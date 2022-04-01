Best low-light camera phones: Apple, Samsung smartphones fit the bill

In today's world, much of our daily work happens on our smartphones. Gone are the days when a mobile phone was only meant for receiving and making calls and checking messages. Today, our whole world resides in these small devices. While there may be many reasons for investing in a smartphone, what can't be denied is that camera features rank high in the list of priorities for many of us. After all who doesn't want to click great pictures and videos on our phones? We, however, struggle with them as our smartphones are not always equipped for many such challenges. We also struggle to get the pictures right in low light conditions.

Therefore, it is about time one invested or at least began the search for good camera phones in the market. Our chances of clicking stunning pictures get better, if we look for camera phones that work well in low-light conditions. If one such device is on your mind, then online platforms are a good place to begin your search. A number of big brands have their products displayed online. We have curated a list of few such good camera phones that you should check out. Take a look.

Prices of camera phones at a glance:

Product Price (Renewed) Google Pixel 5 5G 128GB - Just Black ₹ 49,990.00 Huawei P30 Pro (Breathing Crystal, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) ₹ 59,100.00 Apple iPhone SE (128 GB) - Midnight (3rd Generation) ₹ 48,900.00 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G with Snapdragon 865+ (Mystic Bronze, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) ₹ 99,990.00

Google Pixel 5 5G

This smartphone has an amazing camera - it lets you take vibrant photos even in the dark with its Night Sight feature and brings studio-quality light to pictures of people with its feature called Portrait Light.

This smartphone, available on Amazon, is a renewed version which means that it is a refurbished phone and it may show few visible signs of earlier use. However, the product has been professionally inspected and found to be fully functional. It also comes backed by minimum six-months warranty.

Some other features:

1) Camera:

Rear: 12 MP + 16 MP rear camera

Front: 8 MP front camera

2) Operating system: ‎Android 11.0

3) RAM: ‎8 GB

4) Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

5) Product dimensions ‎14.48 x 7.04 x 0.79 cm

6) Weight: 151.1 grams

B08MV7HWFK

Huawei P30 Pro

This smartphone can count its quad-lens camera as one of its strongest features. This camera features 40 MP, 20 MP and 8 MP lenses on the rear and a 32 MP lens on the front.

Some other features:

1) Camera:

Rear camera: {Leica Quad Camera: 40 MP (f/1.6 aperture), 20 MP (f/2.2 aperture), 8 MP (f/3.4 aperture)}

HUAWEI Time-of-Flight (TOF) camera supports autofocus (laser focus, phase focus, contrast focus), supports AIS (Huawei AI Image Stabilization)

Front camera: Single-lens camera, 32MP, f/2.0 aperture, supports fixed focal length

2) Operating system: Android 9.0

3) RAM: 8GB

4) Storage: 256 GB

5) Resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels

6) Processor: A55 Kirin 980 octa core processor

7) Battery: 4200mAH lithium-polymer battery

B07PPVCBZS

Apple iPhone SE (128 GB) - Midnight (3rd Generation)

This phone from Apple counts its bright and colourful Retina Display as one of its strongest features, when it comes to its camera. Just to understand what Retina Display means - it is the display with higher pixel density.

Some other features:

1) Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

2) Display: 11.94 cm (4.7-inch) Retina HD display

3) Camera:

Advanced single-camera system with 12MP wide camera; Smart HDR 4, photographic styles, portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60 fps

7MP FaceTime HD camera with smart HDR 4, photographic styles, portrait mode, and 1080p video recording

4) A15 Bionic chip

5) Up to 15 hours of video playback

6) Durable design and IP67 water resistance

B09V469LJN

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

This camera phone is well-known for its camera functionality and display quality. It counts its 108 megapixels as one of its strongest features in the context of taking pictures. It has a triple-lens rear camera setup.

Some other features:

Camera:

Rear camera - Resolution (multiple) - 108.0 MP, 12.0 MP and 12.0 MP

Front camera - Resolution - 10.0 MP

Resolution (main display) : 3088 x 1440 (Quad HD+)

RAM: 12 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Special feature: ‎Gorilla glass

Processor: Snapdragon 865+

B08HJRR3KJ

(Please note that for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, camera and resolution information have been sourced from Samsung website.)

