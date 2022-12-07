Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best fruits and vegetable cleaner

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 07, 2022 15:16 IST

Summary:

: In this article, we have reviewed the best Fruit and Vegetable cleaners. They are from different brands with some of the most important specifications that you can use to choose.

Best fruits and vegetable cleaners

In the modern day, a fruit and vegetable cleaner has evolved into an essential kitchen appliance. The best fruit and vegetable cleaner is the perfect tool for cleaning those market-purchased fruits and veggies that are handled frequently and promote cross-contamination. The cleaner efficiently eliminates pollutants, insecticides, and pesticides off the surface of your fruits and veggies using biodegradable ozone technology.

In 15 to 30 minutes, the cleaning procedure oxidises any remaining chemicals in raw meat or shellfish, thoroughly purifying it. Here is the list from which you can choose the best one according to your needs.

Here are the 10 best fruits and vegetable cleaner

1. Prestige Fruit and Vegetable Cleaner

The Prestige Fruit and Vegetable Cleaner is the first kitchen appliance that kills harmful bacteria and disinfects food simultaneously. It's ideal for vegetables, meat and fish. With its compact design, it saves you space while keeping your food fresh. By placing this in your pantry or fridge, you can relax knowing that it will keep your food germ free. This product does not require any maintenance, making it perfect for daily use or when having guests over. It comes with a timer function so you know exactly how long is required for cleaning food in a particular setting.

Specifications:

  • Brand: ‎TTK Prestige
  • Package Dimension (L x W x H cm): 22.5 x 14.4 x 33.4
  • Wattage: 10W
  • Weight: 1.3 kg

ProsCons
Kills Harmful BacteriaNoisy operation
Light-weight & Portable 
Deodorizes Meat and Seafood 
Prestige Fruit and Vegetable Cleaner (Ozonizer) - POZ 1.0, Blue and White
43% off
2,695 4,695
Buy now

2. KENT 11115 Ultima

The Kent Ultima Vegetable Cleaner makes it easy to control the contamination of your food items. It is a must-have kitchen appliance that efficiently kills bacteria and viruses, removing harmful components from the surface of fruits and vegetables. It enables you to enjoy fresh fruits without having to worry about any hazards. This neat little appliance uses its patented Ultima Bio-System technology to eliminate harmful microbes from the surface of fruits and vegetables.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Kent
  • Package Dimension (L x W x H cm):40.5 x 33 x 47
  • Wattage: 13W
  • Weight: 5.6 kg

ProsCons
Removes harmful chemicalsFragile ozone tube
Uses Ozone Disinfection Technology 
One cycle takes only 15-20 minutes 
KENT 11115 Ultima Vegetable Cleaner & Purifier 13 W |Removes Pesticides & Chemicals from Fruits & Vegetables| Ozonizer for Vegetables & Fruits Cleaning | 1 Year Warranty | White
51% off
4,398 9,000
Buy now

3. KENT 11031

KENT 11031 Vegetable and Fruit Cleaners are excellent for disinfecting fruit and vegetables, by removing harmful substances from the surface of raw meats, seafood, and produce. As the stone silicone is fixed at the neck of vegetables and fruits, it works as an in-built solvent that oxidises residual chemicals from their surfaces. This piece of equipment requires no consumables or installations. It doesn't even call for any post-sales services or any parts that are to be changed.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Kent
  • Package Dimension (L x W x H cm):‎32.8 x 28.4 x 18.2
  • Wattage: 13W
  • Weight: 2.2 kg

ProsCons
Easy to useLow-quality ozone pipe
Compact size 
Removes odour 
KENT 11031 Vegetable & Fruit Cleaner | Wall Mountable |Removes Pesticides & Chemicals from Fruits & Vegetables| Bio-Friendly ozone based cleaning from Fruits & Vegetables | 1 Year Warranty | Smoke Grey
62% off
2,695 7,000
Buy now

4. Butterfly 8906022176971 250W

Find your ideal appliance to suit your cleaning needs with its Active Oxygen Technology. This 250 Watt Fruit & Vegetable Cleaner by Butterfly, is equipped with three different Auto Predefined Timers and a Pulse Button Control. It comes with easy-to-replace cartridges that are constructed of durable & recyclable plastic material that effectively cleans your food items in the quickest way possible while protecting them from bacteria, germs and chemicals.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Butterfly
  • Package Dimension (L x W x H cm):36.5 x 31.5 x 31
  • Wattage: 250W
  • Weight: 3 kg

Pros`
Easy to useNot sturdy built
Cleans n 15 minutes 
Very economical 
Butterfly 8906022176971 250W Fruit & Vegetable Cleaner, White
42% off
2,899 4,995
Buy now

5. Faber Ozonizer, Fruit & Vegetable Cleaner

Thousands of active oxygen bubbles remove pesticides, chemicals, bacteria, and other contaminants from fruits, vegetables, meats, seafood, tableware, and baby bottles. Six-in-one use: fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, tableware, and baby bottles. It is the only patented technology that releases millions of oxygen bubbles into the water which is safe, effective, and leaves no residue behind. Ozonated water is 16 times more effective than chlorine when it comes to killing harmful bacteria, fungi, and other pathogens.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Faber
  • Package Dimension (L x W x H cm):33 x 10 x 32
  • Wattage: 250W
  • Weight: 1.5 kg

ProsCons
Compact sizeProduces smell while cleaning
Good performance in removing worms 
Different functions for non-veg items, vegetables 
Faber Ozonizer, Fruit & Vegetable Cleaner (Oxypure Seafoam)
65% off
2,080.41 5,990
Buy now

6. ARG AROGYA Ozonizer Machine

Using ARG AROGYA Countertop Vegetable and Fruit Disinfectant will oxidise residual chemicals and clean antibiotics off meat and seafood surfaces so that they are safe to eat. Maintains food freshness for longer periods and extends shelf life. ARG AROGYA Vegetable and Fruit Disinfectant Ozonizer work to keep food fresh for longer periods and to remove hormones from the surface of foods. No consumables are necessary - this appliance only utilises oxygen already in the atmosphere to produce ozone. Hence, there is no need to do any work on it, nor any replacement of any parts.

Specifications:

  • Brand:ARG AROGYA
  • Package Dimension (L x W x H cm):34 x 9 x 22
  • Wattage: 15W
  • Weight: 0.88 kg

ProsCons
removes dirt and artificial coloursMakes a humming sound
Good flow of ozone 
Takes only 15 minutes to clean 
ARG AROGYA Ozonizer Machine For Meat And Vegetable Cleaning Multifunctional Fruit And Vegetable Purifier Ozone Machine for Room Purifier And Water Purifier Ozonizer With Ozone Output Of 400mg For Air Purifier Remove Pesticide And Kills Germs Odour
Check Price on Amazon

7. Nouvetta Vegetable & Fruit Cleaner/Purifier

Clean and purify various types of food using Nouvetta Cleaner, which utilises advanced ozone technology. The unique design of this food cleaner enables it to reach corners and hard-to-clean areas inside the basket. With a capacity of 12 litres, it can be used for cleaning vegetables, fruits, poultry & seafood. It comes with 5 preset functions that make your cleaning easier: Vegetables & Fruit, Poultry, Fish/Shellfish/SeaFood, Sea Food + Grains & Pasta / Rice /Noodles, and Dishes/Kitchen Utensils.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Nouvetta
  • Package Dimension (L x W x H cm):40 x 25 x 25
  • Wattage: NA
  • Weight: 3 kg

ProsCons
removes harmful germsNothing to mention
effectively oxidises residual chemicals  
Portable and compact 
Nouvetta Vegetable & Fruit Cleaner/Purifier, 12 litres Capacity and ozone based Purifiaction, 1 piece, Beige
46% off
4,599 8,475
Buy now

8. Meticuloso Fruit and Vegetable Washing Machine

Fruits and vegetables can be cleaned with the capsule-shaped fruits and vegetable cleaner in 5 minutes. The same gadget can clean fresh meat in 8 minutes. Additionally, this fruit and vegetable cleaner can purify grains, aquatic products, and more. That can fit in all kinds of containers. Taking the automated washing cleaner along on business trips and picnics is easy, and it can be used 25 times when fully charged. The food purifier can be carried around for trips and can be used anytime, anywhere. You do not need sockets for this.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Meticuloso
  • Package Dimension (L x W x H cm):19.51 x 12.7 x 12.09
  • Wattage: 8W
  • Weight: 0.49 kg

ProsCons
Detachable & WashableRequires maintenance
Small & Portable 
Wireless Charging 
Fruit and Vegetable Washing Machine ,Fruit and Vegetable Cleaner,Automatic Household Cleaning Machine USB Rechargeable Purifier for Cleaning Fruits and Vegetables, Rice, Meat
40% off
7,249 12,099
Buy now

9. KENT Counter Top Vegetable Cleaner

Using KENT’s amazing Vegetable Cleaner and Fruit & Vegetable Purifier, keep those pesky infections away and your fruits and veggies happy and healthy. This stainless steel cleansing tool has a silicone tube connected to a polished stone that strips residue left on fruits and vegetables and vegetables with other substances on their surface. Kent ozone vegetable and fruit purifier is a tabletop appliance that requires no service and requires no consumables of any kind. This food disinfectant makes use of a revolutionary Ozone Disinfection Technology, which kills viruses, bacteria, other pathogens, and fungi present in the food items that may lead to food-borne diseases.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Kent
  • Package Dimension (L x W x H cm): 16 x 14.5 x 15
  • Wattage: 13W
  • Weight: 1.7 kg

ProsCons
Easy to useLow ozone pipe quality
Takes only 15 minutes to clean 
Portable and lightweight 

10 Heyjar Fruit and Vegetable Washing Machine

Using water as the main material, a high-efficiency process can be done in three steps. The process consists of Electrolysis (Decomposed water into OH- and H+ when acting with electrolytic material) Degradation (OH- destroys residual and harmful substances as decomposition result) Deep Purification (OH- and Cl form HClO in the high-efficiency process to deeply eliminate residual and residue). This Fruit and Vegetable Cleaner can purify various foodstuffs including meat, tableware, grains, and glasses. Additionally, it will eliminate 99% of residual harmful ingredients, thereby lengthening the shelf-life of the cleaned goods. By pressing the switch, you can instantly clean your fruit and vegetables in 10 minutes and enjoy their health benefits. It is possible to remove the top cover after each use for deep cleaning.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Heyjar
  • Package Dimension (L x W x H cm):7 x 7 x 17
  • Wattage: 8W
  • Weight: 0.339 kg

ProsCons
Wireless and PortableLoud operation
Hydroxy Water Ion Purification Technology 
Easy to Use and Clean 
Heyjar Fruit and Vegetable Washing Machine, Fruit Cleaner Device,Fruit Purifier for with OH-ion Purification Technology for Cleaning Fruit,Vegetable,Rice,Tableware (White)
45% off
10,414 18,999
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Prestige Fruit and Vegetable Cleaner16 L                    10W                    10 to 30 min
KENT 11115 Ultima Vegetable Cleaner & Purifier12 L13W15 to 30 min
KENT 11031 Vegetable & Fruit Cleaner12 L13W15 to 30 min
Butterfly 8906022176971 250W Fruit & Vegetable Cleaner10 L250W15 min
Faber Ozonizer, Fruit & Vegetable Cleaner10 L250W15 to 20 min
ARG AROGYA OzonizerNA15W0 to 30 min
Nouvetta Vegetable & Fruit Cleaner/Purifier12 L6W10 to 20 min
Fruit and Vegetable Washing MachineNA8W10 min
KENT Counter Top Vegetable CleanerNA13W15 to 30 min
Heyjar Fruit and Vegetable Washing Machine5 L8W10 min

Best value for money

Searching for affordable fruit and vegetable cleaner? ARG AROGYA Ozonizer machine is the product to go. It cleans all kinds of bacteria and harmful pesticides thus giving your family only nutrients and vitamins from the market food in a given price range. This is the best value-for-money product with an amazing offer.

Best overall

We have become conscious of what we are eating. Prestige has come up with a solution to clean fruits and vegetables with a quick go with Prestige Fruit and Vegetable Cleaner (Ozonizer) - POZ 1.0. This model is under affordability and availability. Usually comes in blue and white colour that cleans fruits and vegetables with a single wash. The item contains a 1-gallon volume which is sufficient for any family. Prestige is claiming to be the best in the market with no more chemicals and pesticides in food. It guarantees to keep the food fresh for a longer duration. Check how to avail this product.

How to find the perfect fruits and vegetable cleaner

We ought to clean every ounce of fruits and vegetables and this is the reason we should go for buying fruit and vegetable cleaner machines. The market is booming with many brands but the criteria should be the same like whether it is motion controlled or manually controlled, whether it is diminishing all bacteria, pesticides, and chemicals present in the food ingredients we consume should have bio-system technology to prevent harmful microbes for the surface, etc. Whether it has active oxygen technology to keep your items fresh for a longer period or not.

Price list of all products:

S.No.ProductPrice
1.Prestige Fruit and Vegetable Cleaner2,695
2.KENT 11115 Ultima4,398
3.KENT 110312,695
4.Butterfly 8906022176971 250W1,999
5.Faber Ozonizer, Fruit & Vegetable Cleaner2,090.64
6.ARG AROGYA Ozonizer Machine1,189
7.Nouvetta Vegetable & Fruit Cleaner/Purifier4,599
8.Meticuloso Fruit and Vegetable Washing Machine13,589
9.KENT Counter Top Vegetable Cleaner2,695.00
10.Heyjar Fruit and Vegetable Washing Machine10,394

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Sweaters for women: You must include these in your winter closet
Denim jackets for girls look stylish and keep one warm too
Take a look at the seven best Inalsa garment steamers for wrinkle-free clothes
Buying guide for best oven toaster grillers
Best power banks to keep your devices running

FAQs

1. How do fruits and vegetable purifiers use technology to clean?

Fruit, vegetable, and meat purifiers use ozone purification technology to get rid of pesticides and other substances. Ozone is produced by ozone generators within each purifier. After entering a diffuser, this ozone produces bubbles and saturates them with ozone. After adding water to these bubbles, oxidation occurs, purifying the fruits and vegetables.

2. What is the purpose of a vegetable purifier?

Chicken, lentils, seafood, meat, vegetables, fruits, infant bottles, adult sanitary products, toothbrushes, kitchen utensils, and sponges can all be cleaned with a vegetable purifier or vegetable washer.

3. Why is a vegetable purifier necessary?

Chemical pesticides are used to treat almost all crops. When you purchase fruits and vegetables at the grocery store, they have pesticide residue on them. The most startling element is that the chemical residue is still present even after washing these fruits and veggies continuously for 15 seconds under running water.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS