Best LG smartphones under 15,000

Summary:
You've come to the right place if you are looking for the top LG smartphones under ₹15,000. You have a lot of options at your disposal. These Android LG phones under ₹15,000 are economically priced and even stand up to more expensive smartphones in terms of performance. You can easily find a LG phone that suits your demands in this price range. These phones also feature among the best camera phones under ₹15,000, with fingerprint sensors, unibody construction, and metal frames. Moreover, the LG smartphones under ₹15,000 are quite affordable.
Check out the top LG phones under ₹15,000:
1. LG Q6
The LG Q6 stands out among the other models in its price category because of its 5.5-inch screen. The manufacturer chose a side-by-side camera arrangement, with a 13MP rear camera as the primary lens. It includes a 5MP front lens for selfie enthusiasts. Regarding RAM and storage, the LG Q6 has a strong pair. Its operating system is Android v10.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance at this price point
|Average camera
|Great display quality
|Standard design
|Top-notch battery backup
|Dual SIM support
2. LG K42
The LG K42 is yet another model in the brand’s K-series, which offers affordable smartphones with useful features such as a strong battery and excellent performance. In addition, this phone includes 4G VoLTE, the most recent version of Android (version 10), and a substantial quantity of storage. Although entry-level handsets are available with up to quad-camera setups and a minimum of 4-6 GB RAM, this smartphone offers an average camera arrangement and RAM compared to its price range.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Latest Android version
|Below par performance compared to similar devices in price range
|High quality camera
|Priced higher when compared to features
|Average display
3. LG W10
The LG W10 is a top-notch mid-range smartphone with several high-end features. It boasts a fantastic setup that offers good performance. In addition, the gadget has excellent cameras, lots of storage, and quick charging. It would have been the ideal choice, though, if the display had been better.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Huge battery life
|Notch-based design
|Fast performance and speed
|Camera performs poorly in low light conditions
|High-performance camera
|Charging is time taking
4. LG Optimus L5 Dual E615
The LG Optimus L5 is a 4-inch smartphone with a TFT display of 320 * 480 resolution, released on May 6, 2015. A 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Atom Z3580 processor and 4 GB of RAM are included in the smartphone.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|LCD display
|Outdated android version
|Low RAM
5. LG G7 Smartphone ThinQ
The LG G7 ThinQ phone has a 6.10-inch touchscreen display with a 1440x3120-pixel resolution. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU powers the LG G7 ThinQ. It has 4GB of RAM built in. The LG G7 ThinQ has a 3000 mAh battery and runs on Android 8.0.
As for its cameras, the LG G7 ThinQ has a 16-megapixel rear camera. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies. The 64GB internal storage of the LG G7 ThinQ, which runs Android 8.0, may be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear display
|Slow charging
|Latest android software
|Less battery capacity
|Average camera
6. LG W31+ Smartphone
The LG W31 smartphone was introduced on November 9, 2020. The phone has a 6.52-inch touchscreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. A 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU powers the LG W31. It has 4GB of RAM built in. The LG W31 has a 4000 mAh battery and runs on Android 10. The LG W31 has three cameras: a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera on the back. Phase detection autofocus is available on the rear camera configuration. In addition, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear display
|Slow charging
|Amazing camera
|Notch display
|Latest android software
|Average processor
|Big battery
7. LG W41
The LG W41 smartphone was introduced on February 22, 2021. The phone has a 6.55-inch touchscreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 CPU powers the LG W41. It has 4GB of RAM built in. The LG W41 has a 5000 mAh battery and runs on Android 10. The LG W41 has a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 5-megapixel camera on the back. The arrangement for the rear camera has autofocus. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear display
|Slow charging
|Latest android software
|Low RAM
|Amazing camera
|Big Battery
|Product
|Price
|LG Q6
|₹9,990
|LG K42
|₹10,490
|LG W10
|₹9,999
|LG Optimus L5 Dual E615
|₹7,999
|LG G7 Smartphone Thinq
|₹11,999
|LG W31
|₹10,999
|LG W41
|₹12,999
Best 3 important features for consumers
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|LG Q6
|Wide-angle selfie camera
|FullVision Technology display
|Top notch battery backup
|LG K42
|Pinhole selfie camera
|Latest Android version
|Clear camera quality
|LG W10
|High performance camera
|Huge battery life
|Fast processing and latest processor model
|LG Optimus L5 Dual E615
|LCD Display
|Low cost model
|Good battery life
|LG G7
|Powerful snapdragon 845 Processor
|Expandable memory slot of SD Card
|Slim and sleek design
|LG W31
|Triple camera feature
|Sharp display clarity
|Latest Android OS installed
|LG W41
|Latest android 10 Software
|Huge 500 mAH Battery
|20:9 Aspect Ratio
Best value for money
There is a wide range of LG budget smartphones available for you to pick from. Nowadays, even low-cost smartphones have really good cameras and powerful technology to fulfil your mobile computing needs. TheLG Q6 is undoubtedly the company's top entry-level smartphone and can be called the LG phone that gives the best value for money. .
Best overall
Overall, the best LG phone, around ₹10,490, is theLG K42, which is powered by a MediaTek Helo P22 and has 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It has a 5.5-inch screen and a Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery. The primary rear camera is 16 MP rear camera, and the front camera is 8 MP with video recording
How to find the perfect LG budget smartphone
You get a lot of bang for your buck with LG smartphones. The brand's pricing for its mobile phones ranges from ₹7,499 to ₹14,999, depending on the version and features available.
LG ensures that your phone's Qualcomm Snapdragon processor is running smoothly. The processor will differ depending on the phone's variant and price. If you buy a phone for gaming, it will include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU, which will provide fast performance. Similarly, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU will be the most basic processor that you will come across.
FAQs
1. What are the top LG mobiles phones in India under ₹15,000?
The LG K42 and LG Q6 are the best LG mobiles phones under ₹15,000.
2. Which LG phone under ₹15,000 has the most advanced processor?
The LG Q6 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor has the most advanced processor in this category.
3. What are the trending LG mobiles phones available in India for less than ₹15,000?
The LG K42 is the most recent LG mobile phone under ₹15,000 in the market.
4. What chipset does the LG K42 use?
The MediaTek Helio P22 processor is used in the LG K42.
5. Which LG phone under ₹15,000 has the best camera?
The LG K42 has the best camera setup featuring a8 MP front camera with video recording and a 16 MP rear camera.
