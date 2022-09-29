Sign out
Best full HD Google phones in India: Here are your top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 29, 2022 17:00 IST

Many phones are offered by Google in India. They offer the best resolution and large screen resolution so that you can browse anything of your choice and have a clear vision of the same. There are many options to consider for full HD display with Google Phones.

Google has proved it's worth time and again. Due to this, it has been dominating the digital market for a long time now. Many phones have been powered by Google. They're brilliant in their build, looks, and even style. They are available in many colors as well.

Many phones are available at varied rates for Google. They have many interesting features which include customization, strong build, stylish looks, good camera resolution, and so on. No matter what your budget is, you can easily buy a Google phone in that range.

Let's have a look at the best full HD Google Phones in India:

1.Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM)

With the Google Pixel 6 5G, there's a lot to do and experience. You can experiment with tools like magic erasers to enhance your pictures. Apart from that, you can click amazing pictures.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 6 5G

• Colour: Sorta Seafoam

• RAM Storage: 8GB

• Storage Space: 128 GB

• Connector Type: USB

• Network Service Provider: Unlocked

• Operating System: Android 12

• Screen Size: 6.4 Inches

ProsCons
Superb camera resolutionThe fingerprint sensor is unresponsive
Available in subtle colorsDoes not work with most applications
Large screen resolutionLimited gaming experience
Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
35% off
45,610 69,999
Buy now

2.Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM)

This Google Pixel phone is one of the latest phones of the Pixel 6 series. It has a superb processing speed as well. The camera is fast, responsive, and amazing. It can help you click crystal clear pictures.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 6a

• Colour: Chalk

• Internal memory: 128 GB

• RAM Memory: 6GB

• Connector Type: USB Type C

• Wireless network technology: GSM, UMTS, LTE

• Screen Size: 6.1 Inches

• Operating System: Android 12

• Network Service Provider: Unlocked

ProsCons
Large screen resolutionThe adapter is absent in the box
The latest operating system is presentUnresponsive sensor for fingerprint
Superb camera resolutionThe battery drains easily
Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
35% off
35,560 54,999
Buy now

3.Google Pixel 4 (Just Black, 128 GB)

This is one of the best-selling phones on Google to date. It is available in classy colors that you can flaunt anywhere you go. It has sufficient storage space as well.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 4

• Colour: Black

• Front Camera Resolution: 8 MP

• CPU Speed: 2.84 GHz

• Internal Storage: 128 GB

• Operating system: Android

• Network Service Provider: Unlocked

ProsCons
Sufficient storage space availableLimited RAM storage
Fast processing speedThe latest operating system is absent
Good camera resolutionHeating issues found
Google Pixel 4-128GB (Just Black)
36% off
31,999 49,999
Buy now

4.Google Pixel 5 5G (Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This Google Pixel phone was extremely popular and became very famous in the last few years. It has sufficient storage space to store all your files. The processor is great as well.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 5 5G

• Colour: Sorta Sage

• RAM Storage: 8GB

• Storage space: 128 GB

• Operating system: Android 12

• Front Photo Sensor: 8MP

• Screen Size: 6 Inches

• Cellular Technology: 5G

ProsCons
Large screen resolutionThe battery drains fast
Superb camera resolutionLagging issues found
Sturdy built 
Google Pixel 5 5G Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
32% off
40,700 59,990
Buy now

5.Google Pixel 5a 5G (Mobile Black)

This Google Pixel phone is amazing in every possible way. It is available in many classy colors as well. It is equipped with the latest operating system too.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 5a 5G

• Colour: Black

• Network Service Provider: T-Mobile

• Screen Size: 6.3 Inches

• Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

• Wireless Technology: GSM

• Operating System: Android 12

• Connectivity Technologies: Wi-Fi

ProsCons
Large screen resolutionHeating issues found
Equipped with the latest operating systemLagging interface present
Subtle colors are available 
google 5a 5g - Mobile Black
Check Price on Amazon

6.Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128 GB)

The Google Pixel 3 XL phone is equipped with the latest technology. It has sufficient storage space as well. It is also available in some attractive shades.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 3 XL

• Colour: Not Pink

• Storage Space: 128 GB

• RAM Storage: 4GB

• Wireless Network Technology: GSM

• Network Service Provider: Unlocked

• Display: OLED

• Screen Size: 6.3 Inches

ProsCons
Attractive shades are availableThe battery drains fast
Ample ROM storage space availableLimited RAM Storage space
Large screen resolution 
Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

7.Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This is one of the latest versions of Google Pixel that is available in the market. It has more than enough storage space. It also comes with a powerful camera for all your needs.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 6 Pro 5G

• Colour: Stormy Black

• Cellular Technology: 5G

• Operating System: Android 12

• Internal Storage: 128 GB

• RAM Storage: 12 GB

• Screen Size: 6.7 Inches

• Wireless Network Service: GSM, LTE

ProsCons
Large screen resolutionHeating issues are present
Powerful camera resolutionLow battery life
Magic eraser tool presentLimited color options
Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stromy Black, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
50% off
64,450 129,999
Buy now

8.Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB)

This Pixel phone has many amazing features that make it stand apart from all the other models. It has a good processing speed that lets you manage things well. It is also available in subtle colors like black and white.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 3a XL

• Colour: Just Black

• Connectivity Technology: 4G

• Front Camera: 8 MP

• Rear Camera: 12.2 MP

• Screen Size: 14.22 Centimeters

• Internal Storage: 64 GB

• Operating system: Android 9.0

ProsCons
Large screen resolutionLow battery life
Full high-definition resolutionLimited storage space
Good camera resolution5G connectivity is absent
Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
27% off
27,500 37,500
Buy now

9.Google Pixel 4 XL (Clearly White, 64 GB)

It is still one of the best-selling Google phones to date. It is available in some amazing shades that will keep you ahead of everyone else. It also comes with a powerful camera resolution.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 4 XL

• Colour: White

• Front Photo Sensor Resolution: 8 MP

• Connectivity Technology: 4G

• OS: Android

• Storage Space: 64 GB

• Screen Size: 6.3 Inches

ProsCons
Large screen resolutionLagging issues found
Classy colors are availableThe fingerprint sensor on the screen is absent
Superb camera resolutionThe battery drains fast
Google Pixel 4 XL - Clearly White - 64GB
40% off
32,899 54,999
Buy now

10.Google Pixel 2 XL (Black, 64 GB)

Although it is one of the old Google Pixel models, it still has a lot of things to offer you. It is pocket friendly as well.

• Brand: Google

• Model Name: Pixel 2 XL

• Colour: Black

• Storage Space: 64 GB

• Operating System: Android Oreo 8.0

• Rear Camera Resolution: 12.2 MP

• Front Camera: 8 MP

• Weight: 540 Grams

• RAM: 4 GB

• Display: 6 Inches

ProsCons
Full high-definition resolution displayThe battery drains fast
Good camera resolutionHeavy weight
Pocket friendlyLimited screen resolution
Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 Display, 64 GB) Black
23% off
27,500 35,600
Buy now

Best three features:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM) Fast charging presentAmazing camera resolutionSufficient storage space available
Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM)Sufficient storage space availableFast charging is availableMagic eraser tool present
Google Pixel 4 (Just Black, 128 GB)Ample storage spaceGood battery backupClassy colors are available
Google Pixel 5 5G (Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Fast processing speedFast charging presentGood battery backup
Google Pixel 5a 5G (Mobile Black)Good battery backupFast processing speedThe latest cellular technology is present
Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128 GB) Attractive shades are availableAmple storage space availableThe operating system is fast
Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Ample storage space availableMore than 12GB of RAM is presentFast charging is available
Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB) Classy colors are availableGood battery backupFast processing speed
Google Pixel 4 XL (Clearly White, 64 GB) Available in classy colorsLarge screen resolutionFast charging present
Google Pixel 2 XL (Black, 64 GB) Good battery lifeFast processing speed Colors are available

Best value for money:

Since there are so many phones in the market, it is challenging to buy a cost-effective phone. You must buy a Google phone that pays back all the money that you have invested. Mobile is a big as well long -term invents iinventionfuture. Hence, the best value for money is the Google Pixel 4 (Just Black, 128 GB). It is equipped with all the latest features. It is priced at Rs. 31,999 after a discount. Originally, the price was Rs. 49,999.

Best overall:

Google phones are always equipped with the best features. It is because they have the latest features in them. The phone that shines in the list of best Google phones with full high definition resolution. It is the Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) which is priced at Rs. 62,990. It is originally priced at Rs. 1,47,000.

How to find the perfect phone?

The basic features to be kept in mind for finding the perfect phone are as follows:

• Screen Size

• Pricing

• Good Camera Resolution

• Battery Backup

• Colour

• Built

• Processor

• Operating System

• Good Front Camera

• Screen Resolution

• Processing Speed

Product price list

ProductPriceDiscounted price
Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs. 80,000Rs. 22,999
Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM)Rs. 54,999Rs. 36,500
Google Pixel 5 5G (Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 59,990Rs. 40,700
Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 1,47,000Rs. 62,900
Google Pixel 4 (Just Black, 128 GB) Rs. 49,999Rs. 31,999
Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB) Rs. 37,500Rs. 27,500
Google Pixel 5a 5G (Mobile Black) Rs. 71,999Rs. 34,590
Google Pixel 2 XL (Black, 64 GB) Rs. 35,600Rs. 27,500
Google Pixel 4 XL (Clearly White, 64 GB) Rs. 54,999Rs. 32,899
Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs. 99,000Rs. 44,500

What is the storage space that is required for Google phones? 

The average storage space that is required for Google phones is between 6GB to 12GB.

What are the features of the Google Pixel 5 5G? 

These features are as follows: 

  • Brand: Google
  • Model Name: Pixel 5 5G
  • Colour: Sorta Sage
  • RAM Storage: 8GB
  • Storage space: 128 GB
  • Operating system: Android 12
  • Front Photo Sensor: 8MP
  • Screen Size: 6 Inches
  • Cellular Technology: 5G

What is the average price of Google phones in India? 

The variation in Google phone prices is a lot in the country. It usually varies between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000 in India. It can vary according to the discounts available. 

