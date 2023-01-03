Sign out
Best front load washing machines on amazon

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 04, 2023 00:33 IST

Summary:

In this article, we will compare the top 10 front-loadd washing machines available on amazon and how you can choose the right fit for your house.

Top 10 front-load washing machines

Choosing the right washing machine for the house is important as it decides the life of the clothes. The right washing machine must have a good energy-saving rating, simple-to-use features and a good look for the bathroom or washing area. The washing machine should have settings for different types of clothes so that it can be used for multiple types. Earlier this appliance, used to be available only from Indian brands, but now many imported brands are available on Amazon for purchase.

Best front load washing machines for you

1. IFB 6 KG Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

This machine is stainless steel and has an 800 rpm motor for fast washing. It has 8 different washing programs and its 2D wash technology provides an express wash. It comes with an in-built Aqua Energie Water Softner which helps to keep the clothes clean and elongates their life. Its energy saving rating is complete 5 stars which means it will save a lot of money on electricity bills.

Specification

  • Fully automatic
  • 4 year complete machine warranty, 10 year motor warranty
  • 800 rpm high speed rotator
  • 5 star energy saving rating
  • 6 KG Capacity
  • 8 different wash programs
  • Auto Tub Clean
  • Child Lock

ProsCons
  • 800 RPM motor
  • Load capacity is lesser
  • 8 wash programs
 
  • 5 star energy rating
 
IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (Diva Aqua SX, Silver, Express wash)
4.2 (6,194)
Get Price

2. Samsung 6 KG Fully Automatic

Samsung is a brand that has always delivered best in class products and this washing machine is not any different. The washing machine comes with an in-built inverter and a 5 star energy rating. It has a total of 10 wash programs and a 1000 rpm high speed motor for a faster drying experience. Samsung provides a 2 year warranty with a 20 year warranty on the DIT motor.

Specifications

  • 6 KG Load
  • Inbuilt inverter
  • 5 star energy rating
  • 2 year warranty, 20 year motor warranty
  • 1000 rpm high speed motor
  • 10 washing modes

ProsCons
  • 1000 RPM motor
  • Overall warranty is just for 2 years
  • 10 wash programs
 
  • In-Built inverter
 
Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW60R20GLMA/TL, White, Hygiene Steam)
4.4 (6,398)
28% off
24,910 34,510
Buy now

3. Bosch 6 KG 5 Star Fully Automatic

This washing machine is best for a couple or a small family and the 6 KG capacity is enough. This is a fully automatic washing machine with an in-built heater. It has a 1000 RPM rotator which is best for fast drying and heavy washing. It has a 5 star energy rating and a hygiene wash system for 99% bacteria reduction. It has 15 wash programs and a 240 volt motor.

Specifications

  • 6 KG Load
  • 5 star energy rating
  • in-built heater
  • 1000 RPM drier
  • 15 wash programs

ProsCons
  • 1000 RPM motor
  • Overall warranty is just for 2 years
  • 15 wash programs
 
  • In-Built inverter
 
Bosch 6 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with In - built Heater (WLJ2016WIN, White )
4.4 (1,709)
Get Price

4. LG 6 KG Fully Automatic

LG is the highest selling appliance manufacturer of India and this washing machine is one of its best products. This machine is fully automatic and has a 1000 RPM motor for fast washing and drying. It has 10 wash programs and 6 motions for a multi cleaning experience. It has an in-built heater and a waterproof touch panel. It also has a child lock for safety.

Specification

  • 6 KG Load
  • 1000 RPM Motor
  • 10 wash program
  • In-Built heater
  • 5 star energy rating
  • 2 year warranty on product and 10 year on motor

ProsCons
  • 1000 RPM motor
  • Only 2 year warranty overall.
  • 15 wash programs
 
  • In-Built inverter
 
LG 6.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (FHM1006ADW, White, Direct Drive Technology)
4.4 (2,742)
13% off
25,999 29,990
Buy now

5. IFB 7 KG Fully Automatic

This is a washing machine that is loaded with features and has a large capacity of 7 KG. This machine has an in-built dual steam system for clothes and also a hard water wash feature. It has an energy rating of 5 stars and a 1000 RPM motor. It has 10 wash programs and a stainless steel drum.

Specifications

  • 10 wash program
  • In-Built heater
  • 5 star energy rating
  • 4 year warranty on product and 10 year on motor
  • 7 KG Load
  • 1000 RPM motor

ProsCons
  • 1000 RPM motor
  • A bit expensive
  • 10 wash programs
 
  • Dual steam system
 
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Dual Steam (NEO DIVA BXS 7010, White & Black, Active Color Protection, Hard Water Wash)
4.3 (1,841)
Get Price

6. Electrolux 7.5 KG Fully Automatic

This machine has a good load capacity of 7.5 KG with a 40 degree vapor wash technology. It has 15 wash programs and a large door for access ease. It has an eco inverter which helps to save money, energy and saves the environment. It also has a 5 star energy rating.

Specifications

  • 15 wash program
  • 40 degree vapor wash
  • 5 star energy rating
  • 2 year warranty on product and 10 year on motor
  • 7.5 KG Load
  • 1200 RPM motor

ProsCons
  • 1200 RPM motor
  • Machine is larger in size.
  • 15 wash programs
 
  • 40 Degree Steam Wash
 
Electrolux 7.5kg 40°C Vapour Wash 5 Star EcoInverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, Scandinavian Design for Sustainable Clothing, White, UltimateCare 300, EWF7524D3WB
5 (4)
44% off
34,990 62,990
Buy now

7. Bosch 7 KG Fully Automatic

This washing machine has a 7 KG load and an in-built heater for washing clothes with warmer water. It has a 1200 RPM motor with a touch control and a 5 star energy saving rating. It has a special design vario drum and an Anti-Vibration side panel with an antibacterial drum feature.

Specifications

  • 7 KG Load
  • 1200 RPM motor
  • In-Built Heater
  • Anti-Vibration Side panel
  • 5 star energy rating
  • Easy operation panel design

ProsCons
  • 1200 RPM motor
  • Machine is larger in size.
  • Anti-Vibration Side panel
 
  • 5 star energy rating
 
Bosch 7 kg 5 Star 1200RPM INVERTER TOUCH CONTROL Fully Automatic Front Load with Heater White(WAJ2416EIN)
4.4 (5,320)
5% off
37,990 39,999
Buy now

8. iFFalcon 7 KG Fully Automatic

This fully automatic machine provides premium features at a very reasonable price and is the most affordable option in this list. It has a 7 KG load with a 1200 RPM motor and 16 wash programs. It has an in-built heater and a honeycomb drum design for better washing.

Specifications

  • 7 KG Load
  • 12000 RM motor
  • Energy efficient
  • Honeycomb Drum design
  • 16 wash programs
  • 1 year overall warranty, 5 years on motor

ProsCons
  • 1200 RPM motor
  • No energy rating available
  • 7 KG load size
 
  • Honeycomb Drum design
 
iFFALCON 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-built Heater (FWF70-G123061A03S, Silver, Honey Comb Crystal Drum, 16 Wash Program)
3.6 (104)
Get Price

9. Panasonic 8 KG Fully Automatic

This washing machine comes with a large 8 KG drum load capacity which is enough for a family with 5 members. It has a 1400 RPM motor and also comes with a compatibility with Alexa for voice command. It has 16 wash programs and a smart diagnosis feature with one touch. It has a 5 star overall energy saving rating and an in-built heater for clothes.

Specifications

  • Wifi washing machine with Alexa compatibility
  • 8 KG load capacity
  • In-built heater
  • 1400 RPM motor
  • 16 wash programs
  • 5 star energy ratings
  • Smart Diagnosis feature
  • 2 year overall warranty and 10 year on motor

ProsCons
  • 1400 RPM motor
  • A bulky design
  • 8 KG load size
 
  • Alexa Support
 
Panasonic 8.0 Kg 5 Star Wifi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (NA-148MF1L01, Silver, Compatible for Alexa)
4 (14)
22% off
39,999 51,000
Buy now

10. Samsung 7 KG Fully Automatic

This machine is a good capacity basic washing machine which can easily be used by a family of 4 people. It has a 1400 RPM motor with a 5 star energy rating. Samsung provides a 3 years product warranty with a 10 year warranty on the motor.

Specifications

  • 7 KG Load size
  • 1400 RPM motor
  • 5 star energy saving rating
  • 3 year warranty on product and 10 year warranty on motor
  • 12 wash programs
  • DIT smart tech technology

ProsCons
  • 1400 RPM motor
  • Less features available at this price range
  • 7 KG load size
 
  • 12 wash programs
 
Samsung 7.0 kg / 5.0 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Washer Dryer (WD70M4443JS/TL, Silver)
4.8 (24)
22% off
44,500 56,990
Buy now

3 Best features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
IFB 6KG Fully Automatic6 KG load800 rpm motor5 star energy rating
Samsung 6KG Fully Automatic6 KG load1000 RPM 5 star energy rating
Bosch 6 KG Fully Automatic6 KG load1000 RPM MotorIn built heater
LG 6 KG Fully Automatic6 KG load1000 RPM MotorIn built heater
IFB 7 KG Fully Automatic7 KG Load1000 RPM MotorDual steam system
Electrolux 7.5 KG Fully Automatic7.5 KG Load1200 RPM Motor15 wash modes
Bosch 7 KG Fully Automatic7 KG Load1200 RPM MotorIn-Built Heater
iFFalcon 7 KG Fully Automatic7 KG Load1200 RPM MotorHoneycomb drum design
Panasonic 8 KG Fully Automatic8 KG1400 RPM motorAlexa compatible
Samsung 7 KG Fully Automatic7 KG Load1400 RPM motor12 wash programs

Best value for money product

If you see all the features of the washing machine in the list, it is quite visible that iFFalcon 7 KG Fully automatic machine is the best value for money product as it offers an RPM speed of 1200 and also a honeycomb drum design. This product also comes with an energy efficient motor and the company provides a 5 year warranty on the motor.

Best overall product

If the overall product is considered then Panasonic 8 KG Fully Automatic is the machine with the most features. If you want a machine that has a 8 KG Load and a 1400 RPM motor then this is the one for you. It is also a digitally advanced appliance with WIFI connectivity and an Alexa compatible Feature. It has 16 washing programs and a 5 star energy saving rating.

How to choose the best front load washing machine on amazon?

To choose the right washing machine for your house, you must check the Load requirements whether you need a 6 KG load or an 8 KG Load. You must also check the energy rating as it will affect your future electricity bills so only choose 5 Star rating products. You must also check the wash programs available in the machine depending on your washing needs and a front load washing machine must have an in-built heating feature.

Price list of all products

S.noProductPrice
1.IFB 6 KG Fully AutomaticRs. 25,500
2.Samsung 6 KG Fully AutomaticRs. 22,490
3.Bosch 6 KG Fully AutomaticRs. 27,490
4.LG 6 KG Fully AutomaticRs. 23,690
5.IFB 7 KG Fully AutomaticRs. 29,490
6.Electrolux Fully AutomaticRs. 33,990
7.Bosch 7 KG Fully AutomaticRs. 37,990
8.iFFalcon 7 KG Fully AutomaticRs. 16,090
9.Panasonic 8 KG Fully AutomaticRs. 38,499
10.Samsung 7 KG Fully AutomatiRs. 44,500

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

Is In-Built heating feature important for washing clothes?

This in-built heating feature has a good effect on the clothes as warm washing can help keep the clothes coloring and stuff intact. This feature is usually available in front load machines.

How much Load size is perfect for a family of 4 people?

If you have a family of 4 people then you can choose the 6-7 KG Load size washing machine so that all your clothes can be washed in only a couple of rounds in a day. It is also advisable to use a 8 KG model if the family size is bigger to save time and energy.

What does the energy saving rating signify for a washing machine?

The energy saving star rating is essential for determining how much electricity consumption will be there by the appliance. It is always advised to choose a product which has a 5 star rating for most energy saving.

