, convenient and hassle-free. With this blender, you can now drink all kinds of drinks from ice-cold smoothies to protein shakes with your family and friends. As a result of its high-quality construction, it will last for many years to come. Specifications: Wattage : 35 Watts

35 Watts Weight : 350 Grams

350 Grams Dimensions LxWxH : 6 x 12 x 12 Centimeters

6 x 12 x 12 Centimeters Power Source : Battery

Pros Cons Handy portable juicer Discharges quickly Charge with a USB Charger 4 blades

Best 3 features for the best electric blenders

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 T TOPLINE 260 W Electric Hand Mixer, Hand Blender dough hooks and storage container 7 speeds motor 2 Stainless Steel Hooks Philips HR3705/10 300 Watt Lightweight Hand Mixer, Blender Two pairs of strip beaters Large eject button to release beaters 5 speeds + Turbo ROYAL STEP Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Compact Good battery life Good blade quality Portable Electric Mini Juice Maker Rechargeable USB 6 blades Food-grade portable blender Glen SA4047BL Electric Blender Compact design Spill Proof Spout Rust Resistant Stainless Steel TIMESOON Rechargeable Portable Electric USB Juice Maker One-key operation Compact size direct-drinking design MR. BRAND 4 Blade Smoothie Maker Easy charging strong plastic of food grade Fast-running blade Slursh Bolt Vitamer Pink USB Portable Blender Less weight and portable Good plastic quality LED indication to start blending HIRNAYA Portable Electric USB Juice Maker Portable Blender 30 seconds of single stirring time Food-grade material Amazon Portable Blender Cup Handy portable juicer Charge with a USB Charger 4 blades

Best overall T Topline is considered to be the best and most affordable electric blender in the market at present. This small portable blender offers many things that even a high brand doesn’t offer. Such things are – it comes with a hand blender, mixer, egg beater, cake maker, cream mix beater, food blender, whipping cream beater, and spatulas along. Several speeds available are seven with stainless steel blade material. It has a plastic body which makes it supremely lightweight and easy to store anywhere in the kitchen. Order now to avail free delivery. How to find the perfect electric blenders There are many cheap to high-quality electric blenders in the market but customers should focus on a few minute things before making a purchase. Whether the product is portable or not, there is no point in carrying a heft electric product that gives you electric shocks now and then. Whether it is battery-operated or rechargeable or corded should be noticed before buying as each function has its perks and bans. USB blenders are the best as they are travel-friendly and cost-effective. It should be lower on the power consumption side. Look for these features and checklists before buying an electric blender. Product price list of the best electric blenders

S.No. Product Price 1. T TOPLINE 260 W Electric Hand Mixer, Hand Blender ₹ 499 2. Philips HR3705/10 300 Watt Lightweight Hand Mixer, Blender ₹ 1974 ROYAL STEP Portable Electric USB Juice Maker ₹ 599 4. Portable Electric Mini Juice Maker ₹ 599 5. Glen SA4047BL Electric Blender ₹ 1918 6. TIMESOON Rechargeable Portable Electric USB Juice Maker ₹ 899 7. MR. BRAND 4 Blade Smoothie Maker ₹ 599 8. Slursh Bolt Vitamer Pink USB Portable Blender ₹ 1999 9. HIRNAYA Portable Electric USB Juice Maker ₹ 949 10. Amazon Portable Blender Cup ₹ 575

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”