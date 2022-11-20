Sign out
Best jabra mobile accessories: Here are your top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 20, 2022 22:44 IST

If you are looking for a Jabra mobile accessory, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will look at some of the best Jabra mobile accessories available on the market.

Best Jabra Mobile Accessories for you

Jabra is a leading mobile accessories manufacturer, and its products are known for their quality and durability. Jabra offers a wide range of mobile accessories, including cases, chargers, headsets, and more. Jabra’s mobile accessories are designed to improve your mobile experience, whether you use your phone for business or personal use. Their products are available in various colours and designs, so you can find the perfect accessory to match your personality and style. Jabra’s mobile accessories are affordable and easy to use, making them an excellent choice for those on a budget. A 1-year warranty also backs their products, so you can be sure you are getting a quality product.

If you are looking for a Jabra mobile accessory, then you should check out our top 4 picks for their mobile accessories :

Best jabra mobile accessories

1. Jabra Elite 3 in Ear True Wireless Earbuds

The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds are one of the most sought-after in-ear buds in Jabra's TWS (true wireless earbuds) catalogue. It offers superior call quality, intelligent noise-cancellation, and built-in microphones. The earbuds can be a great pick at this price point.

Price: 4,499.00

Key Specifications

  • Stylish Design
  • Smaller Form Factor
  • Up to 28 hours of battery life
  • Intelligent Noise Control
  • Four Microphones
  • IP55 Rating
  • Charging Case
  • Ear Gels in three sizes
  • USB-C Cable
  • 2 Year Warranty

ProsCons
Significantly compact and more comfortable than the Jabra Elite 65t earbudsThe smaller form factor may not be as stable in your ears while working out
Improved sound quality with punchier bass and wider soundstageFalls short of its rivals in battery life
Better battery life 
4-mic call technology 
Jabra Elite 3 in Ear True Wireless Earbuds – Noise Isolating with 4 Built-in Microphones for Clear Calls, Rich Bass, Customizable Sound, Mono Mode - Dark Grey
43% off
3,999 6,999
Buy now

2. Jabra Talk 15 SE Mono Bluetooth Headset

Jabra Talk is a Bluetooth headset designed for use with mobile phones. It has a behind-the-ear design and can be worn on either ear. The Jabra Talk has two microphones that filter out background noise and a noise-cancelling feature that reduces echo. It also includes an adjustable boom arm that can be positioned for optimal sound quality.

Price: 1,899.00

Key Specifications

  • Stylish Design
  • On-ear Form Factor
  • Wireless
  • 2 microphones
  • One-button Call & Power Control
  • Up to 7 hours of battery life & 14 days of standby time
  • Charging time: Approx. 2 hours
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Range: 100m

ProsCons
It can be put up on either earIt may not be comfortable for some people
Two microphones for filtering out background noiseEarhook may come loose over time
Noise-cancelling feature  
Adjustable boom arm 
Jabra Talk 15 SE Mono Bluetooth Headset - Wireless Single Ear Headset with Built-in Microphone, Media Streaming and up to 7 Hours Talk Time - Black
5% off
1,899 1,999
Buy now

3. Jabra Talk 45 Bluetooth Headset

The Jabra Talk 45 is a professional-grade Bluetooth headset that offers an outstanding audio experience with Active Noise Cancellation and superior call quality. It features a sleek design, advanced connectivity, and all-day comfort to help you stay focused and productive all day long.


Price: 4,999.00

Key Specifications

  • All-day Comfort Design
  • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)- Blocks background noise to ensure clear call quality even in a loud environment
  • Dual Microphones
  • 1-Touch Voice Activation and Streaming Multimedia
  • Compatible with all primary OS, including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android
  • Battery life: 6 hours of calls and up to 8 days of standby time on one charge
  • Range of up to 30 metres
  • Ear Gels in three sizes

ProsCons
Active Noise Cancellation eliminates up to 99% of background noisePricey 
Superior call quality with a state-of-the-art microphoneBattery life could have been better
Compatible with all major operating systems 
Jabra Talk 45 Bluetooth Headset for High Definition Hands-Free Calls with Dual Mic Noise Cancellation, 1-Touch Voice Activation and Streaming Multimedia
4,999
Buy now

4. Jabra Evolve 40 UC Wired Over the Ear Headset with Mic (Black)

The Jabra Evolve Stereo is a professional-grade wireless headset that offers excellent sound quality for music and calls. The headset has a comfortable fit and includes a detachable microphone for easy use with your laptop or PC. The headset also includes a carrying case for easy storage and transport.

Price: 10,989.00

Key Specifications

  • Over the Ear Form Factor
  • Headset with Microphone
  • 3.5mm Jack for better connectivity
  • Passive-noise Cancellation
  • Jabra Intelligent Call Transfer (JICT)- Transfer your Skype for Business and Lync PC calls to your smartphone
  • Busy Light- To let others know when you're on call
  • 2 Years Warranty

ProsCons
Sleek and modern designThe ear cups may not be comfortable for some users
Comfortable to wearThe headset is not compatible with all devices
Long battery lifeThe microphone is not always clear
Noise-canceling microphone 
Jabra Evolve 40 UC Wired Over the Ear Headset with Mic (Black)
48% off
12,300 23,500
Buy now

5. Jabra Evolve 20 MS Stereo

The Jabra Evolve Stereo has a sleek and modern design that is comfortable to wear for long periods. The ear cups are made of soft, leatherette material that is gentle on the ears, and the headband is adjustable to ensure a perfect fit. The headset also includes a detachable microphone that can be used for making calls or recording audio.

Price: 4,138.00

Key Specifications

  • Sleek & Modern Design
  • Build Quality
  • Call Quality
  • Noise Cancellation
  • Compatible with MS Teams, ZOOM, and other video conferencing platforms
  • 40mm Speakers
  • Wired Technology

ProsCons
Over the ear form factorThe ear cups may not be comfortable for some users
Comfortable to wearThe headset is not compatible with all devices
Suitable for long callsThe microphone is not always clear
Noise-cancelling microphone 
Jabra Evolve 20 MS Stereo
17% off
6,475 7,800
Buy now

6. Jabra Talk 55 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headset With Mic

Jabra Talk is a Bluetooth headset designed for use with mobile phones. It has a behind-the-ear design and can be worn on either ear. The Jabra Talk has two microphones that filter out background noise and a noise-cancelling feature that reduces echo. It also includes an adjustable boom arm that can be positioned for optimal sound quality.

Price: 17,385.00

Key Specifications

  • Stylish Design
  • On-ear Form Factor
  • Wireless
  • 2 microphones
  • One-button Call & Power Control
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life (with charging case), 3 hours on headset alone without charging case & 7 days of standby time
  • NFC for easy pairing

ProsCons
It can be put up on either earIt may not suit some people when put up for long durations
Two microphones for filtering out background noiseEarhook may come loose over time
Noise-cancelling feature  
Adjustable boom arm 
Jabra Talk 55 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headset With Mic (Black)
48% off
15,393 29,767
Buy now

7. Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds

The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are the latest in Jabra's TWS (true wireless earbuds) catalogue. These earbuds are successors of Jabra Elite 75t, our previous top pick. The Jabra Elite 75t earbuds improve the design of the Jabra Elite 75t with a smaller form factor, better battery life, and improved sound quality.

Price: 15,050.00

Key Specifications

  • Up to 5.5 hours of battery life with ANC on, Use without ANC for up to 31 hours with the case
  • Up to 25 hours with the charging case
  • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
  • Six Microphones
  • Water & Dust IPX4 rated
  • Charging Case
  • EarGels in three sizes
  • USB-C Cable
  • 2 Year Warranty

ProsCons
Comfortable fitNot good at connecting with multiple devices simultaneously
Improved sound quality with punchier bass and wider soundstageFalls short of its rivals in battery life
Better battery life 
Six microphones for crystal clear calling 
Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds- Advanced Active Noise Cancellation with Long Battery Life and Powerful Speakers - Wireless Charging Case - Titanium Black
47% off
9,999 18,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Jabra Elite 3 in Ear True Wireless Earbuds - Significantly small and more comfortable - Better battery life - Improved sound quality
Jabra Talk 15 SE Mono Bluetooth Headset - Two microphones Noise-cancelling feature- Adjustable boom arm
Jabra Talk 45 Bluetooth Headset - Active Noise Cancellation Compatible with all major operating systems- Six hours of calls
Jabra Evolve 40 UC Wired Over the Ear Headset with Mic (Black)- Sleek and modern design- Long battery life- Comfortable to wear
Jabra Evolve 20 MS Stereo- Noise-cancelling microphone- Comfortable to wear- Build Quality
Jabra Talk 55 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headset With Mic- One-button call & power control- NFC for easy pairing- Up to 10 hours of battery life
Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds- Six microphones- 12mm speakers for immersive sound & bass- Charges quickly, use for 60 mins with 15 mins charge

Best value for money

The Jabra Elite 3 in Ear True Wireless Earbuds offer the best value for money as they are significantly smaller and more comfortable than the other headsets on this list. The earbuds also have better battery life and improved sound quality. If you are looking for a headset compatible with all major operating systems, the Jabra Elite 3 in Ear True Wireless Earbuds is the best.

Best overall

The Jabra Talk 45 Bluetooth Headset is the best overall headset on this list as it offers active noise cancellation and is compatible with all major operating systems. The headset also has a comfortable fit and includes a carrying case for easy storage and transport.

Among the Jabra accessories onthis list, theJabra Talk 45 Bluetooth Headset ticks all the boxes in terms of sound quality, connectivity, and comfort while using it.

Hence, it is our pick for the best overall Jabra mobile accessory.

How to find the perfect jabra mobile accessories?

If you are in the market for some new Jabra mobile accessories, there are a few things that you will want to keep in mind to find the perfect items for your needs.

First, think about what devices you will use the accessories with. For example, if you have an iPhone, you will want to look for products that are compatible with that device.

Second, consider how often you plan on using the accessories. If you only need them occasionally, you may not need to invest in the most expensive options. However, if you use the accessories daily, it is worth spending a little extra money to get high-quality products.

Finally, take into account your style. There are plenty of stylish Jabra mobile accessories on the market, so you should be able to find something that suits your taste. With these factors in mind, you should have no trouble finding the perfect Jabra mobile accessories.

Products price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Jabra Elite 3 in Ear True Wireless Earbuds  3,999
2.Jabra Talk 15 SE Mono Bluetooth Headset  1,899
3.Jabra Talk 45 Bluetooth Headset  4,999
4.Jabra Evolve 40 UC Wired Over the Ear Headset with Mic (Black) 12,500
5.Jabra Evolve 20 MS Stereo 5,500
6.Jabra Talk 55 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headset With Mic 15,885
7.Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds 9,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

What are Jabra mobile accessories?

Jabra mobile accessories can be used with Jabra devices to improve their functionality or style. For example, cases, covers, and screen protectors can be used to protect your Jabra device from damage. There are also chargers, docks, and headsets that can be used to enhance the audio quality of your device.

What types of devices are compatible with Jabra mobile accessories?

Most Jabra mobile accessories are designed to be compatible with a wide range of devices. However, some products are only compatible with specific models of Jabra devices. Therefore, it is essential to check the product description to ensure that the accessory you are interested in is compatible with your device.

How often should I use Jabra mobile accessories?

There is no right or wrong answer to this question. It ultimately depends on your own needs and preferences. If you only use the accessories occasionally, you may not need to invest in the most expensive options. However, using the accessories daily is worth spending a little extra money to get high-quality products.

 View More
