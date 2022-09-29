Best full HD Google phones in India: Here are your top picks By Affiliate Desk

Summary: There are many Google phones that you can buy in India. They're renowned for their features, camera, and so on.

Many phones are offered by Google in India. They offer the best resolution and large screen resolution so that you can browse anything of your choice and have a clear vision of the same. There are many options to consider for full HD display with Google Phones. Google has proved it's worth time and again. Due to this, it has been dominating the digital market for a long time now. Many phones have been powered by Google. They're brilliant in their build, looks, and even style. They are available in many colors as well. Many phones are available at varied rates for Google. They have many interesting features which include customization, strong build, stylish looks, good camera resolution, and so on. No matter what your budget is, you can easily buy a Google phone in that range. Let's have a look at the best full HD Google Phones in India: 1.Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM) With the Google Pixel 6 5G, there's a lot to do and experience. You can experiment with tools like magic erasers to enhance your pictures. Apart from that, you can click amazing pictures. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 6 5G • Colour: Sorta Seafoam • RAM Storage: 8GB • Storage Space: 128 GB • Connector Type: USB • Network Service Provider: Unlocked • Operating System: Android 12 • Screen Size: 6.4 Inches

Pros Cons Superb camera resolution The fingerprint sensor is unresponsive Available in subtle colors Does not work with most applications Large screen resolution Limited gaming experience

2.Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM) This Google Pixel phone is one of the latest phones of the Pixel 6 series. It has a superb processing speed as well. The camera is fast, responsive, and amazing. It can help you click crystal clear pictures. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 6a • Colour: Chalk • Internal memory: 128 GB • RAM Memory: 6GB • Connector Type: USB Type C • Wireless network technology: GSM, UMTS, LTE • Screen Size: 6.1 Inches • Operating System: Android 12 • Network Service Provider: Unlocked

Pros Cons Large screen resolution The adapter is absent in the box The latest operating system is present Unresponsive sensor for fingerprint Superb camera resolution The battery drains easily

3.Google Pixel 4 (Just Black, 128 GB) This is one of the best-selling phones on Google to date. It is available in classy colors that you can flaunt anywhere you go. It has sufficient storage space as well. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 4 • Colour: Black • Front Camera Resolution: 8 MP • CPU Speed: 2.84 GHz • Internal Storage: 128 GB • Operating system: Android • Network Service Provider: Unlocked

Pros Cons Sufficient storage space available Limited RAM storage Fast processing speed The latest operating system is absent Good camera resolution Heating issues found

4.Google Pixel 5 5G (Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This Google Pixel phone was extremely popular and became very famous in the last few years. It has sufficient storage space to store all your files. The processor is great as well. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 5 5G • Colour: Sorta Sage • RAM Storage: 8GB • Storage space: 128 GB • Operating system: Android 12 • Front Photo Sensor: 8MP • Screen Size: 6 Inches • Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons Large screen resolution The battery drains fast Superb camera resolution Lagging issues found Sturdy built

5.Google Pixel 5a 5G (Mobile Black) This Google Pixel phone is amazing in every possible way. It is available in many classy colors as well. It is equipped with the latest operating system too. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 5a 5G • Colour: Black • Network Service Provider: T-Mobile • Screen Size: 6.3 Inches • Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB • Wireless Technology: GSM • Operating System: Android 12 • Connectivity Technologies: Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Large screen resolution Heating issues found Equipped with the latest operating system Lagging interface present Subtle colors are available

6.Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128 GB) The Google Pixel 3 XL phone is equipped with the latest technology. It has sufficient storage space as well. It is also available in some attractive shades. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 3 XL • Colour: Not Pink • Storage Space: 128 GB • RAM Storage: 4GB • Wireless Network Technology: GSM • Network Service Provider: Unlocked • Display: OLED • Screen Size: 6.3 Inches

Pros Cons Attractive shades are available The battery drains fast Ample ROM storage space available Limited RAM Storage space Large screen resolution

7.Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This is one of the latest versions of Google Pixel that is available in the market. It has more than enough storage space. It also comes with a powerful camera for all your needs. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 6 Pro 5G • Colour: Stormy Black • Cellular Technology: 5G • Operating System: Android 12 • Internal Storage: 128 GB • RAM Storage: 12 GB • Screen Size: 6.7 Inches • Wireless Network Service: GSM, LTE

Pros Cons Large screen resolution Heating issues are present Powerful camera resolution Low battery life Magic eraser tool present Limited color options

8.Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB) This Pixel phone has many amazing features that make it stand apart from all the other models. It has a good processing speed that lets you manage things well. It is also available in subtle colors like black and white. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 3a XL • Colour: Just Black • Connectivity Technology: 4G • Front Camera: 8 MP • Rear Camera: 12.2 MP • Screen Size: 14.22 Centimeters • Internal Storage: 64 GB • Operating system: Android 9.0

Pros Cons Large screen resolution Low battery life Full high-definition resolution Limited storage space Good camera resolution 5G connectivity is absent

9.Google Pixel 4 XL (Clearly White, 64 GB) It is still one of the best-selling Google phones to date. It is available in some amazing shades that will keep you ahead of everyone else. It also comes with a powerful camera resolution. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 4 XL • Colour: White • Front Photo Sensor Resolution: 8 MP • Connectivity Technology: 4G • OS: Android • Storage Space: 64 GB • Screen Size: 6.3 Inches

Pros Cons Large screen resolution Lagging issues found Classy colors are available The fingerprint sensor on the screen is absent Superb camera resolution The battery drains fast

10.Google Pixel 2 XL (Black, 64 GB) Although it is one of the old Google Pixel models, it still has a lot of things to offer you. It is pocket friendly as well. • Brand: Google • Model Name: Pixel 2 XL • Colour: Black • Storage Space: 64 GB • Operating System: Android Oreo 8.0 • Rear Camera Resolution: 12.2 MP • Front Camera: 8 MP • Weight: 540 Grams • RAM: 4 GB • Display: 6 Inches

Pros Cons Full high-definition resolution display The battery drains fast Good camera resolution Heavy weight Pocket friendly Limited screen resolution

Best three features:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM) Fast charging present Amazing camera resolution Sufficient storage space available Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM) Sufficient storage space available Fast charging is available Magic eraser tool present Google Pixel 4 (Just Black, 128 GB) Ample storage space Good battery backup Classy colors are available Google Pixel 5 5G (Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Fast processing speed Fast charging present Good battery backup Google Pixel 5a 5G (Mobile Black) Good battery backup Fast processing speed The latest cellular technology is present Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4GB RAM, 128 GB) Attractive shades are available Ample storage space available The operating system is fast Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Ample storage space available More than 12GB of RAM is present Fast charging is available Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB) Classy colors are available Good battery backup Fast processing speed Google Pixel 4 XL (Clearly White, 64 GB) Available in classy colors Large screen resolution Fast charging present Google Pixel 2 XL (Black, 64 GB) Good battery life Fast processing speed Colors are available

Best value for money: Since there are so many phones in the market, it is challenging to buy a cost-effective phone. You must buy a Google phone that pays back all the money that you have invested. Mobile is a big as well long -term invents iinventionfuture. Hence, the best value for money is the Google Pixel 4 (Just Black, 128 GB). It is equipped with all the latest features. It is priced at Rs. 31,999 after a discount. Originally, the price was Rs. 49,999. Best overall: Google phones are always equipped with the best features. It is because they have the latest features in them. The phone that shines in the list of best Google phones with full high definition resolution. It is the Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) which is priced at Rs. 62,990. It is originally priced at Rs. 1,47,000. How to find the perfect phone? The basic features to be kept in mind for finding the perfect phone are as follows: • Screen Size • Pricing • Good Camera Resolution • Battery Backup • Colour • Built • Processor • Operating System • Good Front Camera • Screen Resolution • Processing Speed Product price list

Product Price Discounted price Google Pixel 3 XL (Not Pink, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 80,000 Rs. 22,999 Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM) Rs. 54,999 Rs. 36,500 Google Pixel 5 5G (Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 59,990 Rs. 40,700 Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Stormy Black, 12GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 1,47,000 Rs. 62,900 Google Pixel 4 (Just Black, 128 GB) Rs. 49,999 Rs. 31,999 Google Pixel 3a XL (Just Black, 64 GB) Rs. 37,500 Rs. 27,500 Google Pixel 5a 5G (Mobile Black) Rs. 71,999 Rs. 34,590 Google Pixel 2 XL (Black, 64 GB) Rs. 35,600 Rs. 27,500 Google Pixel 4 XL (Clearly White, 64 GB) Rs. 54,999 Rs. 32,899 Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 99,000 Rs. 44,500

