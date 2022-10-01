Best Google 5-inch mobile phones By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Have you thought about buying Google phones? The article below helps you choose the best Google mobile phone per your needs, budget, and technology. Even the best Android phone in 2022 is from Google, which is Google Pixel 6. Google 5-inch phones are mobile phones from Google Pixel. These are the Android phones designed, marketed, and developed by Google.

The best Android Google mobile phones

Mobile phones have several features such as internet connectivity, mobile browser, embedded memory, sync with more than one email, QWERTY keyboard, wireless connectivity, wireless synchronisation with laptops and MacBooks, etc. It also provides features such as streamlining music and noise-cancelling. When buying a mobile phone, we mainly look at a phone with a long-lasting battery, a great camera, plenty of storage space, speedy processing, a clear display, a high pixel camera, a fingerprint sensor, and wireless charging. You get all of these and much more with Google Phones. Many renowned Google mobile phones ensure smooth, fast, unlimited space, reliable, realistic, and efficient performance. The best part is that they have unlimited storage in Google Photos. Pixel handsets have data caps that provide backing up photos to the cloud. These mobile phones have brilliant pixel features, saving them in their original quality. Here, we look at the best 5-inch Google mobile phones. Top Google 5-inch mobile phones: 1. Google Pixel 2 (just black) The Google Pixel 2 mobile phone has features of128GB, with 1080 x 1920 pixels, and it works on the Android 8 operating system. It has a primary camera of 12.2MP and a front-facing camera of 8MP. It has an excellent working lithium-ion battery with 2700 mAH. It provides 1-year manufacturer warranty for devices and six months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories. Specifications: OS : ‎Android

‎Android RAM : ‎4 GB

‎4 GB Product dimensions : ‎14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm;145 gms

‎14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm;145 gms Wireless communication : ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Connectivity technologies : GSM; CDMA; HSPA; 4G LTE; EVDO

GSM; CDMA; HSPA; 4G LTE; EVDO Special features : ‎ Single SIM; Music Player; Video Player; Email

Single SIM; Music Player; Video Player; Email Other display features : ‎ Wireless

Wireless Device interface : Primary touchscreen

Primary touchscreen Resolution : ‎1080 x 1920

‎1080 x 1920 Other camera features : ‎Front

‎Front Form factor : ‎Touchscreen phone

‎Touchscreen phone Colour : Black

Black Battery power rating : 2700 mAh

2700 mAh Item weight : ‎145 grams

Pros Cons Great battery backup because of the lithium-ion battery It is costlier than other Android phones Saving photos directly to the cloud

2. Google Pixel 6 5G smartphone (black) Meet Google Pixel 6, which is a 5G phone. This phone is fast, smart, and secure. This has been powered by the Google Tensor processor. It has a rear camera lens of 50MP + 12MP configuration. It has an inbuilt storage of 128GB. It has the operating system of Android 12. Specifications: OS : ‎Android 12

‎Android 12 RAM : ‎8 GB

‎8 GB Product dimensions : ‎15.85 x 7.47 x 0.89 cm; 175 grams

‎15.85 x 7.47 x 0.89 cm; 175 grams Special features : ‎Rear camera

‎Rear camera Other display features : Wireless

Wireless Device interface : Primary touchscreen

Primary touchscreen Other camera features : ‎Rear

‎Rear Battery power rating : ‎4614 mAh

‎4614 mAh Item weight : ‎175 grams

Pros Cons It has features of 128GB data storage 5G service is not available on all networks A great camera with 50MP + 12MP The 5G network pack is sold separately The phone is more intelligent and secure It is costlier

3. Google Pixel 4 (Clearly white) This product comes with relevant accessories and has a maximum guarantee of six months. It has 6GB RAM and 64GB of data space. The colour of this phone is white. It has the best camera features, which give perfect photos. It has Google Assistant features, which help you text, call Specifications: Brand : ‎Google

‎Google Manufacturer : Google

Google Series : Pixel

Pixel Colour : ‎White, Clearly White

‎White, Clearly White Item width : ‎2.7 inches

‎2.7 inches Standing screen display size : ‎ 5.7 inches

5.7 inches Product dimensions : 0.84 x 6.86 x 14.66 cm; 162 grams

0.84 x 6.86 x 14.66 cm; 162 grams Batteries : ‎1 AAA battery is required. (included)

‎1 AAA battery is required. (included) Processor brand : ‎Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

‎Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor speed : ‎2.84 GHz

‎2.84 GHz Processor count : ‎8

‎8 RAM size : ‎6 GB

‎6 GB Operating system : ‎Android

‎Android Item weight : ‎162 grams

Pros Cons It has the features of a good camera It provides less warranty time, which is of 6 months only It has a feature of 64GB of space

4. Google 5a 5G - mobile black This Google 5a 5G mobile phone has 128GB of internal memory. The phone also has a rear camera, which makes your images and videos crystal clear. It contains a crystal clear display. It has the best battery, which can be used for 24 hours. This mobile phone has a front camera and a primary camera for clicking images and videos seamlessly from your phone. Specifications: OS : ‎ Android 12.0

Android 12.0 RAM : ‎6 GB

‎6 GB Product dimensions : ‎15.49 x 7.37 x 0.76 cm; 410 grams

‎15.49 x 7.37 x 0.76 cm; 410 grams Batteries : ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required.

‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. Item model number : Google Pixel5a 5G

Google Pixel5a 5G Connectivity technologies : ‎Wi-Fi

‎Wi-Fi Other display feature : ‎Wireless

‎Wireless Item weight : 410 grams

Pros Cons It contains a rearer camera that helps in taking the best photos It is costlier than other brands It has a crystal clear display It only provides a six months warranty

5. Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 display, 64 GB) black This phone has a great display, which helps the user view the best videos and photos and gives a pleasant viewing experience with a larger display. It has a Snapdragon octa-core processor with Pixel 2XL, which helps in the seamless and smooth functioning of the phone. This phone is fast and secure, enabling playing games and shooting videos effectively, efficiently, and fast. It has an internal storage of 128GB. These photos and videos will be saved in the Google cloud for risk mitigation. It has a primary camera of 12.2MP and an 8MP front-facing camera with a 2.35 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon, which has an 835 64-bit octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, and a single SIM. Specifications: OS : ‎ Android

Android RAM : 4 GB

4 GB Product dimensions : ‎ 15.8 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm; 175 grams

15.8 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm; 175 grams Batteries : ‎ 1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)

1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included) Item model number : Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 2 XL Wireless communication technologies : ‎Bluetooth, WiFi Hotspot

‎Bluetooth, WiFi Hotspot Connectivity technologies : GSM, 4G LTE, CDMA, HSPA

GSM, 4G LTE, CDMA, HSPA Special features : ‎Single SIM, Email, Video Player, Music Player

‎Single SIM, Email, Video Player, Music Player Other display features : ‎Wireless

‎Wireless Device interface : Primary ‎touchscreen

Primary ‎touchscreen Resolution : 1440 x 2880

1440 x 2880 Other camera features : 8MP (Front camera)

8MP (Front camera) Battery power rating : 3520

3520 Phone talk time : 13 Hours

13 Hours Item weight : ‎175 grams

Pros Cons It has a great display The phone is too costly It is secure, fast, and effective It has less space than other phones It has less warranty of 6 months

6. Google Pixel 3 XL (Just black, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage) This mobile phone has a 12.2MP rear camera with an 8MP+8MP dual front camera. This phone has a great display with 1440 × 2960 pixels resolution. It has 4GB RAM with 128GB of internal memory and a single sim. You can capture beautiful memories on the phone anytime and anywhere. The cameras of this phone have attractive features such as the portrait mode, which helps take insta-worthy portraits and group selfies. It has a battery of 3430 mAh. It has a lithium-ion battery that works 24 hours and charges very fast. Specifications: Brand : ‎ Google

Google Manufacturer : ‎ Google

Google Series : ‎ Pixel3_XL_64

Pixel3_XL_64 Colour : Black

Black Form factor : Touchscreen Phone

Touchscreen Phone Standing screen display size : 6.3 inches

6.3 inches Product dimensions : ‎15.8 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 184 Grams

‎15.8 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 184 Grams Processor brand : ‎ Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit Processor speed : ‎ 2.5 GHz

2.5 GHz Processor count : 8

8 RAM size : ‎ 4 GB

4 GB Connectivity type : ‎ Bluetooth, WiFi

Bluetooth, WiFi Wireless carrier : ‎Unlocked for All Carriers

‎Unlocked for All Carriers Front webcam resolution : ‎8 MP

‎8 MP Operating system : ‎Android 9.0

‎Android 9.0 Battery description : ‎Lithium-Ion

‎Lithium-Ion Average battery life (in hours) : ‎17 Hours

‎17 Hours Item weight : ‎184 grams

Pros Cons It has a great camera feature It has less warranty time, of 6 months only It has a dual front camera

7.Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta seafoam, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) This phone is considered one of the best Android mobile phones in 2022. It is powered by a Tensor, making the phone faster, smarter, and more secure. This phone has the best battery backup, which adapts to you and remains charged for 24 hours. This phone has a new Titan M2TM chip to help protect you, your stuff, and your privacy. In the digital era, privacy is more important, and this phone provides it.

Specifications: Brand: ‎Google

‎Google Manufacturer: ‎ Google

Google Item height: ‎ 66 centimetres

66 centimetres Item width: 76 centimetres

76 centimetres Standing screen display size: ‎ 6.4 inches

6.4 inches Product dimensions: ‎ 76 x 76 x 66 cm; 350 grams

76 x 76 x 66 cm; 350 grams Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included)

‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included) RAM size: 8GB

8GB Are batteries included : Yes

Yes Lithium battery energy content : ‎ 10 Watt Hours

10 Watt Hours Lithium battery weight : ‎ 10 Grams

10 Grams Manufacturer : Google

Google Country of origin : ‎ China

China Item weight : ‎350 grams

Pros Cons This phone has a safety app, which helps provide privacy The phone cost is very high This phone is more secure, fast, and smart because of its new processor It has a great battery backup

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Google Pixel 2 (Just Black) Best Rear Camera Fast Charging 1-year warranty Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black) Great Rear Camera Lightweight Can record excellent quality videos Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White) Google Assistant helps send text and photos more quickly The quick Gesture feature is amazing Can take brilliant photos without using flash through its night sight Google 5a 5g - Mobile Black Crystal Clear Display Long-lasting battery 6GB RAM Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 Display, 64 GB) Black 12.2MP primary camera and 8MP front-facing camera Android v8.0.1 Oreo operating system with 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor 6 Inch QHD+ display Google Pixel 3 XL (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 12.2MP rear camera and 8MP+8MP dual front camera Android v9 Pie operating system with 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit octa-core processor Fast charging Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Powerful Google Tensor processo Features such as magic eraser, motion mode, and Portrait Mode take excellent photos Fast charging

Best value for money The best value-for-money phone on our list is the Google Pixel 6. It has an internal memory of 256GB. The screen size of this 5G phone is 6.4 inches, and its RAM is 8GB. Best overall The Google Pixel 6 5G is considered the best Android mobile phone in 2022. This phone has the best battery backup, which adapts to you and remains charged for 24 hours. It has the Personal Safety app. This phone has a new Titan M2TM chip to help protect you, your files, and your privacy. In the digital era, privacy is more important, and this phone provides it. How to find the best mobile phone for ourselves? It should be within your budget.

Quality must be good.

Sound, camera, and battery quality must be good

Comparing the features of different mobile phones to similar models.

Test them with various gear and in the field and check specific activities. Products price list

S. No. Product Price 1. Google Pixel 2 (Just Black) ₹ 18,000 2. Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black) ₹ 44,060 3. Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White) ₹ 29,300 4. Google 5a 5g - Mobile Black ₹ 44,900 5. Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 Display, 64 GB) Black Rs27,500 6. Google Pixel 3 XL (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) ₹ 27,500 7. Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) ₹ 59,490

