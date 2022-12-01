Story Saved
Best mechanical bathroom scales you can buy for easy weight monitoring

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 30, 2022 19:30 IST
Mechanical bathroom scales help monitor weight very easily. This article compiles a list of the best mechanical bathroom scales that you can buy for your home.

The 8 Best Mechanical Bathroom Scales

Bathroom weighing scales are a necessity in almost every household these days. Some people might want to just check weight, while others are drawn to the gimmicky features of current scales, including those that calculate body water percentage and bone density. The best mechanical bathroom scales are often well-rounded, reliable, and simple to operate. Some of them also have an app with access to a variety of various metrics, including muscle mass, BMI, and other information. These scales have a modern appearance and a small weight, which makes them a simple addition to most bathrooms.

Here is a list of the Best Mechanical Bathroom Scales now on the market, along with instructions on how to choose ones that will last you for many years, whether you prefer old or modern scales, cutting-edge or basic.

The 8 best mechanical bathroom scales for you

1. DGARYS Health Checkup Scale

Weight measurement is easy with DGARYS Health Checkup Scale. It provides accurate and precise measurement by simply stepping on it and waiting for the dial to stop at the right weight. The body is sturdy and unbreakable with the support of a metal base. The weight scale is of traditional style with a spring system scale and provides accurate measurement of weight up to 120 kg. The analogue design of the scale comes with an oversized, zero-adjustable dial that helps to read the weight measurement every time. It can help you to keep your weight in check and stay fit.

Specifications:

  • Brand: DGARYS
  • Model Number: ‎MECHANICAL DG-9811BL
  • Weight Limit: 120 kilograms
  • Material: Cast Iron
  • Readout Accuracy: 2 A/W
  • Item Weight: 1.35 kg
  • Item Dimensions: 15 x 15 x 2 cm
ProsCons
  • Durable and Unbreakable platform
  • May have to adjust the zero dial frequently after a while
  • Zero Adjustable Dial 
 
  • spring system scale
 
cellpic
DGARYS Manual Personal Health Checkup Scale Weight Machine For Human Body | Mechanical Bathroom Scales | Analog Weight Machine 120Kg Home, Gym Hospital
48% off 989 1,899
Buy now

2. Suvarna’s Mechanical Weighing Scale

Suvarna’s Mechanical Weighing Scale is round in shape, which gives it an attractive look. It comes with a weighing capacity of up to 130 kg. This weighing machine is made from high-quality iron to provide long-life sturdiness and durability. It provides highly accurate weight measurement ratings on a large display lens. It has rotating zero adjusters at the base of the scale, which one has to adjust before measuring weight. The machine comes with a large display of 341 x 61mm making it easy for users to see the result. The weighing machine offers a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Suvarna
  • Model Number: ‎GLX130-GREY
  • Weight Limit: 130 kilograms
  • Material: Iron
  • Readout Accuracy: Graduation: 0.5 kgs-grams
  • Item Weight: 2.20 kilograms
  • Item Dimensions: ‎34.1 x 34.1 x 6.1 cm
ProsCons
  • Made of high-quality iron for durability 
  • Works on flat surfaces only
  • big size display
 
  • rotating zero adjuster 
 
cellpic
Suvarna,s Big Platform Personal/Bathroom, Mechanical Weighing Scale in Round Shape with 1 Year Warranty, Capacity: 130KG, Model: GALAXY (GLX130-GREY)
26% off 1,699 2,295
Buy now

3. Beurer 756.29 GS213 Glass Bathroom Scales

Beurer 756.29 GS213 Glass Bathroom Scales has a wide-standing platform made of 8mm thick glass, which makes it comfortable for users. The machine glass is strong and durable and can bear a high load of up to 250 kg. It offers automatic functions with attractive design features. The digital screen size of 36mm allows easy reading while standing up. The weighing scale offers intelligent features such as an overload indicator and automatic on and off. The sleek design of 18mm makes it look elegant and perfect for modern bathroom floors. Also, the scale can convert values to kg, lbs, and st.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Beurer
  • Model Number: ‎756.29
  • Weight Limit: 250 kilograms
  • Material: Glass
  • Readout Accuracy: +/-0.5%
  • Item Weight: ‎2.15 g
  • Item Dimensions: ‎30 x 1.8 x 30.5 cm
ProsCons
  • automatic switch off
  • Battery issue 
  • Quick start technology
 
  • Overload indication 
 
cellpic
Beurer 756.29 GS213 Glass Bathroom Scales (Black)
41% off 1,499 2,520
Buy now

4. Eagle Mechanical Personal Scale

Eagle Mechanical Personal Scale is a traditional bathroom scale offering a weighing capacity of up to 136 kg. Whether you’re on a weight loss journey or weight gain, it provides accuracy that will help you reach your personal and fitness goals. The sturdy body comes with a comfortable grip platform to stand on and an extra-large display dial with an easy-to-read rotating dial that displays accurate results. The analogue mechanism of the machine does not need any battery to operate. The cutting-edge sleek design and attractive shape, combined with technology to create a statement weighing scale, are suitable for every bathroom. It also offers a 3-year limited warranty.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Eagle
  • Model Number: EMP4002A
  • Weight Limit: 136 kg
  • Readout Accuracy:
  • Item Weight: 1 kg 660 g
  • Item Dimensions: 31.6 x 30.2 x 6 cm
ProsCons
  • extra large dial
  • Cannot see clearly between the 10 kg mark 
  • comfort grip platform
 
  • Sleek design 
 
cellpic
Eagle Mechanical Personal Scale with Extra-Large Dial, Anti-sleep Textured Mat, Sleek Design - Analog Precision Bathroom Scale for Body Weight, Fitness, Measures Weight up to 136kg, Accuracy 100g
43% off 1,999 3,499
Buy now

5. GVC Bathroom Weighing Scale

GVC Bathroom Weighing Scale is an analogue weighing scale meant to provide a convenient experience for measuring weight. This analogue scale provides a fabulous weighing capacity of up to 120 kg and provides reliable and long-lasting performance to keep the machine working over the years. The design features a rust-proof and non-slip platform which provides a great advantage to this bathroom scale and keeps it in one place. Its attractive design and colours make it look gentle on the eyes and ideal to suit every bathroom type.

Specifications:

  • Brand: GVC
  • Model Number: 2000_black
  • Weight Limit: 120 kg
  • Material: Iron
  • Readout Accuracy: 500g
  • Item Weight: 1.5 kg
  • Item Dimensions: ‎29 x 25 x 4.5 cm
ProsCons
  • rust proof platform 
  • None to mention 
  • extra-large display
 
  • non-slip platform  
 
cellpic
GVC Personal Mechanical Analog Bathroom Weight Machine for Body Weight Measurement Weighing Scale (Black)
47% off 898 1,690
Buy now

6. Samso Slimmer Bathroom Weighing Scale

SAMSO weighing scale is a high-quality bathroom scale offering accuracy and precision. It comes with attractive designs and features at a reasonable price. Offering a weighing capacity of up to 130kg, with a readout accuracy of 500gm, it offers reliability and long-lasting performance. The unique D shape and abstract pattern design with a large platform and powder coating finish make it an ideal weighing scale suitable for any room. It features an anti-slip mat and anti-rust coating parts that will make the machine last for years. You have to rotate the dial to zero with the Zero adjusting knob at the bottom of a machine before every use.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samso
  • Model Number: ‎Samso Slimmer
  • Weight Limit: 130 kilograms
  • Material: Iron
  • Readout Accuracy: 500g graduations
  • Item Weight: 1.5 kg
  • Item Dimensions: 30L x 27W x 4.5H Centimeters
ProsCons
  • Powder Coated Finishing
  • None to mention 
  • Anti Slip Mat 
 
  • Unique D Shape Design
 
cellpic
Samso Slimmer Mechanical Bathroom Weighing Scale (Made in India)
5% off 1,070 1,130
Buy now

7. Nac Global® Bathroom personal scale

Nac Global® Bathroom personal scale offers interesting features such as a rust-proof platform, high-quality material, and precision in design. This analogue weighing scale offers a weighing capacity of up to 130 kg, with neat demarcations of 1 kg each. The stunning blue colour of this scale makes it neutral to add to any room furnishing and décor. It will slip easily into any corner of your bathroom or home. Slip-resistant platform, adjustable knob, extra-large display, and robust construction are just a few features of this bathroom scale. Do not use it on carpet or any other soft material to get a precise result.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Nac Global
  • Model Number: nac_130kg
  • Weight Limit: 130 kg
  • Material: Metal
  • Readout Accuracy: 1
  • Item Weight: ‎850 g
  • Item Dimensions: ‎29 x 25 x 4 cm
ProsCons
  • Slip-resistant platform 
  • None to mention 
  • Robust construction
 
  • Adjustable knob 
 
cellpic
Nac Global® Bathroom personal scale 130kg mechanical human weight machine analog personal scale with 130kg human weight machine personal weight machine for human with metal body capacity 130 kg analog weight machine analog weighing scale
72% off 849 2,999
Buy now

8. ALIS Analog Weight Bathroom Scale

ALIS Analog Weight Bathroom Scale is a traditional analogue weighing scale featuring an easy-to-read dial to track weight in a second. The rubber bid platform offers excellent grip. It comes with a weighing capacity of up to 130 kg, providing accurate weight readings using a manual mechanical analogue technique. This weighing scale will allow you to track your physical and fitness goals at home. You just have to step on it and wait for highly accurate readings. This bathroom scale is made of highly sturdy and durable material and a metal platform with scratch-resistant and anti-slip features. You don’t need to adjust your reading before every use.

Specifications:

  • Brand: ALIS
  • Model Number: BP-A028 ROUND BLACK
  • Weight Limit: 130 kg
  • Material: ABS Solid
  • Item Weight: ‎2 kg 940 g
  • Item Dimensions: ‎42.1 x 42 x 14.7 cm
ProsCons
  • compact design
  • Sometimes shows incorrect measurement 
  • rubber bids comfort grip platform
 
  • easy-to-read rotating dial 
 
cellpic
ALIS Analog Weight Bathroom Scale with Rotating Dial Display, Reliable Scale Track, Non-Slip & Scratch Resistant Platform | Body Weight Machine (Round Shape, 0-130kg, BP-A028)
22% off 1,699 2,190
Buy now

Best 3 features of the best mechanical bathroom scales

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
DGARYS Health Checkup Scale Durable and Unbreakable platformZero Adjustable Dial spring system scale
Suvarna’s Mechanical Weighing Scale Made of high-quality iron for durability big size displayrotating zero adjuster
Beurer 756.29 GS213 Glass Bathroom Scales  automatic switch offQuick start technology Overload indication
Eagle Mechanical Personal Scale extra large dial comfort grip platformSleek design 
GVC Bathroom Weighing Scalerust proof platform extra-large display non-slip platform
Samso Slimmer Bathroom Weighing Scale Powder Coated FinishingAnti Slip Mat Unique D Shape Design
Nac Global® Bathroom personal scale Slip-resistant platform Robust construction Adjustable knob
ALIS Analog Weight Bathroom Scalecompact designrubber bids comfort grip platform easy-to-read rotating dial 

Best value for money

Need a weighing machine that gives you accurate measurements every time without any fault. Nac Global bathroom personal scale machine is the best within budget. It never disappoints you while giving accurate scales, and due to its less weight, it can be carried anywhere around the house with ease.

Best overall

DGARYS serves the best mechanical scales when it comes to personal health checkups. It is a mechanical bathroom scale. One can weigh up to 120 kgs – ideal for home, office, and gym. It's super lightweight at just 1350 grams. The analogue design is easy to adjust because it is equipped with a gear so you can set it to zero without difficulty. Easily keep your weight in check with its zero adjustable dial, which helps you to get the best readings every time.

How to find the perfect mechanical bathroom scales

Weight measurement is easy with new generation Health Checkup Bathroom Scales. It must provide accurate and precise measurements by simply stepping on it and waiting for the dial to stop at the right weight. The body should be sturdy and unbreakable with the support of a metal base. The weight scale is of traditional style with a spring system scale and should provide accurate measurement of weight up to 120 kg. Customers should look for the analogue design of the scale that comes with an oversized, zero-adjustable dial that helps to read the weight measurement every time. It can help you to keep your weight in check and stay fit.

Product price list of the best mechanical bathroom scales

S.noProductPrice
1.DGARYS Health Checkup Scale  989 
2.Suvarna’s Mechanical Weighing Scale 1699 
3.Beurer 756.29 GS213 Glass Bathroom Scales  1499
4.Eagle Mechanical Personal Scale  1999
5.GVC Bathroom Weighing Scale  898
6.Samso Slimmer Bathroom Weighing Scale  890
7.Nac Global® Bathroom personal scale  849
8.ALIS Analog Weight Bathroom Scale  1699 

Best mechanical bathroom scales you can buy for easy weight monitoring

