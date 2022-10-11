Best HTC mobile phones under ₹ 25,000: A complete buyer's guide! By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Your search is over if you've been looking for the best HTC phones for less than ₹ 25,000. When compiling our list, we only considered premium mobile devices that offered many functions. Read on if you're strapped on cash yet need a reliable phone for everyday use.

Best HTC mobile phones

Finding a suitable phone can be challenging if you have high requirements but a limited budget. And when it comes to finding HTC mobiles, they are very rare in India. To help, we've compiled a list of the best HTC smartphones and other phones available for less than ₹25,000 on Amazon. The best part is that you can get any of the below-mentioned phones without spending too much. Obtain a modern, fashionable cell phone before it is too late. Here is the list of the best HTC mobile phones under ₹25,000 - 1. HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon Grey Featuring a power-core processor and a full HD display, the HTC One X9 is one of the best mobile phones launched by HTC. It has a fantastic camera for selfies as well as great portraits. Its amazing screen resolution is best for watching videos without any hassle. It has a decent storage option and a long-lasting battery. Specifications: OS – Android

RAM – 3 GB

Connectivity technologies – 2G, 3G and LTE

Battery – 3000 mAH

Display features – Wireless

Display size: 5.5 inches

Camera resolutions – 13MP

Colour – Carbon Grey

Pros Cons Excellent processor Limited RAM capacity 4G connectivity Available in only Carbon Grey colour Excellent camera quality

2. Realme 9 Pro Plus Realme 9 Pro Plus is the latest flagship smartphone from Realme Technologies that brings a host of new features and improvements over its predecessor. Powered by the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, this mobile phone has 6GB of RAM. The Realme 9 Pro Plus is perfect for performance-focused users who want the smoothest experience when gaming, browsing the web or using intensive apps. Other features include a 16MP front-facing camera with AI enhancements for improved selfies and a rear 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera with 4K recording. The battery has been upgraded to 4500mAh, providing users with hours of battery backup. You can get this phone at a reasonable price of ₹23,999. Specifications: Display - Super AMOLED display

OS – Android v 12

Display resolution - 1080 * 2400 px

RAM – 6 GB

CPU - In-built Octa-core with a capacity of 2.5 GHz & Hexa core with 2 GHz capacity

Screen Size - 6.4 inches

Battery – 4500 mAH

Pros Cons Dual rear camera system that is capable of producing high-quality photos and videos Poor performance when using certain apps or games Battery life is excellent, meaning you can use it for extended periods without worrying about recharging it The price tag may be a little steep for some people

3. Xiaomi - Mi 11 Lite The Xiaomi Mi 11 is a phone that brings advanced features and performance at an incredibly affordable price. With a 6.55 inches display, a Snapdragon 732G chipset, and up to 6GB of RAM, the Mi 11 Lite is perfect for anyone looking for a powerful budget phone. It is a great phone for budget-conscious buyers. It has a powerful processor and an impressive camera that can take great photos and videos. It also comes with strong battery life, making it perfect for long journeys or commutes. It is priced at Rs. 21,999. Specifications: Display - In-built with AMOLED display

OS – Android v11

Display resolution - 1080 * 2400 px

RAM – 6 GB

Processor chipset - Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

CPU - In-built Octa-core with a capacity of 2.3 GHz & Hexa core with 1.7 GHz capacity

Screen Size - 6.55 inches

Battery – 4250 mAh

Pros Cons Robust battery life, which gives you long-lasting running Speaker works poorly Good performance in this price range Low connectivity Advanced GPS connectivity

4. OPPO F21 Pro The OPPO F21 Pro is the latest flagship phone from Oppo, and it comes with a lot of features that make it stand out from the rest. It has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ screen with an aspect ratio, which gives you more viewing pleasure. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. In addition, the Oppo F21 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that offers 64MP resolution for high-quality photos and videos, 2MP resolution for medium shots, and 2MP resolution for selfies. This phone is priced at ₹22,999. Specifications: Display - AMOLED display

OS – Android v 12

RAM – 8 GB

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

CPU - In-built Octa-core with a capacity of 2.4 GHz and Quad-core with 1.9 GHz capacity

Screen Size - 6.43 inches

Battery – 4500 mAH

Pros Cons Good performance Poor camera quality Long-lasting battery life Wi-Fi connectivity is very low Storage is sufficient in this price range

5. iQOO Vivo Z5 5G The iQOO Vivo Z5 5G is the latest phone from IQOO. It comes with a 5G connection and a lot of other features that will make your life easier. The phone has a 6.67-inch full HD+ display that offers great visuals and is perfect for gaming and watching movies. It has an octa-core processor that ensures smooth performance, and it comes with 128GB, which is non-expandable in nature. This phone will cost you just ₹18,990 for all these extensive features. Specifications: Display - Super AMOLED display

OS – Android v11

Display resolution - 1080 * 2400 px

RAM – 8 GB

Processor - Snapdragon 778G

CPU - In-built Octa-core with a capacity of 2.4 GHz and Quad-core with 1.9 GHz capacity

Screen Size - 6.67 inches

Battery – 5000 mAH

Pros Cons Comes in a variety of colours you can choose any of them. Non-expandable storage, which means low storage Robust battery life, which gives you a long-lasting working experience Sometimes lags while watching any movies etc Sufficient storage within this price range

6. Samsung galaxy F62 The Samsung Galaxy F62 is an excellent device for users looking for a powerful smartphone with many features. This phone has a huge 6.7-inch display and a massive 7000 mAh battery. It also has an octa-core processor and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy F62 is perfect for users who want to have plenty of storage and a powerful phone.

Specifications: Display - Super AMOLED display

OS – Android v 11

Display resolution - 1080 * 2400 px

RAM – 6 GB

Processor - Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825

CPU - In-built Octa-core with a capacity of 2.73 GHz & Quad-core with 1.95 GHz capacity

Screen Size - 6.7 inches

Battery – 7000 mAH

Pros Cons Ample storage for all your work Poor performance when using certain apps or games Powerful processor The price tag may be a little steep for some people The large crystal clear display

7. Vivo V21e 5G Vivo V21e 5G is the newest phone from the Chinese manufacturer, Vivo. It features a 5Ghz antenna, which is essential for next-generation mobile internet services. This phone is priced at ₹21,800. The V21e also has a triple rear camera setup and 3D face recognition, making it perfect for photography enthusiasts. In addition, the phone has a 6.44-inch display, making it easy to consume content and multi-task simultaneously. Specifications: Display - AMOLED display

Processor - In-built MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833

OS – Android v 11

Display resolution - 1080 * 2400 px

RAM – 8 GB

CPU - In-built Octa-core with a capacity of 2.2 GHz and Hexa core with 2 GHz capacity

Screen Size -6.44-inch

Battery – 4000 mAH

Pros Cons The processor is fast working Poor performance Great storage even also comes with expandable storage of around 1 TB Very few features Superb battery life allows you to use it for long periods without being concerned about recharging it

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon Grey Enduring battery life Options for 3g and LTE network connectivity Sleek, sturdy and attractive design

Best value for money As HTC has halted mobile production, very few options that fit in the “Best Value For Money” category. Since we have only featured the HTC One X9 here, it is the phone that offers best value for money. This product is priced decently at ₹14,770 post discount on Amazon. It is among the most renowned models HTC has ever produced because of its large storage capacity and above-average camera quality. Best overall The only option for HTC mobile phones under ₹25,000 is the HTC one X9. It is available in captivating Carbon Gre colour. As a bonus, it is long-lasting, robust, and aesthetically pleasing. Its futuristic qualities stem from components such as a powerful CPU, high-quality audio, and enough storage. This smartphone is reasonably priced at ₹14,770 after a discount. How to find the perfect HTC mobile phones under ₹ 25,000? With only a few models operating in the market, finding the best phone can be challenging. When shopping for a new mobile device, it's important to consider the following: Outstanding storage

The high-performance central processing unit

Access to a power-saving mode

Higher-quality cameras

Prolonged battery life

Super-detailed display It's important to remember that every mobile device has advantages and disadvantages. Look into each of its features before making a final decision. Lastly, think about how much it will cost. Products price list

Product Acrual price Discounted price HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon Grey Rs.28,590 Rs.14,770

