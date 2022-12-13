Best mobile mounts and stands you can buy online By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 13, 2022 20:37 IST





Summary: Here is a list of the ten best mobile mounts and stands whose prices range from Rs. 100 to Rs.1000. They are suitable for everyone depending on how and where they will use the mobile holder.

10 Best Mobile Mounts And Stands in India

Mobile phones have become such an integral part of our lives that we use them in many situations where we need them hands-free. A good, stable mobile holder is useful for watching movies, checking recipes while cooking, using maps while driving, or simply as a placeholder on the desk. However, finding the perfect mobile stand can be overwhelming since thousands of options are available on the internet. Here is a list of the ten best mobile mounts and stands that you can buy depending on how or where you need them. 10 Best mobile mounts and stands for you 1. SLOVIC® Tripod Mount Adapter 360 Degree If you enjoy taking photos with your phone, you should invest in a good tripod mount. The SLOVIC® Tripod Mount Adapter is a versatile mobile mount cum holder that rotates 360 degrees. You can use it as a standard mobile stand or attach it to a mobile tripod to record videos while riding your bike. Specifications Compatible devices: Smartphones

Mounting type: Tripod

Rotatable: 360-degree

Maximum stretchable width: 110mm

Padding: Silica gel pads and a rubber grip on the edges

Material: Plastic

Colours: Black

Pros Cons Doubles as a tripod mount and mobile stand Screwing and unscrewing is time-consuming 360-degree rotation Less sturdy due to plastic material Supports bigger phones (up to 110mm) Little pricey

2. SKYVIK TRUHOLD Dashboard & Windscreen Magnetic Mobile Phone Mount We can all agree that it is a bit annoying to fix your phone to a stand and remove it every time you want to use it. The SKYVIK TRUHOLD Dashboard and Windscreen Magnetic Mobile Phone Mount can solve your problem. All you need to do is simply attach a metal plate to your phone and place it on the magnetic stand. You can use it anywhere - your home, office or even your car. The strong magnet will keep your phone from falling off while driving on bumpy roads. Specifications Compatible devices: Smartphone, remote, tablets

Mounting type: Suction

Rotatable: 360-degree

Magnets used: Neodymium N45 Magnets

Material: Metal

Colours: Black

Pros Cons 6 strong magnets Sticker adhesive is not strong 2 years warranty Expensive Can place on both smooth and textured surfaces Phone-holding arms are not strong 360-degree rotation Supports many devices

3. WeCool Auto Locking Car Mobile holder Placing your phone on your car's windscreen can be distracting. In that case, a mobile mount that clips to your car's AC vent is more useful. WeCool Auto Locking Car Mobile Holder has an anti-slip and stable support mechanism, as well as an auto-locking and unlocking feature, allowing you to place and remove it quickly. Specifications Compatible devices: Most smartphones

Mounting type: AC Vent

Angle adjustment: Adjustable viewing angle

Maximum stretchable width:

Padding: Anti-slip rubber pads and scratch-free grip

Colours: Glossy black

Pros Cons Auto lock feature Not rotatable Easy to install Supports only portrait orientation Strong grip It doesn't support thicker phones with cover Suitable for most AC vent shapes 1-year warranty

4. Blackstar Nano MAG Car Mobile Holder - Car Mount The Blackstar Nano MAG Car Mobile Holder is a small but powerful magnetic phone mount. It Os a 2.5 cm square holder that you can attach to your car with double-sided tape. It comes with two metal plates, one circular and one rectangular that you must stick to your device. Its powerful magnets keep your phone from falling or moving during bumpy rides. It comes with a 1-year warranty and can last up to 5 to 8 years. Specifications Compatible devices: Smartphones of all shapes and sizes

Mounting type: Dashboard

Magnets used: Neodymium N52 Magnets

Material: Full metal body with silicone rubber finish

Colours: Black with chrome finish

Pros Cons Heat resistant The sticker might come off 1-year warranty It doesn't stick to all types of surfaces It can be used in both cars and bikes Not rotatable Powerful magnets Small, compact size Long lasting up to 5-8 years

5. PLIXIO Plastic Table Mount Desktop Mobile Phone Stand If you are looking for a portable mobile stand that you can carry while you travel, PLIXIO's Plastic Table Mount Desktop Mobile Phone Stand is the one for you. It Is a tabletop mobile stand that allows you to adjust both the angle of the holder and the height of the stand. This feature comes in handy when watching videos on your phone and tab or adjusting your view during video calls. Specifications Compatible devices: Smartphones, Tablets 4.7 to 9 inches.

Mounting type: Tabletop

Height adjustment: 13 to 17 cm

Angle adjustment: 135 degrees vertically

Material: Silicone, Aluminium base with plastic body

Portable/Foldable: Yes, completely foldable and portable

Padding: Silicone mat

Colours: White

Pros Cons Adjustable height Expensive Foldable and portable Phones sometimes fall when rotated to 90 degrees Holds smartphones and tablets Adjustable angle Sturdy and stable

6. STRIFF PS2_01 Multi Angle Mobile/Tablet Stand The STRIFF PS2 01 Multi Angle Mobile/Tablet Stand is a good choice if you want a simple, portable mobile stand that does not require installation. It is compatible with smartphones ranging in size from 4 to 7.9 inches, mini tablets, and e-readers. You can position your device in portrait or landscape mode and adjust the viewing angle from 0 to 100 degrees. It is inexpensive, foldable, portable, and easily fits your pocket. Specifications Compatible devices: All smartphones and tablets in the range of 4-7.9 inch

Mounting type: Tabletop

Angle adjustment: 0 to 100 degrees

Portable/Foldable: Yes

Material: Silicone, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Padding: Rubber pads

Colours: Black, White

Pros Cons Inexpensive Cannot place phones with back covers Small, compact and portable Not sturdy, slides easily Foldable and easily fits in your pocket Poor quality plastic Adjustable angle: 0 to 100 degree

7. Portronics MODESK POR-122 Universal Mobile Holder Portronics MODESK POR-122 Universal Mobile Holder is a sturdy stand that has a long-lasting metallic body that is resistant to rust and corrosion. It has a fixed viewing angle that is ideal for using your phone at your desk to respond to messages and phone calls. It supports both portrait and landscape modes, allowing you to connect your charging cable. Specifications Compatible devices: Smartphones and tablets up to 7-inch size

Mounting type: Tabletop

Material: Aluminum + ABS metallic body

Padding: Silicon pads

Colours: Black

Pros Cons Sturdy and stable Fixed viewing angle Can charge your phone when placed on the stand Not foldable Anti-slip silicon pads to hold the device Holds both smartphones and tablets Affordable

8. ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder Stand ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder Stand has a pocket-friendly dual foldable design. It supports charging in both landscape and portrait modes. Its sturdy, aluminium body firmly holds your phone in its place. You can fold it fully to fit it into your pocket while travelling. It has a 270-degree free rotation so you can adjust your viewing angle during video calls, watching movies, cooking meals, and so on. Specifications Compatible devices: Smartphones and tablets

Mounting type: Tabletop

Angle adjustment: Up to 270 degrees.

Material: Aluminium

Portable/Foldable: Yes

Padding: Anti-scratch rubber pads

Colours: Black, White

Pros Cons Portable and foldable Grips come out after a few months 1-year warranty Cannot hold big phones, trips down Angle adjustment up to 270-degree Strong, sturdy and stable

9. Xtore® Universal Mobile Phone Holder and Tablet Holder with 360° Rotation Does your phone fall on your face when you are lying on your bed and using your phone? If yes, then you need to get Xtore® Universal Mobile Phone Holder and Tablet Holder with 360° Rotation that comes with a flexible arm. It includes a clip for attaching it to a table, and you can rotate the holder as well as adjust the angle and height. It's perfect for shooting YouTube videos on your phone. Specifications Compatible devices: Smartphones and tablets under 10-inch

Mounting type: Tabletop

Rotatable: 360-degree

Angle adjustment: 360-degree

Maximum stretchable width: 5.47 - 8.46 inch

Padding: Silicone

Colours: White

Pros Cons A flexible arm that rotates 360-degree Not portable Affordable The rod is a bit tight Can adjust angle and distance Support both phones and tablets

10. STRIFF Wall Mount Phone Holder with Adhesive Strips Do you frequently encounter the issue of shorter charging cables when you don't have a table nearby? The STRIFF Wall Mount Phone Holder includes adhesive strips for mounting on your wall as a charging dock. You can stick it on lime walls, tiles, wallpapers, glass, wooden, stainless steel and metal surfaces. Specifications Compatible devices: Smartphones and mini-tablets

Mounting type: Wall mount

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Padding: Non-slip pad

Colours: White

Pros Cons Can stick to any surface Not portable Compatible with most phones and tablets Not reusable Easy to install Doesn't support thicker devices Affordable - under Rs.100

Best 3 features of best mobile mounts and stands

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SLOVIC® Tripod Mount Adapter 360 Degree Doubles as a tripod mount and mobile stand 360-degree rotation Supports bigger phones SKYVIK TRUHOLD Dashboard & Windscreen Magnetic Mobile Phone Mount Strong magnets 2 years warranty Can place on smooth and textured surfaces WeCool Auto Locking Car Mobile holder Auto lock Strong grip 1-year warranty Blackstar Nano MAG Car Mobile Holder - Car Mount Heat resistant Can use in cars and bikes Long lasting up to 5-8 years PLIXIO Plastic Table Mount Desktop Mobile Phone Stand Foldable and portable Adjustable height 135-degree angle adjustment STRIFF PS2_01 Multi Angle Mobile/Tablet Stand Foldable and portable Very cheap Adjustable angle up to 100-degree Portronics MODESK POR-122 Universal Mobile Holder Can connect charging cable Anti-slip silicon pads Supports smartphones and tablets ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder Stand Angle adjustment up to 270-degree Strong, sturdy and stable Portable and foldable Xtore® Universal Mobile Phone Holder & Tablet Holder with 360° Rotation Flexible, 360-degree rotating arm Supports phones and tablets Can adjust angle and distance STRIFF Wall Mount Phone Holder with Adhesive Strips Sticks on any surface Under Rs.100 Easy to install

Best value for money The ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder Stand for Rs. 299 is totally worth the price. It's perfect for placing on your desk at your home, office, dining table, or kitchen to watch movies, recipe videos, attend video calls etc., because it comes with two-level angle adjustment for a perfect viewing angle. Best overall product PLIXIO Plastic Table Mount Desktop Mobile Phone Stand not only supports angle adjustment but also allows you to adjust the height. This comes in very handy when you are attending video calls. With a sturdy base and anti-slip pads, it supports most phones and tablets. Not only that, you can even place your book on it while reading. How to find the perfect mobile mount or stand? To find the perfect mobile mount or stand, consider two important factors: where and how you will use it. Do you want to hold your phone in your car or on a table? For cars, do you prefer it on your AC vent, dashboard or windscreen? If you intend to use it in your home or office, consider factors like whether you want to adjust the viewing angle or height, rotate it, connect the charging cable, the weight and size of your phone, tablet size etc. Finally, consider your budget too. Best mobile mounts and stands (Nov 2022)

S.no Product Price 1. SLOVIC® Tripod Mount Adapter 360 Degree Rs. 292 2. SKYVIK TRUHOLD Dashboard & Windscreen Magnetic Mobile Phone Mount Rs. 999 3. WeCool Auto Locking Car Mobile holder Rs. 499 4. Blackstar Nano MAG Car Mobile Holder - Car Mount Rs. 449 5. PLIXIO Plastic Table Mount Desktop Mobile Phone Stand Rs. 767 6. STRIFF PS2_01 Multi Angle Mobile/Tablet Stand Rs. 119 7. Portronics MODESK POR-122 Universal Mobile Holder Rs. 159 8. ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder Stand Rs. 299 9. Xtore® Universal Mobile Phone Holder & Tablet Holder with 360° Rotation Rs. 589 10. STRIFF Wall Mount Phone Holder with Adhesive Strips Rs. 99

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”