Best electric choppers & slicers

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 07, 2022 18:32 IST

Summary:

The days of spending most of the day in the kitchen cutting vegetables are long gone. Simply put, things go much faster and easier with electric choppers.

Best electric choppers

There are a few things to think about before selecting the best electric choppers available in India. You can choose a product that is the perfect fit for your home by learning as much as you can about it. It becomes difficult for us to select the Best Electric Choppers and Slicers in India, nonetheless, given the abundance of possibilities.

A convenient electric chopper can be used for everything, including mincing, slicing, and chopping. Check out the list of the best electric choppers and slicers here. You can pick the one that best suits your needs.

Here are the 10 best electric choppers and slicers under 2000

1. InstaCuppa Rechargeable Mini Electric Chopper

The InstaCuppa food chopper rechargeable comes with a durable lithium-ion battery of 1300mAh and takes up to 4.5 hours to fully charge it. This can be used up to 30 times on one full charge. There is a 45-watt motor and sharp stainless steel blades in this mini-chopper. Moreover, it can process most ingredients in 30 to 60 seconds, depending on the ingredients. This electric mini food chopper is a breeze to operate, simply load it up with some ingredients, put on the cover, and press the ON button to finely grind the food in seconds. This is it! This mini food chopper is lightweight, compact and perfect for travel. Carrying this rechargeable chopper in your bag or suitcase is easy.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 45 Watts
  • Bowl Capacity: 250 ml
  • Weight: 0.200 Kg
  • Dimensions LxWxH: 6 x 6 x 10 CM
  • Power Source: Battery-Powered

ProsCons
Quick choppingPoor quality of the container
Easy to carry 
Easy to clean 
InstaCuppa Rechargeable Mini Electric Chopper - Stainless Steel Blades, One Touch Operation, for Mincing Garlic, Ginger, Onion, Vegetable, Meat, Nuts, (White, 250 ML, Pack of 1, 45 Watts)
33% off
999 1,499
Buy now

2. Borosil Chef Delite BCH20DBB21

Borosil Chef Delite BCH20DBB21 300-Watt Chopper is the most convenient and reliable chopper you could ever find in the market. It is made of a high-quality plastic body and its bowl is made up of SS material to increase durability. With its powerful motor unit, this premium chopper can chop any kind of vegetable or chillies within seconds. Moreover, its blades are removable and dishwasher-safe for ease of cleaning them. You get along with 1N Rubber Lid along with 1 user manual.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 300 Watts
  • Bowl Capacity: 600 ml
  • Weight: 0.890 Kg
  • Dimensions LxWxH: 12.6 x 12.6 x 25 CM
  • Power Source: Electric corded

ProsCons
Good build qualityMore of a shredder than a chopper
Handy and compact design 
Can handle a large quantity 
Borosil Chef Delite BCH20DBB21 300-Watt Chopper (Black)
22% off
1,829 2,340
Buy now

3. HOOK i Stainless Steel Electric Meat Grinders

It includes 4 stainless steel blades as well as two modes for chopping and grinding various foods, including onions, meat, ham, garlic, onions, and small herbs. Whether you want to present this electric mincer to your wife or mother, it is the ideal gift. It is Strong and speedy, this electric meat grinder is the best, because of the 700-watt power that allows it to be more powerful and quickly efficient. 4 stainless steel blades and a four-dimensional design that allows food to be evenly chopped from every 360-degree angle. It has High-capacity and is durable too, The HOOK i mini chopper is fitted with a steel bowl that holds up to two litres. You'll find it stronger, healthier, and shockproof - among many other things - in comparison to glass bowls, which won't do so well.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 700 Watts
  • Bowl Capacity: 2 L
  • Weight: 0.48 Kg
  • Dimensions LxWxH: 25 x 23 x 12 CM
  • Power Source: Electric corded

ProsCons
Large capacity and durabilityCannot see how it is grinding
Easy-to-clean  
Anti-corrosion 
HOOK i Stainless Steel Electric Meat Grinders with Bowl 700W Heavy for Kitchen Food Chopper, Meat, Vegetables, Onion , Garlic Slicer Dicer, Fruit & Nuts Blender (2L)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Unicron Meat Grinders

Thanks to its 4-cup glass bowl and stainless steel blades, this powerful meat grinder is the perfect kitchen tool for all your slicing, chopping, grinding, and blending needs. Make your gourmet salsa and other dishes with this appliance. Handy for cooking soups, marinades, and more. From mincing to chopping, our electric grinder is dishwasher safe and so easy to clean that you can spend more time in the kitchen being creative.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 300 Watts
  • Bowl Capacity: 2 L
  • Weight: 1 Kg
  • Dimensions LxWxH: ‎20 x 10 x 12 CM
  • Power Source: Electric corded

ProsCons
4-cup capacity glass bowlVery delicate
Stainless steel blades 
Transparent jar 
Unicron Stainless Steel and Glass Electric Meat Grinders with Bowl for Kitchen Food Chopper, Vegetables, Onion Slicer Dicer, Fruit and Nuts Blender (300W,Multicolour)
57% off
1,299 2,999
Buy now

5. Envop Glass Electric Meat Grinders

This multipurpose food processor can handle grinding more than just meat, with its ability to process other products such as watermelon, carrots, garlic, peppers, and other types of food. You will enjoy its powerful 300-watt motor and 4 stainless steel blades operating at two speeds for your precise speed control. They do a better job than regular knives. The design of its glass bowl means that the upper and lower blades work together to chop food evenly.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 300 Watts
  • Bowl Capacity: 2 L
  • Weight: 1 Kg
  • Dimensions LxWxH: ‎26.5 x 18 x 18 CM
  • Power Source: Electric corded

ProsCons
ABS Plastic + Glass materialCan seem bulky
Sharp stainless steel blades 
Push button design 
Envop Stainless Steel and Glass Electric Meat Grinders with 2.5 L Bowl for Kitchen Food Chopper, Vegetables, Onion Slicer Dicer, Fruit and Nuts Blender
43% off
1,249 2,199
Buy now

6. Saliya SEAHELTON ABS

To prepare healthy and delicious meals for your family, the Saliya Electric Meat Grinders are designed for superior performance and maximum usability. Additionally, you can use the automatic slicing blade attachment to slice vegetables and nuts quickly when you are making your favourite side dishes, guacamole, salsa, or dips. A mini electric food chopper with powerful and multifunctional tools is perfect for amateur chefs wishing to make delectable dishes without requiring professional training.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 850 Watts
  • Bowl Capacity: 2 L
  • Weight: 0.48 Kg
  • Dimensions LxWxH: 27 x 18 x 18 CM
  • Power Source: Electric corded

ProsCons
Easy to useHeating issues
Efficient meat mincer 
No maintenance required 
Saliya SEAHELTON ABS Stainless Steel & Glass Electric Meat Grinders with Bowl for Kitchen Food Chopper, Meat, Vegetables, Onion Slicer Dicer, Fruit & Nuts Blender 350 Watt, 2 L Capacity (Multi Color)
41% off
1,299 2,199
Buy now

7. ShopWave 400W

With four stainless steel blades and two different modes, this food grinder can grind various foods including, but not limited to, onions, meat, ham, and garlic. This electric mincer makes an ideal gift for your wife, mother, and other baby-related food grinding, etc. Its blades are made of high-quality, food-grade stainless steel and our body is also made of high-quality stainless steel. a 400-Watts motor with 4 stainless steel blades and a glass bowl will allow for food to be chopped evenly. Slicing vegetable salads, chopping nuts, herbs, veggies, boneless meat, and more is easy with this tool.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 400 Watts
  • Bowl Capacity: 2 L
  • Weight: 0.5 Kg
  • Dimensions LxWxH: 15 x 10 x 10 CM
  • Power Source: Electric corded

ProsCons
Fast operationNo transparent jar
Stainless Steel blades  
Easy to clean 
ShopWave 400W Stainless Steel Electric Meat Grinders with Steel Bowl Steel Body Vegetable Chopper Cutter for Kitchen Food Mixer, Meat, Onion, Garlic Slicer Dicer, Fruit & Nuts Blender (2 Liter)
40% off
1,549 2,599
Buy now

8. ZINBLE09 Electric Meat Grinders

The Zinble09 mini chopper has a stainless steel bowl with a capacity of 2 litres, stronger and healthier than glass bowls which makes it resistant to shock, making it very durable. This powerful electric meat grinder, coming with 4 stainless steel blades and a 4-D design, shreds food to produce very even results every time, with speed and efficiency in mind. This food grinder comes with 4 stainless steel blades, which offer 2 modes, enabling you to chop, grind and produce your desired products, such as onion, garlic, and spices, as well as ground meats like ham and beef.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 250 Watts
  • Bowl Capacity: 2 L
  • Weight: 0.48 Kg
  • Dimensions LxWxH: 25 x 23 x 12 CM
  • Power Source: Electric corded

ProsCons
Can handle large capacityNo transparent jar
Easy to clean 
Stainless steel material 
ZINBLE09 Stainless Steel Electric Meat Grinders with Bowl 250W Heavy for Kitchen Food Chopper, Meat, Vegetables, Onion , Garlic Slicer Dicer, Fruit & Nuts Blender (2L, 250 Watts )
53% off
1,399 2,999
Buy now

9. EMNDR Electric Meat Grinders

The mini chopper is fitted with a stainless steel bowl that can hold up to 3 litres and is strong, healthy, and resilient, ensuring durability. This electric meat grinder is 400 Watts of power, which is more efficient and speeds up the process. 4 stainless steel blades with a four-dimensional design ensure uniform food chopping from all angles. Easy-to-clean and easy-to-use design - The unit can be disassembled and accessories are easier to clean than ever. You can put the bowl on the mat that comes with the cutter.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 400 Watts
  • Bowl Capacity: 2 L
  • Weight: 0.4 Kg
  • Dimensions LxWxH: 24 x 12 x 12.7 CM
  • Power Source: Electric corded

ProsCons
Can handle large capacityBlades are very thin
Easy-to-use design 
Stainless steel material 
EMNDR Electric Meat Grinders with Bowl 400W Heavy for Kitchen Food Chopper Meat Vegetables Onion Slicer Garlic Slicer Dicer Fruit and Nuts Blender Mixer(3L)
43% off
1,199 2,099
Buy now

10. MYHEART Electric Meat Grinders

With a stainless steel bowl and a capacity of 2 litres, the mini chopper is stronger, healthier, and shockproof compared to glass bowls. 4 stainless steel blades and a 360-degree rotating design create consistently chopped food. With real 700W power, it is more efficient and faster. It's easier to clean because you can take the parts apart and because it includes a non-slip mat with a bowl that you can put on top of it.

Specifications:

  • Wattage: 700 Watts
  • Bowl Capacity: 3 L
  • Weight: 0.45 Kg
  • Dimensions LxWxH: 23 x 22 x 12 CM
  • Power Source: Electric corded

ProsCons
Transparent jarNo different variations in cutting
Easy-to-clean 
2-speed levels 
MYHEART Stainless Steel Electric Meat Grinders with Bowl Heavy for Kitchen Food Chopper, Meat, Vegetables, Onion Slicer Garlic Slicer Dicer, Fruit and Nuts Blender (3L), 400W
40% off
1,195 2,000
Buy now

Best 3 features of electric choppers & slicers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
InstaCuppa Rechargeable Mini Electric Chopper45 w                       250 ml                chopping, mincing
Borosil Chef Delite BCH20DBB21300w600 mlchopping, blending
HOOK i Stainless Steel Electric Meat Grinders700w2 litrechop, grind
Unicron Meat Grinders300w2 litrechopping, mincing and smoothie
Envop Glass Electric Meat Grinders300w2 litrechopping, mincing
Saliya SEAHELTON ABS850w2 litrechopping, mincing and smoothie
ShopWave 400W400w2 litrechopping
ZINBLE09 Electric Meat Grinders250w2 litrechopping
EMNDR Electric Meat Grinders700w3 litrechopping
MYHEART Electric Meat Grinders700w2 litrechop, grind

Best value for money

The search for budget mini choppers is over with InstaCuppa rechargeable mini electric chopper. This comes with stainless steel blades that make it convenient and super easy to cut, chop and mince any kind of vegetable and meat. It is lightweight to be travel friendly. If you need a budget-friendly chopper then this product adds value to your pocket.

Best overall

Nowadays everyone is busy with their professional life and this is the reason InstaCuppa has bought an instant mini electric chopper for busy people. This product contains stainless steel blades to cut, chop, and mince garlic, onion, vegetable, meat, and nuts. This is to go shopping for items that must be there with every household. It makes people’s lives easy and smooth. One can easily carry it along anywhere. The bowl capacity is 250 ml which is sufficient to chop down vegetables daily. Visit the site to grab exciting deals.

How to find the perfect electric chopper and slicer

Choppers are a best friend to every household and companies are offering various functionality to them these days. One should always check for its durability, functionality, and utility before purchasing. Should run on an electric cord or cordless matters the most. Cordless are more efficient and travel-friendly than any other system. The quality of the blade should be stainless steel to prevent any rust. Should be eco-friendly, budget-friendly, and travel-friendly for daily usage for cutting and chopping fruits, vegetables, nuts, meat, etc.

Price list of best electric choppers & slicers

S.No.ProductPrice
1.InstaCuppa Rechargeable Mini Electric Chopper999
2.Borosil Chef Delite BCH20DBB211,779
3.HOOK i Stainless Steel Electric Meat Grinders1,399
4.Unicron Meat Grinders1,299
5.Envop Glass Electric Meat Grinders1,181
6.Saliya SEAHELTON ABS1,299
7.ShopWave 400W1,549
8.ZINBLE09 Electric Meat Grinders1,399
9.EMNDR Electric Meat Grinders1,199
10.MYHEART Electric Meat Grinders1,195

FAQs

1. Are vegetable choppers important in the kitchen?

To be productive in the kitchen, vegetable choppers are well worth the investment. They can help you obtain more nutrients from your meals in addition to chopping up your vegetables and making them easier to eat, which is fantastic for people trying to lose weight or keep track of their carb intake.

2. Is an electric or manual chopper preferable?

They resemble food processors, although they are often less feature-rich and less powerful. Electric devices chop more swiftly and can handle a wider variety of foods than manual models.

3. What can I use an electric chopper and slicer for?

You can chop baby food, make chocolate chunks, make tomato salsa, homemade pesto and more.

