Best gaming phones under 10,000 in India: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 20, 2022 13:26 IST

Most phones under 10,000 feature decent processors, 3 or 4 GB RAM, and decent cameras, making them suitable for entry-level gaming. They can be used as basic daily use phones as well.

Gaming phones under 10,000 offer great features and elevate the experience.

This guide is ideal for anyone who has a budget of INR 10,000 to spend on a new phone but is overwhelmed by the available options. Here are some of the best mobile phones from brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Techno and more!

If you're looking for a smartphone with a decent entry-level gaming experience, great display quality, a nice camera setup, and a fast processor, look no further. This article has compiled a comprehensive list of the ten best entry-level gaming smartphones in the Indian market.

Best Gaming Phones Under Rs. 10,000 in India

1.Redmi 9 Activ

It comes with 4GB/6 RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage based on your chosen model. This device is powered by Octa-core Helio G35, which offers a clock speed up to 2.3GHz. On the front, it has a 6.53 inches HD+ display. It has a 13 + 2 MP dual rear camera set up and a 5 MP front camera. It has a 5000mAh battery that supports up to 10W charging. This phone is available for Rs. 9,499.

Specifications

  • Processor: Helio G35
  • Ram: 4/6 GB RAM
  • Storage: 64/128 GB
  • Rear Camera: 13 + 2 MP
  • Front Camera: 4 MP
  • Display: 6.53 inches HD+
  • OS: Android v12
  • Battery: 5000mAh

ProsCons
Great performanceDesign could have been more inspiring
Excellent battery backupAverage camera performance
Great usability 
Decent display 
Redmi 9 Activ (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
20% off
8,799 10,999
Buy now

2. Tecno Spark 8T

Tecno Spark 8T comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. In addition, it has a 6.6-inch FHD+ Plus display and Octa-core Helio G35 Gaming Processor. This phone has a 50 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera. The battery supports up to 10W charging and has a capacity of 5000mAh. Tecno Spark 8T is available from Rs. 9,899.

Specifications

  • Processor: Octa-core Helio G35 Gaming Processor
  • Ram: 4 GB RAM
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP Camera
  • Front Camera: 8 MP Camera
  • Display: 6.6 inches FHD+ LCD Display
  • OS: Android v11
  • Battery: 5000mAh

ProsCons
Attractive designPre-installed bloatware
Full HD+ displayAverage front camera
Decent battery backupNo fast-charging support
Expandable storageBit bulky
Decent rear camera 
Tecno Spark 8T (Turquoise Cyan,7GB Expandable RAM, 64GB Storage)| 50MP AI Camera | 6.6" FHD+Display | 5000mAh
24% off
9,899 12,999
Buy now

3. OPPO A15s

This phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display. A Mediatek Helio P35 octa-core processor powers it. This Oppo phone has 4 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of storage, depending on your variant choice. It also has a 13 + 2 + 2 MP triple rear camera and 8 MP front camera. With a capacity of 4230mAh, it comes with a 5V/2A charger. OPPO A15s are available from Rs. 9,990.

Specifications

  • Processor: 2.3GHz Mediatek Helio P35 octa-core processor
  • Ram: 4 GB RAM
  • Storage: 64/128 GB
  • Rear Camera: 13 + 2 + 2 MP
  • Front Camera: 8 MP
  • Display: 6.52 inches HD+ display
  • OS: Android v10
  • Battery: 4230mAh

ProsCons
Decent daylight camera performanceAverage performance
Beautiful displayDoes not support fast charging
Good designAverage camera performance under artificial lighting
Fingerprint scanner 
OPPO A15s (Fancy White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off
9,990 13,990
Buy now

4. Redmi 10A

This MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core-powered smartphone boasts 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. In addition, it features a 6.53-inch HD+ AMOLED screen. The phone has a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera at the front. With a capacity of 5000mAh, this battery supports up to 13W charging. Redmi 10A is available from Rs. 8,999.

Specifications

  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor (Up to 2.0 GHz)
  • Ram: 4 GB RAM
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Display: 6.53 inches HD+ Display
  • OS: MIUI 12.5
  • Battery: 5000mAh

ProsCons
Decent camera performanceAverage performance
Expandable storageAverage display
Fingerprint sensor 
Good battery backup with fast charging 
Redmi 10A (Charcoal Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 5GB RAM with RAM Booster
25% off
8,999 11,999
Buy now

5. Realme narzo 30A

It offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Depending on the variant, this Helio G85 Gaming-powered smartphone offers 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of storage. This phone has 13 MP dual rear cameras and an 8 MP front camera. With a capacity of 6000mAh, the battery supports charging of up to 18 W. Realme narzo 30A is available from Rs. 9,999.

Specifications

  • Processor: Helio G85 Gaming Processor
  • Ram: 3/4 GB RAM
  • Storage: 32/64 GB
  • Rear Camera: 13MP AI Dual Camera
  • Front Camera: 8MP AI Selfie Camera
  • Display: 6.5 inches FHD+ Display
  • OS: Android v10
  • Battery: 6000mAh

ProsCons
Massive 6000mah batteryBit bulky
Full HD+ displayAverage low-light camera performance
Great build 
Decent performance 
Expandable storage 
Realme narzo 30A (Laser Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Buy now

6. Redmi 9 Power

This Snapdragon 662-powered smartphone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 394 ppi pixel density, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage. This phone has 48 MP quad rear cameras and an 8 MP front camera. The battery supports up to 18W charging and has a capacity of 6000mAh. Redmi 9 Power is available from Rs. 12,850.

Specifications

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor
  • Ram: 4 GB RAM
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP Quad Camera
  • Front Camera: 8 MP
  • Display: 6.53 inches FHD+
  • OS: Android v10
  • Battery: 6000mAh

ProsCons
Full HD+ displayAverage performance
Massive 6000mAh batteryPre-installed bloatware
Expandable storageBit bulky
Supports fast charging 
Decent camera 
Redmi 9 Power (Mighty Black 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) - 6000mAh Battery |FHD+ Screen | 48MP Quad Camera | Alexa Hands-Free Capable
Buy now

7. Poco C3

It has a 6.43-inch HD+ display. This MediaTek Helio G35-powered smartphone comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

It has 13 + 2 + 2 MP triple rear cameras and 5 MP front camera. The battery supports up to 10W charging and has a capacity of 5000mAh. It is available from Rs. 8,900.

Specifications

  • Processor: Mediatek Helio G35 Processor
  • Ram: 3 GB RAM
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Rear Camera: 13MP+2MP+2MP
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Display: 6.43 inches HD+
  • OS: Android v10
  • Battery: 5000mAh

ProsCons
Overall fast performanceAverage low light camera performance
Decent displayNo fingerprint sensor
Decent battery backupPre-installed bloatware
Expandable storage 
Redmi Poco C3 (Matte Black, 3 RAM / 32 Storage)
20% off
7,990 9,999
Buy now

8. Redmi 9 Prime

It is equipped with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. This Mediatek Helio G80 octa core-powered smartphone has 4 GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage. The phone has quad rear cameras of 13 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP and an 8 MP front camera. With a capacity of 5020mAh, the battery supports charging up to 18 watts. Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs. 11,890.

Specifications

  • Processor: Mediatek Helio G80 octa-core processor
  • Ram: 4 GB RAM
  • Storage: 64/128 GB
  • Rear Camera: 13 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP
  • Front Camera: 8 MP
  • Display: 6.53 inches Full HD+
  • OS: Android v10
  • Battery: 5020mAh

ProsCons
Full HD+ displayPre-installed bloatware
Gorilla glass protectionAverage camera performance
Decent performanceBit bulky
Great build 
Fast charging support 

9. Tecno Spark 7 Pro

This phone has a 6.6-inch HD+ display. With 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage, this smartphone is powered by Helio G80 Gaming Processor. Tecno Spark 7 Pro's price starts at Rs. 10,799 and has a 48 MP triple rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. You can charge its 5000mAh battery at 18W.

Specifications

  • Processor: Helio G80 Gaming Processor
  • Ram: 6 GB RAM
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP Triple Camera
  • Front Camera: 8 MP
  • Display: 6.6 inches HD+ Display
  • OS: Android v11
  • Battery: 5000mAh

ProsCons
6 GB RAMAverage chipset performance
Massive 6.6 Inch displayNo gorilla glass protection
90Hz refresh ratePre-installed bloatware
Huge 5000mAh battery 
Decent camera performance 
Tecno Spark 7 Pro (Alps Blue, 6GB RAM 64GB Storage)
23% off
10,799 13,999
Buy now

10. Redmi 9i

The phone has a 6.53-inch HD+ display, 4 GB RAM, and 64/128 GB storage. In addition, it is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The Redmi 9i has a 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. It has a 5000mAh battery with up to 10W charging capability. The Redmi 9i starts at Rs. 9,650.

Specifications

  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Processor
  • Ram: 4 GB RAM
  • Storage: 64/128 GB
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Display: 6.53 inches HD+
  • OS: Android v10
  • Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Decent performanceAverage camera performance
Massive 5000mAh batteryPre-installed bloatware
Huge 6.53-inch screenNo Fingerprint sensor
3.5 mm jack 
Redmi 9i (Nature Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
9,999
Buy now

Price of the best gaming phones under 10,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi 9 Activ 9,499
Tecno Spark 8T 9,899
OPPO A15s 9,990
Redmi 10A 8,999
Realme narzo 30A 9,999
Redmi 9 Power 12,850
Poco C3 8,900
Redmi 9 Prime 11,890
Tecno Spark 7 Pro 10,799
Redmi 9i 9,650

Three Important Features to Check While Selecting a Gaming Phone Under Rs. 10000

Consider these three factors while selecting the right smartphone for your budget and needs.

A good Processor

The performance of the smartphone is largely determined by its chipset. Therefore, choosing a smartphone with a decent chipset that can enhance your gaming experience is important.

Processors are responsible for everything you do on your phone, from opening apps to browsing the internet to playing movies and games. A faster processor provides a smoother and lag-free experience. Therefore, choose the mobile phone with the best chipset that can meet your needs and fit within your budget.

RAM and internal storage

If you play games, multitask, and keep several programs open at once, then you will need enough RAM. 3 or 4 GB of RAM is typically available in the entry-level segment. Under Rs. 10,000, most mobile phones come with 32 GB or 64 GB of storage. However, since all smartphones do not offer expandable storage, choose the one that meets your storage needs.

Display and battery

It is essential to have a screen that provides an enjoyable experience since the first thing people notice about their phone is its display. Some smartphones offer FHD+ displays under Rs. 10,000.

A decent quality large screen can enhance your experience when playing games or watching Netflix or other OTT content on your smartphone.

It is vital to have a large-capacity battery when you intend to play for an extended period: the larger the battery capacity, the better the battery backup.

Best value for money

Redmi 9 Activ is one of the best value-for-money smartphones under Rs.10,000. It has a decent 6.53-inch HD+ display. Furthermore, it comes with 64/128 GB storage and 4 GB RAM, depending on your chosen model.

At Rs.9,650, this MediaTek Helio G35 chipset-powered phone comes with 13 + 2 MP rear cameras and a 5 MP front camera.

Best overall

With its Mediatek Helio G80 octa-core chipset and 4 GB RAM, Redmi 9 Prime is among the best in the market. It also features 64 GB or 128 GB of storage, depending on the variant.

The phone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. It has a 13+8+5+2MP quad camera set up at the rear and an 8MP front camera. It has a 5020mAh battery that supports charging up to 18W. Redmi 9 Prime is available from Rs. 11,890, which makes it a bit above the 10k mark.

How to find the perfect gaming phone under Rs. 10,000?

Whether you're looking for a smartphone to handle gaming, photography, or simple day-to-day chores, finding the perfect model starts with prioritising the features that matter most to you.

Their chipset largely determines the gaming performance of our smartphones, so choosing the ideal one is crucial.

In general, smartphones under Rs. 10,000 come with 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage and 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM. However, you will find that not all smartphones have expandable storage, so make sure you pick the suitable one.

Choosing the right device is crucial, as each has its pros and cons. For example, shortlisting a smartphone requires careful consideration of its processor, RAM, storage, display, and connectivity options.

FAQs

1. Is MediaTek Helio G80 good for gaming?
The MediaTek Helio G80 performs well for budget mobile gaming. It is equipped with two Cortex-A75 processors operating at up to 2GHz, and six Cortex-A55 processors in an octa-core cluster interconnected and sharing a large L3 cache to enhance performance.

2. Is 4GB RAM enough for a gaming phone?
RAM is one of the most important factors you should consider when purchasing a gaming phone.Depending on the games and their requirements, the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM can run most games at low or medium settings. A smartphone with more RAM will deliver better gameplay.

3. Does the Redmi 9 Prime have a quad camera?
In the rear, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime sports a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) primary camera, and 8 + 5 + 2 MP secondary cameras. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It takes quality images with good colours and details in daylight.

4. What is bloatware?
A potentially unwanted program (PUP) is known more commonly as bloatware, and it is a needless application that may affect the performance of a device.

Budget phones tend to feature a lot of bloatware because pre-installed apps incentivize manufacturers to sell their phones at a lower price point, thereby attracting more customers.

5. What does a 90Hz refresh rate mean?
A refresh rate indicates how frequently an image is redrawn on the screen. Displays with 90Hz refresh rates render images 90 times per second, and displays with 120Hz refresh rates render images 120 times per second. A higher refresh rate results in less motion blur and enhanced image quality.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. In addition, Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

