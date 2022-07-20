Best gaming phones under ₹ 10,000 in India: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Most phones under ₹ 10,000 feature decent processors, 3 or 4 GB RAM, and decent cameras, making them suitable for entry-level gaming. They can be used as basic daily use phones as well.

Gaming phones under ₹ 10,000 offer great features and elevate the experience.

This guide is ideal for anyone who has a budget of INR 10,000 to spend on a new phone but is overwhelmed by the available options. Here are some of the best mobile phones from brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Techno and more! If you're looking for a smartphone with a decent entry-level gaming experience, great display quality, a nice camera setup, and a fast processor, look no further. This article has compiled a comprehensive list of the ten best entry-level gaming smartphones in the Indian market. Best Gaming Phones Under Rs. 10,000 in India 1.Redmi 9 Activ It comes with 4GB/6 RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage based on your chosen model. This device is powered by Octa-core Helio G35, which offers a clock speed up to 2.3GHz. On the front, it has a 6.53 inches HD+ display. It has a 13 + 2 MP dual rear camera set up and a 5 MP front camera. It has a 5000mAh battery that supports up to 10W charging. This phone is available for Rs. 9,499. Specifications Processor: Helio G35

Pros Cons Great performance Design could have been more inspiring Excellent battery backup Average camera performance Great usability Decent display

2. Tecno Spark 8T Tecno Spark 8T comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. In addition, it has a 6.6-inch FHD+ Plus display and Octa-core Helio G35 Gaming Processor. This phone has a 50 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera. The battery supports up to 10W charging and has a capacity of 5000mAh. Tecno Spark 8T is available from Rs. 9,899. Specifications Processor: Octa-core Helio G35 Gaming Processor

Pros Cons Attractive design Pre-installed bloatware Full HD+ display Average front camera Decent battery backup No fast-charging support Expandable storage Bit bulky Decent rear camera

3. OPPO A15s This phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display. A Mediatek Helio P35 octa-core processor powers it. This Oppo phone has 4 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of storage, depending on your variant choice. It also has a 13 + 2 + 2 MP triple rear camera and 8 MP front camera. With a capacity of 4230mAh, it comes with a 5V/2A charger. OPPO A15s are available from Rs. 9,990. Specifications Processor: 2.3GHz Mediatek Helio P35 octa-core processor

Pros Cons Decent daylight camera performance Average performance Beautiful display Does not support fast charging Good design Average camera performance under artificial lighting Fingerprint scanner

4. Redmi 10A This MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core-powered smartphone boasts 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. In addition, it features a 6.53-inch HD+ AMOLED screen. The phone has a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera at the front. With a capacity of 5000mAh, this battery supports up to 13W charging. Redmi 10A is available from Rs. 8,999. Specifications Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor (Up to 2.0 GHz)

Pros Cons Decent camera performance Average performance Expandable storage Average display Fingerprint sensor Good battery backup with fast charging

5. Realme narzo 30A It offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Depending on the variant, this Helio G85 Gaming-powered smartphone offers 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of storage. This phone has 13 MP dual rear cameras and an 8 MP front camera. With a capacity of 6000mAh, the battery supports charging of up to 18 W. Realme narzo 30A is available from Rs. 9,999. Specifications Processor: Helio G85 Gaming Processor

Pros Cons Massive 6000mah battery Bit bulky Full HD+ display Average low-light camera performance Great build Decent performance Expandable storage

6. Redmi 9 Power This Snapdragon 662-powered smartphone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 394 ppi pixel density, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage. This phone has 48 MP quad rear cameras and an 8 MP front camera. The battery supports up to 18W charging and has a capacity of 6000mAh. Redmi 9 Power is available from Rs. 12,850. Specifications Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor

Pros Cons Full HD+ display Average performance Massive 6000mAh battery Pre-installed bloatware Expandable storage Bit bulky Supports fast charging Decent camera

7. Poco C3 It has a 6.43-inch HD+ display. This MediaTek Helio G35-powered smartphone comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It has 13 + 2 + 2 MP triple rear cameras and 5 MP front camera. The battery supports up to 10W charging and has a capacity of 5000mAh. It is available from Rs. 8,900. Specifications Processor: Mediatek Helio G35 Processor

Pros Cons Overall fast performance Average low light camera performance Decent display No fingerprint sensor Decent battery backup Pre-installed bloatware Expandable storage

8. Redmi 9 Prime It is equipped with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. This Mediatek Helio G80 octa core-powered smartphone has 4 GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage. The phone has quad rear cameras of 13 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP and an 8 MP front camera. With a capacity of 5020mAh, the battery supports charging up to 18 watts. Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs. 11,890. Specifications Processor: Mediatek Helio G80 octa-core processor

Pros Cons Full HD+ display Pre-installed bloatware Gorilla glass protection Average camera performance Decent performance Bit bulky Great build Fast charging support

9. Tecno Spark 7 Pro This phone has a 6.6-inch HD+ display. With 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage, this smartphone is powered by Helio G80 Gaming Processor. Tecno Spark 7 Pro's price starts at Rs. 10,799 and has a 48 MP triple rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. You can charge its 5000mAh battery at 18W. Specifications Processor: Helio G80 Gaming Processor

Pros Cons 6 GB RAM Average chipset performance Massive 6.6 Inch display No gorilla glass protection 90Hz refresh rate Pre-installed bloatware Huge 5000mAh battery Decent camera performance

10. Redmi 9i The phone has a 6.53-inch HD+ display, 4 GB RAM, and 64/128 GB storage. In addition, it is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The Redmi 9i has a 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. It has a 5000mAh battery with up to 10W charging capability. The Redmi 9i starts at Rs. 9,650. Specifications Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Processor

Pros Cons Decent performance Average camera performance Massive 5000mAh battery Pre-installed bloatware Huge 6.53-inch screen No Fingerprint sensor 3.5 mm jack

Price of the best gaming phones under ₹ 10,000 at a glance:

Product Price Redmi 9 Activ ₹ 9,499 Tecno Spark 8T ₹ 9,899 OPPO A15s ₹ 9,990 Redmi 10A ₹ 8,999 Realme narzo 30A ₹ 9,999 Redmi 9 Power ₹ 12,850 Poco C3 ₹ 8,900 Redmi 9 Prime ₹ 11,890 Tecno Spark 7 Pro ₹ 10,799 Redmi 9i ₹ 9,650