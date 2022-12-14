Sign out
Best graphics cards can boost computing experience

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 14, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

In this article we bring you the top 10 graphics cards you can plug into your PCs to get high-end graphics.

Graphic cards can help in improving gaming ability of the device.

With the advent of new and high-end video editing and animation tools, along with graphics-rich games, the use of graphics cards increased exponentially. According to the Report Linker's prediction, the global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) hardware market will grow by 82.92 billion USD from 2021 to 2025. It will show a progressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.78 per cent during the forecast period. Numerous companies manufacture graphics cards that can yield high-resolution graphics in games and video creation.

Below are the best graphics cards that you can buy for your PC.

Top 10 Best Graphics Cards

1. Nvidia PCIe Quadro T400 4GB GDDR6 RAM 64-Bit Graphics Card 384 CUDA Cores

Nvidia is known for its GPU manufacturing. It is one of the best graphics cards built on Turing GPU architecture. With 384 CUDA cores and 2 GB of GDDR6 memory, it can process multiple operations & can render 3D modelling and video editing seamlessly. Furthermore, with advanced features like NVIDIA Mosaic and 16 high-resolution panels, one can enjoy ultra-clear detail.

Specifications:

Brand: Nvidia

Model Name: pcie Quadro T400

RAM: GDDR6

Size: 4 GB

Special feature: 384 CUDA Cores

Memory clock speed: 1.425 GHz

Video output Interface: 3 Mini display ports

Resolution: 4K

Weight: 771 g

ProsCons
Renders excellent graphics for editing & playing gamesNot good for overclocking
Compact graphics card and is perfect for small and large-sized cabinets. 
Excellent for 4K videos 
nVidia pci_e Quadro T400 4GB GDDR6 RAM 64-Bit Graphics Card 384 CUDA Cores with Three Mini DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, DirectX 12
26% off
11,111 15,000
Buy now

2. Zotac Gaming Geforce GTX 1650 OC 4GB GDDR6

It is another robust and best graphics card with 896 CUDA Cores and can support a 1620 MHz clock boost. It has a display port, DVI & HDMI. Thus, it can work with any monitor or display unit. It is one of the best-selling graphics cards for gaming and graphics editing.

Specifications:

Brand: Zotac (Nvidia)

Model Name: GTX 1650

RAM: GDDR6

Size: 4 GB

Special feature: 896 CUDA Cores

Memory clock speed: 1.62 GHz

Video output Interface: display ports, DVI & HDMI port

Resolution: 4K

Weight: 640 g

ProsCons
Run cool even under heavy-duty graphics and gamingOverclocking does not provide real gains
Limited power consumption required 
Lightweight and compact 
Zotac Gaming Geforce GTX 1650 OC 4GB GDDR6 Memory Graphics Card (pci_e)
52% off
17,225 36,000
Buy now

3. Intel ARC A380 Gaming I 8 XE Cores I 6 GB 96-bit GDDR6 Memory I DirectX 12 Ultimate

It is one of the best graphics cards, featuring deep synergies between CPU, dGPU, and GPU. It allows your PC to make CPU and GPU work together for the best user experience. It also features dedicated hardware acceleration for AI support. It is best for video editing and image-upscaling in AI.

Specifications:

Brand: Intel

Model Name: ARC A380 Gaming

RAM: GDDR6

Size: 6 GB

Special feature: 8 XE Cores

Memory clock speed: 2 GHz

Video output Interface: 2 display ports and 1 HDMI port

Resolution: 4K

Weight: 600 g

ProsCons
Support dedicated hardware for ray-tracingThe price is slightly high
More dedicated GPU memory to prevent spilling during workload 
Excellent image and video processing 
Intel ARC A380 Gaming I 8 XE Cores I 6GB 96-bit GDDR6 Memory I DirectX 12 Ultimate I 2000MHz Graphic Clock, 16 Gbps Speed I 1 x HDMI 2 x Display Ports
Check Price on Amazon

4. GIGABYTE Geforce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

This graphics card is known for its outstanding gaming support. It comes with playable frame rates & comes in single and dual fans for seamless airflow is perfect for good-quality gaming. It comes in different variants.

Specifications:

Brand: GIGABYTE

Model Name: GTX 1050 Ti

RAM: GDDR5

Size: 4 GB

Special feature: Dual fans

Memory clock speed: 1.43 GHz

Video output Interface: DisplayPort, DVI, HDMI – one each

Resolution: 4K

Weight: 500 g

ProsCons
Comes in different variantsSlightly expensive compared to its features
Excellent image and video processing 
Outstanding gaming performance with easy overclocking 
GIGABYTE Geforce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB gddr5 pci_e Graphic Card (GV-N105TD5-4GD)
49% off
16,990 33,600
Buy now

5. Galax GeForce RTX 3060

It is another robust and best graphics card with 3584 CUDA cores. It has a memory interface width of 192-bit (GDDR6). Because of its excellent graphics rendering power, you can use it for editing and high-end gaming.

Specifications:

Brand: Galax

Model Name: RTX 3060

RAM: GDDR6

Size: 12 GB

Special feature: 3584 CUDA cores

Memory clock speed: 1.78 GHz

Video output Interface: Display Port, HDMI – one each

Resolution: 4K

Weight: 740 g

ProsCons
Excellent for editing and gamingCostlier than other graphics cards on this list.
12 GBs of excellent graphics processing 
Supports virtual RAM (VRAM) 
Galax GeForce RTX 3060 (1-Click OC) 12GB GDDR6 192-bit DP*3/HDMI Graphics Card, vram,pci_e
50% off
34,851 70,000
Buy now

6. MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

If you want a high-end gaming experience with a GDDR5 graphics card, this is the best graphics card you can get. With dual fan support and Pascal-powered graphics cards, you can enjoy power efficiency & superior performance.

Specifications:

Brand: MSI

Model Name: GTX 1050 Ti

RAM: GDDR5

Size: 4 GB

Special feature: Support direct 12

Memory clock speed: 1.78 GHz

Video output Interface: Display Port, DVI, HDMI – one each

Resolution: 4K

Weight: 998 g

ProsCons
Excellent for high-end gaming No VGA output
Dual fan support 
Low power consumption 
MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GT OCV1 4 GB GDDR5 Graphics Card, pci_e
49% off
16,745 32,999
Buy now

7. ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 6400 Gaming Graphics Card

This AMD Radeon graphics is one of the best graphics cards with a clock speed of 2.32 GHz. It features dual axial-tech fans, auto-extreme technology to enhance reliability automatically, and impressive frame rates with RDNA 2 architecture. It also supports Auto HDR with DirectX 12.

Specifications:

Brand: ASUS

Model Name: AMD Radeon RX 6400

RAM: GDDR6

Size: 4 GB

Special feature: Support direct 12

Memory clock speed: 2.32 GHz

Video output Interface: Display Port, HDMI – one each

Resolution: 4K

Weight: 920 g

ProsCons
Excellent for high-end gamingInaccurate ray-tracing
Low power consumption 
Dual fan support 
ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 6400 4GB GDDR6 Gaming Graphics Card (AMD RDNA 2, PCIe 4.0, 4GB, pci_e_x16 GDDR6 Memory, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a, Axial-tech Fan Design, 0dB Technology)
32% off
14,065 20,540
Buy now

8. GIGABYTE GeForce GT 1030 Low Profile 2 GB GDDR5

It is a high customer-rated 2 GB GDDR5 graphics card. It is one of the best graphics cards for PC at a low budget. Built on top of Turing GPU architecture, it works well for 3D modelling to video editing. Because of the NVIDIA Mosaic, you can effortlessly span any app across up to 16 high-resolution projectors, panels or other displays from a single PC.

Specifications:

Brand: GIGABYTE

Model Name: GT 1030

RAM: GDDR5

Size: 2 GB

Special feature: 384 CUDA cores

Memory clock speed: 1.227 GHz

Video output Interface: DVI, HDMI – one each

Weight: 272.6 g

ProsCons
Excellent for mid-range gamingNot good for high-end gaming and editing
Span any app across up to 16 high-resolution displays 
Intelligent performance for visual workflow 

9. MSI GAMING GeForce

It is another robust 2 GB graphics card under the brand name MSI. It is one of the best graphics cards, excellent for gaming and editing. Although it cannot render high-end games smoothly, its Pascal architecture and powerful graphics engine can easily handle moderate games.

Specifications:

Brand: MSI

Model Name: GT 1030 AERO

RAM: GDDR4

Size: 2 GB

Special feature: Pascal architecture and robust game engine

Memory clock speed: 1.43 GHz

Video output Interface: DVI, HDMI – one each

Weight: 272 g

ProsCons
Excellent for mid-range gamingNot good for high-end gaming and editing
Less costly 
Support DirectX 12 
MSI GAMING GeForce gddr5 pci_e GT 1030 2GB GDRR4 64-bit HDCP Support DirectX 12 ITX OC Graphics Card (GT 1030 AERO ITX 2GD4 OC)
Check Price on Amazon

10. EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Super Sc Ultra Gaming

It is a powerful beast that allows effective overclocking and dual fans. It is one of the best graphics cards that leverages NVIDIA's Turing architecture to deliver incredible new levels of gaming realism, power efficiency, speed, and immersive display. This 6 GB graphics card supports a high-performance cooling system with no or minimum fan noise.

Specifications:

Brand: EVGA

Model Name: GTX 1660

RAM: GDDR6

Size: 6 GB

Special feature: High-end cooling system

Memory clock speed: 1.83 GHz

Video output Interface: HDMI, Display port, VGA – one each

Resolution: 4K

Weight: 540 g

ProsCons
Excellent for editing and gamingCostlier than other graphics cards on this list.
Excellent cooling system with dual fans 
6 GBs of excellent graphics processing 
EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Super Sc Ultra Gaming, 6GB GDDR6, Dual Fan, Metal Backplate, 06G-P4-1068-KR
28% off
42,942 59,999
Buy now

Price of graphics cards at a glance:

ProductPrice
Nvidia PCIe Quadro T400 4GB GDDR6 RAM 64-Bit Graphics Card 384 CUDA CoresRs. 10,875
Zotac Gaming Geforce GTX 1650 OC 4GB GDDR6Rs. 16,300
Intel ARC A380 Gaming I 8 XE Cores I 6GB 96-bit GDDR6 Memory I DirectX 12 UltimateRs. 17,999
GIGABYTE Geforce GTX 1050 Ti 4GBRs. 15,750
Galax GeForce RTX 3060Rs. 34,650
MSI GeForce GTX 1050 TiRs. 17,818
ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 6400 4GB GDDR6 Gaming Graphics CardRs. 14,990
GIGABYTE GeForce GT 1030 Low Profile 2 GB GDDR5Rs. 8,640
MSI GAMING GeForce gddr5Rs. 7,799
EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Super Sc Ultra GamingRs. 37,771

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
High-end gamingEditing and video renderingoverclocking
Nvidia PCIe Quadro T400 4GB GDDR6 RAM 64-Bit Graphics Card 384 CUDA Cores Supports smoothly Supports smoothlyNot effective
Zotac Gaming Geforce GTX 1650 OC 4GB GDDR6Supports smoothlySupports very smoothlyNot effective
Intel ARC A380 Gaming I 8 XE Cores I 6GB 96-bit GDDR6 Memory I DirectX 12 UltimateSupports very smoothlySupports very smoothlySlightly effective
GIGABYTE Geforce GTX 1050 Ti 4GBSupports smoothlySupports very smoothlySlightly effective
Galax GeForce RTX 3060Supports smoothlySupports very smoothlyHighly effective
MSI GeForce GTX 1050 TiSupports very smoothlySupports smoothlyHighly effective
ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 6400 4GB GDDR6 Gaming Graphics CardSupports smoothlySupports very smoothlySlightly effective
GIGABYTE GeForce GT 1030 Low Profile 2 GB GDDR5 Not good for high-end gamingNot that goodSlightly effective
MSI GAMING GeForce gddr5Not good for high-end gamingNot that goodNot that effective
EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Super Sc Ultra GamingHigh-end gamingSupports very smoothlySupports very smoothlyHighly effective

Best value for money

ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 6400 4GB GDDR6 is the best graphics card and a cost-effective one as it comes with a clock speed of 2.32 GHz. Its dual axial-tech fans, impressive frame rates with RDNA 2 architecture auto-extreme technology for reliability, and auto HDR support make it perfect for gaming and editing.

Best overall product

Galax GeForce RTX 3060 is the best graphics card overall, with 3584 CUDA cores and a powerful graphics engine. Because of its excellent graphics rendering power, you can use it for editing and high-end gaming. It has different types of display ports, outstanding memory clock speed, and the most realistic ray-traced graphics powered by AI.

How to find the best graphics card for office use?

To grab the best graphics cards at a considerable price, you should determine the specifications (clock speed, how many GBs, CUDA cores, etc.) according to your requirement. Amazon is the best marketplace where you can explore and filter out the appropriate graphics card as per your requirement. This article has listed all the links to the best graphics cards you can use on your PC for high-end gaming and video editing.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best graphics card

Can I increase the graphics card's potential?

Yes, you can increase the potential of a graphics card's processing and rendering power by overclocking it. You can do it using the software/driver that comes with the graphics card. Some graphics cards use AI to enhance the clock speed based on performance requirements.

Where are graphics cards used?

You can use graphics cards while rendering high-quality or high-resolution video, high-end gaming, & graphics editing or animation.

Can graphics card work without drivers?

Yes, graphics cards can work without drivers. But it might not work at its full potential, or many features might not get unlocked.

