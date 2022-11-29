Summary:
To help you end up saving money, Intex is offering you great deals on mobile Accessories. In recent years, Intex Mobile Accessories has developed a quality of its own. You need to go no further than this review if you're wanting to purchase the best Intex mobile accessories. Since third-party manufacturers make the majority of the accessories, it is even more crucial to only purchase from reputable retailers. Customers regularly use chargers, earphones, USB cables, cases, and coverings for mobile devices, external batteries, and other mobile accessories. The companies in the market have a competitive advantage thanks to the originality of the distribution channels. It consists of a range of big, small, and local distributors. Producers can promote their products through one or more retailers and resellers to reach a sizable customer base.
In addition, you should read the reviews and specifications to determine whether the attachment is appropriate for your smartphone. We have thus provided a list of gadgets that are not simply excellent but also cheaply priced.
The best intex mobile accessories
1. Intex Strong ACE 20K Poly 12W 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank with Rapid Charging Technology
This newest portable charger from Intex, the Powerful Ace 20k Poly, boasts a sizable battery and quick charging technology, making it the perfect travel companion. It offers additional protection for overcharge, overcurrent, over-discharge, and short circuits due to its clever IC protective layers.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. Intex Aqua Q7 Battery
It provides universal compatibility and guarantees effectiveness even when the charge-discharge operation is not completed. It has protection against overloading and short circuit. They make sure that materials are utilized, constructed, and disposed of in compliance with international standards.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. Intex USB Data Cable Type C (DC602)
For data synchronization, this connection connects your smartphone to your PC. You can control your data, including music, movies, and images while charging. You only need this 1.5m long, 3A Type C cable with superior connections to charge your gadgets quickly.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. Intex DCS05 2A Charger
The mobile chargers are made with high-quality plastics and other parts to guarantee their endurance. These chargers, which are used to recharge many mobile phone models, are praised for their portability and ease of use. The USB connector on this charger can supply 2 Amps of power for quick charging.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. Intex Speed 3.0M Micro Cable Fast Charging Cable Perfect for Charging and Sync Data 3.0A 1.5 Meter
It has a 1.5-meter high-speed charging cable with a 3A output and 480 Mbps of data transfer speed, plus a six-month guarantee. It is designed to fully protect your device from damaging excessive current.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6. Intex Bolt Quick 2A/10W Fast Charging Wall Charger with High-Speed Micro USB Cable
Micro USB cable and Intex Bolt Quick 2A USB Charger. Smart IC ensures quick device charging. Compatible with wireless headphones, a power bank, a mobile device, a tablet, and other devices. Thanks to BIS approval, your gadget is protected from overheating, overcurrent, and overcharging.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
7. Intex Strong ACE PD QC 10K Poly 10000mAh Quick Charge Power Bank
The Powerful ACE PD QC 10K Poly Power Bank is made of a superior, lightweight metal. It has Quick Charging Technology and is powered by a powerful 10,000mAH capacity and an enormous 18W Energy Density with PD QC. It features two input connectors and three charging ports.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
Best three features of best intex mobile accessories
We just cannot function without our mobile phones since they have become such an integral part of our everyday lives. Due to the widespread usage of mobile phones nowadays, accessories for them are therefore experiencing a growth in demand from customers. The best Intex mobile accessories provide consumers with a range of advantages, from practical to fashionable phone covers to USB ports, adapters to power banks, OTG and external storage cards, earbuds to selfie sticks. The top three characteristics of the finest Intex mobile accessories offered on Amazon, India, are shown in the following table:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Intex Strong ACE 20K Poly 12W 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank with Rapid Charging Technology
|USB
|White
|20000 Milliamp Hours
|Intex Aqua Q7 Battery
|Integrated
|NA
|3.8 Volts
|Intex USB Data Cable Type C (DC602)
|USB Type C
|White
|NA
|Intex DCS05 2A Charger NA
|USB
|Multicolour
|NA
|Intex Speed 3.0M Micro Cable Fast Charging Cable Perfect for Charging and Sync Data 3.0A 1.5 Meter NA
|USB
|Black
|NA
|Intex Bolt Quick 2A/10W Fast Charging Wall Charger with High-Speed Micro USB Cable
|Micro USB
|White
|10 Watts
|Intex Strong ACE PD QC 10K Poly 10000mAh Quick Charge Power Bank
|USB
|Blue
|10000 Milliamp Hours
Best value for money
The best value for money best Intex mobile accessories that one can find on Amazon have to be the Intex Strong ACE PD QC 10K Poly 10000mAh Quick Charge Power Bank. The superb, lightweight metal that the powerful ACE PD QC 10K Poly Power Bank is built of. It is equipped with Quick Charging Technology, a potent 10,000 mAH capacity, and a massive 18W Energy Density with PD QC. This smart tracking device has a great power backup that justifies its price and can give you the best value for your money.
Best overall intex accessory
Intex Strong ACE PD QC 10K Poly 10000mAh Quick Charge Power Bank is, once more, the best overall Intex Accessory. Undoubtedly, this equipment not only provides good value for the money, but it also qualifies as the greatest gadget due to its superb and extraordinary capabilities. It is the most dependable one on the market thanks to its Rapid Charging Technology, which is driven by a powerful 18W Power Output with PD QC and a large 10,000 mAH capacity. All these aspects make it one of the best Intex mobile accessories.
How to find the best intex accessory
You may choose to look at the best Intex mobile accessories that Amazon would have to offer its clients and visitors based on the phone accessories you might be involved in. When you purchase with Amazon, you can now buy all the mobile accessories you need without having to visit multiple stores, saving you time and money.
India has one of the largest smartphone marketplaces in the world. The market's need for smartphone accessories has grown more than ever as a result of technological improvements. A portable device known as a power bank keeps your phone or mobile device charged even when there is no power.
It may be used to transport data through a USB port using a battery between different portable devices like computers, cameras, etc., and other devices like Wireless headphones & speakers. You may save more money than the regular price given for these phones on Amazon by purchasing smartphone accessories with high-capacity batteries, and the quality is not compromised in the process.
Since the phone is the centre of most people's digital realities, finding the best smartphone accessories is crucial. It might be overwhelming at first to choose from all the options after you've decided you require or desire a phone attachment, whether it's a battery replacement pack, a fast charger, a video game controller, or any other accessory you find intriguing. Here are some of our recommendations for the best Intex mobile accessories that you may find useful.
Best intex accessories price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Intex Strong ACE 20K Poly 12W 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank with Rapid Charging Technology
|Rs. 1,549.00
|2.
|Intex Aqua Q7 Battery
|Rs. 649
|3.
|Intex USB Data Cable Type C (DC602)
|Rs. 299
|4.
|Intex DCS05 2A Charger
|Rs. 399
|5.
|Intex Speed 3.0M Micro Cable Fast Charging Cable Perfect for Charging and Sync Data 3.0A 1.5 Meter
|Rs. 249
|6.
|Intex Bolt Quick 2A/10W Fast Charging Wall Charger with High-Speed Micro USB Cable
|Rs. 349
|7.
|Intex Strong ACE PD QC 10K Poly 10000mAh Quick Charge Power Bank
|Rs. 1,899
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
Smartphones, electrical goods, and other accessories are produced by the Indian multinational electronics and technological manufacturing professional services Intex Technologies.
Over time, Intex developed into a leading smartphone manufacturer in India. However, the company has finally settled with the feature phone market after launching several smartphones.
A non-government organization, Intex Technologies (India) Limited was established on January 22, 1996. It is categorized as a "limited company" and is a publicly traded unlisted corporation.
Please ask the Customer Support Center for help if you need warranty information on replacement components. Please use our online form or call (310) 549-8235 to get in touch with our customer service staff if you have any questions or issues. From 8:30 am to 5:00 pm PST, Monday through Friday.
One year. This Limited Warranty is in effect from the moment of purchase for a year. Keep your proof of payment with this manual since it will be necessary to provide it with warranty claims else the Limited Warranty would be void.