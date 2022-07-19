Sign out
Best gaming smartphones under 40,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 19, 2022 21:04 IST

Summary:

Following is a list of the best gaming smartphones that cost less than Rs. 40,000. You will see the main details for each smartphone. The specifications are mentioned, and a link to the smartphone is provided next to each model.

A gaming phone under 40,000 comes with a powerful battery and processor.

Due to the quick development of technology, smartphone manufacturers are releasing mid-priced models with strong specs, such as a powerful chipset, a quick display, a tonne of storage, and a better battery life. Users can easily play graphically demanding games thanks to mid-range smartphones' features. Here is a look at the best gaming smartphones under 40,000.

Check out the Top Gaming Phones under 40000

1. OnePlus 10R 5G

With its strong CPU arrangement and strong battery panel, the OnePlus 10R provides remarkable output. Additionally, the smartphone has a stunning display, excellent cameras on both ends, and an on-screen fingerprint sensor guaranteeing total security.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 16 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 50+8+2 MP Triple Rear camera
  • Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
  • Features - Fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • Display - 6.7″screen, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  • Memory- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature

ProsCons
Superfast chargingHeating issues
Great display quality 
Top-notch battery backup 
Latest Android 12 
Dual SIM Dual VoLTE support 
Dedicated card slot 
OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)
38,999
Buy now

2. Realme GT Neo 2 5G

The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen on the Realme GT Neo 2 5G has a pixel density of 394 PPI, a 20:1:9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The smartphone’s bezel-free display also has a punch-hole where a selfie camera lens is mounted. The Realme GT Neo 2

5G performs amazingly for a device under Rs. 40,000 thanks to its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. You may rely on the gadget for excellent catches.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 16 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 50+8+2 MP Triple Rear camera
  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core with 2 GHz
  • Features - On-screen Optical fingerprint sensor
  • Display - 6.7″ screen, 402 PPI, 1080 x 2412
  • Memory- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 5000 mAh battery

ProsCons
Great battery lifeRealme OS is not up to the mark compared to stock android.
Top-notch camera 
Realme GT Neo 2 (Neo Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
15% off
32,999 38,999
Buy now

3. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Your ideal partner for day-to-day tasks will be the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G. A 108MP large primary camera and a wealth of cleverly implemented features are also included in the package, providing a fluid shooting experience. Additionally, a strong battery configuration built inside ensures a continued gaming experience after being fully charged.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 16 MP Front Camera, 108 MP Dual Rear camera
  • Processor - Snapdragon 888
  • Features - Dual Stereo Speakers
  • Display - 6.67″ screen, 395 PPI, 1080 x 2280
  • Memory- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature

ProsCons
Great battery lifeThe exterior is scratch-prone.
Superior gaming performanceLow-light camera lacking.
Brilliant, lively display with Gorilla Glass 6Redmi OS is buggy compared to stock android.
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone(Celestial Magic,8GB RAM,128GB Storage)|SD 888|120W HyperCharge|6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime|Additional Exchange Offer|Get 3 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
24% off
37,999 49,998
Buy now

4. Samsung S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is an excellent flagship handset with an all-around premium operating experience. The brand has excellent cameras, a tonne of storage, and a strong battery. However, the smartphone is somewhat heavy on its own, and Samsung has eliminated the headphone port.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 5 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 13 MP Rear camera
  • Processor - Snapdragon 865 Processor
  • Features - IP68 Water-Resistant
  • Display - 6.5″ screen, 450 PPI, 1080 x 1920
  • Memory- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 4500 mAh battery

ProsCons
 Superior build qualityHybrid sim slots
Super AMOLED displayBattery life is ordinary.
Excellent Camera configuration 
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
47% off
39,990 74,999
Buy now

5. Vivo V23 Pro 5G

The Vivo V23 Pro 5G is a high-end mid-range device with a tonne of practical internal features for gaming with a reasonable price tag. It is more than just a camera and may be worn as a fashion statement.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 50+8 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 108+8+2 MP Rear camera
  • Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893
  • Features - AG Glass Fluorite colour changing back panel
  • Display - 6.5″ screen, 398 PPI, 1080 x 1920
  • Memory- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 4300 mAh battery

ProsCons
Superior gaming performanceBattery life is ordinary.
Unmatched camera performance 
Fast charging 
Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
14% off
29,990 34,990
Buy now

6. IQOO 9 SE

With iQOO 9 SE, you can count on a wonderful user experience with sharp visuals and enduring voice and video call connections. The brand has included a sizable storage area, even if it is not extensible. To cover the operational hours, a battery is also within that supports Flash Charging.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 16 MP Front Camera with Video recording, 48+13 MP Rear camera
  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Features - Vapour Cooling System
  • Display - 6.6″ screen, 398 PPI, 1080 x 1920, 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Memory- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 4500 mAh battery

ProsCons
Great screen-to-body ratioCostly compared to competitors.
Stunning battery capacity 
Cooling system 
Triple camera 
iQOO 9 SE 5G (Sunset Sierra, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | 66W Flash Charge
15% off
33,990 39,990
Buy now

7. Oppo Reno 7 Pro

The OPPO Reno 7 Pro combines a strong chipset, RAM, and CPU architecture, enabling ordinary users to multitask and output media well. Additionally, the gadget has a fantastic camera configuration on both ends, which, along with a terrific battery and storage design, makes it easy for vloggers to shoot videos.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 32 MP Front Camera, 50+8+2 MP Rear camera
  • Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max
  • Features - On-screen optical fingerprint sensor
  • Display - 5.5″ screen, 267 PPI, 720 x 1280
  • Memory- 256 GB Storage, 12 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 4500 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature

ProsCons
Great cameraLimited battery life
Premium built quality 
AMOLED Display 
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G (Startrails Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
26% off
35,498 47,999
Buy now

8. OnePlus 9

One may settle with the OnePlus 9 since it performs admirably. Customers may rely on specific equipment for smooth operations, detailed photographs, and longer usage times. Additionally, an integrated cooling system with many layers prevents overheating.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 16 MP Front Camera, 48+50+2 MP Rear camera
  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Features - Stunning look and feel
  • Display - 6.5″ screen, 402 PPI
  • Memory- 128 GB Storage, 8 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 4500 mAh battery

ProsCons
 Built quality and looksValue for money proposition
Multi-layered cooling systemSimilar features to competitors
Remarkable camera 
OnePlus 9 5G (Astral Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
24% off
37,999 49,999
Buy now

Price of gaming smartphones at a glance:

ProductPrice
OnePlus 10R 5GRs. 38,999
Realme GT Neo 2Rs. 34,999
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5GRs. 37,999
Samsung S20 FE 5GRs. 36,990
Vivo V23 5GRs. 30,940
iQOO 9 SE 5GRs. 33,990
Oppo Reno 7 ProRs. 36,450
One Plus 9 5GRs. 37,999

How to find the perfect gaming smartphone under 40,000?

Your gaming smartphone depends on four key factors: performance, display, camera and battery. These are directly proportional to your gaming experience. An important factor to consider in the display is the refresh rate. This ensures smooth transitions in your gameplay. Some smartphones even come with a cooling system, which is effective as phones tend to heat up during your gaming sessions. A fast-charging battery ensures you have enough juice for the day within a few minutes of charging.

The number of individuals playing mobile games is growing as cellphones become more sophisticated and widely available. However, because smartphones are made mainly with different features and performance, not all players have the same play experience. To get the most out of any game, it is, therefore, best to select a gaming smartphone.

The smartphone's size is crucial to assure the gamer’s comfort throughout a lengthy game. To minimise the stress on wrists and fingers, it is important to select a smartphone that is light and simple to use. Additionally, the screen size must be sufficient to display all the intricate game features.

The display’s quality must be examined. We advise using a smartphone with at least an AMOLED resolution for gaming to view the game graphics in high quality and with greater clarity.

With phones having a faster refresh rate, the gameplay experience is typically smoother. Faster refresh rates can also reduce eye strain or fatigue, which are frequent side effects of prolonged smartphone use.

Best 3 important features for consumers

1. A battery that lasts longer

Even if your smartphone had a shrink-ray or could transform lead into gold, it would be useless without power. There are a few techniques to extend the battery capacity of your phone, but in the end, a larger battery will last you longer.

2. Processing at warp speed

In the smartphone arms race, speed remains the ultimate prize. When apps slow or swiping takes an eternity, you notice. A fast processor is a must.

3. A display that is crystal clear

Our Smartphones are used for both media consumption and communication. You watch films, play games, look at images on your smartphone screen, and want the sharpest display possible.

Best budget

If you're looking for a gaming smartphone on a budget, there's a large selection to choose from. The finest budget phones have improved over time and can now compete with more expensive models relatively easily. Budget smartphones nowadays come with great cameras and even more capable hardware to meet your on-the-go computing requirements. Realme GT Neo 3 is the clear choice for the best budget gaming smartphone.

Best overall

The finest gaming smartphone is the Samsung S20 FE, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 6.5-inch screen and a non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery. The primary rear camera is a 12+8+12 MP triple camera setup, and the front camera is a 12 MP Camera with various selfie modes.

FAQs

1. Which are some of the best Gaming Smartphone brands under Rs. 40,000 in India?

Some of the best gaming Smartphone brands under Rs. 40,000 are Samsung, Oneplus, Redmi, etc.

2. Which are some of the latest Gaming Phones under Rs. 40,000 in India?

Latest Gaming Smartphones which are under Rs. 40,000 in 2022 are Samsung Galaxy S20, Oppo Reno 7 5G, OnePlus, etc.

3. Which processor has been used in smartphones?

The smartphone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888,866, and other high-end processors from MediaTek.

4. What is the price range of these smartphones?

These smartphones range from Rs.30000 to Rs.40000 with brands like Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, etc.

5. What should one do to avoid heating during gaming?

The customer should avoid playing games while charging the smartphone to ensure that it does not heat up.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

