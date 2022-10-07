Best laptops under ₹ 50,000 in India: A complete buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Here is a list of the best laptops under ₹ 50,000. This list features budget-friendly laptops with long-term performance, the newest 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and high battery life.

Laptops under ₹ 50,000 will ensure high quality without upsetting your budget.

Choosing the best laptop within your budget might be challenging, as numerous options are available. While some might not have the necessary features, others may not be able to perform optimally. However, you can now purchase high-quality laptops for excellent performance without spending a fortune. These laptops boast outstanding performance and battery efficiency, excellent features, and a superior user experience. We have compiled a list of the best laptops under ₹50,000, along with their specs, pros and cons, price, and comparison to assist you. While compiling this list, several factors have been considered, such as performance, battery life, design, and, of course, their price, to help you easily select what you need. Best laptops under ₹50,000 in India: 1. HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor HP laptops are known for their excellent features, elegant appearance, and lightweight. This outstanding laptop is one of the best-sellers under ₹50,000. This jet-black laptop has a fast-performing 10th generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor and has 8GB RAM. The laptop is also lightning fast, and it comes with 256GB SSD storage and 1TB additional HDD storage to store all your data safely without needing to buy any external hard drive. Specifications ● Display: 15.6 Inches (39.6 cm) FHD SVA ● OS: Windows 10 Home ● Battery: Lithium-ion battery ● RAM: 8GB ● Storage: 256GB ● Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics ● Processor: Intel Core i3-10110U ● Processor speed: 2.1GHz

Pros Cons FHD anti-glare display No optical drive Expandable RAM up to 16GB No fingerprint scanner HP TrueVision HD camera Crisp audio quality Micro-edge bezel design

2. ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED The Asus VivoBook K15 OLED is a 15.6-inch Windows 10 notebook. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor. Some of the other note-worthy features of this laptop are 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Integrated Intel UHD Graphics. Specifications ● Display: 15.6 Inches (39.62 cms) FHD ● OS: Windows 10 Home ● Battery: Li-ion battery ● RAM: 8GB ● Storage: 256GB ● Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics ● Processor: Intel Core i3 CPU ● Processor speed: 4.1GHz

Pros Cons High Display Quality Average battery life Dual-storage design Poor camera quality Superfast response Large storage capacity.

3. Lenovo ThinkPad The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 laptop is a standard black 15.6-inch laptop powered by an 11th Generation Intel CPU and graphics. The laptop has only 4GB of RAM, but the good part is that its 256GB SSD storage ensures no lag or slowness. Lenovo ThinkPad is perfect for gamers and inexperienced designers seeking a high-performance laptop for everyday use. Specifications ● Display: 15.6 Inches ● OS: DOS ● Battery: Lithium polymer battery ● RAM: 4GB ● Storage: 256GB ● Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i3 ● Processor speed: 4.1GHz

Pros Cons Rapid Charge technology Low RAM Long-lasting battery life No HDD storage Built-in fingerprint reader DOS operating system HD display Ergonomic design

4. Acer Extensa With a thickness of less than 20mm and a weight of about 1.7kg, this laptop is easy to carry. The 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor makes this a great budget laptop for students and working professionals, allowing them to complete tasks quickly and efficiently. It has a decent 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD and comes pre-loaded with Windows 11. Specifications ● Display: 15.6 Inches (39.6 cms) FHD ● OS: Windows 11 home ● Battery: Lithium-ion battery ● RAM: 8GB ● Storage: 512GB ● Processor: Core i5 ● Processor speed: ‎2.4GHz

Pros Cons Thinner and lightweight Average display quality. Moisture resistant. Poor battery life. Multigesture touchpad. Large storage capacity. Narrow bezel design.

5. Dell New Inspiron 3511 NB MS Office is now pre-loaded on the DELL Inspiron 3511 Core i3 11th Gen. It is lightweight without an optical disk drive. It has decent storage with a hard drive of 1TB at 5400 rpm. This laptop comes with a 32GB Sandisk Pendrive as well. Specifications ● Display: 15.6 Inches ● OS: Windows 11 home ● Battery: Lithium battery ● RAM: 16GB ● Storage: 1TB HDD+ 256GB SSD ● Processor: ‎Core i3 ● Processor speed: ‎3GHz

Pros Cons McAfee security for 1.5 years SSD is not compatible. Antiglare LED Backlight Less battery life Non-Touch Narrow Border Rapid performance High-quality viewing experience

6. Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen Laptop The Lenovo Ideapad 3 has a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display and a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. This laptop also has 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a battery life of up to seven hours. It is perfect for students as well as professionals who use laptops for either online classes or to run office appliances. Specifications ● Display: 15.6 Inches ● OS: Windows 11 home ● Battery: Lithium battery ● RAM: 8GB ● Storage: 512GB ● Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics ● Processor: ‎5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U ● Processor speed: ‎4GHz

Pros Cons Smart microphone Average Display quality AI noise cancellation Multiple ports Dolby audio Portable

7. Honor MagicBook X 14 Honor MagicBook X14 has a robust aluminium metal body with 15.9MM thickness, 4.8 MM narrow bezels, and a weight of only 1.38kg, making it simple to carry and convenient for travel and work. The 14-inch screen has an FHD full view with IPS Anti-Glare. Utz Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and Flicker Free Certification are also supported. It protects your eyes when working and averts eye fatigue. Specifications ● Display: 14 Inches (35.56 cm) FHD ● OS: Windows 11 home ● Battery: ‎1 Lithium polymer battery ● RAM: 8GB ● Storage:‎512GB ● Processor: ‎‎Core i5-10210U ● Processor Speed: ‎1.6GHz

Pros Cons Laptop with high Performance No LAN port Eye relaxation mode No face unlock User-friendly 180° rotation Larger mouse pad Best sound quality

8. MSI Modern 14 This laptop's AMD Ryzen 5-5500U processor powers the next generation of multithreaded tasks and delivers superfast responsiveness and excellent battery life, keeping you productive and entertained. This laptop is portable and stylish; you can carry it wherever you go, all thanks to its 1.3kg ultra-light and ultra-slim 16.9-18.1 mm aluminium chassis. Specifications ● Display: 14 Inches (35cm) FHD ● OS: Windows 10 home ● Battery: ‎ Lithium polymer battery ● RAM: 8GB ● Storage: 256GB ● Processor:‎ AMD Ryzen 5 5500U ● Processor speed: ‎‎4GHz

Pros Cons 100% metal shell cover A little noisy Lightweight Memory performance is lower Best processor Backlit keyboard High reliability and durability

9. Redmi Book Pro Redmi Book Pro is equipped with an Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H CPU, the 11th generation that can handle heavy and light tasks. Always look presentable with the brushed metallic finish. With up to 512GB of fast NVMe storage, you can store your memories as quickly as you feel them! Specifications ● Display: 14 Inches (35cm) FHD ● OS: Windows 10 home ● Battery: ‎‎Lithium-ion battery ● Ram: 8GB ● Storage: 512GB ● Processor:‎ ‎Core i5 ● Processor speed: ‎3.1GHz

Pros Cons DTS audio processing app support Not for gaming. 3.5 mm audio combo jack Poor screen quality Larger touchpad with multi-gesture support Features a brushed metallic finish Large screen space.

10. Samsung XE350XBA Samsung's high quality meets Chrome OS's accessibility requirements. It comes with a huge screen size of 15.6 inches. Its all-new ultra-light and sleek design enables you to stream, work, create, and play on a fast, secure device that you can take wherever you go. Specifications ● Display: 15.6 Inches ● OS: Chrome OS ● Battery: Lithium battery ● Ram: 4GB ● Storage: 512GB ● Processor:‎ ‎‎Celeron ● Processor Speed: ‎3.1GHz

Pros Cons Larger screen area No touch screen Compact and lightweight design Military-grade toughness Gigabit Wi-Fi provides lightning-fast connectivity Integrated virus protection

Price of laptops under ₹ 50,000 at a glance:

Product Price HP 15s-du1064TU ₹ 43,300 AsusVivoBook K 15 OLED ₹ 42,990 Lenovo ThinkPad E15 ₹ 45,250 Acer Extensa ₹ 45,990 DELL Inspiron 3511 ₹ 47,950 Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen ₹ 45,990 Honor MagicBook ₹ 42,990 MSI Modern 14 ₹ 42,850 Redmi Book Pro ₹ 42,990 Samsung XE350XBA Rs. 36,999

Best 3 features for consumers: Here are the three essential qualities or specs of all the above-mentioned ten best laptops under 50,000 that will help you in choosing the one you want:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP 15s-du1064TU FHD anti-glare display AMD Radeon Graphics Intel Core i3-10110U AsusVivoBook K 15 OLED Dual-storage design Intel UHD Graphics Intel Core i5 CPU Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Core i5 processor 256 GB SSD storage Anti-Glare Display Acer Extensa i5-1135G7 processor. 512 GB SSD Full HD display DELL Inspiron 3511 1115G4 Processor 1TB 5400 rpm 2.5" SATA Hard Drive Anti-glare LED Backlight Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Ryzen 5 processors Multiple ports Honor MagicBook Core i5-10210U Intel UHD Graphics Battery life is Up to 13.2 hours MSI Modern 14 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Radeon™ Graphics 256GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD. Redmi Book Pro 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor DTS Audio Processing Anti Glare Screen Samsung XE350XBA Celeron CPU Model 15.6" display 10.5 hours of battery life

Best value for money laptop under 50,000 Out of the ten best laptops under 50,000 mentioned above, the HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6-inch laptop (15s-du1064TU) is the best value-for-money. This laptop's high-performance processor, a full-sized full HD screen and decent storage combine to make a good choice for those who need it for regular office work or online education. Best overall laptop under 50,000 Dell's new Inspiron is one of the best laptops for the workplace, home, and school. It has a magnificent full HD screen, a strong processor, dedicated graphics, and other fantastic features. The Dell New Inspiron lets you watch movies, browse the web, save large files, and make video calls without interruptions. This laptop is excellent if you are seeking the best laptop under ₹50,000 in India. How to find the perfect laptop under ₹50,000? If you want to buy the best laptop under 50,000 but are unsure how to do so, it is essential to understand the advantages and disadvantages of a laptop as per your requirements before finalising one. If you're searching for a portable laptop, consider the given lightweight laptops on the market. Furthermore, when shopping for gaming laptops, you should consider which one has the finest graphics quality and performance. The best laptops under 50,000 listed above are the best-performing ones with reasonable prices currently on the market.

