Best gaming phones under 10,000 in India: Buying guide

This guide is ideal for anyone who has a budget of INR 10,000 to spend on a new phone but is overwhelmed by the available options. Here are some of the best mobile phones from brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Techno and more!
If you're looking for a smartphone with a decent entry-level gaming experience, great display quality, a nice camera setup, and a fast processor, look no further. This article has compiled a comprehensive list of the ten best entry-level gaming smartphones in the Indian market.
Best Gaming Phones Under Rs. 10,000 in India
1.Redmi 9 Activ
It comes with 4GB/6 RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage based on your chosen model. This device is powered by Octa-core Helio G35, which offers a clock speed up to 2.3GHz. On the front, it has a 6.53 inches HD+ display. It has a 13 + 2 MP dual rear camera set up and a 5 MP front camera. It has a 5000mAh battery that supports up to 10W charging. This phone is available for Rs. 9,499.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Great performance
|Design could have been more inspiring
|Excellent battery backup
|Average camera performance
|Great usability
|Decent display
2. Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. In addition, it has a 6.6-inch FHD+ Plus display and Octa-core Helio G35 Gaming Processor. This phone has a 50 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera. The battery supports up to 10W charging and has a capacity of 5000mAh. Tecno Spark 8T is available from Rs. 9,899.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Attractive design
|Pre-installed bloatware
|Full HD+ display
|Average front camera
|Decent battery backup
|No fast-charging support
|Expandable storage
|Bit bulky
|Decent rear camera
3. OPPO A15s
This phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display. A Mediatek Helio P35 octa-core processor powers it. This Oppo phone has 4 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of storage, depending on your variant choice. It also has a 13 + 2 + 2 MP triple rear camera and 8 MP front camera. With a capacity of 4230mAh, it comes with a 5V/2A charger. OPPO A15s are available from Rs. 9,990.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent daylight camera performance
|Average performance
|Beautiful display
|Does not support fast charging
|Good design
|Average camera performance under artificial lighting
|Fingerprint scanner
4. Redmi 10A
This MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core-powered smartphone boasts 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. In addition, it features a 6.53-inch HD+ AMOLED screen. The phone has a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera at the front. With a capacity of 5000mAh, this battery supports up to 13W charging. Redmi 10A is available from Rs. 8,999.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent camera performance
|Average performance
|Expandable storage
|Average display
|Fingerprint sensor
|Good battery backup with fast charging
5. Realme narzo 30A
It offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Depending on the variant, this Helio G85 Gaming-powered smartphone offers 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of storage. This phone has 13 MP dual rear cameras and an 8 MP front camera. With a capacity of 6000mAh, the battery supports charging of up to 18 W. Realme narzo 30A is available from Rs. 9,999.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Massive 6000mah battery
|Bit bulky
|Full HD+ display
|Average low-light camera performance
|Great build
|Decent performance
|Expandable storage
6. Redmi 9 Power
This Snapdragon 662-powered smartphone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 394 ppi pixel density, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage. This phone has 48 MP quad rear cameras and an 8 MP front camera. The battery supports up to 18W charging and has a capacity of 6000mAh. Redmi 9 Power is available from Rs. 12,850.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Full HD+ display
|Average performance
|Massive 6000mAh battery
|Pre-installed bloatware
|Expandable storage
|Bit bulky
|Supports fast charging
|Decent camera
7. Poco C3
It has a 6.43-inch HD+ display. This MediaTek Helio G35-powered smartphone comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.
It has 13 + 2 + 2 MP triple rear cameras and 5 MP front camera. The battery supports up to 10W charging and has a capacity of 5000mAh. It is available from Rs. 8,900.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Overall fast performance
|Average low light camera performance
|Decent display
|No fingerprint sensor
|Decent battery backup
|Pre-installed bloatware
|Expandable storage
8. Redmi 9 Prime
It is equipped with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. This Mediatek Helio G80 octa core-powered smartphone has 4 GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage. The phone has quad rear cameras of 13 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP and an 8 MP front camera. With a capacity of 5020mAh, the battery supports charging up to 18 watts. Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs. 11,890.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Full HD+ display
|Pre-installed bloatware
|Gorilla glass protection
|Average camera performance
|Decent performance
|Bit bulky
|Great build
|Fast charging support
9. Tecno Spark 7 Pro
This phone has a 6.6-inch HD+ display. With 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage, this smartphone is powered by Helio G80 Gaming Processor. Tecno Spark 7 Pro's price starts at Rs. 10,799 and has a 48 MP triple rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. You can charge its 5000mAh battery at 18W.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|6 GB RAM
|Average chipset performance
|Massive 6.6 Inch display
|No gorilla glass protection
|90Hz refresh rate
|Pre-installed bloatware
|Huge 5000mAh battery
|Decent camera performance
10. Redmi 9i
The phone has a 6.53-inch HD+ display, 4 GB RAM, and 64/128 GB storage. In addition, it is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The Redmi 9i has a 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. It has a 5000mAh battery with up to 10W charging capability. The Redmi 9i starts at Rs. 9,650.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance
|Average camera performance
|Massive 5000mAh battery
|Pre-installed bloatware
|Huge 6.53-inch screen
|No Fingerprint sensor
|3.5 mm jack
|Product
|Price
|Redmi 9 Activ
|₹9,499
|Tecno Spark 8T
|₹9,899
|OPPO A15s
|₹9,990
|Redmi 10A
|₹8,999
|Realme narzo 30A
|₹9,999
|Redmi 9 Power
|₹12,850
|Poco C3
|₹8,900
|Redmi 9 Prime
|₹11,890
|Tecno Spark 7 Pro
|₹10,799
|Redmi 9i
|₹9,650
Three Important Features to Check While Selecting a Gaming Phone Under Rs. 10000
Consider these three factors while selecting the right smartphone for your budget and needs.
A good Processor
The performance of the smartphone is largely determined by its chipset. Therefore, choosing a smartphone with a decent chipset that can enhance your gaming experience is important.
Processors are responsible for everything you do on your phone, from opening apps to browsing the internet to playing movies and games. A faster processor provides a smoother and lag-free experience. Therefore, choose the mobile phone with the best chipset that can meet your needs and fit within your budget.
RAM and internal storage
If you play games, multitask, and keep several programs open at once, then you will need enough RAM. 3 or 4 GB of RAM is typically available in the entry-level segment. Under Rs. 10,000, most mobile phones come with 32 GB or 64 GB of storage. However, since all smartphones do not offer expandable storage, choose the one that meets your storage needs.
Display and battery
It is essential to have a screen that provides an enjoyable experience since the first thing people notice about their phone is its display. Some smartphones offer FHD+ displays under Rs. 10,000.
A decent quality large screen can enhance your experience when playing games or watching Netflix or other OTT content on your smartphone.
It is vital to have a large-capacity battery when you intend to play for an extended period: the larger the battery capacity, the better the battery backup.
Best value for money
Redmi 9 Activ is one of the best value-for-money smartphones under Rs.10,000. It has a decent 6.53-inch HD+ display. Furthermore, it comes with 64/128 GB storage and 4 GB RAM, depending on your chosen model.
At Rs.9,650, this MediaTek Helio G35 chipset-powered phone comes with 13 + 2 MP rear cameras and a 5 MP front camera.
Best overall
With its Mediatek Helio G80 octa-core chipset and 4 GB RAM, Redmi 9 Prime is among the best in the market. It also features 64 GB or 128 GB of storage, depending on the variant.
The phone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. It has a 13+8+5+2MP quad camera set up at the rear and an 8MP front camera. It has a 5020mAh battery that supports charging up to 18W. Redmi 9 Prime is available from Rs. 11,890, which makes it a bit above the 10k mark.
How to find the perfect gaming phone under Rs. 10,000?
Whether you're looking for a smartphone to handle gaming, photography, or simple day-to-day chores, finding the perfect model starts with prioritising the features that matter most to you.
Their chipset largely determines the gaming performance of our smartphones, so choosing the ideal one is crucial.
In general, smartphones under Rs. 10,000 come with 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage and 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM. However, you will find that not all smartphones have expandable storage, so make sure you pick the suitable one.
Choosing the right device is crucial, as each has its pros and cons. For example, shortlisting a smartphone requires careful consideration of its processor, RAM, storage, display, and connectivity options.
FAQs
1. Is MediaTek Helio G80 good for gaming?
The MediaTek Helio G80 performs well for budget mobile gaming. It is equipped with two Cortex-A75 processors operating at up to 2GHz, and six Cortex-A55 processors in an octa-core cluster interconnected and sharing a large L3 cache to enhance performance.
2. Is 4GB RAM enough for a gaming phone?
RAM is one of the most important factors you should consider when purchasing a gaming phone.Depending on the games and their requirements, the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM can run most games at low or medium settings. A smartphone with more RAM will deliver better gameplay.
3. Does the Redmi 9 Prime have a quad camera?
In the rear, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime sports a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) primary camera, and 8 + 5 + 2 MP secondary cameras. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It takes quality images with good colours and details in daylight.
4. What is bloatware?
A potentially unwanted program (PUP) is known more commonly as bloatware, and it is a needless application that may affect the performance of a device.
Budget phones tend to feature a lot of bloatware because pre-installed apps incentivize manufacturers to sell their phones at a lower price point, thereby attracting more customers.
5. What does a 90Hz refresh rate mean?
A refresh rate indicates how frequently an image is redrawn on the screen. Displays with 90Hz refresh rates render images 90 times per second, and displays with 120Hz refresh rates render images 120 times per second. A higher refresh rate results in less motion blur and enhanced image quality.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. In addition, Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.