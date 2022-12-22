Sign out
Best humidifier for home

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 22, 2022 18:21 IST

Summary:

A humidifier ensures a congenial indoor atmosphere by preventing the air from becoming extremely dry. Read on to know about the best humidifiers for your home and their most noteworthy benefits.

Humidifier

The indoor humidity levels must be maintained between 30% and 50%. But often when the HVAC systems in our homes have to quickly cool or warm the indoor air, it ends up leaving it extremely dry. This dry air is a massive issue as it not only shrinks leather and wooden objects but also aggravates respiratory issues. So, if you or someone in your family suffers from respiratory problems, having a humidifier is highly beneficial.

Investing in a good humidifier for your home can help you add the right amount of moisture into the air. This can help deal with respiratory problems such as asthma and even improve the quality of sleep. In this article, we have compiled a list of the best humidifier for homes with complete specs and pricing. So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

1.  Derma F628 manual air purifier

Deerma F628 is one of the best humidifiers available on the market that leverages advanced ultrasonic micropore technology. It converts water into small-sized water particles that seamlessly blend into the air, creating a hydrating atmosphere. The product features a slim and sturdy design with a wide venting port that evenly distributes water mists in all directions.

Specifications:

Capacity: 5 litres

Filter Type: Carbon

Operation: Ultrasonic

Mist level: 350ml/hr

Run-Time: Up to 24 hours

Item Weight: 1.5 kg

ProsCons
Noiseless functioning High levels of humidity can sometimes cause damage 
Slim and stylish product with transparent water gauge design No LED display 
Large capacity tank  
Active carbon filter  
Deerma F628 Manual Air Humidifier with Ultrasonic Micropore Technology, Essential Oil Tray, 360 Degree Rotatory Nozzle & Whisper Quiet Operation (5L, 25W)
35% off
2,249 3,450
Buy now

2.  Allin exporters J66 ultrasonic humidifier

This humidifier by Allin Exporters comes with an array of amazing features to give you the best experience. It features a germproof water tank with a capacity of 2.4L and effective ultrasonic technology to convert liquid water into mist. Additionally, it uses air ionization to neutralize dangerous microorganisms and prevent airborne diseases.

Specifications:

Capacity: 2.4 litres

Filter Type: Pre Filter

Operation: Ultrasonic

Mist Level: 380ml/hr

Run-Time: Between 12 and 24 hours

Item weight: 1kg

ProsCons
Noiseless functioning Not suitable for using any essential oils 
Uses ultrasonic frequencies and air ionization  
Large capacity tank  
Sends alerts for low water levels  
Improves air quality  
Allin Exporters J66 Ultrasonic Humidifier Cool Mist Air Purifier for Dryness, Cold & Cough Large Capacity for Room, Baby, Plants, Bedroom (2.4 L) (1 Year Warranty)
37% off
2,249 3,550
Buy now

3.  Ultrasonic cool mist humidifier by crane

This incredible product from Crane comes in a stylish drop shape and is feature-packed to offer wellness to the entire family. With a 4.5-litre tank, it can offer performance for long hours and offers quick relief from colds and coughs. There is an optional demineralization filter that eliminates surplus minerals from the air.

Specifications:

Capacity: 4.5 litres

Filter Type: Demineralization filter (HS-1932)

Operation: Ultrasonic

Mist Level: 2.3 gallons per day

Run-Time: 24 hours

Item Weight: 1kg 190g

ProsCons
Safe for use around children Comes with an electric cord 
Variable control knob Expensive as compared to its counterparts 
Improves air quality  
Crane Drop Shape Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier with 2.3 Gallon output per day
30% off
11,514 16,469
Buy now

4.  Tesco cloud mist air humidifier

If you are looking for an effective yet affordable product, this can be your best bet. The humidifier from Tesco features a compact design and can also be used as an aroma diffuser as well as a night lamp. Apart from improving the air quality and eliminating all unwanted microorganisms, this humidifier also helps with sinus infections and nasal congestion.

Specifications:

Capacity: 500 millilitres

Operation: Ultrasonic

Run-Time: 8-9 hours

Wattage: 12 Watts

Item Weight: 500 g

ProsCons
Full functional remote control Some people complained about battery issues 
Made of non-toxic and harmless material  
Doubles as an aroma diffuser and night lamp  
Automatic shut-off  
Tesco Cloud Mist Air Humidifier, Aroma Diffuser With Multi Color Lamp, 500Ml
45% off
3,299 5,999
Buy now

5.  Kampes cool mist aroma diffuser

If you are searching for a humidifier that also works as a diffuser, this is a great option. It uses ultrasonic vibration to diffuse water and oil molecules into the environment in the form of very fine vapours. It also works as a brilliant ionizer and purifies the air and eliminates all foul odours.

Specifications:

Capacity: 300 ml

Filter Type: Cool Mist

Operation: Ultrasonic

Mist Level: 30ml/hr

Run-Time: 8-10 hours

Wattage: 24 Watts

Item Weight: 790 g

ProsCons
Also works as a diffuser Comes with an electric cord 
Eliminates all bad odours Remote control only works from a close distance 
Works with a remote control  
Automatic shut-off  
kampes Cool Mist Aroma Diffuser & Humidifier with remote (Wooden Grain, 300 ml)
33% off
2,699 3,999
Buy now

6.  SmartDevil small humidifier

This small-sized humidifier can easily fit in any corner of your home or office and eliminate all dry-air problems. It features ultrasonic technology to atomise water into fine water particles to provide a clean and comfortable environment. There are two different spray modes, i.e. intermittent spray and continuous spray, for effective use.

Specifications:

Capacity: 500 ml

Filter Type: Cotton filters

Operation: Ultrasonic

Mist Level: 30-50ml/hr

Run-Time: continuous spray lasts for 12-14 hours and intermittent spray lasts for 18 hours

Wattage: 2 Watts

Item Weight: 236 g

ProsCons
Safe for babies and aged people Cannot add distilled water or essential oils 
Night light facility Germs can grow in the humidifier if left uncleaned 
Automatic shut-off  
Noiseless functioning  
SmartDevil Small Humidifiers, 500ml Desk Humidifiers, Whisper-Quiet Operation, Night Light Function, Two Spray Modes,Auto Shut-Off for Bedroom, Babies Room, Office, Home (Grey)
Check Price on Amazon

7.  Oriley 2110 ultrasonic cool mist humidifier

This is a powerful humidifier that creates a soothing and relaxing ambience while increasing the air’s humidity levels. With a massive tank of 3.5 litres, the device comes with an electronic control panel that lets you adjust all parameters to match your preference. It is also made of premium material that is reliable and safe to use.

Specifications:

Capacity: 3.5 litres

Filter Type: Cool Mist

Operation: Ultrasonic

Run-Time: 20 hours

Item Weight: 1.3 kg

ProsCons
Noiseless functioning Does not work as a diffuser 
Digital control panel to set the timer, humidity level, etc.  
Large capacity  
Improves air and sleep quality  
Oriley 2110 Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier With Remote Control and Digital LED Display For Dryness, Cold And Cough, for Home Office Adults and Baby Bedroom (1 Year Warranty) (3.5L, 22W, Green)
10% off
3,662 4,069
Buy now

8.  Dr recommends humidifier

Next on the list is this product from Dr Recommends that fares high in terms of design, quality, efficiency, and performance. With a huge tank of 4 litres, this humidifier offers dual mist modes and evenly distributes all produced mist in all directions. The device doubles as a night lamp and offers different light modes.

Specifications:

Capacity: 4 litres

Filter Type: Cool Mist

Operation: Ultrasonic

Run-Time: 12 hours

Item weight: 1 kg 860 g

ProsCons
Three different mist modes to regulate mist release Does not work as a diffuser 
Doubles as a night lamp  
Automatic shut-off  
Spreads mist in all directions  
Dr Recommends Humidifier For Cold And Cough, Easy Top Fill 4L Large Capacity Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier For Room, Baby, Plants, Bedroom With Night Light Optional Feature (Black, Medium)
13% off
3,499 3,999
Buy now

9. T TOPLINE magic cool mist humidifier

T TOPLINE humidifiers are highly effective and suitable for adults, babies, and aged people. This mid-sized device with a capacity of 250 ml comes with the popular Anion feature. This allows the humidifier to neutralize the surrounding air and make it free from all pollutants and bacteria. It also doubles as a night lamp and features 7 attractive LED lights.

Specifications:

Capacity: 250 ml

Filter Type: Cotton filter

Operation: Ultrasonic

Run-Time: 5 hours

Wattage: 2 Watts

Item Weight: 150 g

ProsCons
Anion function and ultrasonic technology The cotton filter stick needs to be replaced every 3 months for the effective operation 
Doubles as a night lamp with 7 LED lights  
Automatic shut-off  
Comes with an aromatherapy feature  
T TOPLINE Magic Cool Mist Humidifiers Essential Oil Diffuser Aroma Air Humidifier with Led Night Light Colorful Change for Car, Office, Babies, Humidifiers for Home (Diamond Humidifier)
32% off
680 999
Buy now

10. AGARO Grand Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier

This ultrasonic humidifier by AGARO effortlessly works to enhance the quality of air, promote skin hydration, and eliminate all pollutants from the environment. With a 12-litre water tank, it comes with a dial control knob that can be adjusted to regulate the mist levels. You can even direct the mist output in any specific direction.

Specifications:

Capacity: 12 litre

Filter Type: Cool Mist

Operation: Ultrasonic

Run-Time: 12 hours

Item Weight: 2.9 kg

ProsCons
Controllable mist output Slightly heavy to move around 
Ultra-quiet operation  
Automatic shut-off  
Detachable and rotatable nozzle for easy operation  
AGARO Grand Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier, 12 Litres, For Bedroom, Home, Office, Detachable Mist Nozzle, Adjustable Mist Output, Super Quiet, Auto Shut Off (White), 33634
47% off
5,810 10,999
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Derma F628 Manual Air Purifier Noiseless functioning Big-sized capacity tank Advanced ultrasonic diffusing technology 
Allin Exporters J66 Ultrasonic Humidifier Noiseless functioningUses ultrasonic frequencies and air ionization Sends alerts for low water levels 
Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier by Crane Silent operation Comes with a variable control knob Produces up to 2.3 gallons of moisture each day 
Tesco Cloud Mist Air Humidifier Comes with remote control for easy operation 

Also works as an aroma diffuser 

And night lamp 

Automatic shut-off 
Kampes Cool Mist Aroma Diffuser Comes with remote control for easy operation Also works as a diffuserAutomatic shut-off 
SmartDevil Small Humidifier Big-sized capacity tank with a fine spray Quiet operation below 30dBDual spray modes 
Oriley 2110 Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Silent operation Digital control panel to regulate different control settingsBig-sized capacity tank 
Dr Recommends Humidifier Three different mist modes to regulate mist release Big-sized capacity tankAutomatic shut-off 
T TOPLINE Magic Cool Mist Humidifier Anion function and ultrasonic technology Works as a night lamp with 7 attractive LED lightsAutomatic shut-off 
AGARO Grand Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier Ultra-quiet operation Rotatable nozzle to direct the mist in any directionControllable mist output 

Best humidifier for home- value for money

If you are looking for a good and effective humidifier that offers true value for money, you must opt for the Allin Exporters J66 Ultrasonic Humidifier. Equipped with an array of innovative features, the device improves air quality and prevents dry skin, flu germs, and stuffy air. It features a germproof tank that is lined with an antimicrobial coating to avoid the growth of mould and mildew. Also, there is a large water tank of 2.4L that releases mist at 380Ml/hour. And the best part is the humidifier is only priced at 3,450.

Best humidifier for home- best overall

Our vote for the best overall humidifier for the home certainly goes to Derma F628 Manual Air Purifier. The product comes with ultrasonic micropore technology that converts water into minute water particles that are evenly released into the atmosphere. There is also a transparent water gauge design that lets you see if the product needs water replacement.

How to find the best humidifier for home in India?

Finding the right humidifier is the key to maintaining optimal humidity levels in your home and preventing problems associated with dry air.

There are several factors that you must consider while choosing the best product. Some of the most noteworthy ones are mentioned below:

Type of humidifier: There are two types of humidifiers, i.e. cool mist humidifiers and warm mist humidifiers. While the former adds some coolness to the air, the latter is known to add warmth to the environment.

Size of the humidifier: Console or portable

Water tank capacity

UV and air filter

Price

Warranty

Carefully consider these factors to make the right choice.

Products price list

ProsCons
Derma F628 Manual Air Purifier  3,450 
Allin Exporters J66 Ultrasonic Humidifier  3,450 
Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier by Crane  18,999 
Tesco Cloud Mist Air Humidifier  5,999 
Kampes Cool Mist Aroma Diffuser  3,999 
SmartDevil Small Humidifier  2,599 
Oriley 2110 Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier  4,069 
Dr Recommends Humidifier  3,999 
T TOPLINE Magic Cool Mist Humidifier  999 
AGARO Grand Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier  10,990 

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

FAQs

What is a cool mist humidifier?

Cool mist humidifiers work by distributing moisture in the air without affecting the regular temperature of closed spaces. They help to maintain the needed room temperature while purifying the air and preventing skin dryness. 

Is it important to use distilled water in humidifiers?

Mostly, all manufacturers recommend users use purified or distilled water in the humidifiers. This is because unfiltered water contains a huge amount of minerals that can accumulate in the device and may cause it to wear down faster. 

What is the ideal size of humidifier for a home?

There is no specific answer to this. The size typically depends on the size of your room. The bigger the room, the bigger should be the size of the humidifier. 

 View More
