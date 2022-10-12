Best Micromax mobile phones under ₹ 15,000: A buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 12, 2022 13:31 IST





Summary: Micromax mobile phones are popular these days. Micromax has launched many latest feature mobile phones under ₹ 15,000. Here is a quick list of the best Micromax mobile phones under ₹ 15,000 with their features. Are you looking for the best budget-friendly mobile phones with the latest features? Here are the best models of Micromax mobile phones under ₹ 15,000.

Best Micromax mobile phones

Micromax has launched a great range of mobile phones for under ₹15,000. Micromax mobile phones under ₹15,000 are used to click pictures, watch movies, for gaming, do video calls, surf the internet and listen to music. We must check some features such as display quality, sound quality, processor, storage, camera, customer support and latest features updates. Here, we will provide you with information about the best Micromax mobile phones under the ₹15,000 list with their features to find the best pick for you. We have included every range of Micromax mobile phones under ₹15,000 so that you can choose a mobile according to your budget. Moreover, we mentioned features and pros and cons too. Best Micromax mobile phones under ₹15,000 1. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) It comes with a 6.52-inches 720x1600 pixel display with 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage, 5000 mAh battery, 13 MP rear camera, MediaTek Helio G35 processor4G, and volte band. It has an 8MP selfie camera, 10W charger, loudspeaker, 3.5 mm audio jack and USB Type-C. The 5000 mAh battery backup makes its battery long-lasting. Specifications: Display: 6.52-inches (720x1600)

OS: Android 10 Go edition

Battery: 5000 mAh

Ram: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 13MP rear + 8MP front

Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 processor

Pros Cons Good battery backup Customer service can be better Good storage Performance can be improved Decent picture quality

2. Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746) It comes with a 6.67-inch (1080x2408) Full HD+ display, 128GB, 4GB RAM storage (expandable to 256 GB), supports 4G volte band, 5000 mAh battery, and has a 48MP rear camera. It has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor that makes your mobile functions very smooth, a 3.5 mm audio jack and an 18W charger. The 128 GB storage will allow you to have heavy apps on your mobile. Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch full HD+

Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W charger

Ram: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 48+5+2+2MP, front 16MP

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

Pros Cons Good storage Camera quality can be better Decent display quality Good battery backup

3. Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage The mobile comes with a 6.19-inch (730x1500) resolution display, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, 4G band support, 4000 mAh battery, 13MP back camera, 2 GHz Octa-Core processor, 8 MP front camera, and Android 8.1 OS, FM radio and fingerprint sensor. The battery is 4000 mAh, which is good according to pricing. It has Mediatek MT6762V Helio P22 (12 nm) processor. Specifications: Display: 6.19-inch (‎720 x 1500)

OS: Android 8.1

Battery: 4000 Mah

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Camera: 13MP rare + 8 MP front

Processor: Mediatek MT6762V Helio P22 (12 nm)

Pros Cons Good display quality Picture quality can be better Decent performance Good battery life

4. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) It comes with a 6.52-inches 720x1600 pixel display, 8MP rear camera with 5MP front camera, 3GB RAM, 32 GB storage with expandable storage, 3.5 mm audio jack, 5000 mAh battery and loudspeakers. Unisoc T610 is this phone's processor and it provides decent performance. This phone has a 5000 mAh battery that allows you to use your mobile for a longer period without charging. Specifications: Display: 6.52-inches HD+(720x1600)

OS: Android 11

Battery: 5000 mAh battery

Ram: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Camera: 8MP, 5MP front

Processor: Unisoc T610

Pros Cons Decent battery life Storage can be more Decent camera quality Decent performance

5. Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB) It comes with a 5-inch (‎730 x 1280) display with 3 GB RAM, Android 7 OS, 16 GB storage, 3050 mAh battery, 13 MP rear camera with 5 MP front camera, 4G LTE band support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Mediatek MT6737 (28 nm) processor, 5 MP selfie camera, and 3.5 mm audio jack. Specifications: Display: 5-inch (‎730 x 1280)

OS: Android 7

Battery: 3050 mAh

Ram: 3 GB

Storage: 16 GB

Camera: 13MP rear + 5 MP front

Processor: Mediatek MT6737 (28 nm) processor

Pros Cons Decent battery backup The fingerprint sensor can be better Decent display quality

6. Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) This phone comes with a 6.52-inches HD+ (720x1600) display with 4 GB RAM, 64GB storage with 256 GB expandable storage, a 5000 mAh battery that provides a decent battery backup, 13MP rear camera, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. It has 64GB of storage. You can keep large files on your phone. Specifications: Display: 6.52-inches HD+ (720x1600)

OS: Android 11

Battery: 5000 mAh

Ram: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 13MP rear + 5 MP front

Processor: Unisoc T610 (12 nm)

Pros Cons Good battery backup Performance can be better HD display Good storage

7. Micromax X513+ Black It comes with a 1.77-inches 240 x 320 pixels display, 32 MB storage, and a 1750 mAh battery. It has a 0.3 MP back camera, and auto call recording. Specifications: Display: 1.77-inches 240 x 320 pixels

Battery: 1750 mAh

Ram: 32 MB

Storage: 32 MB

Camera: 0.3 MP

Pros Cons Good for calling and messaging No 4G Band Good customer service

8. Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh) It comes with a 2.4-inches TFT display, torch, FM, Auto call record, 32 MB RAM, 3.5 mm audio jack, 2G band and 32MB storage. It has a 1000 mAH battery backup. It has a 0.3 MP rare camera. Specifications: Display: 2.4-inches TFT

Model: X809

Battery: 1000 mAh

Ram: 32MB

Storage: 32 MB

Colour: Blue

Camera: 0.3 MP rear

Pros Cons Good for daily tasks No 3G or 4G Good battery backup Pocket-friendly

9. Micromax X743 (Black+ Red) It comes with a 2.4-inches TFT display, torch, music player, video player, games, Bluetooth, FM, dual sim, 32 MB RAM, 3.5 mm audio jack, 2G band and 32MB storage. It has a 1000 mAH battery backup. It also has a feature of auto-call recording. Specifications: Display: 2.4-inches TFT

Model: X743

Battery: 1000 mAh

Storage: 32 MB

Colour: Blue

Pros Cons Good for daily tasks No 3G or 4G Good battery backup No camera Pocket-friendly

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) 13 MP Rear + 8 MP Front 5000 mAh MediaTek Helio G35 processor Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746) 48+5+2+2 MP, Front 16 MP 5000 mAh with 18W charger MediaTek Helio G85 processor Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage 13 MP back camera, 8 MP front camera 4000 mAh Mediatek MT6762V Helio P22 (12 nm) processor Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) 8 MP back camera, 5 MP front camera 5000 mAh Unisoc T610 Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB) 13 MP Rear + 5 MP Front 3050 mAh Mediatek MT6737 (28 nm) processor Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 13 MP Rear + 5 MP Front 5000 mAh Unisoc T610 (12 nm) Micromax X513+ Black 0.3 MP 1750 mAh Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh) 0.3 MP 1000 mAh Micromax X743 (Black+ Red) 0.3 MP 1000 mAh

Best value for money The Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is the best Micromax mobile phone under ₹15,000. It comes with a 6.52-inches (720x1600) display, 8MP camera, 3GB RAM, 32 GB storage with expandable storage, 3.5 mm audio jack,a 5000 mAh battery and loudspeakers. The Micromax in 2C is packed with a plethora of useful specs under the budget of ₹15,000. Moreover, the phone gives a balanced performance with decent photography and gaming performance with the user interface of Android v10 OS. As a result, the phone is the best value-for-money Micromax mobile phone under ₹15,000. Best overall product The Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746) is the best overall Micromax mobile phone under ₹15,000. It has all the best features, such as a 6.67-inch (1080x2408) Full HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable to 256 GB), 4G volte band, 48MP camera and a 5000 mAh battery. In addition, it has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 3.5 mm audio jack and an 18W charger. Many customers have given the phone good reviews in terms of performance and usage in everyday use. How to choose the perfect mobile phone? When buying a new mobile phone for yourself, there are some specs you should consider in a phone, such as: Price of the mobile phone

Large display

Battery life

Powerful processor

Sufficient RAM and ROM

Good camera quality Products price list

S.no Product Price 1. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM ₹ 8,499 2. Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746) ₹ 13,599 3. Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage ₹ 12,999 4. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) ₹ 7,499 5. Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB) ₹ 8,999 6. Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) ₹ 8,499 7. Micromax X513+ Black ₹ 1,150 8. Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh) ₹ 1,495 9. Micromax X743 (Black+ Red) ₹ 1,490

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”