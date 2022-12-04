Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best electric cloth dryers

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 04, 2022 13:51 IST

Summary:

Even though it might not seem like an ideal setting for invention, clothes dryer technology has come a long way. From hand-cranked devices to hang-drying to electric and gas-fueled appliances, laundry equipment has developed through the years and now incorporates elements like specialised sensors to help people's piles of laundry easier to finish.

Best Electric Cloth Dryers

Many dryers incorporate heat and moisture sensors, which can be used to detect when a load of laundry has finished drying. Electric clothes racks are also available for quick drying of clothing during the rainy season. A few considerations while picking the best electric cloth dryers are by checking the length or the number of racks. If you are going for something that looks like a washing machine, check the weight that the dryer can handle. For more information, let's check out the article.

Here are the 10 Best Electric Cloth Dryers

1. Mr Dryer Q9-X6UR-MODM Electrical Clothes Dryer

This dryer has an innovative and unique design with a stainless steel pipe frame to extend its life. This feature is beneficial for all people who are conscious of their precious fabrics. The cloth cover is made of waterproof material which makes it a good choice for vinyl or leather products, or any other sensitive products from soaking water or detergent. It also provides you with fast drying speed and a special rotating design which helps you dry your clothes, pillows, comforter, soft toys, shoes and much more whenever you want it.

Specifications:

• Type: Frame

• Wattage: 1000 Watts

• Weight: 3.5 kg

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
Easy to assemble and disassembleBracket needed for the blower unit
Stainless steel pipe Frames 
fast drying feature 
Mr Dryer Stainless Steel Pipe Frames Q9-X6UR-MODM Electrical Clothes Dryer, 1000 Watts, Yellow, Blue
6,599
Buy now

2. Bosch WTB86202IN Fully Automatic Condenser Dryer

The Bosch 8 kg Inverter Fully Automatic Condenser Dryer (WTB86202IN, White) is the perfect appliance for smooth, no-fuss drying. This fully automatic condenser dryer from Bosch delivers powerful drying performance and convenient operation. Ideal for a family of up to five people, it features 15 washing programs and a noise level washing of 54 dB, making it ideal for a laundrette or laundry in your home. Its anti-vibration design minimises vibration during the wash cycle which reduces water splashing and extra noise, helping you enjoy a peaceful household.

Specifications:

• Type: Tumble

• Wattage: 2800 Watts

• Weight: 41.4 kg

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
No need for a water outletSometimes the clothes remain wet
Low heat modes available 
Makes the clothes feel softer 
Bosch 8 kg Inverter Fully Automatic Condenser Dryer (WTB86202IN, White, Inbuilt Heater)
4% off
57,999 60,290
Buy now

3. IFB Fully-automatic Dryer

Great for drying delicates, small footprints and bulky loads, this fully-automatic dryer is designed for the demanding shopper looking for the best. Ideal for washing delicate items such as napkins or small baby clothes, it cleverly uses steam to enable quick and complete drying without the need for a large amount of water. A 55 rpm speed offers fast drying time with very little water consumption. The motor has an energy rating of 5-star on "best in class efficiency" which is the highest among its rivals.

Specifications:

• Type: Tumble

• Wattage: 3000 Watts

• Weight: 25.4 kg

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
Silent operationNo humidity sensor
adequate capacity for a 4-member family 
Easy to maintain 
IFB 5.5 kg Fully-automatic Dryer (TURBO DRY EX, Silver, Wall Mountable,Anti crease)
8% off
21,990 23,990
Buy now

4. Shelzi Portable Electric Foldable Clothes Drying Rack

If you're interested in high-quality aluminium, foldable drying racks, you're in luck. Our racks are sturdier and more stable than you might expect, plus they have the added benefit of being foldable so they don't hog up valuable space. Dryers that blank clothes reduce mildew spores, pollen, odours, microorganisms, viruses, mud, and other risky airborne debris. Even if you live in a flat with no outdoor space, you won't have to worry about drying your clothes.

This product is energy efficient and cheap to run, so you can save on your central heating bills. Moreover, the air drying airer emits heat that will warm your room while you dry your clothes. If you have a newborn or young child, an electrically heated plate is a perfect choice for you. There's no better way to dry clothes than with this nifty, smart and efficient clothesline that suits the needs of an entire family all at once.

Specifications:

• Type: Rack

• Wattage: 150 Watts

• Weight: 800 g

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
fold it into a slim packageStarts bending over a period
high-quality aluminium 
energy-efficient 
Shelzi Portable Electric Foldable Clothes Drying Rack , Towel Dryer Folding Stand for Your Daily Needs , Heavy Duty Double Rail Clothing Garment Rack Indoor Balcony Outdoor _ Aluminium
50% off
5,500 10,999
Buy now

5. Mini Portable Clothes Dryer

You can use it as a lint press, lint remover, clothes dryer and warmer at the same time with this 200W Mini Electric Portable Clothes and shoe Dryer. The design of this machine ensures that the user is both safe and comfortable. For example, it has heat protection that kicks in at a 105-degree temperature so you are always in good large outlets and an even distribution of heated air leads to better, more efficient dry cycles, so none of the laundries remains wet from a flawed pattern.

Specifications:

• Type: Blower

• Wattage: 1200 Watts

• Weight: 1.1 kg

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
Low noiseManual operation
Overheat protection 
PTC ceramics material 
1200W 220V Mini Portable Clothes Dryer Electric Laundry Dryer Warmer Low Noise for Clothes Shoes
72% off
4,105 14,678
Buy now

6. LOMESH Electric Foldable Dryer

The LOMESH folding portable clothes drying rack is made of high-quality aluminium tubes and 8 rails for warmth. It is fully assembled, easy to assemble and reassembled. The height of the unit is adjustable as it adjusts as you hang your laundry on the rails. Save floor space by simply folding it up when not in use. With a foldable design, you can easily carry it from one room to another as well. It can dry clothes in the shortest time possible, which saves energy and energy cost.

Specifications:

• Type: Rack

• Wattage: 120 Watts

• Weight: 800 g

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
Aluminium tubeKeep a check on the number of hours of use to avoid overheating
Dries quickly 
Energy saving 
LOMESH Aluminium Electric Foldable Portable Clothes Dryer Rack Electric Heated Hanger Towel Rail Airer Laundry Rack No Sunlight Required to Dry(L94 * W50* H74cm)
61% off
3,100 7,899
Buy now

7. Croma Fully Automatic Front Load Dryer

The Sanyo EW-EX1445A fully automatic front loader dryer is available in various colours and designs including white, charcoal and grey. With an array of 16 drying programs, this machine ensures that your laundry gets dried perfectly even if you have to use a regular or quick dry setting. It also has an anti-crease feature that allows the laundry to resist creasing. The front-loading design will make it easy to load and unload products. You can also use a variety of clothes hangers to hang your clothes like shirts, dresses, sheets and towels.

Specifications:

• Type: Tumble

• Wattage: 2600 Watts

• Weight: 31 kg

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
16 Dry programs takes 3+ hours for one cycle
Anti-crease function 
Special Quick Dry Program 
Croma 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Dryer with 2 Years Warranty on Product and 10 Years on Motor (CRLWDR0705W7996, White)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Lavnik Electric Clothes Airer Dryer Rack

Drying clothes on an electric clothes airer with a horse rack in the laundry folding washing Aluminium heated clothes dryer for flat or hanging clothes. Made of ultra-lightweight aluminium.

with non-slip, non-scratch feet and an automatic locking device, the rack is foldable and will save space. Rubber end caps prevent scratches to the floor.

For example, this works perfectly for clothing, tablecloths, curtains, sheets, and so forth. Rubber end caps prevent the floor from being scratched. Constantly staying at a regular temperature, the drying won't damage the clothes or the machine, so it's safe and convenient.

If it's raining or cold outside, this drying rack can help you dry clothes quickly.

Specifications:

• Type: Rack

• Wattage: 120 Watts

• Weight: 339 Grams

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
Easy to use, compact and collapsible designSometimes, it may take time to dry
Effective than a tumble dryer 
recirculating wind design 
LAVNIK Electric Clothes Airer Dryer Rack, Portable Freestanding Electric Clothes Drying Rack Folding Aluminum Alloy Heated Laundry Rack Stand, 8 Rail Cloth Dryer Stand, Indoor Balcony Heating Dryer Stand for Daily Needs
50% off
3,095 6,199
Buy now

9. Snyter Ceme Portable Electric Clothes Dryer

This product is a breeze to set up all you have to do is follow the manual and it can be up and ready in minutes. Disassembly is just as simple.

You can remove the inner frame to hang large clothes or keep it to hang small/short clothes. The hooks/rods can be moved around according to your needs/requirements.

This product is not only safe for you, but it is also good for your clothes. It protects your clothes from pollen, odour, and other airborne debris.

Specifications:

• Type: Frame

• Wattage: 1000 Watts

• Weight: 3.5 kg

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
Low power consumptionA little noisy operation
Easy to set up 
Automatic switch 
Snyter Ceme Portable Elect Clothes Dryer (Rectangular modules) Fast Drying with Powerful Electric Cloth Stand to Dry Wet, Tumble-Dried, Clothes Dryer, Floor Stand, Rack Cloth
Check Price on Amazon

10. Cayster Aluminium Portable Dryer

If you live in a flat without outdoor space, you don't need to worry about getting your clothes dry inside because this item is energy efficient and inexpensive to run

Whatever clothes you wear, the recirculating wind design allows your clothes to dry quickly and wrinkle-free. The dryer saves you from inflicting mildew spores, pollen, odours, microorganisms, viruses, Mud and other airborne contaminants. In addition, the airer emits heat that will heat your room while you dry your clothes. If you have a small baby, an electrically heated plate is perfect for you.

Specifications:

• Type: Rack

• Wattage: 150 Watts

• Weight: 500 Grams

• Power Source: Corded

ProsCons
Energy efficientAlso heats the room
Maximum dry output 
No mildew pores 
Cayster Aluminium Electric Foldable Portable Clothes Dryer Rack Electric Heated Hanger Towel Rail Airer Laundry Rack No Sunlight Required to Dry
48% off
3,093 6,000
Buy now

Best 3 features of the best electric cloth dryers

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Mr Dryer Q9-X6UR-MODM Electrical Clothes DryerEasy to assemble and disassembleStainless steel pipe Framesfast drying feature
Bosch WTB86202IN Fully Automatic Condenser DryerNo need of a water outletLow heat modes availableMakes the clothes feel softer
IFB Fully-automatic DryerSilent operationadequate capacity for a 4-member familyEasy to maintain
Shelzi Portable Electric Foldable Clothes Drying Rackfold it into a slim packagehigh-quality aluminiumenergy-efficient
Mini Portable Clothes DryerLow noiseOverheat protectionPTC ceramics material
LOMESH Electric Foldable DryerAluminium tubeDries quicklyEnergy saving
Croma Fully Automatic Front Load Dryer16 Dry programs Anti-crease functionSpecial Quick Dry Program:
LAVNIK Electric Clothes Airer Dryer RackEasy to use, compact and collapsible designEffective than a tumble dryerrecirculating wind design
Snyter Ceme Portable Electric Clothes DryerLow power consumptionEasy to set upAutomatic switch
Cayster Aluminium Portable DryerEnergy efficientMaximum dry outputNo mildew pores

Best value for money

A Clothes dryer is a necessity nowadays. LAVNIK electric cloth dryer is the best item that comes with a rack for drying up even heavy clothes. It has 8 rail cloth drying stands that make it convenient to dry any number of clothes at a time. This item fulfils your daily needs.

Best overall

Giving clothes to any drying company is a tough job especially if you are occupied with your professional work. This is the reason Mr Dryer has produced its stainless steel clothes dryer for daily hassle-free usage. It’s a 1000-watt dryer that comes in yellow and blue colours. It is lightweight, easy to use, easy to assemble, and a value-for-money product. It also comes with a fast-drying feature and a special rotating design that can dry anything on the go. Go get your hands on this convenient product now and today.

How to find the perfect electric cloth dryers?

Drying clothes is a headache as in the era of global warming, it's hard to predict when the bright sunshine will be overpowered by dark clouds and you will be left with damp clothes. No worries, with electric cloth dryers in the market and the latest innovation, the hassle of drying clothes is no more there. Customers are getting a vast range of products for drying their favourite clothes on the go but they should primarily look into the drying capacity of the dryer. The electric rod should be convenient enough to prevent electric shocks each time. The product should not consume a high electricity bill otherwise there is no point in buying a product.

Product price list of the best electric cloth dryers

Best Electric Cloth DryersPrice (in Rupees)
Mr Dryer Q9-X6UR-MODM Electrical Clothes Dryer 6599
Bosch WTB86202IN Fully Automatic Condenser Dryer 51499
IFB Fully-automatic Dryer 19390
Shelzi Portable Electric Foldable Clothes Drying Rack 5500
Mini Portable Clothes Dryer 4157
LOMESH Electric Foldable Dryer 3100
Croma Fully Automatic Front Load Dryer 23490
LAVNIK Electric Clothes Airer Dryer Rack 3095
Snyter Ceme Portable Electric Clothes Dryer 7475
Cayster Aluminium Portable Dryer 3093

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Best pop-up toasters that will Be perfect for your kitchen
Best power banks from Belkin
Best portable DVD & Blu-ray players
The best gaming keyboards in India 2022
Ink & Toner: Best deals worth your money

Best Electric Cloth Dryers 

Should we fix a dryer?

It can be worth repairing the appliance if it still has less life left than the manufacturer predicted. Apply the 50% rule: You would be better off purchasing a new dryer if the cost of repair surpasses 50% of the price of a new dryer.

Can electric clothes dryers be left on all night?

Although the majority of consumers utilise electrically heated devices in this manner, manufacturers do not advise doing so. The majority include thermostats and timers so you can set lower temperatures for longer drying times.

What temperature do heated clothes dryers reach?

About 60 C. A cover, which some come with, aids in maintaining a steady temperature. Moving the clothes to uncovered rack dryers is advised since the parts of the garments closest to the heated rails will dry more quickly.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS