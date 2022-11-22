Sign out
Best Eureka Forbes air purifiers to buy in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 22, 2022 19:01 IST

Summary:

There are many allergens in the air around us. To fix this, we need air purifiers to protect ourselves against rising air pollution and airborne diseases. Air purifiers help in clearing the bad air circulating in our homes.

Air Purifiers

Air pollution has become an alarming threat in recent times. Lethal and contaminated air can badly affect your lungs and lead to airborne diseases. Thus, it is very important to get an air purifier for your home. Air purifiers help in creating quality air and are an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Eureka Forbes air purifiers are designed to clean indoor air quickly, protect you from airborne diseases and give you healthy air to breathe. This article has listed some of the best Eureka Forbes air purifiers on the market that you can buy at great prices.

1. Air Purifier FAP 7000

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier FAP 7000 removes bacteria and dust from the air you breathe as it has advanced HEPA - 11. The colour of the smart digital indicators changes depending on the air quality. This air quality indicator showcases the current air quality and the presence of 2.5 PM in the air. The air purifier covers up to 600 square feet, meaning it purifies the air in large spaces. Moreover, the air purifier provides the best three-stage purification: pre-filter, advanced HEPA-11 and carbon smoke filter.

  • Product Dimensions: 12.8D x 20.9W x 50H centimetres
  • Filter Type: Activated Carbon
  • Floor Area: 600 square feet
  • Power Source: Corded electric
  • Control Method: Touch
  • Noise Level: 59 dB
  • Particle Retention Size: 0.3 Microns

ProsCons
Traps maximum pollutants and dust to create healthy airNot suitable for very polluted spaces
Digital display shows the current air quality and changes colour depending on air quality 
Three-stage purification 
Sturdy and durable design 
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier FAP 7000|Eliminate 99.95% Bacteria & Viruses|HEPA Filter|Controls Foul Smell (White), Standard
54% off
5,999 12,999
Buy now

2. Aeroguard AP 700

The Aeroguard AP 700 is an air purifier by Eureka Forbes that is the perfect blend of powerful technology and great performance. The air purifier is feature-rich and provides purified air that results in a healthier environment. This product has a great aesthetic design and advanced technology and looks beautiful in your space. The air purifier ensures maximum filtration by providing high levels of purification. Say goodbye to pollutants and airborne diseases by breathing pure and healthy air.

  • Product Dimensions: 17.2D x 32.5W x 51H centimetres
  • Filter Type: HEPA
  • Floor Area: 602 square feet
  • Control Method: Touch
  • Power Source: Electricity
  • Item Weight: 5 kg
  • Certification:Certified by ASI

ProsCons
Certified by the Asthma Society of IndiaBasic design
Has a long filter life (3,000 working hours) 
Ultra silent mode 
The air quality indicator shows the air quality by changing colours 
Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier with H1N1 filter removes 99.99% airborne viruses,6 stages of filtration(FilterMaxx Technology),5 Years Warranty on Motor (Cool Grey)
51% off
7,899.3 15,990
Buy now

3. Aeroguard AP 700EX

The Aeroguard AP 700 EX is a Eureka Forbes air purifier that provides purified air for a fresher and cleaner environment. The air purifier is an excellent combination of powerful performance and intelligent technology. This air purifier has an air quality indicator that changes colour depending on the quality of the air. It has a good aesthetic design and is a superior quality product that looks beautiful in your home or office. It comes with six filtrations: lung filter, anti-dust filter, UHD Hepa filter, anti-bacterial filter, deodorisation filter and H1N1 filter.

  • Power Source: Electricity
  • Item Weight: 5.5 kilograms
  • Control Method: Touch
  • Filter Type: HEPA
  • Floor Area: 602 square feet
  • Electricity Consumption: 43 watts

ProsCons
Comes with FilterMaxx technologyNot ideal for large spaces
Filters have 3,000 hours of working life  
Comes with an air quality indicator 
Ultra silent sleep mode 
Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700EX Air Purifier with HEPA Filter removes 99.99% airborne viruses,6 Stages of Filtration,HINI Filter,(White)
47% off
7,676.24 14,490
Buy now

4. Dr. Aeroguard HPA 500

The superior quality Dr. Aeroguard air purifier from Eureka Forbes is perfect for your home or office and protects you from air pollutants and airborne diseases. Moreover, it has a complete disease-protecting system with a unique H1N1, swine flu-resistant, anti-bacterial and lung filter. It is equipped with nine stages of FilterMaxx technology. It is also certified by the highest standard by the Asthma Society of India. The inbuilt ultra sleep mode, child-lock mode, auto mode and timer mode enable you to control the air purifier.

  • Item Weight: 9 kg
  • Control Method: Remote
  • Filter Type: UV light
  • Warranty: 5 years warranty on the motor / 1-year product warranty
  • Certification: Certified by the Asthma Society of India
  • Colour: White

ProsCons
9 stages of filtration with FilterMaxx technologyExpensive
Complete disease protection system with H1N1 swine flu protection filter, lung filter and anti-bacterial filter 
Certified with the highest standard by the Asthma Society of India 
Comes with ultra-silent sleep mode, auto mode, child-lock mode and timer mode 

5. Aeroguard AP 500

The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 500 is an air purifier designed to help you breathe healthier air. It protects you from airborne diseases that emerge due to viruses and bacteria. This air purifier is easy to install in your kitchen, bedroom, living area or other spaces. It comes with unique FilterMaxx technology that provides three stages of filtration. It also has a timer to set the filter and a child lock function to prevent the misuse of the filter.

  • Item Weight: 5 kg
  • Control Method: Touch
  • Filter Type: HEPA
  • Floor Area: 602 square feet
  • Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by Eureka Forbes from the date of purchase
  • Power Usage: 43 watts

ProsCons
Three-stage air purificationExpensive
Does not emit any harmful gases as a by-product of the filtration technologyHigh maintenance 
Three light indicators to denote the air quality inside the room 
Approximately 3,000 hours of filter life 
Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 500 with HEPA Filter,Filtermaxx Technology,ozone free, 1 Year warranty(White)
36% off
8,999 13,990
Buy now

6. Dr. Aeroguard SCPR 200

The Eureka Forbes Dr. Aeroguard SCPR 200 air purifier is easy to use and is best suited for offices and homes. The air purifier comes with FilterMaxx technology to provide pollution-free and fresh air. The design is compact and suitable for all rooms. It comes with a sleep mode, and the control functions are fully touch-enabled. It includes Vita-ion which makes the air 99.9 percent pure and healthy to breathe.

  • Product Dimensions: 18 x 18 x 50 cm and 3.20 kgs
  • Filter Type: HEPA grade 12
  • Control Method: Touch
  • Floor Area: 19 square metres
  • Noise Level: 40 dB
  • Power Source: Corded electric
  • Air Flow Level: 120 m3 / hour

ProsCons
FilterMaxx technologyOnly works well in small rooms or offices
Less noise level 
Sleep mode 
Compact and sleek design 
Eureka Forbes Dr. Aeroguard SCPR 200 Air Purifier, White & Black
Check Price on Amazon

7. Aeroguard Pro 1000

Get pure and healthy air with the Eureka Forbes Aeroguard PRO 1000 air purifier. It has a six-stage air purification process that includes an anti-dust filter, medical-grade HEPA - HEPA 13, an activated carbon filter, a TiO2 filter and UV-C technology. It comes with UV-C technology that, when combined with TiO2, creates a photocatalytic reaction and eliminates viruses and bacteria in the air. It is best suited for large spaces as it has a wide coverage area.

  • Power Source: Corded electric
  • Item Weight: 6 kg
  • Control Method: App and touch
  • Filter Type: HEPA
  • Floor Area: 1200 square feet
  • Noise Level: 60 dB
  • Particle Retention Size: 0.3 Microns

ProsCons
Suitable for large spacesExpensive
Uses UV-C technology and helps eliminate viruses and bacteria 
6 stages of purification and 2.5 m digital displays 
Wide range of functional modes 
Eureka Forbes Aeroguard PRO 1000 Air Purifer with UV-C Technology|Eliminates 99.99% Viruses and Bacteria|6 Stages of Purification| Professional HEPA Filter 13|WiFi Option (White), Standard
32,690
Buy now

3 Best features

ProductFilter typeFloor areaControl method
Air Purifier FAB 7000 Activated Carbon 600 Square Feet Touch
Aeroguard AP 700 HEPA 602 Square Feet Touch
Aeroguard AP 700EX HEPA 602 Square Feet Touch
Dr. Aeroguard HPA 500 UV Light NARemote
Aeroguard AP 500 HEPA 602 Square Feet Touch
Dr. Aeroguard SCPR 200 HEPA Grade 12 19 Square Metres Touch
Aeroguard Pro 1000 HEPA 1200 Square Feet Corded Electric

Best value for money

The Aeroguard Air Purifier AP 500 is the product with the best value for money. This air purifier is designed to provide you with healthier and purer air. It protects you and your loved ones against pollutants and airborne diseases. It is easy to install in many places in your home including your kitchen, bedroom or living room. It comes with three stages of air purification that remove pollutants with 99% efficiency. Plus, the ozone-free air purifier does not emit harmful gases as a by-product of the filtration technology. An in-built intelligent filtration reminder automatically indicates the need to replace the filter.

Best overall product

The Air Purifier Aeroguard AP 700 is the best product overall. This air purifier is designed with advanced technology and has outstanding performance. It has multiple useful features and a superior aesthetic design that would look perfect in your home or office. The air purifier comes with FilterMaxx technology that provides six filtration stages. It includes an anti-dust filter, lung filter, UHD HEPA filter, anti-bacterial filter, deodorisation filter and H1N1 filter. With complete disease protection, it also has various function modes to provide security against misuse.

How to find the perfect Eureka Forbes air purifier


There are many Eureka Forbes air purifiers on the market that you can choose from. When making your selection, it is important to decide which room your air purifier will be placed in. You should select your air purifier accordingly since each product is suited to a specific room size. Go through the features of each product including the technology used, the filters, the controls and even the exterior design to decide which air purifier is the best for you and your family members or colleagues. By carefully considering these factors, you can then compare the prices of the air purifiers you have selected to make sure you are spending the amount of money you are comfortable with.

Product price list

ProductPrice
Air Purifier FAP 7000Rs. 5,999
Aeroguard AP 700Rs. 8,110
Aeroguard AP 700EXRs. 9,217
Dr. Aeroguard HPA 500Rs. 19,990
Aeroguard AP 500Rs. 8,999
Dr. Aeroguard SCPR 200Rs. 12,300
Aeroguard PRO 1000Rs. 32,690

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

How do I choose a good air purifier?

When you think of buying an air purifier, the size of your space is a very important factor. The size of the room and the type of the room affect the choice of buying an air purifier. When choosing an air purifier for a bigger room, make sure you buy an air purifier that operates for that specific space. For best performance, a good method to follow is to buy an air purifier that has 20-40% more coverage than the room.

Which is the best filter for an air purifier?

The best air purifiers by Eureka Forbes use High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters. These HEPA filters are designed to eliminate germs and viruses from the air. They also capture unwanted particles from the air. HEPA filters have 99% efficiency and the standard air prefers filters that range from coarse to medium in terms of filtration and design.

Is it advisable to keep your air purifier on all day?

Air pollution is a continuous and pervasive problem. Thus, it is best to leave your air purifier on throughout the day. Keeping the air purifier on all day will give you fresh and clean air. But you must make sure you change the filters on time to reduce the pollutants at home.

