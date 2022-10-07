Sign out
Best laptops under 50,000 in India: A complete buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 07, 2022 19:20 IST

Summary:

Here is a list of the best laptops under 50,000. This list features budget-friendly laptops with long-term performance, the newest 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and high battery life.

Laptops under 50,000 will ensure high quality without upsetting your budget.

Choosing the best laptop within your budget might be challenging, as numerous options are available. While some might not have the necessary features, others may not be able to perform optimally.

However, you can now purchase high-quality laptops for excellent performance without spending a fortune. These laptops boast outstanding performance and battery efficiency, excellent features, and a superior user experience.

We have compiled a list of the best laptops under 50,000, along with their specs, pros and cons, price, and comparison to assist you. While compiling this list, several factors have been considered, such as performance, battery life, design, and, of course, their price, to help you easily select what you need.

Best laptops under 50,000 in India:

1. HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor

HP laptops are known for their excellent features, elegant appearance, and lightweight. This outstanding laptop is one of the best-sellers under 50,000. This jet-black laptop has a fast-performing 10th generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor and has 8GB RAM.

The laptop is also lightning fast, and it comes with 256GB SSD storage and 1TB additional HDD storage to store all your data safely without needing to buy any external hard drive.

Specifications

● Display: 15.6 Inches (39.6 cm) FHD SVA

● OS: Windows 10 Home

● Battery: Lithium-ion battery

● RAM: 8GB

● Storage: 256GB

● Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

● Processor: Intel Core i3-10110U

● Processor speed: 2.1GHz

ProsCons
FHD anti-glare displayNo optical drive
Expandable RAM up to 16GBNo fingerprint scanner
HP TrueVision HD camera 
Crisp audio quality 
Micro-edge bezel design 
HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6 inches(39.6cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD+1TB HDD/Windows 10/MS Office), Jet Black, 1.74Kg, 15s-du1064TU
27% off
43,900 59,999
Buy now

2. ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED

The Asus VivoBook K15 OLED is a 15.6-inch Windows 10 notebook. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor. Some of the other note-worthy features of this laptop are 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Integrated Intel UHD Graphics.

Specifications

● Display: 15.6 Inches (39.62 cms) FHD

● OS: Windows 10 Home

● Battery: Li-ion battery

● RAM: 8GB

● Storage: 256GB

● Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

● Processor: Intel Core i3 CPU

● Processor speed: 4.1GHz

ProsCons
High Display QualityAverage battery life
Dual-storage designPoor camera quality
Superfast response 
Large storage capacity. 
ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED (2021), 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD OLED, Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Office 2021/Windows 11/Integrated Graphics/Silver/1.8 Kg), K513EA-L303WS
30% off
42,680 60,990
Buy now

3. Lenovo ThinkPad

The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 laptop is a standard black 15.6-inch laptop powered by an 11th Generation Intel CPU and graphics. The laptop has only 4GB of RAM, but the good part is that its 256GB SSD storage ensures no lag or slowness.

Lenovo ThinkPad is perfect for gamers and inexperienced designers seeking a high-performance laptop for everyday use.

Specifications

● Display: 15.6 Inches

● OS: DOS

● Battery: Lithium polymer battery

● RAM: 4GB

● Storage: 256GB

● Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i3

● Processor speed: 4.1GHz

ProsCons
Rapid Charge technologyLow RAM
Long-lasting battery lifeNo HDD storage
Built-in fingerprint readerDOS operating system
HD display 
Ergonomic design 
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Intel Core i3 Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/DOS/FPR/Black/1.7 kg), 20TDS0A200
20% off
45,499 56,999
Buy now

4. Acer Extensa

With a thickness of less than 20mm and a weight of about 1.7kg, this laptop is easy to carry.

The 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor makes this a great budget laptop for students and working professionals, allowing them to complete tasks quickly and efficiently. It has a decent 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD and comes pre-loaded with Windows 11.

Specifications

● Display: 15.6 Inches (39.6 cms) FHD

● OS: Windows 11 home

● Battery: Lithium-ion battery

● RAM: 8GB

● Storage: 512GB

● Processor: Core i5

● Processor speed: ‎2.4GHz

ProsCons
Thinner and lightweightAverage display quality.
Moisture resistant.Poor battery life.
Multigesture touchpad. 
Large storage capacity. 
Narrow bezel design. 
Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor with 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HDDisplay - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel Iris Xe Graphics /1.7Kg/Black) EX215-54
31% off
40,000 57,999
Buy now

5. Dell New Inspiron 3511 NB

MS Office is now pre-loaded on the DELL Inspiron 3511 Core i3 11th Gen. It is lightweight without an optical disk drive. It has decent storage with a hard drive of 1TB at 5400 rpm. This laptop comes with a 32GB Sandisk Pendrive as well.

Specifications

● Display: 15.6 Inches

● OS: Windows 11 home

● Battery: Lithium battery

● RAM: 16GB

● Storage: 1TB HDD+ 256GB SSD

● Processor: ‎Core i3

● Processor speed: ‎3GHz

ProsCons
McAfee security for 1.5 yearsSSD is not compatible.
Antiglare LED BacklightLess battery life
Non-Touch Narrow Border 
Rapid performance 
High-quality viewing experience 
Dell New 2021 Inspiron 3511 NB || Intel Core i3-11th Gen || 16 GB Ram || 1TB HDD+256GB SSD || Windows 11 Home+Office 2021 || 32 GB Pendrive sandisk|| FHD Display|Black Color || 1 Yr Warranty
42% off
46,150 80,000
Buy now

6. Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen Laptop

The Lenovo Ideapad 3 has a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display and a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution.

This laptop also has 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a battery life of up to seven hours. It is perfect for students as well as professionals who use laptops for either online classes or to run office appliances.

Specifications

● Display: 15.6 Inches

● OS: Windows 11 home

● Battery: Lithium battery

● RAM: 8GB

● Storage: 512GB

● Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics

● Processor: ‎5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

● Processor speed: ‎4GHz

ProsCons
Smart microphoneAverage Display quality
AI noise cancellation 
Multiple ports 
Dolby audio 
Portable 
Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/2Yr Warranty/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82KU017KIN
34% off
44,990 68,490
Buy now

7. Honor MagicBook X 14

Honor MagicBook X14 has a robust aluminium metal body with 15.9MM thickness, 4.8 MM narrow bezels, and a weight of only 1.38kg, making it simple to carry and convenient for travel and work.

The 14-inch screen has an FHD full view with IPS Anti-Glare. Utz Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and Flicker Free Certification are also supported. It protects your eyes when working and averts eye fatigue.

Specifications

● Display: 14 Inches (35.56 cm) FHD

● OS: Windows 11 home

● Battery: ‎1 Lithium polymer battery

● RAM: 8GB

● Storage:‎512GB

● Processor: ‎‎Core i5-10210U

● Processor Speed: ‎1.6GHz

ProsCons
Laptop with high PerformanceNo LAN port
Eye relaxation modeNo face unlock
User-friendly 180° rotation 
Larger mouse pad 
Best sound quality 
Honor MagicBook X 15, Intel Core i5-10210U 15 inch (39.62 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 10/1.38Kg), Gray
Check Price on Amazon

8. MSI Modern 14

This laptop's AMD Ryzen 5-5500U processor powers the next generation of multithreaded tasks and delivers superfast responsiveness and excellent battery life, keeping you productive and entertained.

This laptop is portable and stylish; you can carry it wherever you go, all thanks to its 1.3kg ultra-light and ultra-slim 16.9-18.1 mm aluminium chassis.

Specifications

● Display: 14 Inches (35cm) FHD

● OS: Windows 10 home

● Battery: ‎ Lithium polymer battery

● RAM: 8GB

● Storage: 256GB

● Processor:‎ AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

● Processor speed: ‎‎4GHz

ProsCons
100% metal shell coverA little noisy
LightweightMemory performance is lower
Best processor 
Backlit keyboard 
High reliability and durability 
MSI Modern 14, AMD Ryzen 5-5500U, 14"(35cm) FHD IPS-Level Panel Laptop (8GB/256GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Radeon Graphics/Carbon Grey/1.3Kg), B5M-045IN
38% off
41,990 67,990
Buy now

9. Redmi Book Pro

Redmi Book Pro is equipped with an Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H CPU, the 11th generation that can handle heavy and light tasks. Always look presentable with the brushed metallic finish.

With up to 512GB of fast NVMe storage, you can store your memories as quickly as you feel them!

Specifications

● Display: 14 Inches (35cm) FHD

● OS: Windows 10 home

● Battery: ‎‎Lithium-ion battery

● Ram: 8GB

● Storage: 512GB

● Processor:‎ ‎Core i5

● Processor speed: ‎3.1GHz

ProsCons
DTS audio processing app supportNot for gaming.
3.5 mm audio combo jackPoor screen quality
Larger touchpad with multi-gesture support 
Features a brushed metallic finish 
Large screen space. 
Redmi Book Pro Intel Core i5 11th Gen H Series 15.6-inch(39.62 cms) Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home) (Charcoal Gray, 1.8 kg, with MS Office)
33% off
39,990 59,999
Buy now

10. Samsung XE350XBA

Samsung's high quality meets Chrome OS's accessibility requirements. It comes with a huge screen size of 15.6 inches. Its all-new ultra-light and sleek design enables you to stream, work, create, and play on a fast, secure device that you can take wherever you go.

Specifications

● Display: 15.6 Inches

● OS: Chrome OS

● Battery: Lithium battery

● Ram: 4GB

● Storage: 512GB

● Processor:‎ ‎‎Celeron

● Processor Speed: ‎3.1GHz

ProsCons
Larger screen areaNo touch screen
Compact and lightweight design 
Military-grade toughness 
Gigabit Wi-Fi provides lightning-fast connectivity 
Integrated virus protection 
Samsung XE350XBA-K01US Intel Celeron Processor N4000 15.6 inches Full HD Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 4GB RAM 32Gb Emmc Gigabit Wi-Fi Notebook Computer, Silver, 1.72 kg
20% off
34,592 43,240
Buy now

Price of laptops under 50,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
HP 15s-du1064TU 43,300
AsusVivoBook K 15 OLED 42,990
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 45,250
Acer Extensa 45,990
DELL Inspiron 3511 47,950
Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 45,990
Honor MagicBook 42,990
MSI Modern 14 42,850
Redmi Book Pro 42,990
Samsung XE350XBARs. 36,999

Best 3 features for consumers:

Here are the three essential qualities or specs of all the above-mentioned ten best laptops under 50,000 that will help you in choosing the one you want:

 

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HP 15s-du1064TUFHD anti-glare displayAMD Radeon GraphicsIntel Core i3-10110U
AsusVivoBook K 15 OLEDDual-storage designIntel UHD GraphicsIntel Core i5 CPU
Lenovo ThinkPad E15Core i5 processor256 GB SSD storageAnti-Glare Display
Acer Extensai5-1135G7 processor.512 GB SSDFull HD display
DELL Inspiron 35111115G4 Processor1TB 5400 rpm 2.5" SATA Hard DriveAnti-glare LED Backlight
Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD RyzenIntegrated AMD Radeon GraphicsAMD Ryzen 5 processorsMultiple ports
Honor MagicBookCore i5-10210UIntel UHD GraphicsBattery life is Up to 13.2 hours
MSI Modern 14AMD Ryzen 5 5500UAMD Radeon™ Graphics256GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD.
Redmi Book Pro11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processorDTS Audio ProcessingAnti Glare Screen
Samsung XE350XBACeleron CPU Model15.6" display10.5 hours of battery life

Best value for money laptop under 50,000

Out of the ten best laptops under 50,000 mentioned above, the HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6-inch laptop (15s-du1064TU) is the best value-for-money. This laptop's high-performance processor, a full-sized full HD screen and decent storage combine to make a good choice for those who need it for regular office work or online education.

Best overall laptop under 50,000

Dell's new Inspiron is one of the best laptops for the workplace, home, and school. It has a magnificent full HD screen, a strong processor, dedicated graphics, and other fantastic features. The Dell New Inspiron lets you watch movies, browse the web, save large files, and make video calls without interruptions. This laptop is excellent if you are seeking the best laptop under 50,000 in India.

How to find the perfect laptop under 50,000?

If you want to buy the best laptop under 50,000 but are unsure how to do so, it is essential to understand the advantages and disadvantages of a laptop as per your requirements before finalising one.

If you're searching for a portable laptop, consider the given lightweight laptops on the market. Furthermore, when shopping for gaming laptops, you should consider which one has the finest graphics quality and performance.

The best laptops under 50,000 listed above are the best-performing ones with reasonable prices currently on the market.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best laptops under 50,000

What is the most suitable screen size for a laptop?

Laptop displays are typically 14 inches or 15.6 inches in size. The screen size of 15.6 inches is ideal. However, if you want a lightweight laptop or a laptop for casual usage, a 14-inch laptop is the perfect option.

 

How long should a battery last in a laptop?

All the newer laptops have an optimal battery life of 5 to 8 hours. More battery life is always a benefit.

Which is the best CPU for a laptop that costs less than 50,000?

An Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 CPU is recommended in this price range. For gaming purposes, the AMD Ryzen 5 CPU is suggested.

