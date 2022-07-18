Best gaming phones in India: Buying guide

Gaming phones comes with fast processors designed to elevate the gaming experience.

Nowadays, even a popular flagship smartphone or a nice mid-range phone from a reputable brand may function well as a gaming device in its own right. These smartphones have high processing power and can be used to play games that require both a CPU and a GPU, such as Call of Duty, PUBG, and others. Having said that, this in no way diminishes the value of a genuine gaming smartphone. If you are a serious gamer and have experience playing games on mobile phones, you should consider getting a mobile phone designed specifically to provide an exceptional gaming experience. Most mobile gamers often choose a mobile gaming phone that goes above and beyond the norm in terms of hardware and software capabilities. If you are ready to take your gaming to the next level, consider investing in a gaming phone. Let us look at some of the best gaming phones in 2022. Top 10 Best Gaming Phones in India 1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro is equipped with the company's latest A15 Bionic processor and delivers an excellent overall performance. The phone chipset has a CPU that is 50 percent faster and a GPU that is 30 percent faster than its competitors. This mobile phone is integrated with an OLED display and provides excellent visuals for high-end video games. Operating System: iOS 15

Pros Cons 120 Hz refresh rate Low battery power Powerful processor No SD card Triple rear cameras Apple brand value

2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 provides a smooth gaming experience thanks to the integrated Exynos 2100 CPU. The mobile phone also includes an adaptive refresh rate, that is, the refresh rate will be adjusted depending on the game requirements. However, users have the option to lock it at 60Hz to extend the life of the battery. Camera: Main Camera 12MP+12MP Camera + 8 MP Camera | 32 MP front Camera

Main Camera 12MP+12MP Camera + 8 MP Camera | 32 MP front Camera Display: 6.4-inch AMOLED 2X Display

Pros Cons Fantastic camera Low screen resolution Latest OS No microSD Powerful processor No charger No latency or stuttering

3. OnePlus 9RT 5G The OnePlus 9RT 5G utilises an octa-core Snapdragon 888 system-on-a-chip (SoC) with 5G. The phone also has a space cooling system that keeps the temperature at a manageable level while you are gaming. There are three Wi-Fi antennas, one of which is specifically designed for gaming, to provide a reliable connection when playing online. Included in its feature set is the GPA frame stabilisation technology, which helps distribute resources for organizing games. All these features make it one of the best gaming phones in India. Storage: 128GB, 256GB Storage

Pros Cons Vibrant 120 Hz display Front Camera quality Ultra-wide camera Price Fast charging Octa core processor

4. Asus Rog Phone 5 Because it has a high dynamic range (HDR) display and a refresh rate of 144 hertz (Hz), Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is one of the best gaming phones. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. The phone’s cooling system is an updated version of GameCool 5. Furthermore, the optimal thermal structure with a centrally located CPU and a segmented battery further help improve the performance. In addition, the phone also has a redesigned 3D vapour chamber and vast graphite sheets for distributing heat and better cooling. Display: 6.78-inch Full HD+

Pros Cons Great performance No fast charger Gaming features Full HD+ Display 3D vapour chamber

5. Mi 11 Ultra The Mi 11 Ultra is a premium flagship smartphone, one of the best gaming phones in the market. The strong Snapdragon 888 processor, which is combined with 12 GB of RAM, is used in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, just as it is another high-end Android phone of Mi. Because of these internals, the phone is capable of doing a wide variety of functions with ease. The exceptional build quality of this phone, together with its vibrant high-refresh-rate display, its battery life that lasts all day, and its very fine collection of cameras, are all areas in which this device shines. The very low amount of spam that one encounters when using MIUI is another welcome change Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888

Pros Cons Camera quality Heating issues 67W powerful charging Poor display calibrations Wireless charging Ships with 55W charger Premium design

6. IQOO 7 IQOO 7 includes a punch-hole cutout in the centre of its AMOLED display for the front-facing selfie camera. The display has a Full HD+ resolution. The display has very narrow bezels and can achieve a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. The Snapdragon 870 is the chipset that drives the iQOO 7, which features an octa-core central processing unit. It features a prime core that can reach speeds of up to 3.2 GHz. This is supported by an Adreno 650 GPU for the rendering of graphics, and it is combined with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage choices that you may select from. Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 870

Pros Cons Amazing display Battery Powerful processor Old GPU Large screen 8 GB RAM

7. Vivo X70 Pro Intensive gaming, running a tonne of heavy applications, or operating amateur 4K video editing are all possible thanks to the Dimensity 1200 chip integrated into Vivo X70 Pro. There has never been a disappointing outcome with a Dimensity 1200 phone. When it comes to gaming and general performance, a smartphone's capabilities are also among the most important elements to consider. The Vivo X70 Pro is up to the challenge of everything you throw at it, be it hard lifting or intense gaming . The management of heat generated by gameplay is also very effectively done. RAM: 8 GB

Pros Cons Premium design Lacks stereo speakers Excellent cameras Bloatware Decent performance Priced on the higher side

8. Realme X7 Max Realme X7 5G delivers the best in class performance when it comes to gaming. The phone can manage graphic-intensive games with ease thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. For a robust user experience, the Dimensity processor in the X7 has an octa-core CPU with its Arm-Cortex A76 cores clocked up to 2.4GHz. Additionally, it offers a peak performance of 2.34 gigabits per second and a decrease in power consumption of 30 per cent. This enables the Realme X7 5G to launch applications 1.4 times quicker, boosts CPU performance by 11 per cent, and enhances GPU efficiency by 28 per cent. Display: 6.40 inches

Pros Cons Good overall performance Average cameras Great battery life Bloatware Light and compact Spammy notifications

9. Xiaomi 12 Pro This is without a doubt one of the best gaming phones on the market right now since it has a display that is a large 6.67 inches in size, a lot of RAM, and some outstanding ergonomics. There are also official attachments available, such as the clip-on charger that allows you keep playing while it's charging the phone and the separate controller that makes it simpler to operate games without touching the screen. OS: Android 12 Screen size: 6.73 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8GB / 12GB Storage: 256GB Battery: 4600 mAh Rear camera: 50 MP Front camera: 32 MP

Pros Cons 8 GB RAM Android 12 Powerful battery Refresh rate Large 6.67 inch screen

10. OnePlus 10 Pro The OnePlus 10 Pro comes to mind when thinking about mobile gaming, it is an excellent choice for beginners. The OnePlus 10 Pro was capable of handling most tasks with ease. In part, that's due to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Adreno 730 GPU, and the fact that you can get up to 12GB of RAM. It's possible to borrow additional RAM from your internal memory whenever you need it.it can play games like PUBG and Call of Duty without any lag or stutter. Screen size:6.7 inches Resolution:3216 × 1440p CPU:Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM:8GB / 12GB OS:OxygenOS / Android 12 Storage:128 / 256GB Battery:5,000 mAh Rear camera:48MP + 8MP + 50MP Front camera:32MP

Pros Cons Large 6.7 inch screen Processor Oxygen OS Inconsistent front camera Powerful 5000 Mah battery Excellent rear camera

Price of best gaming phones at a glance:

Best Gaming Phones Price Apple iPhone 13 Pro 1,29,000 Samsung Galaxy S21 54,999 OnePlus 9RT 46,999 Asus Rog Phone 5 41,999 Mi 11 Ultra 32,999 iQoo 7 29,999 Vivo X70 Pro 53,500 Realme X7 Max 21,000 Xiaomi Black Shark 3 62,999 OnePlus 10 pro 71,999

Best 3 features for you Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the gaming phones:

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple A15 Multiple Storage options iOS 15 Samsung Galaxy S21 Exynos 2100 Amoled Display 64 MP camera OnePlus 9 RT Sony Camera 5G technology 12 GB ram Asus Rog Phone 5 6000 MAh battery Full HD display Triple cameras Mi 11 Ultra Snapdragon processor Large screen 5000 MAh battery iQoo 7 3 GB Expandable ram Snapdragon Processor 66 W fast charging Vivo X70 Pro Dimensity processor 256 GB storage Cameras Realme x7 AMOLED display 8 GB ram Dimensity processor Xiaomi 12 pro 12 GB RAM Large 6.73 inch screen Capable processsor OnePlus 10 Pro Wide screen of 6.7 inches Powerful battery OxyGen OS