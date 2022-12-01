Best mechanical bathroom scales you can buy for easy weight monitoring

The 8 Best Mechanical Bathroom Scales

Bathroom weighing scales are a necessity in almost every household these days. Some people might want to just check weight, while others are drawn to the gimmicky features of current scales, including those that calculate body water percentage and bone density. The best mechanical bathroom scales are often well-rounded, reliable, and simple to operate. Some of them also have an app with access to a variety of various metrics, including muscle mass, BMI, and other information. These scales have a modern appearance and a small weight, which makes them a simple addition to most bathrooms. Here is a list of the Best Mechanical Bathroom Scales now on the market, along with instructions on how to choose ones that will last you for many years, whether you prefer old or modern scales, cutting-edge or basic. The 8 best mechanical bathroom scales for you 1. DGARYS Health Checkup Scale Weight measurement is easy with DGARYS Health Checkup Scale. It provides accurate and precise measurement by simply stepping on it and waiting for the dial to stop at the right weight. The body is sturdy and unbreakable with the support of a metal base. The weight scale is of traditional style with a spring system scale and provides accurate measurement of weight up to 120 kg. The analogue design of the scale comes with an oversized, zero-adjustable dial that helps to read the weight measurement every time. It can help you to keep your weight in check and stay fit. Specifications: Brand: DGARYS

Model Number: ‎MECHANICAL DG-9811BL

Weight Limit: 120 kilograms

Material: Cast Iron

Readout Accuracy: 2 A/W

Item Weight: 1.35 kg

Item Dimensions: 15 x 15 x 2 cm

Pros Cons Durable and Unbreakable platform May have to adjust the zero dial frequently after a while Zero Adjustable Dial spring system scale

2. Suvarna’s Mechanical Weighing Scale Suvarna’s Mechanical Weighing Scale is round in shape, which gives it an attractive look. It comes with a weighing capacity of up to 130 kg. This weighing machine is made from high-quality iron to provide long-life sturdiness and durability. It provides highly accurate weight measurement ratings on a large display lens. It has rotating zero adjusters at the base of the scale, which one has to adjust before measuring weight. The machine comes with a large display of 341 x 61mm making it easy for users to see the result. The weighing machine offers a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase. Specifications: Brand: Suvarna

Model Number: ‎GLX130-GREY

Weight Limit: 130 kilograms

Material: Iron

Readout Accuracy: Graduation: 0.5 kgs-grams

Item Weight: 2.20 kilograms

Item Dimensions: ‎34.1 x 34.1 x 6.1 cm

Pros Cons Made of high-quality iron for durability Works on flat surfaces only big size display rotating zero adjuster

3. Beurer 756.29 GS213 Glass Bathroom Scales Beurer 756.29 GS213 Glass Bathroom Scales has a wide-standing platform made of 8mm thick glass, which makes it comfortable for users. The machine glass is strong and durable and can bear a high load of up to 250 kg. It offers automatic functions with attractive design features. The digital screen size of 36mm allows easy reading while standing up. The weighing scale offers intelligent features such as an overload indicator and automatic on and off. The sleek design of 18mm makes it look elegant and perfect for modern bathroom floors. Also, the scale can convert values to kg, lbs, and st. Specifications: Brand: Beurer

Model Number: ‎756.29

Weight Limit: 250 kilograms

Material: Glass

Readout Accuracy: +/-0.5%

Item Weight: ‎2.15 g

Item Dimensions: ‎30 x 1.8 x 30.5 cm

Pros Cons automatic switch off Battery issue Quick start technology Overload indication

4. Eagle Mechanical Personal Scale Eagle Mechanical Personal Scale is a traditional bathroom scale offering a weighing capacity of up to 136 kg. Whether you’re on a weight loss journey or weight gain, it provides accuracy that will help you reach your personal and fitness goals. The sturdy body comes with a comfortable grip platform to stand on and an extra-large display dial with an easy-to-read rotating dial that displays accurate results. The analogue mechanism of the machine does not need any battery to operate. The cutting-edge sleek design and attractive shape, combined with technology to create a statement weighing scale, are suitable for every bathroom. It also offers a 3-year limited warranty. Specifications: Brand: Eagle

Model Number: EMP4002A

Weight Limit: 136 kg

Readout Accuracy:

Item Weight: 1 kg 660 g

Item Dimensions: 31.6 x 30.2 x 6 cm

Pros Cons extra large dial Cannot see clearly between the 10 kg mark comfort grip platform Sleek design

5. GVC Bathroom Weighing Scale GVC Bathroom Weighing Scale is an analogue weighing scale meant to provide a convenient experience for measuring weight. This analogue scale provides a fabulous weighing capacity of up to 120 kg and provides reliable and long-lasting performance to keep the machine working over the years. The design features a rust-proof and non-slip platform which provides a great advantage to this bathroom scale and keeps it in one place. Its attractive design and colours make it look gentle on the eyes and ideal to suit every bathroom type. Specifications: Brand: GVC

Model Number: 2000_black

Weight Limit: 120 kg

Material: Iron

Readout Accuracy: 500g

Item Weight: 1.5 kg

Item Dimensions: ‎29 x 25 x 4.5 cm

Pros Cons rust proof platform None to mention extra-large display non-slip platform

6. Samso Slimmer Bathroom Weighing Scale SAMSO weighing scale is a high-quality bathroom scale offering accuracy and precision. It comes with attractive designs and features at a reasonable price. Offering a weighing capacity of up to 130kg, with a readout accuracy of 500gm, it offers reliability and long-lasting performance. The unique D shape and abstract pattern design with a large platform and powder coating finish make it an ideal weighing scale suitable for any room. It features an anti-slip mat and anti-rust coating parts that will make the machine last for years. You have to rotate the dial to zero with the Zero adjusting knob at the bottom of a machine before every use. Specifications: Brand: Samso

Model Number: ‎Samso Slimmer

Weight Limit: 130 kilograms

Material: Iron

Readout Accuracy: 500g graduations

Item Weight: 1.5 kg

Item Dimensions: 30L x 27W x 4.5H Centimeters

Pros Cons Powder Coated Finishing None to mention Anti Slip Mat Unique D Shape Design

7. Nac Global® Bathroom personal scale Nac Global® Bathroom personal scale offers interesting features such as a rust-proof platform, high-quality material, and precision in design. This analogue weighing scale offers a weighing capacity of up to 130 kg, with neat demarcations of 1 kg each. The stunning blue colour of this scale makes it neutral to add to any room furnishing and décor. It will slip easily into any corner of your bathroom or home. Slip-resistant platform, adjustable knob, extra-large display, and robust construction are just a few features of this bathroom scale. Do not use it on carpet or any other soft material to get a precise result. Specifications: Brand: Nac Global

Model Number: nac_130kg

Weight Limit: 130 kg

Material: Metal

Readout Accuracy: 1

Item Weight: ‎850 g

Item Dimensions: ‎29 x 25 x 4 cm

Pros Cons Slip-resistant platform None to mention Robust construction Adjustable knob

8. ALIS Analog Weight Bathroom Scale ALIS Analog Weight Bathroom Scale is a traditional analogue weighing scale featuring an easy-to-read dial to track weight in a second. The rubber bid platform offers excellent grip. It comes with a weighing capacity of up to 130 kg, providing accurate weight readings using a manual mechanical analogue technique. This weighing scale will allow you to track your physical and fitness goals at home. You just have to step on it and wait for highly accurate readings. This bathroom scale is made of highly sturdy and durable material and a metal platform with scratch-resistant and anti-slip features. You don’t need to adjust your reading before every use. Specifications: Brand: ALIS

Model Number: BP-A028 ROUND BLACK

Weight Limit: 130 kg

Material: ABS Solid

Item Weight: ‎2 kg 940 g

Item Dimensions: ‎42.1 x 42 x 14.7 cm

Pros Cons compact design Sometimes shows incorrect measurement rubber bids comfort grip platform easy-to-read rotating dial

Best 3 features of the best mechanical bathroom scales

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 DGARYS Health Checkup Scale Durable and Unbreakable platform Zero Adjustable Dial spring system scale Suvarna’s Mechanical Weighing Scale Made of high-quality iron for durability big size display rotating zero adjuster Beurer 756.29 GS213 Glass Bathroom Scales automatic switch off Quick start technology Overload indication Eagle Mechanical Personal Scale extra large dial comfort grip platform Sleek design GVC Bathroom Weighing Scale rust proof platform extra-large display non-slip platform Samso Slimmer Bathroom Weighing Scale Powder Coated Finishing Anti Slip Mat Unique D Shape Design Nac Global® Bathroom personal scale Slip-resistant platform Robust construction Adjustable knob ALIS Analog Weight Bathroom Scale compact design rubber bids comfort grip platform easy-to-read rotating dial

Best value for money Need a weighing machine that gives you accurate measurements every time without any fault. Nac Global bathroom personal scale machine is the best within budget. It never disappoints you while giving accurate scales, and due to its less weight, it can be carried anywhere around the house with ease. Best overall DGARYS serves the best mechanical scales when it comes to personal health checkups. It is a mechanical bathroom scale. One can weigh up to 120 kgs – ideal for home, office, and gym. It's super lightweight at just 1350 grams. The analogue design is easy to adjust because it is equipped with a gear so you can set it to zero without difficulty. Easily keep your weight in check with its zero adjustable dial, which helps you to get the best readings every time. How to find the perfect mechanical bathroom scales Weight measurement is easy with new generation Health Checkup Bathroom Scales. It must provide accurate and precise measurements by simply stepping on it and waiting for the dial to stop at the right weight. The body should be sturdy and unbreakable with the support of a metal base. The weight scale is of traditional style with a spring system scale and should provide accurate measurement of weight up to 120 kg. Customers should look for the analogue design of the scale that comes with an oversized, zero-adjustable dial that helps to read the weight measurement every time. It can help you to keep your weight in check and stay fit. Product price list of the best mechanical bathroom scales

S.no Product Price 1. DGARYS Health Checkup Scale ₹ 989 2. Suvarna’s Mechanical Weighing Scale ₹ 1699 3. Beurer 756.29 GS213 Glass Bathroom Scales ₹ 1499 4. Eagle Mechanical Personal Scale ₹ 1999 5. GVC Bathroom Weighing Scale ₹ 898 6. Samso Slimmer Bathroom Weighing Scale ₹ 890 7. Nac Global® Bathroom personal scale ₹ 849 8. ALIS Analog Weight Bathroom Scale ₹ 1699