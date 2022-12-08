Sign out
Best Electronic Thermostat Heaters

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 08, 2022 22:24 IST

Summary:

Best electronic thermostat heaters give you flexibility and can save you energy expenditures. You can use them to regulate the heating of your house throughout the chilly winters.

Best Electronic Thermostat Heater

Introduction

Heaters are becoming necessary home appliances because of the wide range of temperatures. Electric home heaters are safe to use, consume less electricity, and retain heat for a long period even after being switched off. By getting electric heaters for your house online, you may always enjoy the convenience of a warm and cosy setting during the frigid winters.

You should consider the power consumption and heating time of the electric geyser you choose for your home. You can select the ideal appliance based on capacity by considering how frequently the heater will be used and how many people will generally be in the area. Here is a list of the best electronic thermostat heaters from various brands, together with their advantages and disadvantages, to assist you in selecting the best one.

Best electronic thermostat heaters in the market

1. Solimo room heater

The motor of the Solimo Room Heater is built to shut off automatically if it reaches temperatures of 130° C in order to protect it from overheating. Another component is a safety fuse that blows when the heater exceeds 126° C. The heater's fire-resistant plastic casing has a metal grill that secures the copper element inside, making it a safe solution for homes and families. A small to medium-sized room can be kept warm with the help of the Solimo Room Heater's copper-wound motor, which provides 2400 rotations per minute and uses 2000 watts. The heater has two knobs and a variable thermostat setting that lets you control the heat output based on the outside temperature, giving you flexibility for both daytime and nighttime use. In hotter weather, the heater can also be used as a fan thanks to its dual functionality.

Specifications

Brand:Solimo

Power source:corded electric

Power:2000 W

Heating method:convection

ProsCons
LightweightWorks only with 16A casket, otherwise will melt
Built-in overheating protection 
Portable 
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)
15% off
1,099 1,299
Buy now

2. Havells ofr 13 wave fin heater

The Havells OFR 13 wave fins heater is a corded electric heater that uses convection heating technology and comes with a cord storage facility. For ease of movement, it incorporates caster wheels. Furthermore, complete safety is ensured by the tilt-over switch. Improved efficiency and long-lasting performance are provided by HD320 grade oil. Increased efficiency is guaranteed with a PTC fan heater. Additionally, it offers three power settings for easy operation. The knobs on the front make control and monitoring straightforward.

Specifications

Brand:Havells

Power source:corded electric

Power:2900 W

Heating method:convection

ProsCons
Provides complete worth for moneyConsumes higher power
Even heat distribution 
Castor wheels provide mobility 
Havells OFR 13 Wave Fin with PTC Fan Heater 2900 Watts (Black)
43% off
11,350 19,825
Buy now

3. Havells ofr - 9 fin ptc room heater

There are three different power settings for this incredible Havells PTC fan heater. You can conserve energy because it uses a different amount of wattage on each power setting. Additionally, castor wheels are included for simple mobility. The Havells PTC heater includes a fan. In order to distribute the heat evenly, the fan is essential. The tilt-over switch and over heat protection guarantee complete safety. In order to keep you cosy and warm inside your room, the thermostatic heat control aids in heating your room quickly and effectively.

Specifications

Brand:Havells

Power source:corded electric

Power:2400 W

Heating method:Convection

ProsCons
PTC heater with fan for enhanced effectivenessHeavier weight
Thermostatic heat control 
Does not depreciate the oxygen level 
Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400-Watt PTC Room Heater with Fan (Black,Oil Filled Radiator)
40% off
8,490 14,245
Buy now

4. Russell hobbs ror13f oil-filled radiator heater

This powerful room heater by Russell Hobbs has a fan and is an oil-filled radiator heater. Enjoy the cosy atmosphere that this room heater's convection heating system and 2900 W power output produce. The 13 fins on the electric heater will make it feel like a warm summer day even in the depths of winter. The heater has 4 built-in wheels for convenience and anti-tilt safeguard to keep the device safe. A useful feature offered by the oil-filled heater is a thermostat that can be adjusted and has two heat settings. The heater is a perfect addition to any area thanks to its sophisticated appearance and advanced functions. The ability to decorate your spaces and enjoy the cosiest atmosphere simultaneously is bliss.

Specifications

Brand:Russell Hobbs

Power source:corded electric

Power:2900 W

Heating method:Convection

ProsCons
Customizable temperature settingsCostly
Efficient heat radiating fins 
Fire resistant body 
Russell Hobbs ROR13F - 13 Fin 2900 Watts Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with Fan (2 Year Warranty), Silver-Grey
33% off
16,195 23,995
Buy now

5. Vinay electronics room heater

Vinay Electronics' room heater has a safety feature to prevent overheating; if it reaches 130° C, it will shut off immediately. A safety fuse is additionally incorporated, and it detonates when the heater hits 126 ° C. The heater's plastic body is fire-resistant, and a metal grill keeps the copper element safely sealed in, making it a secure solution for homes and families. throws off enough heat to keep a small to medium-sized room warm because of its copper-wound motor, which offers 2400 rotations per minute and uses 2000 watts. The heater has two uses; in hotter weather, it can operate as a fan.

Specifications

Brand:Vinay Electronics

Power source:corded electric

Power:2000/1000 W

Heating method:Convection

ProsCons
LightweightCostly
Adjustable thermostat 
Dual functionality 

6. Orient electric areva fh20wp room heater

A copper motor and a bevvy of safety features, including metal mesh, an ABS body, and five layers of protection, are included in the Orient Electric Areva Fan Heater. To suit your needs, you can arrange it either horizontally or vertically. Additionally, it has a handle built right into it for convenient transport. The device is robust and durable because it is made of high-efficiency polymer. Complete control of the output temperature is possible using the thermostat knob.

Specifications

Brand:Orient

Power source:corded electric

Power:2000/1000 W

Safety Features:metal mesh, ABS body

ProsCons
Durable copper motorMeant for small room size
Two heating modes 
Power indicator light 
Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000/1000 Watts Fan Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (White)
52% off
1,476 3,090
Buy now

7. Morphy richards ofr room heater

During the winter, a Morphy Richards OFR 09 Oil filled Heater Radiator will comfortably warm up every corner of your space. 2,000 watts of working power. It functions as your effective and dependable choice for shielding your living space and you from the chilly temperatures present outside. Utilising the room heater safely is made possible by overheating prevention.

Specifications

Brand:Morphy Richards

Power source:corded electric

Power:2000 W

Heat distribution element:Oil-filled radiator with 9 fins

ProsCons
Quickly heats the roomAbsence of touch sensor
Oil filled radiator ensures distribution of heat to wider spaces 
Power selection knob 
Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 White/Black)
53% off
6,599 13,999
Buy now

8. Activa heat-max room heater

The 1000 and 2000-watt heat settings on this Activa room heater provide the appropriate heat intensity for rooms of all sizes, offices, and other locations. More safety and protection is offered by the thermal cutoff feature. The motor has a longer lifespan thanks to its 100% pure copper wire. A 10-foot radius surrounds the toss in the air. The placement options are vertical and horizontal. The heater's plastic body is fire-resistant, and a metal grill keeps the copper element safely sealed in, making it a secure solution for homes and families.

Specifications

Brand:Activa

Power source:corded electric

Power:2000 W

Heating method:Convection

ProsCons
Pocket-friendlyNo touch sensor present
Multiple temperature controller 
Two heat settings 
Comes with a fan 
Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts Room Heater (White color ) with ABS body
55% off
899 1,990
Buy now

9. Warmex dual placement fh-09 room heater

With configurable settings, the Warmex Fan Heater FH-09 can efficiently heat any given environment. You will stay much warmer during the winter thanks to this product. Warmex Room Heater uses 1000/2000 Watts and is energy-efficiently constructed. A safety switch that automatically turns the heater off before it overheats is included with it to prevent overheating. If the heater tips over or falls, this switch also turns it off. Depending on your preferences and needs, you can position the heater either vertically or horizontally. Warmex has a room heater with 2 heat settings. Using 1000 and 2000 watts, this room heater operates.

Specifications

Brand:Warmex

Power source:corded electric

Power:2000/1000 W

Heating method:Convection

ProsCons
Adjustable speed controlNot suitable for longer duration use
Automatic cut-off 
Overheat protection 
Adjustable thermostat 

10. Havells calido ptc fan heater

There are two heat settings on the Calido PTC Fan Heater, each at 1300 and 2000 watts. Faster, safer, and more energy-efficient heating is made possible by the PTC Ceramic heating element, so you can enjoy the cosy warmth. The heater has an oscillation feature that facilitates multidirectional heating. In the event of an unintentional fall or tip-over, it immediately turns off. The product is protected from dust entry by a washable dust filter, which may be cleaned periodically. The overheat protection feature, which turns the product off immediately if it becomes too hot, ensures safety.

Specifications

Brand:Havells

Power source:corded electric

Power:2000 W

Heating method:

Convection

 ProsCons
Cool touch exteriorPlastic build
Portable and adjustable thermostat 
Ceramic heating element 
Easy to clean dust filter 
Havells Calido 2000 Watts PTC Fan Heater with 2 Speed (White and Gold)
19% off
5,250 6,445
Buy now

Comparison table

ProductSolimo Room HeaterHavells OFR 13 Wave Fin HeaterHavells OFR - 9 Fin PTC Room HeaterRussell Hobbs ROR13F Oil Filled Radiator HeaterVinay Electronics Room HeaterOrient Electric Areva FH20WP Room HeaterMorphy Richards OFR Room HeaterActiva Heat-Max Room HeaterWarmex Dual Placement FH-09 Room HeaterHavells Calido PTC Fan Heater
Power SourceCorded electricCorded electricCorded electricCorded electricCorded electricCorded electricCorded electricCorded electricCorded electricCorded electric
Heating Output2000 W2900 W2400 W2900 W2000/1000 W2000/1000 W2000 W2000 W2000/1000 W2000 W
HeatingConvectionConvectionConvectionConvectionConvectionConvectionConvectionConvectionConvectionConvection

Best value for money

When it comes to finding a room heater that provides complete value for money, then the Orient Electric Areva FH20WP Room Heater is one of the best electronic thermostat heaters. It is affordable and comes with smart features, bidirectional settings and five levels of protection that safeguard the device.

Best overall product

The Havells Calido PTC Fan Heater is the best overall thermostat room heater. The PTC ceramic heating element delivers faster and more efficient heating. The oscillating features ensure multi-directional heating. Plus, safety features like a top-over switch, and overheat protection promise a safe and sound heating experience. ALl these features make it one of the best electronic thermostat heaters.

How to find the perfect electronic thermostat heaters?

Determining the size of the room you wish to warm is the first step in the room heater shopping process. Make sure your heater works in your room by checking its compatibility. Louder than others are several appliances. That is something to consider when searching for a bedroom or home office. Don't disregard any built-in safeguards intended to reduce the risk of a fire because room heaters might be potential fire dangers. Don't overlook exploring warranty possibilities. Due to the fact that room heaters only heat the room being heated, they are typically more energy efficient than central heating systems. Some room heaters are also more energy efficient than others. Hence, one of the best electronic thermostat heaters in this list is Havells Calido PTC Fan Heater.

Price list of the best electronic thermostat heaters

ProductPrice
Solimo Room HeaterRs. 1029
Havells OFR 13 Wave Fin HeaterRs. 11749
Havells OFR - 9 Fin PTC Room HeaterRs. 8390
Russell Hobbs ROR13F Oil Filled Radiator HeaterRs. 17995
Vinay Electronics Room HeaterRs. 5000
Orient Electric Areva FH20WP Room HeaterRs. 1440
Morphy Richards OFR Room HeaterRs. 6789
Activa Heat-Max Room HeaterRs. 899
Warmex Dual Placement FH-09 Room HeaterRs. 1340
Havells Calido PTC Fan HeaterRs. 5350

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

Which electronic thermostat room heater is suitable for small and medium size rooms?

The Warmex Dual Placement FH-09 Room Heater is the best option if you are looking for a room heater from small and medium size rooms. The overheat protection and automatic cutoff features provide enhanced security. Also, with less power consumption, it heats the room faster.

Which is the lightest electronic thermostat room heater?

The Orient Electric Areva FH20WP Room Heater is amongst the lightest room heaters. If you are looking for a handy yet effective room heater, then this is the one. As it weighs only 1.2 kg, you can take it anywhere while travelling.

Which are the most important features to consider while shopping for an electronic thermostat room heater?

The most crucial things to look for when buying a room heater are the number of heating elements, wattage, temperature settings, power cut feature, safety grill, and portability. Also, ensure that the device is cool to touch no matter what temperature you have set. 

