Best Elica kitchen chimneys: The top deals worth your money

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 10, 2022 22:30 IST

In your kitchen, aromas, tastes, and flavours mix with the joy of family culinary traditions and quality time spent together. A kitchen is now a place of significance and a hub of affection for the family and the home, thanks to modernity.

Kitchen chimneys

You will be able to find an appropriate option for your kitchen space from the variety of the best Elica kitchen chimneys available online at Amazon. Elica chimneys have extremely useful characteristics that can guarantee you a level of functional perfection unmatched by any other brand.

These Elica kitchen chimneys come equipped with strong fans whose speed may be adjusted to meet the user's needs. All you have to do is customise the operations' speed and mode to suit your preferences.

1. Elica WDFL 606 HAC MS NERO

The WDFL 606 HAC MS is a futuristic design that provides powerful suction capacity, works like a vacuum cleaner and keeps the kitchen smoke-free. Not only does this not filter out anything in the smoke and smells, but it also suctions it all in more efficiently. Designed with motion sensing technology, it operates at the touch of a hand, making it easy to use. By waving your hand, it turns on automatically with motion sensing technology. This wall-mounted range hood features motion-sensing technology and features a sleek design, completing any modern kitchen.

Specifications:

  • Model: ‎‎‎WDFL 606 HAC MS NERO
  • Annual Energy Consumption: ‎160 Watts
  • Noise Level: 58 dB
  • Airflow Displacement: 1200 CMPH
  • Mounting Type: Wall Mount
  • Size: 60 cm

ProsCons
Filterless Auto cleanNot suitable for small kitchen
Motion sensor control  
Powerful motor for suction 
2. Elica Nero WD TBF HAC 90 MS

The Elica Nero WD TBF HAC 90 MS is a 90 cm wall-mounted chimney fan with a curved glass front and 3 to 5 burners. It has an auto-clean function, and the Power motion sensor control sensor allows the fan to activate when you are near it. The fan can be controlled via a touch control dial or by its remote control. Elica Chimneys come with a 5-year motor warranty and a 1-year product warranty. With a powerful suction to help remove grease and cooking odours, it also includes a timer function and oscillating grill to prevent grease build-up in your kitchen.

Specifications:

  • Model: ‎‎‎Nero WD TBF HAC 90 MS
  • Annual Energy Consumption: ‎220 Watts
  • Noise Level: 58 dB
  • Airflow Displacement: 1425 CMPH
  • Mounting Type: Wall Mount
  • Size: 90 cm

ProsCons
Baffle filterHigh energy consumption 
Touch control  
Motion sensor 
3. Elica EFL-S607 HAC VMS

If you want to get your kitchen's unpleasant cooking smells out of the air, Elica EFL-S607 HAC VMS is a great choice! The power of the vent's filtration capabilities coupled with easy one-handed operation via hand-motion sensing, makes this appliance a snap to use. Automated clean-burning features have a heater that removes sticky soot that has accumulated inside a chimney and sits in a collector below. Its smart design ensures style and elegance for your kitchen redesign, as no dust particles will accumulate over time. It has a high suction capacity and clean flue thanks to the filter-less technology, which is a patented design.

Specifications:

  • Model: ‎‎‎EFL-S607 HAC VMS
  • Annual Energy Consumption: ‎160 Watts
  • Noise Level: 58 dB
  • Airflow Displacement: 1250 CMPH
  • Mounting Type: Wall Mount
  • Size: 60 cm

ProsCons
Filterless technologyNot suitable for small kitchen
Power efficient 
Thermal auto clean  
4. Elica STRIP BF 60 NERO

The STRIP BF 60 NERO is designed to find the most efficient way to distribute heat, making it the perfect choice for any kitchen. This wall-mounted stove comes in a convenient pyramid shape and comes in size: 60 cm (2-4 burners for wall-mounted chimneys). It is made of high-quality stainless steel construction and has push-button controls for easy operation. Designed for heavy use - with suction capacity up to 880 m³/hr. It features microprocessor technology that monitors combustion by adjusting itself based on the energy delivered, making it safe and reliable even in large kitchens.

Specifications:

  • Model:‎STRIP BF 60 NERO
  • Annual Energy Consumption: ‎160 Watts
  • Noise Level: 58 dB
  • Airflow Displacement: 880 CMPH
  • Mounting Type: Wall Mount
  • Size: 60 cm

ProsCons
2 Baffle FiltersLow suction power
Push buttons  
Power efficient 

5. Elica FLCG PB 600 HAC NERO

The Elica FLCG PB 600 HAC NERO Chimney from Elica is a high-performance chimney that offers superior performance. This unit ensures a clean, healthy cooking environment with a true suction capacity of 1310 m3/h and a wide suction chamber. The auto clean function takes care of the stubborn oil deposits inside the chimney and collects them in an attached oil collector. This feature also allows you to get rid of sticky oil particles easily.

Specifications:

  • Model: FLCG PB 600 HAC NERO
  • Annual Energy Consumption: ‎219 Watts
  • Noise Level: 58 dB
  • Airflow Displacement: 1310 CMPH
  • Mounting Type: Wall Mount
  • Size: 60 cm

ProsCons
Filterless TechnologyOnly one overhead lamp
Auto clean technology 
Powerful motor for suction 
6. Elica Wd Hac Touch Bf 90

When it comes to cleaning your fireplace chimney, you need something that is not only easy to use and clean but also efficient and effective at getting rid of all the dirt and residues. The Wd Hac Touch Bf 90 Chimney Cleaner is just that thing. This device will make cleaning your chimney a breeze for you with its revolutionary technology; this new product comes with heat auto clean technology, which not only collects all the sticky oil particles inside the chimney but also removes them from your home’s environment.

Specifications:

  • Model: ‎‎‎WD HAC TOUCH BF 90 BK
  • Annual Energy Consumption: ‎180 Watts
  • Noise Level: 58 dB
  • Airflow Displacement: 1200 CMPH
  • Mounting Type: Wall Mount
  • Size: 90 cm

ProsCons
Large operating areaLittle big for a small kitchen
Touch control  
Baffle filter 
7. Elica NERO WD TFL HAC 90 MS

This Chimney is the perfect appliance for your kitchen. It has an eye-catching design with touch control for even more comfort, with a five-year warranty on the motor and one year for the product from the date of purchase. Filterless technology ensures powerful suction capacity while motion sensing technology enables the device to operate easily by drawing in more of the bad smoke and grease in the kitchen and making it less smoky. Sophisticated Design With Elika Nero WD TFL HAC 90 MS, your family and friends can enjoy a safe and healthy kitchen environment.

Specifications:

  • Model: NERO WD TFL HAC 90 MS
  • Annual Energy Consumption: ‎160 Watts
  • Noise Level: 58 dB
  • Airflow Displacement: 1425 CMPH
  • Mounting Type: Wall Mount
  • Size: 90 cm

ProsCons
Filterless auto clean TechnologyDucting is required
Motion sensor  
Optimal suction power 
Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Elica WDFL 606 HAC MS NEROFilterless Auto CleanMotion sensor control Powerful motor for suction
Elica NERO WD TBF HAC 90 MSBaffle FilterTouch control Motion sensor
Elica EFL-S607 HAC VMSFilterless TechnologyPower efficientThermal Auto clean 
Elica STRIP BF 60 NERO2 Baffle FiltersPush buttons Power efficient
Elica FLCG PB 600 HAC NEROFilterless TechnologyAuto clean technologyPowerful motor for suction
Elica Wd Hac Touch Bf 90Large operating areaTouch control Baffle filter
Elica Nero WD TFL HAC 90 MSFilterless auto clean TechnologyMotion sensor Optimal suction power

Best value for money

Want a simple yet elegant-looking chimney for your kitchen? Elica Strip BF 60 Nero is the ideal product to enhance your kitchen's look. This is the best value for money product at present due to its many features. Visit the site to check for yourself.

Best overall

Elica kitchen chimneys are the superior in the market now but the best overall is Elica WDFL 606 HAC MS NERO. Its no-filter technology offers a strong vacuuming capacity that more effectively captures hazardous smoke and oil fumes, and continuously maintains your kitchen smoke-free. It comes with a motion sensing technology which enables easy operation with a simple wave of your hand. This model comes with a 5-year motor warranty and a 1-year product warranty. Don’t put it on your wishlist, straightway buy it.

How to find the perfect Elica kitchen chimneys

Elica has come up with kitchen chimneys within budget with their fair point features. One has to look for a futuristic design to give a kitchen a modular look other than its functionality. Elica brand has mounted range hood features that always make your kitchen smoke-free. It should have motion-sensing technology so you don’t have to end up switching buttons all the time while cooking. 3-5 burner capacity should be a matter of concern before buying the chimney.

Best Elica kitchen chimneys price list

Sl. No.ProductPrice
1.Elica WDFL 606 HAC MS NERO11,799
2.Elica NERO WD TBF HAC 90 MS14,499
3.Elica EFL-S607 HAC VMS14,999
4.Elica STRIP BF 60 NERO6,299
5.Elica FLCG PB 600 HAC NERO9,999
6.Elica Wd Hac Touch Bf 9012,999
7.Elica Nero WD TFL HAC 90 MS18,990

FAQs

1. Can a fire start in a dirty chimney?

A dirty chimney is the main factor in chimney fires. Creosote and soot are two of the combustion byproducts that are produced whenever you burn wood. You are witnessing this, and it is not good.

2. How long is a chimney expected to last?

A chimney should survive between 50 and 100 years if it has been constructed and maintained properly. The truth is that many chimneys haven't been adequately maintained during the course of their existence. So, if you take good care, it can last for a long time.

3. Why is a chimney dangerous?

Damage to the chimney liner, mould development, too much creosote,  drafting blockages, and chimney fires, are all frequent issues that can make your chimney dangerous to use and live near. So, the best way to avoid this is frequent cleaning.

