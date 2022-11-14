Best home cinema projectors you can buy in 2022

Summary:
After COVID-19, people have changed their habits from going out to the cinema on weekends to staying indoors watching streaming service content that is handy and cost-saving. Projectors have become very popular for indoor movie watching or gaming, so understandably, there has been a surge in demand for projectors. Also, businesses require a projector for presentations and meetings, adding to the demand. Projectors have evolved from the old films to the newest 4K models,,b with technology changing every day. They now come with different screen resolutions like HD, Full HD, 4K, etc, along with different lamp sources like LCD, LED, Laser, and more. The colour quality is the most important part of a projector. Generally, good projectors are those that come with a decent contrast ratio and brightness. Various other factors need to be checked before buying a projector, which might be tedious and time-consuming. We can save you time and effort with this article.
We have composed a list of projectors that are best in the segment by comparing the display quality, resolution, brightness, product rating, and product price that might help you decide while buying a home cinema projector.
1. Epson – EpiqVision Ultra LS500
EpiqVision Ultra LS500 is one of the best laser projection systems by Epson. It uses4K PRO-UHD3LCD technology along with 4,000 lumens brightness, and advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology for bright and accurate colours. It also has 10-bit HDRcolour Processing.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. Optoma UHD65
UHD65 is one of the premium projection systems of Optoma. It gives an exceptional 4K digital cinema quality with over eight million pixels using DLP 4K UHD chip and XPR technology. It has other features like ANSI Contrast, SDR to HDR conversion, UltraDetail, etc.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. Epson Home Cinema 3800
Home Cinema 3800 is a premium series projection system by Epson. It uses4K PRO-UHDtechnology along with 3,000 lumens brightness, and advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology for bright and accurate colours. It also has 10-bit HDRcolour Processing.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K
Horizon Pro is one of the best projection systems by XGIMI. It provides an amazing viewing experience with a true 4K resolution and X-VUE 2.0 engine. It supports HDR 10 and MEMC for better picture quality.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. Optoma UHD35
UHD35 is a feature-loaded gaming projection system of Optoma. It gives an amazing 4K digital cinema quality provided byDLP True 4K XPR Technology along with alightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. It has 4000 lumens output and HDR HLG support.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6. ViewSonic PX748
PX748 is a true 4K projection system with an ultra-fast refresh rate by ViewSonic. It has a True 4K clarity with HDR and 4000 lumens brightness. It also has a 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input and hyper-responsive 240Hz refresh rate.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
7. BenQ TK700
TK700 is a good projection system with decent specs and 4K support by BenQ. It comes with True 4K UHD support with 8.3 million distinct pixels clear and detailed view. It also supports a 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 4ms response time.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
8. Epson Home Cinema 1080
Home Cinema 1080 is a sub-premium series projection system by Epson. It provides an amazing viewing experience usingFull HDtechnology along with 3,400 lumens brightness and advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
9. BenQ TH690ST
TH690ST is a good projection system with decent specs by BenQ. It comes with Full HD support with HDR support and supports a 120Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 8ms response time.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
10. Epson Home Cinema 880
Home Cinema 880 is a sub-premium series projection system by Epson. It provides an amazing viewing experience usingFull HDtechnology along with 3,300 lumens brightness and advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology for bright and accurate colours.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
Best 3 features of projectors
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500
|4K PRO-UHD 3LCD technology
|10-bit HDR colour Processing
|12-bit analogue-to-digital video processing
|Optoma UHD65
|DLP 4K UHD chip
|XPR technology
|HDR support
|Epson Home Cinema 3800
|18 Gbps HDMI 2.0 port
|10-bit HDR colour Processing
|4K PRO-UHD technology
|XGIMI Horizon Pro
|4K UHD Resolution
|X-VUE 2.0 engine
|HDR 10 support
|Optoma UHD65
|DLP True 4K XPR Technology
|240 Hz Refresh Rate
|DLP UHD XPR Technology
|ViewSonic PX748
|True 4K with HDR
|240Hz Refresh Rate
|Auto V Adjustment
|BenQ TK700
|True 4K UHD resolution
|240Hz Refresh Rate
|4ms Response Time
|Epson Home Cinema 1080
|Epson 3LCD technology
|Full HD Resolution
|3400 lumens brightness
|BenQ TH690ST
|Full HD Resolution
|HDR support
|120Hz Refresh Rate
|Epson Home Cinema 880
|3LCD technology
|3300 lumens brightness
|Full HD Resolution
Best value for money product
Optoma UHD35is the best value-for-money product on this list. It has True 4K resolution achieved by DLP True 4K XPR Technology along with alightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. It has a 4000 lumens bright display along with great dynamic contrast and HDR HLG support. It also comes with a 3D display and a Game Master feature. Optoma UHD35 includes all the flagship features of premium projectors in a sub-premium price segment, making it the best value-for-money production on this list.
Best overall product
Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500is the best product on this list because of the features that no other company offers. It provides4K PRO-UHD3LCD technology along with 4,000 lumens brightness and advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology for bright and accurate colours. It also has 10-bit HDRcolour Processing and dynamic contrast for true HDR results. EpiqVision Ultra LS500 uses an ultra-short-throw laser array for contrast-rich and extra-bright pictures which is unique on this list, making it the best.
How to find the perfect projector?
Here are a few points to check while choosing the best projector
These points may vary with the price range and person-to-person but do make sure to check out a few different products in the same price range before buying.
Price list table
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500
|₹4,77,128
|2.
|Optoma UHD65
|₹3,49,999
|3.
|Epson Home Cinema 3800
|₹2,82,564
|4.
|XGIMI Horizon Pro
|₹1,79,990
|5.
|Optoma UHD65
|₹1,99,999
|6.
|ViewSonic PX748
|₹1,49,900
|7.
|BenQ TK700
|₹1,49,900
|8.
|Epson Home Cinema 1080
|₹1,28,675
|9.
|BenQ TH690ST
|₹1,09,990
|10.
|Epson Home Cinema 880
|₹1,04,398
The keystone effect is a distortion of the image on screen when projected from an angle making it look like a trapezoid. This is reduced in modern projectors by skewing the image.
It is a feature in projectors that gives the user the flexibility to place the projector in any part of the room and still adjust the output upon the screen using horizontal and vertical lens shifting.
ANSI lumen is a unit defined by the American National Standards Institute, for measuring the overall amount of light, i.e. the higher the lumen value, the brighter the light is. produces.
Throw ratio is the ratio of the throw distance (the distance between the projected image and the projector's lens) to the width of the projected image
Native Resolution is the total number of dots on the display screen. If the native resolution of the projector is 1280 x 768 the screen can physically display 1280 dots in width and 768 dots in height.