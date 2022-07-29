Gaming phones under 50,000 pack in great features and offer great performance

If you have a budget up to Rs. 50,000, most reviewers and experts will recommend OnePlus phones. The OnePlus 9 Pro is designed to provide a superior gaming experience. Some of its best features are detailed below:

Phones are usually designed to provide an overall good experience to the users. However, if you are a gaming enthusiast, there are many phones in the market that can fit the bill. A high-quality display, powerful processor, long-lasting battery, durable build quality and a few other features can be expected in a gaming phone under Rs. 50,000. In this article, we will be going through some of the best gaming phones that are priced below Rs. 50,000!

With a powerful processor, the OnePlus 9 RT can prove to be your perfect gaming companion. It also has a powerful battery that can provide seamless hours of gaming fun. The key features of this phone are given below:

Google Pixel 6 is a photographer’s delight. However, it is also useful for gaming purposes due to its high processing speed, high-quality display, and other features. It features Android v12 OS which is the latest version of Android as of now.

Realme is known for providing the best features at an affordable price range. However, this smartphone from Realme will surprise you with its performance and processing speed. Some of the key features of this phone are detailed below.

If you don’t worry about brand power much, iQOO 9 might be a good phone for exploring your gaming skills. It comes with 3 cameras and has a big display to play your favourite games in HD mode.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G is a winner in most departments. It is not only a feature-rich camera phone but also surprises you with its display quality and processing speed. You can play all the latest games on this smartphone without any lag!

The OnePlus 8T might seem to be a little outdated; however, its processor, display quality, and overall features still pack a powerful performance when it comes to gaming. Here are the features that make this phone stand out!

ASUS is a brand that cannot be ignored irrespective of whether you are talking about gaming laptops or gaming phones. ASUS ROG Phone 5 is one of the best gaming phones under Rs. 50,000. Some of the key features of this phone are listed below:

If you want to enjoy a smooth gaming experience without any issues, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 can be your friend. This powerful phone has all the features that make it a dream phone for gamers. All the key features of this gaming phone under Rs. 50,000 are mentioned below.

This phone from Vivo seems to be rolled out especially for gamers. The high storage capacity coupled with its display quality and long-lasting battery make it one of the best gaming phones under Rs. 50,000.

Price of gaming phone at a glance:

The table below lists the best 3 features for gaming phones under Rs. 50,000:

Best value for money

ASUS ROG Phone 5 is perhaps one of the best phones when it comes to the overall value in this price range. The stereo speakers are perfect for gaming and it has got many performance tweaks that are incorporated only for gamers.

Best overall gaming phone under ₹50,000

Considering the overall features, the OnePlus 9 Pro fits the list of the best gaming phones under Rs. 50,000. It has a great UI and clean software along with powerful speakers and a high-quality display. Moreover, it also has a great camera. It is a sturdy phone which is also water-resistant. Overall, it is one of the best gaming phones that is also perfect in other departments especially since you are getting it at a price below Rs. 50,000.

How to find the perfect gaming phone under Rs. 50,000?

If you don’t know much about gaming phones, blogs and videos of mobile reviewers are one of the best places to find information. Also, check the phones that offer the most features at an affordable price range. Remember that all the phones in this price range aren’t tweaked for gaming. Also, a few brands in India design phones specifically for gamers. However, ensure that the phone has sufficient storage memory, a super bright LED display, and a powerful processor as these things matter the most.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which is the best gaming phone under Rs. 50,000?

You can go for ASUS ROG 5 if you are only looking for a gaming phone. However, if you are looking for an all-round phone that is also excellent for gaming, go for the OnePlus 9 Pro or OnePlus 9RT.

2. Are gaming phones worth buying?

Gaming phones are worth buying because they are made from high-end materials. Also, they are equipped with the latest features and top specifications that make them good enough for normal use as well.

3. Do gaming phones overheat?

Yes, excessive gaming can cause your phone to overheat. To prevent this, you can install a heat managing phone case. Also, avoid charging the phone while playing games or watching videos as it tends to overheat the phone. You may also avoid having long gaming sessions too often.

4. How to protect a gaming phone?

Firstly, you must buy a phone with a good IPC rating for water and dust resistance. Secondly, you can install scratch-proof screen guards and high-quality back covers or cases to protect your phone at all times.

5. Is it possible to clean a gaming phone?

It is not possible to clean most of the gaming phones or any phones internally as they come with an integrated battery design. However, you can clean the screen and exterior of your phone with a damp cloth. Avoid using cleaning solutions that contain excessive alcohol as it may damage the protective layers of the display.

