Best Micromax mobile phones under 12,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 29, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Micromax mobile phones are easy to use and have decent features that keep you going. In this article, we tell you about the top Micromax mobile phones under 12,000.

Ease of use is one of the strongest features of Micromax phones and is to be seen in phones in this price category too.

Most Micromax mobile phones are keypad based and extremely easy to use and operate. They are equipped with decent RAM, excellent camera quality and long-lasting battery life. In addition, their sleek and sturdy design makes them durable. Here is our complete list of the best Micromax mobile phones under 12,000.

Best Micromax mobile phones under 12,000

1. Micromax J22 Purple (Dual Sim, 1000 mAh Battery, 6.1cm (2.4”) Screen)

The first on the list of best Micromax mobile phones under 12,000 is the Micromax J22 Purple. It is a keypad phone with a 2.4 inch wide display and dual sim. In addition, the phone is equipped with features such as FM radio, automatic call recording, bright torch and dual sim for an enhanced experience.

Specifications:

OS - Spreadtrum

RAM - 32 MB

Product dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5.5 cm; 300 grams

Batteries required - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

Special features - Dual sim, radio

ProsCons
A keypad mobileScreen size is extremely small
Decent storage 
Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording. 
Micromax J22 Purple (Dual Sim, 1000 mAh Battery, 6.1cm (2.4”) Screen)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 1750 mAh, Torch Blink on Call, Auto Call Recording Phone (Blue)

Next on the list is the Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition. This phone comes with a 1750 mAh battery that stays by your side all day long after one charge. Besides this, features such as auto call recording and torch blink on call make it unique.

Specifications:

OS - SPREADTRUM

RAM - 32 MB

Product dimensions - 15.5 x 8.5 x 5.5 cm; 250 grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required

Item model number - X512

Connectivity technology - GPRS

Special features - Dual Sim, radio, camera

ProsCons
100 hours standby timeThe screen size is very small
Excellent storageDoes not have any smart features
Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording. 
Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 1750 mAh, Torch Blink on Call, Auto Call Recording Phone (Blue)
38% off
1,112 1,799
Buy now

3. Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black

Another excellent quality Micromax mobile phone is the Micromax X378. It is available in classic black colour. In addition, its simple and sturdy design makes it ideal for everyday use. The phone has features such as a digital camera and Bluetooth call recording, making it better than other phones.

Specifications:

OS - Spreadtrum

RAM - 32 GB

Product dimensions - 13.5 x 14 x 3.5 cm; 120 grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer battery required

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth

Special features - Bluetooth, dual sim, radio, camera

ProsCons
Supports Bluetooth technologyThe screen size is extremely small
Excellent storage 
Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth. 
Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black
36% off
955 1,499
Buy now

4. Micromax X708 Black+Blue

Priced decently under 12,000, the Micromax X708 is another great phone to invest in if you are searching for budget-friendly phones. It comes in a unique black+blue colour that offers a stunning look. In addition, it is equipped with board features, including adequate sound quality, FM radio and power saving mode for limitless entertainment.

Specifications:

OS - Spreadtrum

RAM - 1 GB

Product dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5 cm; 300 grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer battery required

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth

Special features - Bluetooth, dual sim, radio, camera

ProsCons
Comes with a digital cameraThe screen size is extremely small
Excellent storage 
Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth. 
Micromax X708 Black+Blue
30% off
1,259 1,799
Buy now

5. Micromax X412 (Black + Red)

Micromax X412 is a small mobile phone with 1.77-inch screen size. The phone has 32MB internal memory and 800 mAh battery. In addition, the torch blink on call is designed to update you on every call. You can easily save up to 300 contacts in this phone.

Specifications:

OS - Spreadtrum

RAM - ‎32 MB

Product dimensions - 12 x 6.5 x 5 cm; 250 grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required

Item model number - x412

Connectivity technology - Edge

ProsCons
Comes in a unique red and black colourThe sound quality is inadequate
Excellent storage 
Long-lasting battery life 
Micromax X412 (Black + Red)
42% off
870 1,499
Buy now

6. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) X818 Maroon

The Micromax in 1b comes in stunning blue colour. It features a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage to store all pictures and videos hassle-free. It has a 6.52-inch wide HD display for an enhanced viewing experience. In addition, the camera quality is decent enough to capture photos with details. If you are looking for a wholesome experience, go for this one.

Specifications:

OS - Android 10 Go Edition

RAM - 4GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 188 Grams

Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC

GPS - True

Other display features - Wireless

ProsCons
Sleek and sturdy designSound quality is inadequate
Excellent storage 
Great connectivity technologies 
Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM)
19% off
8,499 10,499
Buy now

7. Micromax in 2C (Brown, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Next on the list is a phone by Micromax called the Micromax in 2C. It comes in a unique brown colour and features 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. In addition, the 6.52-inch HD+ display and 8MP rear camera can capture every moment in detail. This can be a deal breaker if you’re looking for pocket-friendly phones that fit your budget.

Specifications:

OS - Android

RAM - 3GB

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium ion battery required

Item model number - E6533

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

ProsCons
Sleek and sturdy designThe sound quality is inadequate
Supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USBLooks bulky and heavy
Decent RAM size 
Micromax in 2C (Brown, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM)
29% off
7,499 10,499
Buy now

8. Micromax X708 Black+Grey

Another excellent phone by Micromax is the Micromax X708 Black+Grey. It is available in beautiful black and grey colour that offers a classic feel to this keypad phone. In addition, the 2.4-inch screen display ensures an excellent viewing experience.

Specifications:

OS - Spedtrum

RAM - 1GB

Product dimensions - ‎15 x 8 x 5 cm; 300 grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium ion battery required

Special features - Radio, camera

ProsCons
Sleek and sturdy designThe sound quality is inadequate
Comes with in-built FM radio and cameraLooks bulky and heavy
Decent RAM size 
Micromax X708 Black+Grey
29% off
1,269 1,799
Buy now

9. Micromax X818 Blue

Designed to offer a wholesome experience, the Micromax X818 is a classy phone priced under 12,000. It comes with several features, including a decent battery, excellent display and a digital camera for an enhanced experience. In addition, the wireless FM radio makes sure you are entertained all day long.

Specifications:

OS - Spedtrum

RAM - 1GB

Product dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5 cm; 300 Grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

Special features - Radio, Camera

ProsCons
Simple interfaceLooks bulky and heavy
Comes with in-built FM radio and camera 
Long-lasting battery life 
Micromax X818 Blue
33% off
1,472 2,199
Buy now

10. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

The Micromax in 2C in silver colour is last in our list of the best Micromax mobile phones under 12,000. It offers great storage of 3GB RAM and 32GB to store photos and videos. Besides this, the wide screen keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk.

Specifications:

OS - Android

RAM - 3GB

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

ProsCons
Comes with a full HD displayLooks bulky and heavy
Excellent camera quality 
Long-lasting battery life 
Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Micromax mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Micromax J22 Purple 1,599
Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 1,799
Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black 1,499
Micromax X708 Black+Blue 1,799
Micromax X412 (Black + Red) 1,499
Micromax in 1b 10,499
Micromax in 2C 10,499
Micromax X708 Black+Grey 1,799
Micromax X818 Blue 2,199
Micromax in 2C 10,499

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Micromax J22 PurpleA keypad mobile Decent storage  Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording
Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 100 hours standby time  Excelent storage  Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording
Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black Supports bluetooth technology  Excelent storage  Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth
Micromax X708 Black+Blue Comes with a digital camera  Excelent storage  Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth
Micromax X412 (Black + Red) Comes in a unique red and black colour   Excelent storage  Long-lasting battery life 
Micromax Micromax in 1b Long-lasting battery  Sleek and sturdy design  Simple interface
Micromax in 2C Decent RAM size  Excellent storage  Simple interface
Micromax X708 Black+Grey Sleek and sturdy design  Comes with in-built FM radio and camera  Decent RAM size 
Micromax X818 Blue Simple interface Comes with in-built FM radio and camera  Long-lasting battery life 
Micromax in 2C Comes with a full HD display  Excellent camera quality  Long-lasting battery life 

Best value for money

Choosing one phone would be a tough call out of so many options. However, if you are considering phones based on their prices, the best one is the Micromax X818 Blue. This phone is priced decently at 1,468 only.

Best overall

There are several options when it comes to Micromax mobile phones under 12,000. However, one phone which genuinely stands out for us is the Micromax in 1b. It comes with an array of features such as a powerful processor, widescreen display and excellent camera quality for an enhanced viewing experience. In addition, the all-day battery keeps your phone going for a longer time. This phone is priced at 8,499 only.

How to find the perfect Micromax mobile phones under 12,000?

When you are looking for a Micromax mobile phones under 12,000, keep these things in mind:

Make sure the phone is lightweight, sturdy, and durable.

The phone should have a good battery backup.

The phone should have the latest OS on it.

The phone should be budget-friendly.

The ROM storage should be sufficient.

Do not just focus on its looks alone.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

