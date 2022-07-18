Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Best gaming phones in India: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 18, 2022 15:24 IST
Summary:

Are you thinking of buying one of the best gaming phones in India? Check out recommendations for the best gaming phones available in 2022, categorised according to price range, brand (Android or Apple), and overall quality.

product info
Gaming phones comes with fast processors designed to elevate the gaming experience.

Nowadays, even a popular flagship smartphone or a nice mid-range phone from a reputable brand may function well as a gaming device in its own right. These smartphones have high processing power and can be used to play games that require both a CPU and a GPU, such as Call of Duty, PUBG, and others.

Having said that, this in no way diminishes the value of a genuine gaming smartphone. If you are a serious gamer and have experience playing games on mobile phones, you should consider getting a mobile phone designed specifically to provide an exceptional gaming experience.

Most mobile gamers often choose a mobile gaming phone that goes above and beyond the norm in terms of hardware and software capabilities. If you are ready to take your gaming to the next level, consider investing in a gaming phone. Let us look at some of the best gaming phones in 2022.

Top 10 Best Gaming Phones in India

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Apple iPhone 13 Pro is equipped with the company's latest A15 Bionic processor and delivers an excellent overall performance. The phone chipset has a CPU that is 50 percent faster and a GPU that is 30 percent faster than its competitors. This mobile phone is integrated with an OLED display and provides excellent visuals for high-end video games.

  • Operating System: iOS 15
  • Rear camera: 12 MP
  • Front camera: 12 MP
  • Screen size: 6.1" Super Retina XDR OLED
  • Processor: A15 Bionic
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
  • Water resistance: IP68
  • Battery: 4000mAh
ProsCons
120 Hz refresh rateLow battery power
 Powerful processor No SD card
Triple rear cameras 
Apple brand value 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) - Sierra Blue
6% off
112,900 119,900
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 provides a smooth gaming experience thanks to the integrated Exynos 2100 CPU. The mobile phone also includes an adaptive refresh rate, that is, the refresh rate will be adjusted depending on the game requirements. However, users have the option to lock it at 60Hz to extend the life of the battery.

  • Camera: Main Camera 12MP+12MP Camera + 8 MP Camera | 32 MP front Camera
  • Display: 6.4-inch AMOLED 2X Display
  • Ram: 8GB RAM |
  • Storage: 128GB internal storage
  • OS: Android Pie v10.0 operating system
  • Processor: Exynos 2100 octa-core processor
  • Battery: 4500mAH lithium-ion battery
ProsCons
Fantastic camera Low screen resolution 
Latest OSNo microSD 
Powerful processor No charger 
No latency or stuttering 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (White, 8GB, 128GB Storage)
Buy now

3. OnePlus 9RT 5G

The OnePlus 9RT 5G utilises an octa-core Snapdragon 888 system-on-a-chip (SoC) with 5G. The phone also has a space cooling system that keeps the temperature at a manageable level while you are gaming. There are three Wi-Fi antennas, one of which is specifically designed for gaming, to provide a reliable connection when playing online. Included in its feature set is the GPA frame stabilisation technology, which helps distribute resources for organizing games. All these features make it one of the best gaming phones in India.

  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB Storage
  • RAM: 8GB, 12GB
  • Camera: 50+16 + 2MP Primary Camera, 16MP Front Camera
  • Display: 6.62 inches
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa Core
  • Battery: Li-Ion 4500 m Ah battery
  • OS: Android 11
ProsCons
Vibrant 120 Hz display Front Camera quality 
Ultra-wide camera Price 
Fast charging  
Octa core processor  
cellpic
OnePlus 9RT 5G (Hacker Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)+Alexa hands-free capable
46,999
Buy now

4. Asus Rog Phone 5

Because it has a high dynamic range (HDR) display and a refresh rate of 144 hertz (Hz), Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is one of the best gaming phones. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. The phone’s cooling system is an updated version of GameCool 5. Furthermore, the optimal thermal structure with a centrally located CPU and a segmented battery further help improve the performance. In addition, the phone also has a redesigned 3D vapour chamber and vast graphite sheets for distributing heat and better cooling.

  • Display: 6.78-inch Full HD+
  • Processor: Snapdragon 888
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 64+13+5MP
  • Front camera: 24MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 30W
ProsCons
Great performance No fast charger 
Gaming features  
Full HD+ Display  
3D vapour chamber 
cellpic
(Renewed) Asus ROG 5 (Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
25% off
41,999 55,999
Buy now

5. Mi 11 Ultra

The Mi 11 Ultra is a premium flagship smartphone, one of the best gaming phones in the market. The strong Snapdragon 888 processor, which is combined with 12 GB of RAM, is used in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, just as it is another high-end Android phone of Mi. Because of these internals, the phone is capable of doing a wide variety of functions with ease. The exceptional build quality of this phone, together with its vibrant high-refresh-rate display, its battery life that lasts all day, and its very fine collection of cameras, are all areas in which this device shines. The very low amount of spam that one encounters when using MIUI is another welcome change

  • Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
  • Display: 6.80″
  • Camera: 50 + 48 + 48 MP
  • Front camera: 20 MP
  • Battery: 5000 mAh battery
ProsCons
Camera quality Heating issues 
67W powerful charging Poor display calibrations 
Wireless chargingShips with 55W charger
Premium design  
cellpic
(Renewed) Mi 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 888 | 108MP Camera
34% off
32,999 49,999
Buy now

6. IQOO 7

IQOO 7 includes a punch-hole cutout in the centre of its AMOLED display for the front-facing selfie camera. The display has a Full HD+ resolution. The display has very narrow bezels and can achieve a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. The Snapdragon 870 is the chipset that drives the iQOO 7, which features an octa-core central processing unit. It features a prime core that can reach speeds of up to 3.2 GHz. This is supported by an Adreno 650 GPU for the rendering of graphics, and it is combined with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage choices that you may select from.

  • Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 870
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
  • Display: 6.62″ screen
  • Camera: 48 MP main camera
  • Front: 16 MP
  • Battery:4400 mAh battery
ProsCons
Amazing display Battery    
Powerful processor Old GPU
Large screen  
8 GB RAM 
cellpic
iQOO 7 5G (Storm Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 3GB Extended RAM | Upto 12 Months No Cost EMI | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement
14% off
29,990 34,990
Buy now

7. Vivo X70 Pro

Intensive gaming, running a tonne of heavy applications, or operating amateur 4K video editing are all possible thanks to the Dimensity 1200 chip integrated into Vivo X70 Pro. There has never been a disappointing outcome with a Dimensity 1200 phone. When it comes to gaming and general performance, a smartphone's capabilities are also among the most important elements to consider. The Vivo X70 Pro is up to the challenge of everything you throw at it, be it hard lifting or intense gaming . The management of heat generated by gameplay is also very effectively done.

  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893
  • Rear Camera: 50+12+12+8 MP
  • Front Camera: 32 MP
  • Battery: 4450 mAh
  • Display: 6.56 inches
ProsCons
Premium design Lacks stereo speakers 
Excellent cameras Bloatware 
Decent performance Priced on the higher side
cellpic
(Renewed) vivo X70 Pro (Aurora Dawn, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
31% off
35,759 51,990
Buy now

8. Realme X7 Max

Realme X7 5G delivers the best in class performance when it comes to gaming. The phone can manage graphic-intensive games with ease thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. For a robust user experience, the Dimensity processor in the X7 has an octa-core CPU with its Arm-Cortex A76 cores clocked up to 2.4GHz. Additionally, it offers a peak performance of 2.34 gigabits per second and a decrease in power consumption of 30 per cent. This enables the Realme X7 5G to launch applications 1.4 times quicker, boosts CPU performance by 11 per cent, and enhances GPU efficiency by 28 per cent.

  • Display: 6.40 inches
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Rear Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Battery: 4310mAh
  • Operating system: Android 10
ProsCons
Good overall performance Average cameras 
Great battery life Bloatware 
Light and compact Spammy notifications 
cellpic
(Renewed) Realme X7 (Space Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer
29% off
16,999 23,999
Buy now

9. Xiaomi 12 Pro

This is without a doubt one of the best gaming phones on the market right now since it has a display that is a large 6.67 inches in size, a lot of RAM, and some outstanding ergonomics. There are also official attachments available, such as the clip-on charger that allows you keep playing while it's charging the phone and the separate controller that makes it simpler to operate games without touching the screen.

OS: Android 12

Screen size: 6.73 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8GB / 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4600 mAh

Rear camera: 50 MP

Front camera: 32 MP

ProsCons
8 GB RAMAndroid 12
Powerful battery Refresh rate
Large 6.67 inch screen 
cellpic
Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (Noir Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50MP+50MP+50MP Flagship Cameras(OIS) | 10 bit 2K+ AMOLED Display | Get 3 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
21% off
62,999 79,999
Buy now

10. OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes to mind when thinking about mobile gaming, it is an excellent choice for beginners. The OnePlus 10 Pro was capable of handling most tasks with ease. In part, that's due to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Adreno 730 GPU, and the fact that you can get up to 12GB of RAM. It's possible to borrow additional RAM from your internal memory whenever you need it.it can play games like PUBG and Call of Duty without any lag or stutter.

Screen size:6.7 inches

Resolution:3216 × 1440p

CPU:Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM:8GB / 12GB

OS:OxygenOS / Android 12

Storage:128 / 256GB

Battery:5,000 mAh

Rear camera:48MP + 8MP + 50MP

Front camera:32MP

 ProsCons
Large 6.7 inch screen Processor 
Oxygen OSInconsistent front camera 
Powerful 5000 Mah battery  
Excellent rear camera  
cellpic
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
71,999
Buy now

Price of best gaming phones at a glance:

Best Gaming PhonesPrice
Apple iPhone 13 Pro 1,29,000
Samsung Galaxy S2154,999
OnePlus 9RT46,999
Asus Rog Phone 541,999
Mi 11 Ultra 32,999
iQoo 729,999
Vivo X70 Pro53,500
Realme X7 Max21,000
Xiaomi Black Shark 362,999
OnePlus 10 pro 71,999

Best 3 features for you

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the gaming phones:

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple A15 Multiple Storage options iOS 15 
Samsung Galaxy S21Exynos 2100Amoled Display 64 MP camera 
OnePlus  9 RTSony Camera5G technology 12 GB ram
Asus Rog Phone 5 6000 MAh battery Full HD display Triple cameras 
Mi 11 Ultra Snapdragon processor Large screen 5000 MAh battery 
iQoo 73 GB Expandable ram Snapdragon Processor 66 W fast charging 
Vivo X70 Pro Dimensity processor 256 GB storage Cameras 
Realme x7AMOLED display 8 GB ram Dimensity processor 
Xiaomi 12 pro12 GB RAMLarge 6.73 inch screen Capable processsor 
OnePlus 10 ProWide screen of 6.7 inchesPowerful battery OxyGen OS

Best value for money

The OnePlus 9 RT offers the best overall value as one of the best gaming phones in India from a premium brand. It has a powerful processor combined with a great display and amazing cameras. Even while playing games for long periods of time, the 9RT doesn't seem sluggish. The phone's corners are curved, making it comfortable to hold in one's hand. The physical buttons provide a fair amount of tactile feedback..

The speaker grille is located at the bottom of the phone, next to the USB Type-C connector for charging and the SIM card reader. Aluminium is a deeper shade of black than the rest of the bodywork.

Best overall

When it comes to naming the best gaming phone considering the overall features, iPhone 13 Pro is the best choice. The version comes with the A15 Bionic processor which provides improved performance, longer battery life, increased internal storage, enhanced camera sensors, and new colour options. iOS 15 will have a new on-screen controller designed to provide mobile gamers a more console-like gaming experience. The application programming interface (API) makes it possible to personalise control surfaces such as touch devices, d-pads, and up to four buttons that are mapped to control zones on each side of the screen. All these things make it a great device for gaming.

How to find the best gaming phone?

Gaming phones are different from regular phones. Some game phones come with RGB lighting, and improved cooling all to provide a best-in-class gaming experience. Choosing the best gaming phone differs from person to person. But there are a few things to keep in mind while selecting the best gaming phones.

  • Make sure the phone has at least 6 GB of RAM.
  • The storage should be at least 64 GB.
  • Processor should be octa-core. Snapdragon processors are great for gaming phones.
  • Make sure there is a fast charging option on the device.
  • Screen should be full HD for the best viewing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which operating system is best for gaming?

Android is the best OS for gaming because you can customise it. Android devices support most of the popular games on mobiles. Android devices offer fast charging, higher RAM, SD card support which is missing from Apple devices. All these features make Android devices best gaming phones.

2. Which Snapdragon is best for gaming ?

The Snapdragon 888 processor is currently among the best for gaming. Using Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 processor, the company says that gamers will experience faster reaction times. According to Qualcomm, the 888 delivers a 10 percent performance boost at 120 frames per second and a 20 percent performance boost at 60 frames per second over the Snapdragon 865.

3. Which device is best for PUBG?

The Apple iPhone is a good choice for playing PUBG. Apple's iPhones are loaded with the latest and greatest technological features. Due to its high performance, the iPhone 13 Pro is great for PUBG mobile gaming. Because it has a long battery life, there is no need to worry about recharging it every 2 hours. The 6.7-inch Retina display enhances the gaming experience.

4. Is RAM important in gaming?

If you are looking for the best gaming phones in India then you should also pay attention to the RAM of the devices. RAM helps in boosting system responsiveness and frame rates for games.

5. What is a GPU?

The graphic processing unit is a crucial part of the device hardware of the mobile. GPU plays a vital role in gaming. It helps in the visual rendering of elements in the games. While looking for the best gaming phones, you should pay attention to the GPU.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

