Best Havells heaters this winter on Amazon

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 07, 2022 18:50 IST

If you are looking for the best Havells heaters with good heating and storage but working under a budget, you have come to the right place. Check the list in this article to learn more.

Top 9 best Havells heaters

Are you looking for a new heater with good heating and storage capacity this winter? Choose Havells, the most reputed and trusted brand delivering value to consumers. Here is a list of the best Havells heaters available on Amazon. This article is the ideal spot to begin your search for the best Havells heater on a budget.

We will look at vital characteristics of each heater, such as build quality, heating capacity, storage, safety, special features, and how they compare with their competitors. This article also has a link to each heater's Amazon page, along with their pros and cons.

1. Havells instanio 10 litre storage water heater with flexi pipe and free installation (White blue)

The Havells Storage Water Heater is perfect for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications. With a capacity of 10 litres and made of ultra-thick super cold-rolled steel plates, this water heater is built to last. Whirlpool Technology ensures faster heating and optimised energy saving, while colour-changing LEDs indicate the hotness of the water. Overheat protection ensures safe use for you and your family.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎10 Litres

Power source: ‎Electric

Item dimensions LxWxH: ‎31.8 x 47.8 x 30.8 cm

Special feature: ‎Overheat protection

Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Maximum operating pressure: ‎8 Bars

Weight: 8kg

ProsCons
Easy to useService could be better
Value for money 
Temperature control 
Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Heater with Flexi Pipe and Free installation (White Blue)
51% off
6,990 14,290
Buy now

2. Havells adonia Rs.25 litre vertical storage water heater 5 star with remote control (White)

This Havells 25-litre water heater is a remote-controlled storage unit that is easy to operate with a feather touch panel. It has a 5-star BEE rating and is made of ultra-thick, superior steel for superior corrosion resistance and anti-rust properties, making it ideal for high-rise buildings. The system uses special catalyst action to fight the corrosive elements, which in turn prolongs the water heater's life.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎25 Litres

Power source: ‎Corded electric

Item dimensions LxWxH: ‎45.3 x 39.4 x 45.3 cm

Colour: ‎White

Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Material: ‎Plastic

Maximum operating pressure: ‎8 Bars

Weight: 12kg

ProsCons
Remote ControlSlow heating
Temperature controlProblematic to install over tiles
Good safety features 
Havells Adonia R 25 Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater 5 Star with Remote Control (White)
37% off
14,940 23,585
Buy now

3. Havells monza EC 10-litre vertical storage water heater (Geyser) with flexi pipe, ivory 5 sar

The Havells 10-litre storage water heater is a top-of-the-line product that offers superior heating performance and durability. This water heater, featuring an anode rod with a stainless steel core, is designed to protect against corrosive elements and prolong the unit's life. The tough Feroglas construction can withstand high-pressure ratings, making it ideal for high-rise buildings. With a five-star BEE rating, this water heater is also highly energy efficient. Finally, the whirlpool technology provides faster heating and optimised energy savings.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎10 Litres

Power source: ‎Electric

Item dimensions LxWxH: ‎31 x 33.4 x 46.8 cm

Colour: ‎Ivory

Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

Material: ‎Alloy steel

Maximum operating pressure: ‎8 Bars

Weight: 8kg

ProsCons
DurabilityThe finishing could be better
Value for money 
Easy to install and use 
Havells Monza EC 10-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Flexi Pipe, Ivory 5 Star
47% off
6,799 12,890
Buy now

4. Havells carlo 3 litre instant water heater (White Blue)

Are you looking for a reliable and durable instant water heater? Look no further than this 3-litre water heater with a copper heating element. With a four-level safety system and dual LED indicator, this water heater is perfect for any household. The rust and shock-proof plastic outer body ensures long-lasting performance, while the extra-thick stainless steel inner tank ensures superior heating performance.

Specifications:

Type: Instant

Capacity: 3 Litres

Wattage: 3 Watts

Pressure: 6.5

Bars: 4 Level

Safety: Thermostat, automatic thermal cut-Out, Pressure Release Valve, and Heating Indicator

Weight: 2.5kg

ProsCons
Value for moneyThe finishing could be better
Temperature control 
Easy to install 
Havells Carlo 3 Litre Instant Water Heater (White Blue)
38% off
3,299 5,290
Buy now

5.Havells bianca 25-litre vertical storage water heater (Geyser) Ivory 5 Star

The Havells 25-litre storage water heater is an excellent choice for your home. It has a corded electric power source and a BEE rating of 5 stars. The water heater also features a shock-safe plug designed to protect you and your near ones from electric shocks. The plug will cut off the power immediately in case of any current leakage. The water heater also has a whirl flow technology, which avoids direct contact between cold and hot water flow for faster heating.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎25 Litres

Power source: ‎Corded electric

Item dimensions LxWxH: ‎46.6 x 38.8 x 46.6 cm

Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Material: ‎Plastic

Maximum operating pressure: ‎8 Bars

Weight: 13.9kg

ProsCons
Energy efficiencyQuality could have been better
Good performance 
Good safety features 
Havells Bianca 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) Ivory 5 Star
30% off
13,275 18,999
Buy now

6.Havells puro DX 15 litre 5 star vertical storage water heater (White Blue, 2000 Watts)

The Havells 15-litre geyser is a reliable and durable appliance that is perfect for your home. It has several features that make it an excellent choice for your needs. Additionally, the shock-safe plug prevents electric shocks by cutting off the power in case of current leakage. Finally, the incoloy glass-coated heating element ensures superior heating performance and extended lifespan.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎15 Litres

Power source: ‎Electric

Item dimensions LxWxH: ‎57.5 x 36 x 34.5 cm

Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Material: ‎Plastic

Style: ‎Indoor installation

Maximum operating pressure: ‎8 Bars

Maximum pressure: ‎116.03 Pound per square inch

Weight: 9kg

ProsCons
Energy efficiencyIt takes a bit more time to heat
Temperature control 
Value for money 
Havells Puro DX 15 Litre 5 Star Vertical Storage Water Heater (White Blue, 2000 Watts)
42% off
10,700 18,590
Buy now

7.Havells monza DX 15 litre storage water heater (White)

The Havells 15-litre water heater is a high-performance, energy-efficient appliance perfect for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications. The water heater features FeroglasTM Technology with a single Weld Line Design, Incoloy glass-coated heating element, Whirlpool Technology, and CFC-free thicker PUF insulation. The water heater also has an IPX4 rating to protect against water splashes.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎15 Litres

Power source: ‎Corded electric

Item dimensions LxWxH: ‎31 x 33.4 x 46.5 cm

Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Material: ‎Plastic

Style: ‎Indoor installation

Maximum operating pressure: ‎8 Bars

Maximum pressure: ‎116.03 Pound per square inch

Weight: ‎9.6kg

ProsCons
Value for money productTake a bit more time to heat
Longevity 
Durable product 
Havells Monza DX 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (White)
36% off
9,795 15,290
Buy now

8.Havells troica 25-litre vertical storage water heater (Geyser) White Grey, 4 star

This Havells 25-litre storage water heater is a 4-star BEE-rated appliance with a 2000-watt heating element. It has a FeroglasTM Technology single-weld design for superior corrosion resistance and an anode rod with a stainless steel core to protect against corrosive elements. The system uses unique catalyst action to fight the corrosive elements, which, in turn, prolongs the water heater's life.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎25 Litres

Power source: ‎Electric

Item dimensions LxWxH: ‎36 x 37.6 x 57.5 cm

Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Material: ‎Metal

Style: ‎Troica

Maximum operating pressure: ‎8 Bars

Weight: 13.2kg

ProsCons
Energy efficiencyDoesn't have 5-star BEE ratings
Longevity 
Easy to install 
Havells Troica 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Grey, 4 star
29% off
9,990 14,040
Buy now

9.Havells opal 3 litre 3000 watt instant water heater (White)

The Havells 3-litre geyser is a reliable and durable appliance perfect for high-rise apartments and pressure pump applications. The geyser features a twin indicator lamp to let you know when the water is hot enough for use and a fire retardant power cord for maximum safety. The geyser also has a rust and shock-proof ABS outer body for long life and an ISI rating per BIS Standards.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎3 Litres

Power source: ‎Electric

Item dimensions LxWxH: ‎23.5 x 25 x 32 cm

Wattage: ‎3000 Watts

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Maximum operating pressure: ‎6.5 Bars

Weight: 2.9kg

ProsCons
Energy efficiencyThe finishing could be better
Safety features 
Durability 
Havells Opal 3 Litre 3000 watt Instant Water Heater (White)
35% off
3,625 5,550
Buy now

Three best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Havells Instanio 10 LitreEasy to useValue for moneyTemperature control
Havells Adonia R 25 LitreRemote ControlTemperature controlGood safety features
Havells Monza EC 10-LitreDurabilityValue for moneyEasy to install and use
Havells Carlo 3 LitreValue for moneyTemperature controlEasy to install
Havells Bianca 25-Litre Energy efficiencyGood performanceGood safety features
Havells Puro DX 15 LitreEnergy efficiencyTemperature controlValue for money
Havells Monza DX 15 Litre Value for money productLongevityDurable product
Havells Troica 25-Litre Energy efficiencyLongevityEasy to install
Havells Opal 3 LitreEnergy efficiencySafety featuresDurability

Best value for money Havells heater

Havells Instanio 10 Litre offers the best value for money. It covers practically every aspect of being a good heater. It has excellent heating quality and plenty of storage. Additionally, it includes various other features like temperature control and safety, which benefit your well-being and wallet.

Best overall Havells water heater

If you have to select the overall best heater, opt for the Havells Adonia R 25 Litre. This heater is a whole package, from good heating and storage capacity to various safety features. And above that, it is an offering from Havells, a brand that is well known for the quality of household products it makes.

How to find the perfect Havells heater under a budget?

You should always pay attention to a few things while shopping for heaters.

Good heating and storage quality:What purpose does a heater serve if the heating and storage are not good? Customers should constantly search for the best heating quality and storage on a limited budget.

Build quality: If you're planning to use the heater for a reasonable amount of time, make sure that it is of good quality and is not easily damaged when mounted/dismounted or in general use.

Safety: It is best to have a heater with safety features for your well-being. This is especially necessary when the household consists of children and older people who might forget after turning on the heater by mistake.

Customer reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read client reviews attentively and only then continue to open our wallet.

Remember these tips before finalising the best Havells heater under a budget.

Price list of the best Havells heaters

ProductPrice
Havells Instanio 10 Litre 6,990
Havells Adonia R 25 Litre 14,940
Havells Monza EC 10-Litre 6,799
Havells Carlo 3 Litre 3,299
Havells Bianca 25-Litre  13,274
Havells Puro DX 15 Litre 10,999
Havells Monza DX 15 Litre  9,810
Havells Troica 25-Litre  9,500
Havells Opal 3 Litre 3,625

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Best Havells Heaters This Winter on Amazon

What is the best heater under 12,000 in the year 2022?

Havells Instanio 10 Litre would be an excellent option to go with. The brand produces some of the best heaters. The heating and storage capacity is also decent. The heater also has safety features and temperature control, making it much easier to operate. An added benefit is the price point of the said product. 

What are the best features in a heater that one should look for?

Consumers should look out for build quality, heating time and capacity, safety features, and energy efficiency a heater offers. But, most importantly, the consumer must check customer reviews on Amazon to understand the product's actual performance.

How do I know if my water heater needs to be replaced?

