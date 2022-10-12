Sign out
Best Micromax mobile phones under 15,000: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 12, 2022 13:31 IST

Micromax mobile phones are popular these days. Micromax has launched many latest feature mobile phones under 15,000. Here is a quick list of the best Micromax mobile phones under 15,000 with their features. Are you looking for the best budget-friendly mobile phones with the latest features? Here are the best models of Micromax mobile phones under 15,000.

Best Micromax mobile phones

Micromax has launched a great range of mobile phones for under 15,000. Micromax mobile phones under 15,000 are used to click pictures, watch movies, for gaming, do video calls, surf the internet and listen to music. We must check some features such as display quality, sound quality, processor, storage, camera, customer support and latest features updates.

Here, we will provide you with information about the best Micromax mobile phones under the 15,000 list with their features to find the best pick for you. We have included every range of Micromax mobile phones under 15,000 so that you can choose a mobile according to your budget. Moreover, we mentioned features and pros and cons too.

Best Micromax mobile phones under 15,000

1. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

It comes with a 6.52-inches 720x1600 pixel display with 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage, 5000 mAh battery, 13 MP rear camera, MediaTek Helio G35 processor4G, and volte band. It has an 8MP selfie camera, 10W charger, loudspeaker, 3.5 mm audio jack and USB Type-C. The 5000 mAh battery backup makes its battery long-lasting.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.52-inches (720x1600)
  • OS: Android 10 Go edition
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Ram: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 13MP rear + 8MP front
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 processor

ProsCons
Good battery backupCustomer service can be better 
Good storagePerformance can be improved
Decent picture quality 
Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM)
19% off
8,499 10,499
Buy now

2. Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746)

It comes with a 6.67-inch (1080x2408) Full HD+ display, 128GB, 4GB RAM storage (expandable to 256 GB), supports 4G volte band, 5000 mAh battery, and has a 48MP rear camera. It has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor that makes your mobile functions very smooth, a 3.5 mm audio jack and an 18W charger. The 128 GB storage will allow you to have heavy apps on your mobile.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.67-inch full HD+
  • Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W charger
  • Ram: 4 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Camera: 48+5+2+2MP, front 16MP
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

ProsCons
Good storageCamera quality can be better
Decent display quality 
Good battery backup 
Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage

The mobile comes with a 6.19-inch (730x1500) resolution display, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, 4G band support, 4000 mAh battery, 13MP back camera, 2 GHz Octa-Core processor, 8 MP front camera, and Android 8.1 OS, FM radio and fingerprint sensor. The battery is 4000 mAh, which is good according to pricing. It has Mediatek MT6762V Helio P22 (12 nm) processor.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.19-inch (‎720 x 1500)
  • OS: Android 8.1
  • Battery: 4000 Mah
  • Ram: 2 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Camera: 13MP rare + 8 MP front
  • Processor: Mediatek MT6762V Helio P22 (12 nm)

ProsCons
Good display qualityPicture quality can be better
Decent performance 
Good battery life 
Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
12,999
Buy now

4. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

It comes with a 6.52-inches 720x1600 pixel display, 8MP rear camera with 5MP front camera, 3GB RAM, 32 GB storage with expandable storage, 3.5 mm audio jack, 5000 mAh battery and loudspeakers. Unisoc T610 is this phone's processor and it provides decent performance. This phone has a 5000 mAh battery that allows you to use your mobile for a longer period without charging.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.52-inches HD+(720x1600)
  • OS: Android 11
  • Battery: 5000 mAh battery
  • Ram: 3 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Camera: 8MP, 5MP front
  • Processor: Unisoc T610

ProsCons
Decent battery lifeStorage can be more
Decent camera quality 
Decent performance 
Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM)
30% off
7,385 10,499
Buy now

5. Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB)

It comes with a 5-inch (‎730 x 1280) display with 3 GB RAM, Android 7 OS, 16 GB storage, 3050 mAh battery, 13 MP rear camera with 5 MP front camera, 4G LTE band support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Mediatek MT6737 (28 nm) processor, 5 MP selfie camera, and 3.5 mm audio jack.

Specifications:

  • Display: 5-inch (‎730 x 1280)
  • OS: Android 7
  • Battery: 3050 mAh
  • Ram: 3 GB
  • Storage: 16 GB
  • Camera: 13MP rear + 5 MP front
  • Processor: Mediatek MT6737 (28 nm) processor

ProsCons
Decent battery backupThe fingerprint sensor can be better
Decent display quality 
Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

This phone comes with a 6.52-inches HD+ (720x1600) display with 4 GB RAM, 64GB storage with 256 GB expandable storage, a 5000 mAh battery that provides a decent battery backup, 13MP rear camera, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. It has 64GB of storage. You can keep large files on your phone.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.52-inches HD+ (720x1600)
  • OS: Android 11
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Ram: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 13MP rear + 5 MP front
  • Processor: Unisoc T610 (12 nm)

ProsCons
Good battery backupPerformance can be better
HD display 
Good storage 
Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
19% off
8,499 10,499
Buy now

7. Micromax X513+ Black

It comes with a 1.77-inches 240 x 320 pixels display, 32 MB storage, and a 1750 mAh battery. It has a 0.3 MP back camera, and auto call recording.

Specifications:

  • Display: 1.77-inches 240 x 320 pixels
  • Battery: 1750 mAh
  • Ram: 32 MB
  • Storage: 32 MB
  • Camera: 0.3 MP

ProsCons
Good for calling and messagingNo 4G Band
Good customer service 
Micromax X513+ Black
37% off
1,135 1,799
Buy now

8. Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh)

It comes with a 2.4-inches TFT display, torch, FM, Auto call record, 32 MB RAM, 3.5 mm audio jack, 2G band and 32MB storage. It has a 1000 mAH battery backup. It has a 0.3 MP rare camera.

Specifications:

  • Display: 2.4-inches TFT
  • Model: X809
  • Battery: 1000 mAh
  • Ram: 32MB
  • Storage: 32 MB
  • Colour: Blue
  • Camera: 0.3 MP rear

ProsCons
Good for daily tasksNo 3G or 4G
Good battery backup 
Pocket-friendly 
Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh)
29% off
1,418 1,999
Buy now

9. Micromax X743 (Black+ Red)

It comes with a 2.4-inches TFT display, torch, music player, video player, games, Bluetooth, FM, dual sim, 32 MB RAM, 3.5 mm audio jack, 2G band and 32MB storage. It has a 1000 mAH battery backup. It also has a feature of auto-call recording.

Specifications:

  • Display: 2.4-inches TFT
  • Model: X743
  • Battery: 1000 mAh
  • Storage: 32 MB
  • Colour: Blue

ProsCons
Good for daily tasksNo 3G or 4G
Good battery backupNo camera
Pocket-friendly 
Micromax X743 (Black+ Red)
4% off
1,439 1,499
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)13 MP Rear + 8 MP Front5000 mAh MediaTek Helio G35 processor
Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746)48+5+2+2 MP, Front 16 MP5000 mAh with 18W chargerMediaTek Helio G85 processor
Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage13 MP back camera, 8 MP front camera4000 mAhMediatek MT6762V Helio P22 (12 nm) processor
Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)8 MP back camera, 5 MP front camera5000 mAh Unisoc T610 
Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB)13 MP Rear + 5 MP Front3050 mAh Mediatek MT6737 (28 nm) processor
Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)13 MP Rear + 5 MP Front5000 mAh Unisoc T610 (12 nm)
Micromax X513+ Black0.3 MP1750 mAh 
Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh)0.3 MP1000 mAh 
Micromax X743 (Black+ Red)0.3 MP1000 mAh 

Best value for money

The Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is the best Micromax mobile phone under 15,000. It comes with a 6.52-inches (720x1600) display, 8MP camera, 3GB RAM, 32 GB storage with expandable storage, 3.5 mm audio jack,a 5000 mAh battery and loudspeakers.

The Micromax in 2C is packed with a plethora of useful specs under the budget of 15,000. Moreover, the phone gives a balanced performance with decent photography and gaming performance with the user interface of Android v10 OS. As a result, the phone is the best value-for-money Micromax mobile phone under 15,000.

Best overall product

The Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746) is the best overall Micromax mobile phone under 15,000. It has all the best features, such as a 6.67-inch (1080x2408) Full HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable to 256 GB), 4G volte band, 48MP camera and a 5000 mAh battery. In addition, it has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 3.5 mm audio jack and an 18W charger. Many customers have given the phone good reviews in terms of performance and usage in everyday use.

How to choose the perfect mobile phone?

When buying a new mobile phone for yourself, there are some specs you should consider in a phone, such as:

  • Price of the mobile phone
  • Large display
  • Battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Sufficient RAM and ROM
  • Good camera quality

Products price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM  8,499
2.Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746) 13,599
3.Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage 12,999
4.Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM) 7,499
5.Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB) 8,999
6.Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 8,499
7.Micromax X513+ Black 1,150
8.Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh) 1,495
9.Micromax X743 (Black+ Red) 1,490

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Which Micromax model is best?

The Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3 GB RAM) is the best Micromax model with a 6.52-inches (720x1600) display, 8MP camera, 3GB RAM, and 32 GB storage.

2. What is the role of a processor in a mobile?

The processor is responsible for the smooth functioning of the mobile phone. Therefore, people make processors the priority when choosing a mobile phone.

3. How much RAM is enough in mobiles?

For day-to-day tasks, 2 GB RAM is enough. Otherwise, 4GB RAM is preferred.

