Best electric kettle under 500 for your home

Published on Nov 19, 2022





Summary: The electric kettle is one of the basic kitchen items that may also improve the looks of your kitchen and minimize the amount of time you spend there. It boils water and makes tea, soups, coffee, etc.

Electric kettle

If you enjoy a variety of herbal and green teas, you may like one of the smartest kettles. They will give you various temperature options to avoid boiling your drink. Some of the best electrickettles are available for just Rs. 500. Consider purchasing a kettle with a swivel base for easy pouring and a handle to open the lid for convenient refilling. While it takes a long time to bring water to a boil on a stovetop during the winter, an electric kettle can do the same in minutes. The electric kettle's automated on/off button and water level indicator ensures safety. 1. 2 liter stainless steel electric kettle Using this Premium electric kettle, you can quickly prepare your morning coffee and tea. The handle's ergonomic shape and the appliance's sleek body give your kitchen more aesthetic impact. The one-touch lid-locking function enables the lid to be locked with a single touch. In addition, the power led indicator flashes whenever this appliance is turned on. The base of the tea kettle is made of stainless steel, which contributes to its longevity and safety, so you don't have to worry about plastic and chemical contamination. Specifications: Capacity: 2 litres

2 litres Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Power Consumption: 220 Volts

220 Volts Item Weight : 450 g

: 450 g Included Components: Lid

Lid Product Care Instructions: Handle with care

Pros Cons Durable; Stylish Less storage capacity Easy to clean and use Comes with an LED light Indicator

2. Electric tea kettle The water in this kettle boils in just 2 to 3 minutes. It may be an adequate size for a family or friend gathering. This electric kettle's concealed heating element makes it suitable and secure. This prevents calcification and prolongs the life of your kettle. It is easy to use and saves time because it is made with people in mind and can make a lot of tea or coffee at once. It's a great electric kettle for family functions. Safety and durability are ensured by the electric kettle's advanced temperature controller, automatic shutoff, and boil-dry protection technology. Specifications: Capacity: 1.8 L

1.8 L Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Wattage: 1500 watts

1500 watts Item Dimensions: 35.6 x 30.5 x 35.6 Centimeters

35.6 x 30.5 x 35.6 Centimeters Item Weight: 175 g

175 g Included Components: Lid

Lid Product Care Instructions: Dry Clean Only

Dry Clean Only Finish Type: Glossy

Pros Cons Convenient; Easy to clean Does not have a water level indicator Comes with an automatic shut-off button Equipped with a concealed heating element

3. Multipurpose electric tea kettle This electric kettle makes filling and serving simple. This electric kettle is efficient, durable, and stylish. It has a storage capacity of 1.8 litres, allowing you to heat more water simultaneously. In addition, the 2000W energy consumption means that you can quickly bring water to a boil. In addition, the stainless steel frame of this electric kettle gives it a fashionable look, while the neon indications inform you of the kettle's operational state. This kettle's 360-degree cordless pirouette base makes it portable and convenient. It facilitates mobility for your convenience. This kettle quickly and easily creates hot tea, wonderful cocoa, and instant soup. Specifications: Capacity: 1.8 litres

1.8 litres Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Wattage: 2000 watts

2000 watts Item Dimensions: 17.2L x 11W x 18.4H Centimeters

17.2L x 11W x 18.4H Centimeters Included Components: Lid

Lid Product Care Instructions: Handle with care

Handle with care Finish Type: Mirror

Pros Cons Quick boil time The kettle's handle gets hot 360 Degree Rotating Base High quality thermostat control

4. Multipurpose electric tea kettle This Indian electric kettle is portable and lightweight. People who always need boiled water prefer it, like people who are sick or work in hotels. It is a cordless kettle that can be turned in any direction. It has a switch to on and off, and it turns off by itself when there is no more water in it. Also, this electric kettle uses less energy and has a body that stays cool to the touch and won't burn you. Also, this electric kettle has a wide opening that makes it easy to fill, pour, and clean. Specifications: Capacity: 1.8 litres

1.8 litres Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Wattage: 220 watts

220 watts Item Dimensions: 80L x 34W x 55H Centimeters

80L x 34W x 55H Centimeters Item Weight: 350 g

350 g Included Components: Lid

Pros Cons Light-weight; Classic look No water level indicator Easy to clean Rapid boil technology

5. Cordless electric tea kettle This electric kettle is great for serving hot drinks on the road. Cordless functionality makes it easy to handle and operate. It's a classic, robust Indian electric kettle. This stainless steel fast-boiling electric kettle is efficient. It heats water, tea, and soup. This electric kettle includes boil-dry protection and turns off automatically when there's no water or when it's done boiling. The on/off switch automatically shuts off for safe use and easy functionality when the water boils. Lastly, the electric kettle's 360-degree swivel base lets you adjust its position. Specifications: Capacity: 1.8 litres

1.8 litres Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Wattage: 220 watts

220 watts Item Dimensions: 7 x 8 x 8 Centimeters

7 x 8 x 8 Centimeters Item Weight: 350 g

350 g Included Components: Lid

Pros Cons Durable; Stylish Less storage capacity Easy to clean and use Equipped with boil-dry protection

6. LUCHILA stainless steel electric ettle This 12v water heater is stylish. Its elegant design uses durable and safe materials. The stainless steel kettle is corrosion-resistant. The insulated, vacuum-sealed kettle. A detachable power supply adds safety and convenience. When not used, the heater may be disconnected from its power supply system and moved to any location inside your car or camper van. Furthermore, the base of the kettle is nonslip and manufactured of food-grade silicone. Specifications: Capacity: 450 Milliliters

450 Milliliters Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Wattage: 220 watts

220 watts Item Dimensions: 16 x 12 x 9 Centimeters

16 x 12 x 9 Centimeters Item Weight: 295g

295g Included Components: Car Travel Self Electronic Mug, Power Cable

Pros Cons Simple and easy-to-use design No temperature gauge Non-slip base Stainless steel material

7. Travel electric car kettle The electric kettle is a simple and stylish way to heat water. It looks and functions like a traditional thermos flask, and it has a capacity of 450 ml. Inside the cup is an insulated 304 stainless steel liner that provides additional insulation and makes it easy to clean. The mug's outside is stainless steel. The switch seals the mug until it's needed. Water boils in 20-25 minutes. This kettle is ideal for lengthy drives. This is a smaller, car-powered version of a typical house kettle.

Specifications: Capacity: 450 Milliliters

450 Milliliters Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Wattage: 120 watts

120 watts Item Dimensions: 14 x 12 x 10 Centimeters

14 x 12 x 10 Centimeters Item Weight: 291 g

291 g Included Components : Electric Cup, Cigarette Lighter Cable

: Electric Cup, Cigarette Lighter Cable

Pros Cons Cheap and cheerful price Takes a while to boil Standard kettle design

Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 2 Liter Stainless Steel Electric Kettle Dry Boil Protection 220V Steel Electric Tea Kettle Dry Boil Protection 230V Silver Multipurpose Electric Tea Kettle Dry Boil Protection 220V Silver Multipurpose kettle Electric Tea Kettle Dry Boil Protection 240V Silver Cordless Electric Tea Kettle Dry Boil Protection 240V Silver LUCHILA Stainless Steel Electric Kettle Dry Boil Protection 12V Assorted Travel Electric Car Kettle Dry Boil Protection 12V Black & Silver

Best value for money The Sai Global Enterprises (Alicia Model) electric kettle, often available for approximately Rs. 500, is the best budgetkettle on this listing. Its 1.8-litre size facilitates the simultaneous preparation of numerous cups of coffee or tea. It is safer since it can withstand strong loads without burning the plug or damaging the device. The manufacturing quality is approximately average. The product's affordable price has contributed to its good user rating. Best overall product The Arrul is the most outstanding overall electric kettle here on the list due to its auto shut-off mechanism and its cool-touch exterior that gives no burning concern. This electric kettle features a large opening for effortless pouring and cleaning. The design of the lid itself is exceptionally amazing. It has a 1.8-litre capacity and a 1,900-watt heating element. The GLIVE Travel Electric Kettle with a 450 ml capacity is an excellent option if you need a smaller kettle. The Travel Electric Car Kettle's silver and black appearance are pretty striking. It looks extremely stunning with a glossy black finish. In addition, it is composed of stainless steel of grade 304, which is more robust and corrosion-resistant. How to find the perfect electric Kettle under 500? To find the best kettles on the market, we tested them at Future and measured their boil times and temperature retention. In addition to aesthetics and boiling time, we evaluated these kettles for typical concerns, such as noisy kettles and limescale buildup in hard water kettles. We also took care to include a variety of kettles for every price. Some of the kettles in our buying guide may be purchased for considerably less than Rs. 500 and include changeable temperatures, water filters, and other features. Before you buy an electric kettle, safety should be the top consideration. This feature automatically turns off the kettle when the water level drops too low, minimising accidents. The exterior of a double-walled kettle stays cool to the touch, automatically mutes noise more effectively, boils up quicker, and cools down quicker. The kettle's capacity should relate to how much water you typically boil at once. It should ideally correspond to the size of your flask. Thus, you may prevent wasting hot water and running out of it. If you need to use the kettle several times in a short time, it is recommended that you choose an electric model that has a keep-warm feature. Due to its durability and lightweight, stainless steel is the most popular material among designers. Glass kettles have a unique appearance and are transparent, whilst stainless steel kettles have a sleek, modern appearance but impart a metallic taste to the water. Low-quality plastic electric kettles may contain BPA. When you compare on all these aspects, GLIVE Travel Electric Kettle emerges as a good option. Products price list

Sl. No. Electric Kettle Prices 1. 2 Liter Stainless Steel Electric Kettle Rs. 469 2. Electric Tea Kettle Rs. 459 3. Multipurpose Electric Tea Kettle Rs. 471 4. Multipurpose kettle Electric Tea Kettle Rs. 472 5. Cordless Electric Tea Kettle Rs. 459 6. LUCHILA Stainless Steel Electric Kettle Rs. 499 7. Travel Electric Car Kettle Rs. 499

