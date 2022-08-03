Best LG smartphones under ₹ 15,000 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: People like the LG brand, as it has established itself as a name of trust and reliability in the market, delivering good quality features in each device. For example, the LG Optimus and Q series feature a good battery capacity.

LG smartphones under ₹ 15,000 come packed with great features.

You've come to the right place if you are looking for the top LG smartphones under ₹15,000. You have a lot of options at your disposal. These Android LG phones under ₹15,000 are economically priced and even stand up to more expensive smartphones in terms of performance. You can easily find a LG phone that suits your demands in this price range. These phones also feature among the best camera phones under ₹15,000, with fingerprint sensors, unibody construction, and metal frames. Moreover, the LG smartphones under ₹15,000 are quite affordable. Check out the top LG phones under ₹15,000: 1. LG Q6 The LG Q6 stands out among the other models in its price category because of its 5.5-inch screen. The manufacturer chose a side-by-side camera arrangement, with a 13MP rear camera as the primary lens. It includes a 5MP front lens for selfie enthusiasts. Regarding RAM and storage, the LG Q6 has a strong pair. Its operating system is Android v10. Key Specifications Camera - 5 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13 MP rear camera

Pros Cons Decent performance at this price point Average camera Great display quality Standard design Top-notch battery backup Dual SIM support

2. LG K42 The LG K42 is yet another model in the brand’s K-series, which offers affordable smartphones with useful features such as a strong battery and excellent performance. In addition, this phone includes 4G VoLTE, the most recent version of Android (version 10), and a substantial quantity of storage. Although entry-level handsets are available with up to quad-camera setups and a minimum of 4-6 GB RAM, this smartphone offers an average camera arrangement and RAM compared to its price range. Key Specifications Camera - 8 MP front camera with video recording, 16 MP rear camera

Pros Cons Latest Android version Below par performance compared to similar devices in price range High quality camera Priced higher when compared to features Average display

3. LG W10 The LG W10 is a top-notch mid-range smartphone with several high-end features. It boasts a fantastic setup that offers good performance. In addition, the gadget has excellent cameras, lots of storage, and quick charging. It would have been the ideal choice, though, if the display had been better. Key Specifications Camera - 13 MP + 5 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera

Pros Cons Huge battery life Notch-based design Fast performance and speed Camera performs poorly in low light conditions High-performance camera Charging is time taking

4. LG Optimus L5 Dual E615 The LG Optimus L5 is a 4-inch smartphone with a TFT display of 320 * 480 resolution, released on May 6, 2015. A 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Atom Z3580 processor and 4 GB of RAM are included in the smartphone. Key Specifications Camera - 5 MP rear camera

Pros Cons LCD display Outdated android version Low RAM

5. LG G7 Smartphone ThinQ The LG G7 ThinQ phone has a 6.10-inch touchscreen display with a 1440x3120-pixel resolution. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU powers the LG G7 ThinQ. It has 4GB of RAM built in. The LG G7 ThinQ has a 3000 mAh battery and runs on Android 8.0. As for its cameras, the LG G7 ThinQ has a 16-megapixel rear camera. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies. The 64GB internal storage of the LG G7 ThinQ, which runs Android 8.0, may be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. Key Specifications Camera - 16 MP rear camera

Pros Cons Clear display Slow charging Latest android software Less battery capacity Average camera

6. LG W31+ Smartphone The LG W31 smartphone was introduced on November 9, 2020. The phone has a 6.52-inch touchscreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. A 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU powers the LG W31. It has 4GB of RAM built in. The LG W31 has a 4000 mAh battery and runs on Android 10. The LG W31 has three cameras: a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera on the back. Phase detection autofocus is available on the rear camera configuration. In addition, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies. Key Specifications Camera - 13 MP + 5MP + 2MP triple rear camera

Pros Cons Clear display Slow charging Amazing camera Notch display Latest android software Average processor Big battery

7. LG W41 The LG W41 smartphone was introduced on February 22, 2021. The phone has a 6.55-inch touchscreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 CPU powers the LG W41. It has 4GB of RAM built in. The LG W41 has a 5000 mAh battery and runs on Android 10. The LG W41 has a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 5-megapixel camera on the back. The arrangement for the rear camera has autofocus. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies. Key Specifications Camera - 48 MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP quad- rear camera

Pros Cons Clear display Slow charging Latest android software Low RAM Amazing camera Big Battery

Price of LG Smartphones at a glance:

Product Price LG Q6 ₹ 9,990 LG K42 ₹ 10,490 LG W10 ₹ 9,999 LG Optimus L5 Dual E615 ₹ 7,999 LG G7 Smartphone Thinq ₹ 11,999 LG W31 ₹ 10,999 LG W41 ₹ 12,999

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG Q6 Wide-angle selfie camera FullVision Technology display Top notch battery backup LG K42 Pinhole selfie camera Latest Android version Clear camera quality LG W10 High performance camera Huge battery life Fast processing and latest processor model LG Optimus L5 Dual E615 LCD Display Low cost model Good battery life LG G7 Powerful snapdragon 845 Processor Expandable memory slot of SD Card Slim and sleek design LG W31 Triple camera feature Sharp display clarity Latest Android OS installed LG W41 Latest android 10 Software Huge 500 mAH Battery 20:9 Aspect Ratio