Best featured Nokia mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 12, 2022 19:41 IST

Summary:

Smartphones have become smarter and better than ever before. Nokia is one such brand that has come a long way since its introduction.

Find the best Nokia mobile phone

From coming up with keypad phones to luxurious full HD display smartphones, Nokia has upgraded itself with technology. The best part is that their phones are highly durable and equipped with the fastest processors. If you are on the search for the most reliable smartphone that offers the latest android features and up-to-date security, explore our list of best Nokia mobile phones under 50,000.

Best Nokia mobile phones

1.Nokia G21 android smartphone, dual SIM, 3-day battery life, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 50MP triple AI camera | Dusk

Available in stunning dusk and nordic blue colours, the Nokia G21 Android smartphone is the next generation smartphone that comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. In addition, the phone is equipped with a 50MP Triple AI camera and a 6.5-inch wide display for smooth viewing and scrolling experience.

Specifications:

• OS - Android 11 64bits

• RAM - 6GB

• Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 191 grams

• Connectivity technologies - bluetooth, USB

• Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer battery required

• Special features - Rear camera, face unlock, camera

• GPS - True

ProsCons
Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate battery life 
Comes with Bluetooth and USB connectivity Looks bulky 
Features an excellent camera to capture every moment 
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Dusk
18% off
13,999 16,999
Buy now

2.NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold

With 1.77 screen size, the Nokia 110 TA is a keypad mobile phone that comes in stunning rose gold colour. This phone is equipped with 32MB memory storage to store everything hassle-free. In addition, its simple and sleek design makes it an ideal phone for daily work.

Specifications:

• OS - S30+

• Product weight - 73 grams

• Batteries - ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required

• Item model number - NOKIA 110 DS

• Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth

ProsCons
Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate RAM size  
Simple and sleek design  
Supports bluetooth and USB technology  
NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold
19% off
1,699 2,099
Buy now

3.Nokia 2.3 android 10 smartphone 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, dual rear Camera, charcoal

Next on the list is the Nokia 2.3 android 10 smartphone. Discover the power of Nokia mobile phones with this stunning phone in charcoal colour. It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM for smooth functioning. The best feature of this phone is its incredible camera quality for better and more elegant pictures.

Specifications:

• OS - Android 10.0

• RAM - 2GB

• Product dimensions - 15.8 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm; 183 grams

• Batteries - ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required

• Wireless communication technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

• Item model number - Nokia 2.3

• Display technology - LCD

ProsCons
Equipped with the latest OS Inadequate RAM size  
LED display technology  
Supports bluetooth and USB technology  
Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Dual Rear Camera, Charcoal
30% off
7,699 10,999
Buy now

4.Nokia G20 smartphone, dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 48MP quad camera with 6.5” (16.51 cm) screen | silver, 4GB+64Gb

The Nokia G20 is a very stylishly designed smartphone. It comes with a handful of exciting features, such as 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. In addition, the 6.5-inch display offers an extraordinary viewing experience.

Specifications:

• OS - Android 11

• RAM - 4GB

• Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 196 grams

• Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

• Item model number - ‎Nokia G20 4G MTK Helio G35 Octa Core

• Wireless communication technology - Cellular

ProsCons
Comes with dual Sim, 48 MP quad cameraInadequate RAM size  
Lightweight and fits in the pocket easily  
Decent camera quality  
Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB Storage, 48MP Quad Camera with 6.5” (16.51 cm) Screen | Silver, 4GB+64Gb
20% off
11,990 14,999
Buy now

5.Nokia XR20 5G, IP68 & military-grade casing, corning gorilla glass victus, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, blue

Another Nokia phone that not only offers an array of features but looks exceptionally good is the Nokia XR20. It is a 5G phone that comes with Gorilla Glass. In addition, it offers excellent storage to save all your favourite songs and photos. Its sleek design and colour attract all eyes.

Specifications:

• OS - Android 11 One

• RAM - 6GB

• Product dimensions - 17.2 x 8.2 x 1.1 cm; 247 grams

• Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer battery required

• Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB

• GPS - True

ProsCons
Equipped with the latest OS Does not fit in everyone’s budget 
Comes with an in-built GPS  
Supports Wi-Fi, bluetooth and USB technology  
Nokia XR20 5G, IP68 & Military-Grade casing, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, 6GB RAM/128GB Storage, Blue
21% off
41,998 52,999
Buy now

6.Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie camera with front flash (Blue)

Looking for a full HD Nokia mobile phone under 50,000? The Nokia C01 Plus 4G is an exciting addition to the brand's range of feature phones. It comes with a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera to capture every detail. In addition, a 3000 mAh battery keeps you going from dawn to dusk.

Specifications:

• OS - Android 11 (Go edition)

• RAM -2 GB

• Product dimensions - 14.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm; 157 grams

• Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

• Item model number - C01

• Wireless communication technology - Cellular

ProsCons
Comes with cellular wireless technology Inadequate RAM size 
Easily on pocket  
Supported by the latest OS  
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash (Blue)
26% off
5,580 7,499
Buy now

7.NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)

Another Nokia phone that manages to grab a position in our list of best Nokia mobile phones under 50,000. It comes in the classic white colour. Features such as excellent battery backup, a 6.82-inch display size, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage make it a preferred choice among the masses.

Specifications:

• OS - Android R

• RAM - 4GB

• Product dimensions - 17.8 x 7.9 x 1 cm; 237 grams

• Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer battery required

• Connectivity technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB

• GPS - True

ProsCons
Comes with an in-built GPS Inadequate RAM size 
Easy connectivity with Wi-Fi, bluetooth and USB Available in only one colour 
Supported by the latest OS  
NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)
24% off
10,249 13,499
Buy now

8.Nokia 105

Another simple and stylish phone on the list is the Nokia 105. This phone is highly budget friendly and has a handful of exciting features. In addition, its simple and sleek design suits everyone. The phone also comes with a memory card slot, the latest OS and FM radio to keep you entertained from dawn to dusk.

Specifications:

• Screen size: 1.77 Inch

• RAM: .04 GB

• Special features - MP3, Radio

• Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

• Connectivity technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB

• Product dimensions - 11.5 x 5 x 1.4 cm; 72 grams

• OS: Nokia Series 30+

ProsCons
Features memory card slot Inadequate RAM size  
Decent talk time  
Simple and sturdy style  
Nokia 105 Plus Single SIM, Keypad Mobile Phone with Wireless FM Radio, Memory Card Slot and MP3 Player | Charcoal
29% off
1,199 1,699
Buy now

9.Nokia 6310

Another Nokia phone that is priced under 50,000 is the Nokia 6310. This keypad phone has a decent screen size for an immersive viewing experience. Besides this, 8 MB storage and long-lasting battery life keep you going throughout the day.

Specifications:

• Screen size: 2.8 inch

• RAM: 8 MB

• Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

• Connectivity technology - Gsm 2G

• Product dimensions - 13.6 x 5.6 x 1.4 cm; 100 grams

• OS: Nokia Series 30+

ProsCons
Great gaming experience  Comes in only black colour 
Lightweight and easy to operate  
Supports bluetooth and USB technology  
Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with a 2.8” Screen, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera with Flash | Black
24% off
3,399 4,499
Buy now

10.Nokia 225 4G

Nokia 225 is a keypad mobile phone with 64 MB storage and 4G connectivity. This phone is equipped with the latest operating features and comes with the perks of Nokia phones. In addition, it is highly durable.

Specifications:

• Brand - Nokia

• Storage: 64 MB

• Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

• Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, 4G

• Product dimensions - 12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm; 91 grams

• OS: Series 30+

ProsCons
Simple and sturdy look Inadequate display 
Light in weight  
Latest OS 
Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM Feature Phone with Long Battery Life, Camera, Multiplayer Games, and Premium Finish – Black Colour
15% off
3,740 4,399
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Nokia G21 android smartphoneAmple storage spaceGood RAM backupGreat battery backup
NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in RosegoldSmooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode 
Nokia 2.3 android 10 smartphoneStunning colours are availableGood RAM backupGood camera resolution
Nokia G20 smartphoneGood colours are availableGood for everyday useLightweight and sturdy 
Nokia XR20 5GExpandable memoryBluetooth enabledPowerful processor 
Nokia C01 Plus 4GGood RAMExcellent battery life Latest operating system
NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White) HD+ displayLong and quality displayDual AI camera
Nokia 105Simple and sturdy design Adeuqate RAM Comes with the torch light 
Nokia 6310Great battery backupBudget friendly Bluetooth enabled
Nokia 225 4G Latest operating systemSimple design Light weight 

Best value for money

Nokia offers a variety of phones. Out of all on our list, the best value-for-money phone is the Nokia 2.3 Android 10 smartphone. It is packed with all the necessary features. It has enough RAM to save all of your pictures and videos. In addition, you may take quality images with this phone. This phone retails decently at 7,990.00 after a discount on Amazon.

Best overall

Out of all, one phone that stands out in the list of Nokia mobile phones under 50,000 is the Nokia XR20 5G. This model offers all features you might need for everyday use. Right from adequate RAM to excellent camera quality, it is an ideal pick for all individuals. It is priced moderately at 44,999 after a discount on Amazon.

How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phones?

Follow our “to-do items” list before finding your perfect mobile phone:

• Sufficient storage capacity

• All-day battery life

• Great camera quality

• Power saving mode

• Full HD display

• High resolution

• Price of the mobile

Products price list

ProductPriceDiscounted price
Nokia G21 android smartphone 16,999 14,999
NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold 2,099 1,915
Nokia 2.3 android 10 smartphone 10,999 7,990
Nokia G20 smartphone 14,999 11,990
Nokia XR20 5G 52,999 44,999
Nokia C01 Plus 4G 7,999 6,798
NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)  13,499 10,249
Nokia 105 1,599 1,349
Nokia 6310 4,499 3,399
Nokia 225 4G  4,399 3,749

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Best feature Nokia mobile phones

List top 2 Nokia mobile phones under 50000

The top two Nokia mobile phones under 50,000 are:  

  • Nokia XR20 5G
  • Nokia G20 smartphone

What are the features to look for when buying a phone? 

When buying a phone, there are several features to look for. These include RAM size, internal storage, camera specifications, price of the product and so on. 

Does Nokia offer budget-friendly phones? 

Yes, Nokia is a known brand offering several budget-friendly phones.

