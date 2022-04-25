Sign out
Best fitness trackers for women: Now monitor activity progress, sleep and more

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Apr 25, 2022 18:53 PM UTC

In the times of fast-paced living, women can monitor their health on the move with the help of fitness trackers.
A fitness band helps you keep up to speed with your daily progress.

With increasing workload in our lives, women often neglect their health and fail to monitor it. To help them stay motivated on the fitness path, fitness trackers present as a great solution. This attractive band which is worn on wrist is a lightweight accessory that allows one to monitor sleep, steps count, heart rate, calories burnt, among other things. There are many fitness trackers available online and each of them come with varying sports mode. To help you with selection, we have rounded up some of them in our list below.


These accessories look stylish and come with a decent touch-enabled display screen. The ones we have listed below have good battery backup. They all can be worn by women and some are unisex too. To take a look, scroll down.


Price of fitness trackers at a glance:

Fitness trackers Price in India
Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Unisex Activity Tracker 1,795.00
OnePlus Smart Band 1,599.00
Mi Smart Band 5  2,499.00
Hadwin Smart Band M4 599.00

Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Unisex Activity Tracker

This activity tracker from Fastrack is a unisex accessory. It is available in many colours and has a strap made of premium quality silicone material. The display is fully touchscreen and the band comes with 20 unique bandfaces. It features 10 plus sports mode and is IP68 rated, which means it is water resistant. Its battery backup is for up to 10 days.

Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Digital Black Dial Unisex-Adult Watch-SWD90067PP03A
Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Digital Black Dial Unisex-Adult Watch-SWD90067PP03A
40% off
1,795 2,995
Buy now

OnePlus Smart Band

This OnePlus smart band is available in a stunning black colour. It has a touchscreen display of 1.1 inches and a battery backup of up to 14 days. Compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones, it helps one monitor oxygen level and sleep. Besides, you can also manage your music, camera, calls, messages and much more via this band. It is IP68 certified and is dust and water resistant up to 50 meters for 10 minutes.

OnePlus Smart Band: 13 Exercise Modes, Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2), Heart Rate & Sleep Tracking, 5ATM+Water & Dust Resistant( Android & iOS Compatible)
OnePlus Smart Band: 13 Exercise Modes, Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2), Heart Rate & Sleep Tracking, 5ATM+Water & Dust Resistant( Android & iOS Compatible)
43% off
1,599 2,799
Buy now

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band

This Mi fitness band has a screen size of 1.1 inches. It has an AMOLED colour display and has a battery back of 14 days. It features 11 professional sports mode, which include yoga and rope skipping, and is also 5ATM water resistant. In addition, you can monitor you stress level and other women’s health-related issues via this band.

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1" (2.8 cm) AMOLED Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), Women’s Health Tracking (Black)
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1" (2.8 cm) AMOLED Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), Women’s Health Tracking (Black)
17% off
2,499 2,999
Buy now

Hadwin Smart Band M4 – Fitness Band

Available in a girlish pink colour, this fitness band has a 1.1 inches colour display screen. It is compatible with Android and iOS phones and helps track and monitor steps, distance, calories burnt, active minutes, sleep, heart rate etc. You can get all your notifications on this band. A lightweight and durable device, it looks stylish around the wrist.

Hadwin Smart Band M4 – Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Color Display, USB Charging, Activity Tracker, Men’s and Women’s Health Tracking, Compatible with All Androids iOS Phone (Girlish Pink)
Hadwin Smart Band M4 – Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Color Display, USB Charging, Activity Tracker, Men’s and Women’s Health Tracking, Compatible with All Androids iOS Phone (Girlish Pink)
60% off
599 1,499
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

