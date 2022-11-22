Best Eureka Forbes air purifiers to buy in 2022 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: There are many allergens in the air around us. To fix this, we need air purifiers to protect ourselves against rising air pollution and airborne diseases. Air purifiers help in clearing the bad air circulating in our homes.

Air Purifiers

Air pollution has become an alarming threat in recent times. Lethal and contaminated air can badly affect your lungs and lead to airborne diseases. Thus, it is very important to get an air purifier for your home. Air purifiers help in creating quality air and are an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Eureka Forbes air purifiers are designed to clean indoor air quickly, protect you from airborne diseases and give you healthy air to breathe. This article has listed some of the best Eureka Forbes air purifiers on the market that you can buy at great prices. 1. Air Purifier FAP 7000 The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier FAP 7000 removes bacteria and dust from the air you breathe as it has advanced HEPA - 11. The colour of the smart digital indicators changes depending on the air quality. This air quality indicator showcases the current air quality and the presence of 2.5 PM in the air. The air purifier covers up to 600 square feet, meaning it purifies the air in large spaces. Moreover, the air purifier provides the best three-stage purification: pre-filter, advanced HEPA-11 and carbon smoke filter. Product Dimensions: 12.8D x 20.9W x 50H centimetres, Filter Type: Activated Carbon, Floor Area: 600 square feet, Power Source: Corded electric, Control Method: Touch, Noise Level: 59 dB, Particle Retention Size: 0.3 Microns

12.8D x 20.9W x 50H centimetres Filter Type: Activated Carbon

Activated Carbon Floor Area: 600 square feet

600 square feet Power Source: Corded electric

Corded electric Control Method: Touch

Touch Noise Level: 59 dB

59 dB Particle Retention Size: 0.3 Microns

Pros Cons Traps maximum pollutants and dust to create healthy air Not suitable for very polluted spaces Digital display shows the current air quality and changes colour depending on air quality Three-stage purification Sturdy and durable design

2. Aeroguard AP 700 The Aeroguard AP 700 is an air purifier by Eureka Forbes that is the perfect blend of powerful technology and great performance. The air purifier is feature-rich and provides purified air that results in a healthier environment. This product has a great aesthetic design and advanced technology and looks beautiful in your space. The air purifier ensures maximum filtration by providing high levels of purification. Say goodbye to pollutants and airborne diseases by breathing pure and healthy air. Product Dimensions: 17.2D x 32.5W x 51H centimetres, Filter Type: HEPA, Floor Area: 602 square feet, Control Method: Touch, Power Source: Electricity, Item Weight: 5 kg, Certification: Certified by ASI

17.2D x 32.5W x 51H centimetres Filter Type: HEPA

HEPA Floor Area: 602 square feet

602 square feet Control Method: Touch

Touch Power Source: Electricity

Electricity Item Weight: 5 kg

5 kg Certification:Certified by ASI

Pros Cons Certified by the Asthma Society of India Basic design Has a long filter life (3,000 working hours) Ultra silent mode The air quality indicator shows the air quality by changing colours

3. Aeroguard AP 700EX The Aeroguard AP 700 EX is a Eureka Forbes air purifier that provides purified air for a fresher and cleaner environment. The air purifier is an excellent combination of powerful performance and intelligent technology. This air purifier has an air quality indicator that changes colour depending on the quality of the air. It has a good aesthetic design and is a superior quality product that looks beautiful in your home or office. It comes with six filtrations: lung filter, anti-dust filter, UHD Hepa filter, anti-bacterial filter, deodorisation filter and H1N1 filter. Power Source: Electricity, Item Weight: 5.5 kilograms, Control Method: Touch, Filter Type: HEPA, Floor Area: 602 square feet, Electricity Consumption: 43 watts

Electricity Item Weight: 5.5 kilograms

5.5 kilograms Control Method: Touch

Touch Filter Type: HEPA

HEPA Floor Area: 602 square feet

602 square feet Electricity Consumption: 43 watts

Pros Cons Comes with FilterMaxx technology Not ideal for large spaces Filters have 3,000 hours of working life Comes with an air quality indicator Ultra silent sleep mode

4. Dr. Aeroguard HPA 500 The superior quality Dr. Aeroguard air purifier from Eureka Forbes is perfect for your home or office and protects you from air pollutants and airborne diseases. Moreover, it has a complete disease-protecting system with a unique H1N1, swine flu-resistant, anti-bacterial and lung filter. It is equipped with nine stages of FilterMaxx technology. It is also certified by the highest standard by the Asthma Society of India. The inbuilt ultra sleep mode, child-lock mode, auto mode and timer mode enable you to control the air purifier. Item Weight: 9 kg, Control Method: Remote, Filter Type: UV light, Warranty: 5 years warranty on the motor / 1-year product warranty, Certification: Certified by the Asthma Society of India, Colour: White

9 kg Control Method: Remote

Remote Filter Type: UV light

UV light Warranty: 5 years warranty on the motor / 1-year product warranty

5 years warranty on the motor / 1-year product warranty Certification: Certified by the Asthma Society of India

Certified by the Asthma Society of India Colour: White

Pros Cons 9 stages of filtration with FilterMaxx technology Expensive Complete disease protection system with H1N1 swine flu protection filter, lung filter and anti-bacterial filter Certified with the highest standard by the Asthma Society of India Comes with ultra-silent sleep mode, auto mode, child-lock mode and timer mode

5. Aeroguard AP 500 The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 500 is an air purifier designed to help you breathe healthier air. It protects you from airborne diseases that emerge due to viruses and bacteria. This air purifier is easy to install in your kitchen, bedroom, living area or other spaces. It comes with unique FilterMaxx technology that provides three stages of filtration. It also has a timer to set the filter and a child lock function to prevent the misuse of the filter. Item Weight: 5 kg, Control Method: Touch, Filter Type: HEPA, Floor Area: 602 square feet, Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by Eureka Forbes from the date of purchase, Power Usage: 43 watts

5 kg Control Method: Touch

Touch Filter Type: HEPA

HEPA Floor Area: 602 square feet

602 square feet Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by Eureka Forbes from the date of purchase

1-year warranty provided by Eureka Forbes from the date of purchase Power Usage: 43 watts

Pros Cons Three-stage air purification Expensive Does not emit any harmful gases as a by-product of the filtration technology High maintenance Three light indicators to denote the air quality inside the room Approximately 3,000 hours of filter life

6. Dr. Aeroguard SCPR 200 The Eureka Forbes Dr. Aeroguard SCPR 200 air purifier is easy to use and is best suited for offices and homes. The air purifier comes with FilterMaxx technology to provide pollution-free and fresh air. The design is compact and suitable for all rooms. It comes with a sleep mode, and the control functions are fully touch-enabled. It includes Vita-ion which makes the air 99.9 percent pure and healthy to breathe. Product Dimensions: 18 x 18 x 50 cm and 3.20 kgs, Filter Type: HEPA grade 12, Control Method: Touch, Floor Area: 19 square metres, Noise Level: 40 dB, Power Source: Corded electric, Air Flow Level: 120 m3 / hour

18 x 18 x 50 cm and 3.20 kgs Filter Type: HEPA grade 12

HEPA grade 12 Control Method: Touch

Touch Floor Area: 19 square metres

19 square metres Noise Level: 40 dB

40 dB Power Source: Corded electric

Corded electric Air Flow Level: 120 m3 / hour

120 m3 / hour

Pros Cons FilterMaxx technology Only works well in small rooms or offices Less noise level Sleep mode Compact and sleek design

7. Aeroguard Pro 1000 Get pure and healthy air with the Eureka Forbes Aeroguard PRO 1000 air purifier. It has a six-stage air purification process that includes an anti-dust filter, medical-grade HEPA - HEPA 13, an activated carbon filter, a TiO2 filter and UV-C technology. It comes with UV-C technology that, when combined with TiO2, creates a photocatalytic reaction and eliminates viruses and bacteria in the air. It is best suited for large spaces as it has a wide coverage area. Power Source: Corded electric, Item Weight: 6 kg, Control Method: App and touch, Filter Type: HEPA, Floor Area: 1200 square feet, Noise Level: 60 dB, Particle Retention Size: 0.3 Microns

Corded electric Item Weight: 6 kg

6 kg Control Method: App and touch

App and touch Filter Type: HEPA

HEPA Floor Area: 1200 square feet

1200 square feet Noise Level: 60 dB

60 dB Particle Retention Size: 0.3 Microns

Pros Cons Suitable for large spaces Expensive Uses UV-C technology and helps eliminate viruses and bacteria 6 stages of purification and 2.5 m digital displays Wide range of functional modes

3 Best features

Product Filter type Floor area Control method Air Purifier FAB 7000 Activated Carbon 600 Square Feet Touch Aeroguard AP 700 HEPA 602 Square Feet Touch Aeroguard AP 700EX HEPA 602 Square Feet Touch Dr. Aeroguard HPA 500 UV Light NA Remote Aeroguard AP 500 HEPA 602 Square Feet Touch Dr. Aeroguard SCPR 200 HEPA Grade 12 19 Square Metres Touch Aeroguard Pro 1000 HEPA 1200 Square Feet Corded Electric

Best value for money The Aeroguard Air Purifier AP 500 is the product with the best value for money. This air purifier is designed to provide you with healthier and purer air. It protects you and your loved ones against pollutants and airborne diseases. It is easy to install in many places in your home including your kitchen, bedroom or living room. It comes with three stages of air purification that remove pollutants with 99% efficiency. Plus, the ozone-free air purifier does not emit harmful gases as a by-product of the filtration technology. An in-built intelligent filtration reminder automatically indicates the need to replace the filter. Best overall product The Air Purifier Aeroguard AP 700 is the best product overall. This air purifier is designed with advanced technology and has outstanding performance. It has multiple useful features and a superior aesthetic design that would look perfect in your home or office. The air purifier comes with FilterMaxx technology that provides six filtration stages. It includes an anti-dust filter, lung filter, UHD HEPA filter, anti-bacterial filter, deodorisation filter and H1N1 filter. With complete disease protection, it also has various function modes to provide security against misuse. How to find the perfect Eureka Forbes air purifier

There are many Eureka Forbes air purifiers on the market that you can choose from. When making your selection, it is important to decide which room your air purifier will be placed in. You should select your air purifier accordingly since each product is suited to a specific room size. Go through the features of each product including the technology used, the filters, the controls and even the exterior design to decide which air purifier is the best for you and your family members or colleagues. By carefully considering these factors, you can then compare the prices of the air purifiers you have selected to make sure you are spending the amount of money you are comfortable with. Product price list

