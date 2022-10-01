Sign out
Best Lava mobile phones under 20,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 01, 2022 11:54 IST

Summary:

The brand Lava has the most innovative design and user interface in budget phones. With the vision of design in India, Lava is considered to produce one of the most desired budget-friendly phones in India. Here is a list of the top lava phones under 20,000.

Lava mobile phones under 20,000 come with great battery life, among other stellar features.

Lava is ranked as one of the most trustworthy brands in the CMR Retail sentiment index 2018. The leading smartphone company has captured a massive share of the Indian market because its handsets' are known for offering a powerful battery backup for up to 3 days, clear call clarity with ultra-tone technology, high-quality display, and loud sound speakers. Lava phones are well designed and equipped, and their operating system is upgraded from time to time. Explore this list of top 10 Lava phones under 2000 if you want to buy durable, budget-friendly mobile phones.

1. Lava Agni 5 G

If you are looking for a mobile with a good battery backup and Mediatek dimensional 810 processor, then this mobile is a good choice. It brings in the latest 5 G technology, which is reliable and ensures you're connected to fast internet at all times.

Specifications

● OS: Stock Android 11

● CPU Speed: 2.4 GHz

● Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

● Screen size: 6.78 inches

● Battery: 5000 In mAH

● RAM: 8 GB

● In-built storage: 128 GB

● Warranty: 1 year on the handset and 6 months on accessories

ProsCons
Decent performanceCamera needs improvement
Great battery lifeDesign isn't trendy
Updated technology 
Lava Agni 5G |64 MP AI Quad Camera| (8GB RAM/128 GB ROM)| 5000 mAh Battery| Superfast 30W Fast Charging| 6.78 inch Big Screen (Fiery Blue)
33% off
15,990 23,999
Buy now

2. Lava X2 Cyan

The Lava X 2 Cyan is powered by a high-performance Mediatek Helio A 25 octa-core processor that is accessible up to 1.8 GHz clock speed. The mobile is user-friendly with a big screen. With a big battery that takes less charging time, you can enjoy talking over the phone for hours without having to charge the phone repeatedly.

Specifications

● OS: Stock Android 11 Go

● CPU Speed: 1.8 GHz

● Processor Brand: Mediatek

● Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

● Battery power: 5000 In mAH

● RAM: 2 GB

● In-built Storage: 32 GB

● Warranty: 1 year on handset with 6 months on accessories

ProsCons
Long-lasting Li-Po 5000 mAH batteryLow RAM and storage
Decent Helio G 35 chipsetCamera needs improvement
Rear-mounted fingerprint sensors 
Lava X2 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) - Striped Cyan| Long Lasting 5000 mAh Battery| High Performance Octa Core Processor| Big 6.5 inch(16.5cm) Display HD+IPS Notch Display
25% off
5,999 7,999
Buy now

3. Lava Gem (Black+Gold)

An impressive Lava phone under 2000 comes with a display screen of 2.8 inches with 240 X 320-pixel resolution, and its amazing features make this dual SIM phone truly useful to people of all ages. The 1750 mAH Li-Ion battery of the phone offers robust battery backup.

Specifications

● OS: Nuclear OS

● CPU speed: NA

● Memory storage capacity: 32 GB

● Screen size: 2.8 Inches

● Battery power: 1750 In mAH

● RAM: 2 GB

● In-built storage: 32 GB

● Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Supports 2 G networksThe camera quality is poor
User memory is 512 MBNo hotspot facility
Device has ringtone formats like ARM, AAC, MP3 & WAV. 
Lava Gem (Gold+Black), Speaker with Amplifier, PMMA 2.5D Glass, Military Grade Certified,1.3 MP Camera, Keypad Mobile
18% off
1,649 2,019
Buy now

4. Lava Flip

An iconic flip phone, the Lava Flip, is designed to take you down memory lane. It comes with a 2.4-inch display screen, poly carbonate body, and expandable memory of 32 GB. This product has added features like automatic call recording and long-lasting battery power.

Specifications

● OS: Nuclear OS

● CPU speed: NA

● Memory storage capacity: 32 GB

● Screen size: 2.4 inches

● Battery power: Lithium-Ion

● RAM: 2 GB

● In-built storage: 32 GB

● Connectivity: GSM

ProsCons
Good-looking, classy & stylish phoneCall quality/ audio can be better
Battery backup is greatAverage camera quality
Preloaded with games 
Lava Flip, Blue - Dual Sim Keypad Mobile with Unique Design, Notification LED and Number Talker
20% off
1,699 2,129
Buy now

5.Lava A 5

If you are looking for a qwerty mobile at a low price, then Lava A5 is the one for you! It is a very handy, user-friendly phone that offers support in 7 languages for typing support English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Punjabi, and Gujarati.

Specifications

● OS: Nuclear OS

● CPU speed: NA

● Memory storage capacity: 24 MB

● Screen size: 2.4 Inches

● Battery power: 1 lithium-ion

● RAM: 24 MB

● In-built storage: 32 GB

● Connectivity: Edge

ProsCons
Good battery lifeAverage camera
Dedicated memory slotsIt is not waterproof
Lava A5 (Gold), Military Grade Certified with 3 Days Battery Backup, Sound Leakage Resistance, Super Battery Mode, Keypad Mobile
19% off
1,389 1,719
Buy now

6. Lava A 9

This affordable Lava A 9 mobile has a dual SIM feature and is perfect for you if you use two SIM cards. It also comes with a 1.3 MP camera makes it an excellent mobile to click photos.

Specifications

● OS: Nuclear OS

● CPU speed: NA

● Memory storage capacity: 32 GB

● Screen size: 2.8 Inches

● Battery power: 1700

● RAM: 4 MB

● In-built storage: 32 GB

● Connectivity: GSM

ProsCons
Dual SIMCamera can be better
Decent colourOutdated features
Bluetooth connectivity 
Lava A9 (Midnight Black) - Dual Sim Mobile with Big Screen, 1700 Mah Big Battery and 1.3 MP Camera
11% off
1,649 1,849
Buy now

7. Lava A 1

The Lava A1 is one of the most popular Lava phones out there. Its features, like the SD card slot and sound quality, are very good. It has an extended battery life, and many Amazon customers have reviewed and claimed this phone to be a 'perfect product.'

Specifications

● OS: Nuclear OS

● CPU speed: NA

● Memory storage capacity: 32 GB

● Screen size: 1.77 Inches

● Battery power: 800

● RAM: 32 MB

● In-built storage: 32 GB

ProsCons
Long-lasting batteryNo headset with the product
Great sound qualityNo headset with the product
Good intensity of torch feature 
LAVA A1 (Candy Blue), Number Talker, Smart AI Battery, 4 Days Battery Backup, Military Grade Certified, Keypad Mobile
18% off
1,059 1,299
Buy now

8. Lava Gem (Blue+Gold)

Lava Gem is an excellent phone if you want to use a simple basic mobile. It has a large display compared to the other phones, and the clear visible keys and good sound quality make it a handy mobile within budget. The excellent backup features make it easy to use at any time, anywhere.

Specifications

● OS: Nuclear OS

● CPU speed: NA

● Memory storage capacity: 32 GB

● Screen size: 2.8 Inches

● Battery power: 1750

● RAM: 32 MB

● In-built storage: 32 GB

● Connectivity: GSM 2 G

ProsCons
Huge capacityDual SIM card not available
Good battery backupHotspot and Wi-Fi are not available
Lava Gem (Blue Gold), Speaker with Amplifier, PMMA 2.5D Glass, Military Grade Certified,1.3 MP Camera, Keypad Mobile
18% off
1,649 2,019
Buy now

9. Lava A 3 Power

Lava A 3 is a featured dual SIM mobile phone that offers a good audio experience. The outer cover of the mobile is made of poly carbonate, which is robust and durable. It is a perfect budget-friendly phone that can be gifted to your close ones. Its impressive battery backup makes it a must-buy among all the Lava phones.

Specifications

● OS: Android 10.0

● Memory storage capacity: 0.03 GB

● Screen size: 1.8 Inches

● Battery power: 2575 mAH jumbo battery

● RAM: 32 MB

● In-built storage: 32 GB

ProsCons
Well-featured with Dual Sim SlotLess Space
Good processorCamera isn't good
Backup power is good 
Lava A3 Power (Aqua Blue),Military Grade Certified, Jumbo Battery with 10 Days Backup, Dedicated Music Buttons, Keypad Mobile, Basic Mobile
20% off
1,279 1,599
Buy now

10. Lava Z 3 Pro

Released in the year 2022 in March, Lava Z 3 is one of the best budget-friendly lava phones under 20000. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. A good camera quality makes it perfect for taking great images and videos. With the QVGA lens, the video recording feature is also pretty impressive in this PHONE.

Specifications

● OS: Stock Android 11

● CPU speed: 1.8 GHz

● Memory storage capacity: 32 GB

● Screen size: 1.8 Inches

● Battery power: 1 Lithium Polymer battery

● RAM: 3 GB

● In-built storage: 32 GB

ProsCons
Battery capacity is goodLow resolution
Dedicated Micro SDXC slotCamera capacity is low
Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor with OTG enabledUI is not updated
Lava Z3 Pro (3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)- Cyan | High Performance Octa core Processor| Big 5000 mAh Battery | 8MP AI Dual Rear Camera
18% off
6,999 8,499
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature -1Feature - 2Feature -3

Lava Agni 5 G

64 MP AI Quad CameraBattery power is 5000 In mAH, and RAM is 8 GBInbuilt Storage is 32 GB

Lava X 2

8 MP AF Dual AI Rear Camera with LED flash and 5 MP selfie camera with screen flashBattery power is 5000 In mAH, and RAM is 2 GBInbuilt Storage is 32 GB

Lava Gem

1.3 MP CameraBattery power is 1750 In mAH, and RAM is 2 GBInbuilt Storage is 32 GB
Lava FlipVGA CameraBattery power is Lithium-Ion, and RAM is 2 GBInbuilt Storage is 32 GB
Lava A 50.3 MP CameraBattery power is 1 lithium-ion, and RAM is 24 MBInbuilt Storage is 32 GB
Lava A 91.3 MP CameraBattery power is 800 and RAM is 32 MBInbuilt Storage is 32 GB
Lava A1VGA CameraBattery power is 800, and RAM is 32 MBInbuilt Storage is 32 GB
Lava Gem (Blue Gold)1.3 MP CameraBattery power is 1750, and RAM is 32 MBInbuilt Storage is 32 GB
Lava A 3 PowerVGA CameraBattery power is 2575 mAH jumbo battery, and RAM is 32 MBInbuilt Storage is 32 GB
Lava Z 3 Pro8 MP Dual AI Rear CameraBattery power is 1 Lithium Polymer battery-5000 & RAM is 3 GBInbuilt Storage is 32 GB

Best value for money

The best value-for-money product is the Lava Gem phone. It comes with an excellent display, performance, battery backup and features at a budget-friendly price. Its camera is good. The availability of the memory card, dual SIM & well-connected features make it the perfect phone and completely justifies its price.

Best overall

Of all the above-mentioned best Lava phones under 20000, Lava Agni 5G is the best overall. It has a 2.4 GHz processor, dual SIM, 5G accessibility, and fast charging of 5000 mAH battery life at only Rs. 17,990. Moreover, its Bezzle-less display and MediaTek Dimesnity Chipset make it way ahead of its competitors.

How to find best Lava phones?

With so many options available in the market, you can use some brilliant tips to choose the best Lava phone under 20000.The Lava phones come at budget-friendly prices. It gets charged fast, and the battery's longevity lasts for days. When choosing a Lava phone, have a look at the features, specifications, and prices of different handsets and compare them on different online platforms.It is also important to check the customer review of the phone that you are choosing.

Price of best Lava mobile phones at a glance:

ProsPrice in Rs
Lava Agni 5G17,990
Lava X2 Cyan7299
Lava Gem 1680
Lava Flip1911
Lava A51409
Lava A91680
Lava A11087
Lava Gem 1680
Lava A3 Power1299
Lava Z3 Pro7499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Lava mobile phones

Is Lava a reliable brand?

Yes, Lava is a famous Indian Brand that has brought a phenomenal collection of user-friendly and budget-friendly products to Indian consumers.

 

How can I replace my Lava Phone?

You can effortlessly replace the mobile phone if you are facing any issues with the handset. You can get the service centre details from the Lava website and locate the company's nearest authorized dealer to initiate the replacement procedure.

 

How can I make my Lava Phones faster?

Removing superfluous widgets, apps, and data on your phone will help enhance the performance of your Laval handset. It is also essential to check app syncing, clean the cache, and disable any non-vital processes.

