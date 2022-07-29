Story Saved
Gaming phones under 50,000 pack in great features and offer great performance

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 28, 2022 17:57 IST
Playing high-end games on mobile phones requires you to have powerful phones that are built specifically for gaming. A gaming phone under 50,000 offers quality display, powerful processor and a long-lasting battery.

Gaming phones under 50,000 are sure to elevate overall experience.

Phones are usually designed to provide an overall good experience to the users. However, if you are a gaming enthusiast, there are many phones in the market that can fit the bill. A high-quality display, powerful processor, long-lasting battery, durable build quality and a few other features can be expected in a gaming phone under Rs. 50,000. In this article, we will be going through some of the best gaming phones that are priced below Rs. 50,000!

1. OnePlus 9 Pro

If you have a budget up to Rs. 50,000, most reviewers and experts will recommend OnePlus phones. The OnePlus 9 Pro is designed to provide a superior gaming experience. Some of its best features are detailed below:

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • OS: Android v11
  • Display: 6.7 inches Fluid AMOLED
  • Rear Camera: Quad setup (48 + 50 + 8 + 2 MP)
  • Front Camera: 16 MP
  • Storage: 128 GB
ProsCons
It comes with optical image stabilisation for the camera sensors. It lacks features like true HDR recording and pro video.
It is a water-resistant phone with 1P68 rating.  
The display and processor are top-notch.  
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Morning Mist, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
23% off
49,999 64,999
Buy now

2. OnePlus 9 RT

With a powerful processor, the OnePlus 9 RT can prove to be your perfect gaming companion. It also has a powerful battery that can provide seamless hours of gaming fun. The key features of this phone are given below:

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • OS: Android v11
  • Display: 6.62 inches AMOLED
  • Rear Camera: Triple camera setup (50 + 16 + 2 MP)
  • Front Camera: 16 MP
  • Storage: 128 GB
ProsCons
It is one of the best gaming phones under 50,000 in this price range. The stereo speaker is not loud enough.
The battery life is dependable.  
It supports 65 W warp charging.  
OnePlus 9RT 5G (Hacker Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)+Alexa hands-free capable
46,999
Buy now

3. Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 is a photographer’s delight. However, it is also useful for gaming purposes due to its high processing speed, high-quality display, and other features. It features Android v12 OS which is the latest version of Android as of now.

  • Processor: Google Tensor
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Battery: 4614 mAh
  • OS: Android v12
  • Display: 6.4 inches OLED
  • Rear Camera: Dual (50 + 12 MP)
  • Front Camera: 8 MP
  • Storage: 128 GB
ProsCons
The UI of this phone is quite impressive. The refresh rate can only go up to 90 Hz.
The build quality is solid.  
The processor is superfast and supports high-end games.  
Google Pixel 6 5G (Kinda Coral, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
45% off
47,000 84,999
Buy now

4. Realme GT 2 Pro 5G

Realme is known for providing the best features at an affordable price range. However, this smartphone from Realme will surprise you with its performance and processing speed. Some of the key features of this phone are detailed below.

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android v12
  • Display: 6.7 inches AMOLED
  • Rear Camera: Triple (50 + 50 + 2 MP)
  • Front Camera: 32 MP
  • Storage: 128 GB
ProsCons
It has a super bright display of 1300 nitsIt does not provide a microSD slot for memory expansion. 
120 Hz refresh rate ensures that you can play superfast games.  
It supports 65 W charging.  
realme GT 2 Pro (Paper Green 12GB RAM+256GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen | 50MP Camera
13% off
57,999 66,999
Buy now

5. iQOO 9

If you don’t worry about brand power much, iQOO 9 might be a good phone for exploring your gaming skills. It comes with 3 cameras and has a big display to play your favourite games in HD mode.

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Battery: 4350 mAh
  • OS: Android v12
  • Display: 6.56 inches AMOLED
  • Rear Camera: Triple camera setup (48 + 13 + 13 MP)
  • Front Camera: 16 MP
  • Storage: 128 GB
ProsCons
It has a dual-glass body with a glossy finish. The quality of the speaker could have been better. 
Its lightweight design makes it comfortable for carrying purposes.  
The display of this phone is quite good.  
iQOO 9 5G (Legend, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ | 120W FlashCharge | Upto 12 Months No Cost EMI
14% off
42,990 49,990
Buy now

6. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G is a winner in most departments. It is not only a feature-rich camera phone but also surprises you with its display quality and processing speed. You can play all the latest games on this smartphone without any lag!

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Battery: 4800 mAh
  • OS: Android v12
  • Display: 6.7 inches POLED Display
  • Rear Camera: Triple camera setup (50 + 50 + 2 MP)
  • Front Camera: 60 MP
  • Storage: 128 GB
ProsCons
The super sleek and lightweight design makes it one of the best gaming phones under Rs. 50,000. The plastic body makes it look less premium. 
The powerful processor makes it suitable for gaming.  
The screen quality is impressive. 
Motorola Edge 30 Pro (8GB, 128GB)(Cosmos Blue)
6% off
46,800 49,999
Buy now

7. OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus 8T might seem to be a little outdated; however, its processor, display quality, and overall features still pack a powerful performance when it comes to gaming. Here are the features that make this phone stand out!

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • OS: Android v11
  • Display: 6.55 inches Fluid AMOLED
  • Rear Camera: Quad camera setup (48 + 16 + 5 + 2 MP)
  • Front Camera: 16 MP
  • Storage: 128 GB
ProsCons
The AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate makes it a perfect gaming phone under Rs. 50,000Its processing speed is not as expected. 
The battery life of this phone is satisfactory.  
A fast charger is bundled with this phone.  
OnePlus 8T 5G (Aquamarine Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
43% off
39,999 69,999
Buy now

8. ASUS ROG Phone 5

ASUS is a brand that cannot be ignored irrespective of whether you are talking about gaming laptops or gaming phones. ASUS ROG Phone 5 is one of the best gaming phones under Rs. 50,000. Some of the key features of this phone are listed below:

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • OS: Android v11
  • Display Quality: 6.78 inches AMOLED
  • Rear Camera: Triple camera setup (64 + 13 + 5 MP)
  • Front Camera: 24 MP
  • Storage: 128 GB
ProsCons
The refresh rate of 144 Hz makes it a perfect device for gamers. It does not have a micro SD slot. 
The build quality and design are perfect for gaming purposes.  
The battery is powerful enough to last long gaming bouts.  
(Renewed) Asus ROG 5 (Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
25% off
41,999 55,999
Buy now

9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10

If you want to enjoy a smooth gaming experience without any issues, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 can be your friend. This powerful phone has all the features that make it a dream phone for gamers. All the key features of this gaming phone under Rs. 50,000 are mentioned below.

  • Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Battery: 3400 mAh
  • OS: Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Display: 6.1 inches Dynamic AMOLED
  • Rear Camera: Triple camera setup (12 + 12 + 16 MP)
  • Front Camera: 10 MP
  • Storage: 128 GB10.
ProsCons
The display quality is quite good and makes the gaming experience exciting. The battery isn’t that powerful compared with other phones in this price range. 
The overall look and quality of this phone impress one and all.  
It is a compact phone that is easy to carry in your pocket.  
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (Aura Glow, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off
52,999 75,000
Buy now

10. VIVO V23 Pro 5G 256GB

This phone from Vivo seems to be rolled out especially for gamers. The high storage capacity coupled with its display quality and long-lasting battery make it one of the best gaming phones under Rs. 50,000.

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • Battery: 4300 mAh
  • OS: Android v12
  • Display: 6.56 inches AMOLED
  • Rear Camera: Triple camera setup (108 + 8 + 2 MP)
  • Front Camera: 50 + 8 MP
  • Storage: 256 GB
ProsCons
The RAM capacity is high enough to manage multiple tasks. The processor is not as good as expected in this price range. 
It has sufficient memory to store all high-end games.  
The build quality is impressive. 
Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Stardust Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
7% off
42,940 45,990
Buy now

Price of gaming phone at a glance:

ProductPrice
OnePlus 9 ProRs. 49,999
OnePlus 9 RTRs. 42,999
Google Pixel 6 Rs. 43,300
Realme GT 2 Pro 5GRs. 48,900
iQOO 9Rs. 42,990
Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5GRs. 47,990
ASUS ROG Phone 5 Rs. 49,999
Samsung Galaxy Note 10Rs. 45,999
VIVO V23 Pro 5G 256GBRs. 42,980
OnePlus 8TRs. 42,999

Best 3 features for consumers

The table below lists the best 3 features for gaming phones under Rs. 50,000:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus 9 ProQualcomm Snapdragon 888 processorAMOLED displayDependable battery performance
OnePlus 9 RTSufficient memory storageHigh-quality AMOLED displayPowerful processor
Google Pixel 6 Powerful batteryExcellent screen quality Excellent refresh rate
Realme GT 2 Pro 5GLong-lasting battery Latest Android OSLarge HD screen
Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Great camera phoneSufficient battery backupSmooth gaming performance
ASUS ROG Phone 5 Powerful processorLarge AMOLED displayLatest tweaks for gaming
Samsung Galaxy Note 10Lightweight design Durable designSupersmooth Dynamic AMOLED screen
iQOO 9Decent refresh rateSuperfast processorReliable battery backup
VIVO V23 Pro 5G 256GBSufficient memory to store gamesHigh-speed RAM and processorLatest Android OS
OnePlus 8TExcellent battery backupHigh-quality Fluid AMOLED displayGreat overall performance

Best value for money

ASUS ROG Phone 5 is perhaps one of the best phones when it comes to the overall value in this price range. The stereo speakers are perfect for gaming and it has got many performance tweaks that are incorporated only for gamers.

Best overall gaming phone under 50,000

Considering the overall features, the OnePlus 9 Pro fits the list of the best gaming phones under Rs. 50,000. It has a great UI and clean software along with powerful speakers and a high-quality display. Moreover, it also has a great camera. It is a sturdy phone which is also water-resistant. Overall, it is one of the best gaming phones that is also perfect in other departments especially since you are getting it at a price below Rs. 50,000.

How to find the perfect gaming phone under Rs. 50,000?

If you don’t know much about gaming phones, blogs and videos of mobile reviewers are one of the best places to find information. Also, check the phones that offer the most features at an affordable price range. Remember that all the phones in this price range aren’t tweaked for gaming. Also, a few brands in India design phones specifically for gamers. However, ensure that the phone has sufficient storage memory, a super bright LED display, and a powerful processor as these things matter the most.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which is the best gaming phone under Rs. 50,000?

You can go for ASUS ROG 5 if you are only looking for a gaming phone. However, if you are looking for an all-round phone that is also excellent for gaming, go for the OnePlus 9 Pro or OnePlus 9RT.

2. Are gaming phones worth buying?

Gaming phones are worth buying because they are made from high-end materials. Also, they are equipped with the latest features and top specifications that make them good enough for normal use as well.

3. Do gaming phones overheat?

Yes, excessive gaming can cause your phone to overheat. To prevent this, you can install a heat managing phone case. Also, avoid charging the phone while playing games or watching videos as it tends to overheat the phone. You may also avoid having long gaming sessions too often.

4. How to protect a gaming phone?

Firstly, you must buy a phone with a good IPC rating for water and dust resistance. Secondly, you can install scratch-proof screen guards and high-quality back covers or cases to protect your phone at all times.

5. Is it possible to clean a gaming phone?

It is not possible to clean most of the gaming phones or any phones internally as they come with an integrated battery design. However, you can clean the screen and exterior of your phone with a damp cloth. Avoid using cleaning solutions that contain excessive alcohol as it may damage the protective layers of the display.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

