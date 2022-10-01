Best Google 5-inch mobile phones

Summary:
Mobile phones have several features such as internet connectivity, mobile browser, embedded memory, sync with more than one email, QWERTY keyboard, wireless connectivity, wireless synchronisation with laptops and MacBooks, etc. It also provides features such as streamlining music and noise-cancelling.
When buying a mobile phone, we mainly look at a phone with a long-lasting battery, a great camera, plenty of storage space, speedy processing, a clear display, a high pixel camera, a fingerprint sensor, and wireless charging.
You get all of these and much more with Google Phones. Many renowned Google mobile phones ensure smooth, fast, unlimited space, reliable, realistic, and efficient performance.
The best part is that they have unlimited storage in Google Photos. Pixel handsets have data caps that provide backing up photos to the cloud. These mobile phones have brilliant pixel features, saving them in their original quality. Here, we look at the best 5-inch Google mobile phones.
Top Google 5-inch mobile phones:
1. Google Pixel 2 (just black)
The Google Pixel 2 mobile phone has features of128GB, with 1080 x 1920 pixels, and it works on the Android 8 operating system. It has a primary camera of 12.2MP and a front-facing camera of 8MP. It has an excellent working lithium-ion battery with 2700 mAH. It provides 1-year manufacturer warranty for devices and six months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery backup because of the lithium-ion battery
|It is costlier than other Android phones
|Saving photos directly to the cloud
2. Google Pixel 6 5G smartphone (black)
Meet Google Pixel 6, which is a 5G phone. This phone is fast, smart, and secure. This has been powered by the Google Tensor processor. It has a rear camera lens of 50MP + 12MP configuration. It has an inbuilt storage of 128GB. It has the operating system of Android 12.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|It has features of 128GB data storage
|5G service is not available on all networks
|A great camera with 50MP + 12MP
|The 5G network pack is sold separately
|The phone is more intelligent and secure
|It is costlier
3. Google Pixel 4 (Clearly white)
This product comes with relevant accessories and has a maximum guarantee of six months. It has 6GB RAM and 64GB of data space. The colour of this phone is white. It has the best camera features, which give perfect photos. It has Google Assistant features, which help you text, call
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|It has the features of a good camera
|It provides less warranty time, which is of 6 months only
|It has a feature of 64GB of space
4. Google 5a 5G - mobile black
This Google 5a 5G mobile phone has 128GB of internal memory. The phone also has a rear camera, which makes your images and videos crystal clear. It contains a crystal clear display. It has the best battery, which can be used for 24 hours. This mobile phone has a front camera and a primary camera for clicking images and videos seamlessly from your phone.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|It contains a rearer camera that helps in taking the best photos
|It is costlier than other brands
|It has a crystal clear display
|It only provides a six months warranty
5. Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 display, 64 GB) black
This phone has a great display, which helps the user view the best videos and photos and gives a pleasant viewing experience with a larger display. It has a Snapdragon octa-core processor with Pixel 2XL, which helps in the seamless and smooth functioning of the phone. This phone is fast and secure, enabling playing games and shooting videos effectively, efficiently, and fast. It has an internal storage of 128GB. These photos and videos will be saved in the Google cloud for risk mitigation. It has a primary camera of 12.2MP and an 8MP front-facing camera with a 2.35 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon, which has an 835 64-bit octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, and a single SIM.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a great display
|The phone is too costly
|It is secure, fast, and effective
|It has less space than other phones
|It has less warranty of 6 months
6. Google Pixel 3 XL (Just black, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage)
This mobile phone has a 12.2MP rear camera with an 8MP+8MP dual front camera. This phone has a great display with 1440 × 2960 pixels resolution. It has 4GB RAM with 128GB of internal memory and a single sim. You can capture beautiful memories on the phone anytime and anywhere. The cameras of this phone have attractive features such as the portrait mode, which helps take insta-worthy portraits and group selfies. It has a battery of 3430 mAh. It has a lithium-ion battery that works 24 hours and charges very fast.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a great camera feature
|It has less warranty time, of 6 months only
|It has a dual front camera
7.Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta seafoam, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage)
This phone is considered one of the best Android mobile phones in 2022. It is powered by a Tensor, making the phone faster, smarter, and more secure. This phone has the best battery backup, which adapts to you and remains charged for 24 hours. This phone has a new Titan M2TM chip to help protect you, your stuff, and your privacy. In the digital era, privacy is more important, and this phone provides it.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|This phone has a safety app, which helps provide privacy
|The phone cost is very high
|This phone is more secure, fast, and smart because of its new processor
|It has a great battery backup
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Google Pixel 2 (Just Black)
|Best Rear Camera
|Fast Charging
|1-year warranty
|Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black)
|Great Rear Camera
|Lightweight
|Can record excellent quality videos
|Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White)
|Google Assistant helps send text and photos more quickly
|The quick Gesture feature is amazing
|Can take brilliant photos without using flash through its night sight
|Google 5a 5g - Mobile Black
|Crystal Clear Display
|Long-lasting battery
|6GB RAM
|Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 Display, 64 GB) Black
|12.2MP primary camera and 8MP front-facing camera
|Android v8.0.1 Oreo operating system with 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor
|6 Inch QHD+ display
|Google Pixel 3 XL (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
|12.2MP rear camera and 8MP+8MP dual front camera
|Android v9 Pie operating system with 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit octa-core processor
|Fast charging
|Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
|Powerful Google Tensor processo
|Features such as magic eraser, motion mode, and Portrait Mode take excellent photos
|Fast charging
Best value for money
The best value-for-money phone on our list is the Google Pixel 6. It has an internal memory of 256GB. The screen size of this 5G phone is 6.4 inches, and its RAM is 8GB.
Best overall
The Google Pixel 6 5G is considered the best Android mobile phone in 2022. This phone has the best battery backup, which adapts to you and remains charged for 24 hours. It has the Personal Safety app. This phone has a new Titan M2TM chip to help protect you, your files, and your privacy. In the digital era, privacy is more important, and this phone provides it.
How to find the best mobile phone for ourselves?
Products price list
|S. No.
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Google Pixel 2 (Just Black)
|₹18,000
|2.
|Google Pixel 6 5G 128 GB Smartphone (Black)
|₹44,060
|3.
|Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White)
|₹29,300
|4.
|Google 5a 5g - Mobile Black
|₹44,900
|5.
|Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 Display, 64 GB) Black
|Rs27,500
|6.
|Google Pixel 3 XL (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
|₹27,500
|7.
|Google Pixel 6 5G (Sorta Seafoam, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
|₹59,490
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
Yes, the mobile phones from this company are more expensive than other companies' Android phones. You should buy the phone that comes within your budget. But the cellular phones of this company have the latest features
The mobile phone has all types of best features. These features include a good display, a high-pixel camera, a dual camera, and an increased battery backup.
Google is a brand that has the best and latest features. Google Pixel 6 is the best phone of 2022. It has excellent features of security and maintaining privacy.
Google Pixel 6 5G is the best as it comes with numerous tools like Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode to take excellent photos.
Although, it depends on the model to model usually it is 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase