Best home cinema projectors you can buy in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 14, 2022 19:38 IST

Summary:

Want to buy a good projector for home, business, or gaming purposes? But buying a projector might be confusing due to lots of products available. We have created a list of the best projectors available in the market that might help you while buying.

Best Home Cinema Projectors

After COVID-19, people have changed their habits from going out to the cinema on weekends to staying indoors watching streaming service content that is handy and cost-saving. Projectors have become very popular for indoor movie watching or gaming, so understandably, there has been a surge in demand for projectors. Also, businesses require a projector for presentations and meetings, adding to the demand. Projectors have evolved from the old films to the newest 4K models,,b with technology changing every day. They now come with different screen resolutions like HD, Full HD, 4K, etc, along with different lamp sources like LCD, LED, Laser, and more. The colour quality is the most important part of a projector. Generally, good projectors are those that come with a decent contrast ratio and brightness. Various other factors need to be checked before buying a projector, which might be tedious and time-consuming. We can save you time and effort with this article.

We have composed a list of projectors that are best in the segment by comparing the display quality, resolution, brightness, product rating, and product price that might help you decide while buying a home cinema projector.

1. Epson – EpiqVision Ultra LS500

EpiqVision Ultra LS500 is one of the best laser projection systems by Epson. It uses4K PRO-UHD3LCD technology along with 4,000 lumens brightness, and advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology for bright and accurate colours. It also has 10-bit HDRcolour Processing.

Specifications

  • Projection technology:True 3-chip (3LCD) Ultra short-throw
  • Light source: Laser phosphor
  • Brightness: 4000 lm
  • Contrast ratio: 2,000,000:1
  • Screen resolution: 4K UHD (3840x2160)
  • Max fan noise: 36dB
  • Sound output: 10W x 10W stereo
  • Zoom ratio: 1.35x

ProsCons
  • 4K PRO-UHD 3LCD technology
  • Difficult settings for image adjustments
  • 10-bit HDR colour Processing
 
  • 4,000 lumens brightness
 
  • 12-bit analogue-to-digital video processing
 
Epson – EpiqVision Ultra LS500 Laser Ultra Short Throw Projection TV with 4K PRO-UHD and HDR – White
9% off
477,128 527,128
Buy now

2. Optoma UHD65

UHD65 is one of the premium projection systems of Optoma. It gives an exceptional 4K digital cinema quality with over eight million pixels using DLP 4K UHD chip and XPR technology. It has other features like ANSI Contrast, SDR to HDR conversion, UltraDetail, etc.

Specifications

  • Projection technology: DLP 4K UHD chip
  • Light source: Lamp
  • Brightness:2,200 Lumens
  • Contrast ratio:1,200,000:1
  • Screen resolution:4K UHD (3840×2160)
  • Max fan noise:25dB
  • Sound output: 2 x 4W Stereo speakers
  • Zoom ratio: 1.62x

ProsCons
  • DLP 4K UHD chipXPR technology
  • Low Brightness (2200 lm)
  • XPR technology
  • Poor Contrast 
  • 4K UHD Resolution
 
  • HDR support
 
Optoma UHD65 True 4K UHD Cinema Projector for Home Theater Enthusiasts | Accurate Color with 6-Segment Color Wheel | HDR10 | Puremotion Technology | Limited Edition - White Color
21% off
349,999 444,999
Buy now

3. Epson Home Cinema 3800

Home Cinema 3800 is a premium series projection system by Epson. It uses4K PRO-UHDtechnology along with 3,000 lumens brightness, and advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology for bright and accurate colours. It also has 10-bit HDRcolour Processing.

Specifications

  • Projection technology: Epson 3LCD technology
  • Light source: Lamp
  • Brightness: 3,000 lm
  • Contrast ratio: 100,000:1
  • Screen resolution: 4K UHD (4096 x 2160)
  • Max fan noise: 35dB
  • Sound output: Stereo 10W x 10 W speakers
  • Zoom ratio: 1.62x

ProsCons
  • 4K PRO-UHD technology
  • Low Audio Output
  • 10-bit HDR colour Processing
  • Poor Frame Interpolation 
  • 18 Gbps HDMI 2.0 port
 
  • 12-bit analogue-to-digital video processing
 
Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K PRO-UHD 3-Chip Projector with HDR
15% off
274,433 324,433
Buy now

4. XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K

Horizon Pro is one of the best projection systems by XGIMI. It provides an amazing viewing experience with a true 4K resolution and X-VUE 2.0 engine. It supports HDR 10 and MEMC for better picture quality.

Specifications

  • Projection technology:DLP
  • Light source: LED Lamp
  • Brightness: 2200 lm
  • Contrast ratio: Not available
  • Screen resolution:4K UHD (3840×2160)
  • Max fan noise: 30dB
  • Sound output: 2 x 8W
  • Zoom ratio: 1.2x

ProsCons
  • 4K UHD Resolution
  • Poor Contrast
  • X-VUE 2.0 engine
  • Low Brightness (2200 lm)
  • Sound by Harman Kardon
 
  • HDR 10 support
 
XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector, 2200 ANSI Lumens, Android TV 10.0 Movie Projector with Integrated Harman Kardon Speakers, Auto Keystone Screen Adaption Home Theater Projector with WiFi Bluetooth
12% off
198,990 225,000
Buy now

5. Optoma UHD35

UHD35 is a feature-loaded gaming projection system of Optoma. It gives an amazing 4K digital cinema quality provided byDLP True 4K XPR Technology along with alightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. It has 4000 lumens output and HDR HLG support.

Specifications

  • Projection technology:DLP true 4K XPR technology
  • Light source: Lamp
  • Brightness:4000 lm
  • Contrast ratio:1,200,000:1
  • Screen resolution: True4K UHD (3840 × 2160)
  • Max fan noise:26dB
  • Sound output: 10W
  • Zoom ratio: 1.1x

ProsCons
  • DLP True 4K XPR Technology
  • Low Optical Zoom
  • DLP UHD XPR Technology
  • Low Audio Output
  • DLP Brilliantcolour Technology
 
  • 240 Hz Refresh Rate
 
Optoma True 4K UHD Gaming Projector | 240Hz | 4.2ms Input Lag | UHD35
20% off
199,999 249,999
Buy now

6. ViewSonic PX748

PX748 is a true 4K projection system with an ultra-fast refresh rate by ViewSonic. It has a True 4K clarity with HDR and 4000 lumens brightness. It also has a 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input and hyper-responsive 240Hz refresh rate.

Specifications

  • Projection technology:
  • Light source: Lamp
  • Brightness:4000 lm
  • Contrast ratio:12000:1
  • Screen resolution:4K UHD (3840x2160)
  • Max fan noise:33dB
  • Sound output:10W
  • Zoom ratio: 1.3x

ProsCons
  • True 4K with HDR
  • No support for voice control or built-in streaming
  • 240Hz Refresh Rate
  • Size can be reduced
  • 4000 lumens
 
  • Auto V Adjustment
 
ViewSonic (PX748-4K) 4K UHD Projector with 4000 Lumens 240 Hz 4.2ms HDR Support Auto Keystone Dual HDMI and USB-C for Home Theater Day and Night, Stream Netflix with Dongle
23% off
149,900 195,000
Buy now

7. BenQ TK700

TK700 is a good projection system with decent specs and 4K support by BenQ. It comes with True 4K UHD support with 8.3 million distinct pixels clear and detailed view. It also supports a 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 4ms response time.

Specifications

  • Projection technology: DLP
  • Light source: Lamp
  • Brightness: 3200 lm
  • Contrast ratio: 10,000:1
  • Screen resolution:4K UHD (3840x2160)
  • Max fan noise: 34dB
  • Sound output: 5W
  • Zoom ratio: 1.3x

ProsCons
  • True 4K UHD resolution
  • Low Sound Output
  • 240Hz Refresh Rate
  • Vertical Lens Shifting is not available
  • 4ms Response Time
 
  • Black Detail Enhancement
 
BenQ TK700 4K HDR Gaming Projector with HDMI 2.0*2 | 16ms Response Time at 4K with Enhanced Dark Visual Details | 3200 Lumens | Game Modes | 5W Chamber Speaker | 2D Keystone | 3D | PS5 | Xbox Series X
25% off
149,990 199,000
Buy now

8. Epson Home Cinema 1080

Home Cinema 1080 is a sub-premium series projection system by Epson. It provides an amazing viewing experience usingFull HDtechnology along with 3,400 lumens brightness and advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology.

Specifications

  • Projection technology: Epson3LCD technology
  • Light source: Lamp
  • Brightness: 3400 lm
  • Contrast ratio: 16000:1
  • Screen resolution:1080p (1920 x 1080)
  • Max fan noise: 37dB
  • Sound output: 2W
  • Zoom ratio: 1.2x

ProsCons
  • Epson 3LCD technology
  • No support for HDR
  • Full HD Resolution
  • No support for 4K
  • 3400 lumens brightness
 
  • Built-In Picture Skew Sensor
 
Epson Home Cinema 1080 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector, 3400 lumens Color and White Brightness, Streaming/Gaming/Home Theater, Built-in Speaker, Auto Picture Skew, 16,000:1 Contrast, Dual HDMI, White
22% off
128,675 165,675
Buy now

9. BenQ TH690ST

TH690ST is a good projection system with decent specs by BenQ. It comes with Full HD support with HDR support and supports a 120Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 8ms response time.

Specifications

  • Projection technology: DLP
  • Light source: 4LED
  • Brightness: 2300 lm
  • Contrast ratio: 500,000:1
  • Screen resolution:1080p (1920 x 1080)
  • Max fan noise: 33dB
  • Sound output: 5W x 5W
  • Zoom ratio: 1.2x

ProsCons
  • Full HD Resolution
  • No Lens Shift
  • HDR support
  • No support for 4K
  • 120Hz Refresh Rate
 
  • Game Mode
 
BenQ TH690ST 4LED Short Throw Gaming Projector | 1080p HDR | 2300lm | Game Mode for 8.3ms@120Hz Low Input Lag | Dual HDMI | S/PDIF | 5W*2 Speakers| 2D Keystone | 3D | PS5 | Xbox Series X & S
27% off
109,990 150,000
Buy now

10. Epson Home Cinema 880

Home Cinema 880 is a sub-premium series projection system by Epson. It provides an amazing viewing experience usingFull HDtechnology along with 3,300 lumens brightness and advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology for bright and accurate colours.

Specifications

  • Projection technology: Epson3LCD technology
  • Light source: Lamp
  • Brightness: 3300 lm
  • Contrast ratio: 16000:1
  • Screen resolution:1080p (1920 x 1080)
  • Max fan noise: 37dB
  • Sound output: 2W
  • Zoom ratio: 1.35x

ProsCons
  • 3LCD technology
  • Low Audio Output
  • Full HD Resolution
  • No Lens Shift
  • 3300 lumens brightness
  • No support for 4K
  • Built-In Picture Skew Sensor
 
Epson Home Cinema 880 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector, 3300 lumens Color and White Brightness, Streaming and Home Theater, Built-in Speaker, Auto Picture Skew, 16,000:1 Contrast, HDMI 2.0, White
26% off
104,398 141,398
Buy now

Best 3 features of projectors

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS5004K PRO-UHD 3LCD technology10-bit HDR colour Processing12-bit analogue-to-digital video processing
Optoma UHD65DLP 4K UHD chipXPR technologyHDR support
Epson Home Cinema 380018 Gbps HDMI 2.0 port10-bit HDR colour Processing4K PRO-UHD technology
XGIMI Horizon Pro4K UHD ResolutionX-VUE 2.0 engineHDR 10 support
Optoma UHD65DLP True 4K XPR Technology240 Hz Refresh RateDLP UHD XPR Technology
ViewSonic PX748True 4K with HDR240Hz Refresh RateAuto V Adjustment
BenQ TK700True 4K UHD resolution240Hz Refresh Rate4ms Response Time
Epson Home Cinema 1080Epson 3LCD technologyFull HD Resolution3400 lumens brightness
BenQ TH690STFull HD ResolutionHDR support120Hz Refresh Rate
Epson Home Cinema 8803LCD technology3300 lumens brightnessFull HD Resolution

Best value for money product

Optoma UHD35is the best value-for-money product on this list. It has True 4K resolution achieved by DLP True 4K XPR Technology along with alightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. It has a 4000 lumens bright display along with great dynamic contrast and HDR HLG support. It also comes with a 3D display and a Game Master feature. Optoma UHD35 includes all the flagship features of premium projectors in a sub-premium price segment, making it the best value-for-money production on this list.

Best overall product

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500is the best product on this list because of the features that no other company offers. It provides4K PRO-UHD3LCD technology along with 4,000 lumens brightness and advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology for bright and accurate colours. It also has 10-bit HDRcolour Processing and dynamic contrast for true HDR results. EpiqVision Ultra LS500 uses an ultra-short-throw laser array for contrast-rich and extra-bright pictures which is unique on this list, making it the best.

How to find the perfect projector?

Here are a few points to check while choosing the best projector

  1. Does the product have support for 4K resolution?
  2. Does the product provide a brightness of 2000 lumens or more?
  3. Does the product have good contrast? A higher contrast ratio is better.
  4. Does the product have inbuilt stereo speakers?

These points may vary with the price range and person-to-person but do make sure to check out a few different products in the same price range before buying.

Price list table

S.noProductPrice
1.Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 4,77,128
2.Optoma UHD65 3,49,999
3.Epson Home Cinema 3800 2,82,564
4.XGIMI Horizon Pro 1,79,990
5.Optoma UHD65 1,99,999
6.ViewSonic PX748 1,49,900
7.BenQ TK700 1,49,900
8.Epson Home Cinema 1080 1,28,675
9.BenQ TH690ST 1,09,990
10.Epson Home Cinema 880 1,04,398

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best home cinema projectors you can buy in 2022

1. What is Keystone Effect?

The keystone effect is a distortion of the image on screen when projected from an angle making it look like a trapezoid. This is reduced in modern projectors by skewing the image.

2. What is Lens Shift?

It is a feature in projectors that gives the user the flexibility to place the projector in any part of the room and still adjust the output upon the screen using horizontal and vertical lens shifting.

3. What is ANSI lumen?

ANSI lumen is a unit defined by the American National Standards Institute, for measuring the overall amount of light, i.e. the higher the lumen value, the brighter the light is. produces.

