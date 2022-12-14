Best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 14, 2022 15:25 IST





Summary: A smartphone case will protect your phone from scratches, cracks, and dents while also adding some style to it so that it fits your personality perfectly. These are the best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13 available on the market today, as they are both functional and durable while also adding some flair to your phone’s look. Let's check them. Looking for a case for your iPhone 13? Here is the list of the top 10 best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13.

Top 10 Best Mobile Cases & Covers for iPhone 13

If you are constantly dropping your iPhone or want to protect it from whatever life throws, you should consider getting a mobile case. There are many different options, and it can be challenging to choose the right one. So let’s explore some of the best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13 that will protect your home and also give a unique look to your phone. Best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13 1. Keephone Dazzle Transparent Phone Case The Keephone Dazzle Transparent Phone Case is a classic case that offers protection while still being attractive. It is made of a high-quality material that is durable and easy to install. The transparent design also allows you to show off your phone without sacrificing protection. The Keephone Dazzle Transparent Phone Case comes in three colours and is compatible with iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 pro. Specifications Brand: TIJAS

Product Dimensions: 10 x 3 x 17 cm

Weight: 150 Grams

Special features: ‎Anti-Slip

Pros Cons Offers both protection and style The product is expensive. Made with transparent metal It gets dirty easily, so it needs to be cleaned often. Gives the phone an updated look while protecting it from everyday wear and tear

2. Belkin iPhone 13 Pro Magnetic Protective Clear Case Belkin is an industry leader, so it is no surprise that the Belkin iPhone 13 Pro Magnetic Protective Clear Case is a top pick. It is made of durable materials to protect your phone from bumps, scratches, and drops. The case also comes with a screen protector to help protect against scratches. The cover does not obstruct the iPhone 13's ports and speakers, providing wireless charging capability and easy access. The material is UV-resistant and transparent to avoid yellowing and discolouration over time. Specifications Brand: Belkin

Product Dimensions: 6.9 x 1.2 x 16.5 cm

Weight: 90 Grams

Special features: ‎‎Magnetic, Lightweight

Pros Cons Stylish and transparent cover Pricey Made of a hard polycarbonate material Design aspects could be better It also has an aluminium bumper to keep the frame safe.

3. TheGiftKart Ultra-Hybrid Crystal Clear Back Case TheGiftKart Ultra-Hybrid Crystal Clear Back Case Cover is a great way to protect your iPhone while still looking stylish. These covers are made using premium materials and cutting-edge technologies, resulting in items with excellent finishing and quality. This Case has a crystal-clear, hard, transparent back that will not yellow with time since only the finest materials are utilised in its construction. The innovative double-injected bumper corners with embedded shock-absorbing features provide optimal protection for your phone. Specifications Brand: TheGiftKart

Product Dimensions: ‎14.6 x 7.1 x 0.7 cm

Weight: 18 Grams

Special features: ‎‎‎ShockProof Protective Hybrid Shell

Pros Cons Beautifully designed Tough clear polycarbonate shell Durable as well as stylish Tough clear polycarbonate shell

4. ZORBES iPhone 13 Pro Cover with Stand ZORBES is an all-in-one case, stand, and screen protector that keeps your phone safe from the hazards of daily life. This case has a built-in kickstand to hold your iPhone upright or horizontally with one hand. The raised edge around the screen protects your touchscreen from being scratched when you put it face down on a flat surface. There is also a cutout for the camera lens so you can take pictures without removing the case. Specifications Brand: ZORBES

Product Dimensions: ‎17.8 x 9.8 x 1.7 cm

Weight: ‎38.5 Grams

Special features: ‎Kickstand, Shock-Absorbent

Pros Cons Comes with stand Can’t charge your phone wirelessly Does not topple The soft silicone material provides shock absorption

5. Vonzee Transparent Case The new Vonzee Transparent Case is a stylish way to protect your phone from drops, scratches, and other mishaps. The ultra-thin case is made of a durable material that has the look of glass without the danger of shattering. The product is available in numerous colours, so you can find one that matches your phone perfectly. Specifications Brand: Vonzee

Product Dimensions: ‎‎15.9 x 8.2 x 1.3 cm

Weight: 20 Grams

Special features: Lens Protector, Wireless Charging Compatible

Pros Cons Transparent. Doesn’t offer protection to the camera Not bulgy The product turns yellow colour-coordinated accessories

6. ESR Thermoplastic Polyurethane Military-Grade Drop Protection The product features a hard acrylic back; a flexible structure has shock-absorbing Air-Guard edges that collaborate to give drop-tested protection that safeguards your phone from everyday mishaps. The case is thin enough to allow wireless charging while the case is on, ensuring that your phone is always secured. Also, the case has precise cuts and easy-to-press keys and is easier to hold. Specifications Brand: ESR

Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎15.3 x 7.7 x 1.3 cm

Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Weight: 14 Grams

Special features: Shock-Absorbent

Pros Cons Tough Acrylic back It is quite Expensive The grip on the sides for a firm hold Screen and camera protection

7. AmazonBasics Ultra Hybrid Clear Case for iPhone 13 The AmazonBasics Ultra Hybrid Clear Camera Protection Back Cover Case protects your iPhone from dirt, scratches, and bumps. The cover is made from a durable thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) which is also soft to the touch. Plus, this case has bevelled edges that make it easy to grip with just one hand. Precise cuts, mouldings, and dust shields safeguard your camera, speakers, ports, and other functionalities accessible and safeguarded. Specifications Brand: AmazonBasics

colour: Clear

Compatible Phone Models: iPhone 13

Material: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Pros Cons The Back Cover Case is a slim Can break if falls The casing is extremely simple to clean Anti-yellowing technology

8. LETAPS Printed Mobile Back Hard Case This case is perfect for the person who wants some style with their protection. With a sleek, slim design, this cover offers durable protection from scratches and bumps. These casings are manufactured using high-precision moulds that cover all sides and edges with precise cutouts for all ports and controls. Specifications Brand: LETAPS

Product Dimensions: 18 x 16 x 6 cm

Weight: 85 Grams

Special features: ‎Polycarbonate Plastic Case, Water Proof

Pros Cons It is stylish, and it also offers protection. The design might not appeal to everybody It comes in a variety of colours It is affordable

9. TIKLUP Printed Mobile Hard Back Cover This mobile phone back cover is produced using cutting-edge Korean Ink Technology. The covers are crafted from high-grade, premium-hardness Polycarbonate with a matte surface for enhanced aesthetic and longevity. Accessibility to all iPhone 13 Pro Max functionalities, including cameras, speakers, sensors, and buttons. Specifications Brand: TIKLUP

Product Dimensions: ‎15 x 10 x 4 cm

Weight: 95 Grams

Special features: ‎Bumper Protection, 3D Printed Hard Cover

Pros Cons 3D printed The case may add weight to the phone. Uses Korean Ink Technology Scratch proof coating

10. BOUNCEBACK Rubber Designer Glass Back Cover The BOUNCEBACK Rubber Designer Glass Back Cover for Apple iPhone 13 is made from rubber, making it ultra-resistant to shocks and drops. The BOUNCEBACK case is available in various colours, each with a distinctive pattern on the back. With this cover, you will never have to worry about breaking your screen or losing any data again. Specifications Brand: ‎BOUNCEBACK

Product Dimensions: ‎‎10 x 10 x 5 cm

Weight: 200 Grams

Special features: ‎Premium Material, Precisely Fit Product link

Pros Cons Back Cover is a tough Difficult to access the volume and silent key Protects from scratches, cracks, dings, and dirt The raised rubber ridges for easy grip

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Keephone Dazzle Transparent Metal Phone Case 150 Grams Anti-Slip Metal Belkin iPhone 13 Pro Magnetic Protective Clear Case 90 Grams Magnetic Thermoplastic Polyurethane TheGiftKart Ultra-Hybrid Crystal Clear Back Case 18 Grams Raised Edges for Camera & Screen Protection Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane ZORBES for iPhone 13 Pro Cover with Stand 38.5 Grams ‎Kickstand ‎ TPU, Rubber Vonzee Transparent Case 20 Grams ‎Lens Protector Thermoplastic Polyurethane ESR Air Armor Case 41 Grams Shock-Absorbent Thermoplastic Polyurethane AmazonBasics Ultra Hybrid Clear Camera Protection cover 35 Grams Drop Protection Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane LETAPS Printed Mobile Back Hard Case 85 Grams 3D Printed Hard ‎Polycarbonate TIKLUP Printed Mobile Hard Back Cover 95 Grams Shock Proof Polycarbonate BOUNCEBACK Rubber Designer Glass Back Cover 200 Grams Kickstand Rubber

Best value for money TheGiftKart Cases & Covers are among the most popular phone cases & covers available on the market. These covers are made using premium materials and cutting-edge technologies, resulting in items with excellent finishing and quality. The product offers complete protection at ₹279 and will offer a premium look to your phone. All these aspects make it one of the best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13. Best overall The designer glass cover by BOUNCEBACK is the ideal one to invest in. These cases have a premium build, with a metallic finish on the sides and back, offering the phone the required protection. These cases offer a premium look and protect your phone from top to bottom. Moreover, the case has numerous design options to choose from, and the pricing is ₹899. Based on all these features, it is one of the best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13. How to find the best phone cover? Pick a good case made of a shock-absorbing substance (such as silicone or rubber) that protects your phone's susceptible corners for a minimum degree of protection. Avoid plastic casings because they do not absorb shock adequately and are more likely to transfer any damage to the device itself. For coverage against more severe impacts, you may wish to select a polycarbonate case with a strong surface. Based on all these aspects, one of the best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13 is the designer glass cover by BOUNCEBACK. Product pricing

S.no Product Price 1. Keephone Dazzle Transparent Metal Phone Case Rs. 1,599 2. Belkin iPhone 13 Pro Magnetic Protective Clear Case Rs. 2,299 3. TheGiftKart Ultra-Hybrid Crystal Clear Back Case Rs. 279 4. ZORBES for iPhone 13 Pro Cover with Stand Rs. 669 5. Vonzee Transparent Case Rs. 379 6. ESR Air Armor Case, Compatible with iPhone 14 and 13 Case Rs. 999 7. Amazon Basics Ultra Hybrid Clear Camera Protection Back Cover Case for iPhone 13 Rs. 399 8. LETAPS Printed Mobile Back Hard Case Rs. 292 9. TIKLUP Printed Mobile Hard Back Cover & Case Rs. 295 10. BOUNCEBACK Rubber Designer Glass Back Cover for Apple iPhone 13 Rs. 899

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”