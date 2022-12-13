Best mobile mounts and stands you can buy online

Summary:
Mobile phones have become such an integral part of our lives that we use them in many situations where we need them hands-free. A good, stable mobile holder is useful for watching movies, checking recipes while cooking, using maps while driving, or simply as a placeholder on the desk.
However, finding the perfect mobile stand can be overwhelming since thousands of options are available on the internet. Here is a list of the ten best mobile mounts and stands that you can buy depending on how or where you need them.
10 Best mobile mounts and stands for you
1. SLOVIC® Tripod Mount Adapter 360 Degree
If you enjoy taking photos with your phone, you should invest in a good tripod mount. The SLOVIC® Tripod Mount Adapter is a versatile mobile mount cum holder that rotates 360 degrees. You can use it as a standard mobile stand or attach it to a mobile tripod to record videos while riding your bike.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. SKYVIK TRUHOLD Dashboard & Windscreen Magnetic Mobile Phone Mount
We can all agree that it is a bit annoying to fix your phone to a stand and remove it every time you want to use it. The SKYVIK TRUHOLD Dashboard and Windscreen Magnetic Mobile Phone Mount can solve your problem. All you need to do is simply attach a metal plate to your phone and place it on the magnetic stand. You can use it anywhere - your home, office or even your car. The strong magnet will keep your phone from falling off while driving on bumpy roads.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. WeCool Auto Locking Car Mobile holder
Placing your phone on your car's windscreen can be distracting. In that case, a mobile mount that clips to your car's AC vent is more useful. WeCool Auto Locking Car Mobile Holder has an anti-slip and stable support mechanism, as well as an auto-locking and unlocking feature, allowing you to place and remove it quickly.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. Blackstar Nano MAG Car Mobile Holder - Car Mount
The Blackstar Nano MAG Car Mobile Holder is a small but powerful magnetic phone mount. It Os a 2.5 cm square holder that you can attach to your car with double-sided tape. It comes with two metal plates, one circular and one rectangular that you must stick to your device. Its powerful magnets keep your phone from falling or moving during bumpy rides. It comes with a 1-year warranty and can last up to 5 to 8 years.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. PLIXIO Plastic Table Mount Desktop Mobile Phone Stand
If you are looking for a portable mobile stand that you can carry while you travel, PLIXIO's Plastic Table Mount Desktop Mobile Phone Stand is the one for you. It Is a tabletop mobile stand that allows you to adjust both the angle of the holder and the height of the stand. This feature comes in handy when watching videos on your phone and tab or adjusting your view during video calls.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6. STRIFF PS2_01 Multi Angle Mobile/Tablet Stand
The STRIFF PS2 01 Multi Angle Mobile/Tablet Stand is a good choice if you want a simple, portable mobile stand that does not require installation. It is compatible with smartphones ranging in size from 4 to 7.9 inches, mini tablets, and e-readers. You can position your device in portrait or landscape mode and adjust the viewing angle from 0 to 100 degrees. It is inexpensive, foldable, portable, and easily fits your pocket.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
7. Portronics MODESK POR-122 Universal Mobile Holder
Portronics MODESK POR-122 Universal Mobile Holder is a sturdy stand that has a long-lasting metallic body that is resistant to rust and corrosion. It has a fixed viewing angle that is ideal for using your phone at your desk to respond to messages and phone calls. It supports both portrait and landscape modes, allowing you to connect your charging cable.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
8. ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder Stand
ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder Stand has a pocket-friendly dual foldable design. It supports charging in both landscape and portrait modes. Its sturdy, aluminium body firmly holds your phone in its place. You can fold it fully to fit it into your pocket while travelling. It has a 270-degree free rotation so you can adjust your viewing angle during video calls, watching movies, cooking meals, and so on.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
9. Xtore® Universal Mobile Phone Holder and Tablet Holder with 360° Rotation
Does your phone fall on your face when you are lying on your bed and using your phone? If yes, then you need to get Xtore® Universal Mobile Phone Holder and Tablet Holder with 360° Rotation that comes with a flexible arm. It includes a clip for attaching it to a table, and you can rotate the holder as well as adjust the angle and height. It's perfect for shooting YouTube videos on your phone.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
10. STRIFF Wall Mount Phone Holder with Adhesive Strips
Do you frequently encounter the issue of shorter charging cables when you don't have a table nearby? The STRIFF Wall Mount Phone Holder includes adhesive strips for mounting on your wall as a charging dock. You can stick it on lime walls, tiles, wallpapers, glass, wooden, stainless steel and metal surfaces.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
Best 3 features of best mobile mounts and stands
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|SLOVIC® Tripod Mount Adapter 360 Degree
|Doubles as a tripod mount and mobile stand
|360-degree rotation
|Supports bigger phones
|SKYVIK TRUHOLD Dashboard & Windscreen Magnetic Mobile Phone Mount
|Strong magnets
|2 years warranty
|Can place on smooth and textured surfaces
|WeCool Auto Locking Car Mobile holder
|Auto lock
|Strong grip
|1-year warranty
|Blackstar Nano MAG Car Mobile Holder - Car Mount
|Heat resistant
|Can use in cars and bikes
|Long lasting up to 5-8 years
|PLIXIO Plastic Table Mount Desktop Mobile Phone Stand
|Foldable and portable
|Adjustable height
|135-degree angle adjustment
|STRIFF PS2_01 Multi Angle Mobile/Tablet Stand
|Foldable and portable
|Very cheap
|Adjustable angle up to 100-degree
|Portronics MODESK POR-122 Universal Mobile Holder
|Can connect charging cable
|Anti-slip silicon pads
|Supports smartphones and tablets
|ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder Stand
|Angle adjustment up to 270-degree
|Strong, sturdy and stable
|Portable and foldable
|Xtore® Universal Mobile Phone Holder & Tablet Holder with 360° Rotation
|Flexible, 360-degree rotating arm
|Supports phones and tablets
|Can adjust angle and distance
|STRIFF Wall Mount Phone Holder with Adhesive Strips
|Sticks on any surface
|Under Rs.100
|Easy to install
Best value for money
The ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder Stand for Rs. 299 is totally worth the price. It's perfect for placing on your desk at your home, office, dining table, or kitchen to watch movies, recipe videos, attend video calls etc., because it comes with two-level angle adjustment for a perfect viewing angle.
Best overall product
PLIXIO Plastic Table Mount Desktop Mobile Phone Stand not only supports angle adjustment but also allows you to adjust the height. This comes in very handy when you are attending video calls. With a sturdy base and anti-slip pads, it supports most phones and tablets. Not only that, you can even place your book on it while reading.
How to find the perfect mobile mount or stand?
To find the perfect mobile mount or stand, consider two important factors: where and how you will use it. Do you want to hold your phone in your car or on a table? For cars, do you prefer it on your AC vent, dashboard or windscreen?
If you intend to use it in your home or office, consider factors like whether you want to adjust the viewing angle or height, rotate it, connect the charging cable, the weight and size of your phone, tablet size etc. Finally, consider your budget too.
Best mobile mounts and stands (Nov 2022)
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|SLOVIC® Tripod Mount Adapter 360 Degree
|Rs. 292
|2.
|SKYVIK TRUHOLD Dashboard & Windscreen Magnetic Mobile Phone Mount
|Rs. 999
|3.
|WeCool Auto Locking Car Mobile holder
|Rs. 499
|4.
|Blackstar Nano MAG Car Mobile Holder - Car Mount
|Rs. 449
|5.
|PLIXIO Plastic Table Mount Desktop Mobile Phone Stand
|Rs. 767
|6.
|STRIFF PS2_01 Multi Angle Mobile/Tablet Stand
|Rs. 119
|7.
|Portronics MODESK POR-122 Universal Mobile Holder
|Rs. 159
|8.
|ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder Stand
|Rs. 299
|9.
|Xtore® Universal Mobile Phone Holder & Tablet Holder with 360° Rotation
|Rs. 589
|10.
|STRIFF Wall Mount Phone Holder with Adhesive Strips
|Rs. 99
Mobile mounts are usually attached to a surface or clipped to an AC vent in your cars. Mobile stands are holders that you can just place on a table.
Depends on the brand. While some provide 1 or 2 years of warranty, some don't. However, most products you buy from Amazon allow 7-day replacement or return.
If you watch videos and movies on your phone, opting for angle adjustment is better. Height adjustments come in handy during video calls.
Yes, because most smartphones weigh about 100 to 200 gms while others may weigh even more. So, the material of the holder should be sturdy enough not to topple under the device's weight.
It depends on how often you travel and if you prefer to take your mobile stand with you. If you travel for work and have a desk job, a foldable and portable mobile stand will be more useful than others.