Best mobile phones under 13,000: Click amazing pictures, enjoy great display

Buying a smartphone involves navigating through a host of interesting and confusing choices. The process of comparing the devices online can be a daunting one, as most smartphones feature similar specifications but come at different prices. For many, budget can be a constraint. They are likely to decide on a price first and then go about looking of phones with best features.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To decode the selection process for you, we have curated a list of smartphones that come under the price range of ₹13,000. They come packed with decent features, have a sleek body and are available in attractive colours. You can expect to click decent photographs, work on them for long hours without worrying about charging them from time to time, enjoy a fast processor speed, store massive data on them and more. The display screens are large enough and support great pixel resolution that make viewing experience fun and rewarding.

Price of smartphones at a glance:

Smartphone Price in India realme narzo 50 ₹ 12,999.00 OPPO A31 ₹ 12,989.00 Samsung Galaxy M12 ₹ 12,499.00 Redmi 10 Prime ₹ 12,499.00

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To take a look at our selections, scroll below to read more about the detailed specifications of the mobile phones.

realme narzo 50 (Speed Blue, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Helio G96 Processor | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display

This realme smartphone is available in two colours - speed blue and speed black. It has a sleek body and attractive design. A lightweight device, it is absolutely comfortable to hold this in your palms for long hours without experiencing any kind of strain. You can opt for 4GB RAM with 64GB memory storage, or go for one that comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory storage.

Other features:

1) Camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera | 16MP front camera

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2) Processor: MediaTek Helio G96 Octa-core processor | Up to 2.05 GHz clock speed

3) Display: 6.6 inch FHD+ display | 2412x1080 pixel resolution | 120Hz high refresh rate and adaptive refresh rate | 180Hz touch sampling

4) Battery: 5000mAh battery

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

OPPO A31

This OPPO smartphone has a sleek body and is lightweight. It is available in two colours - Mystery Black and Fantasy White. It runs on Android Pie v9.0 based on ColorOS 6.1 operating system and provides an excellent user-friendly experience. It has 6 GB RAM and has a memory storage capacity of 128 GB.

Other features:

1) Camera: 12 + 2 + 2 MP triple rear camera with portrait bokeh | 8MP front camera

2) Display: 6.5 inches water drop multi touch screen with an 89% screen to body ratio | 1600 x 720 pixels resolution | 269 PPI pixel density

3) Processor: 2.3GHz Mediatek 6765 octa core processor

4) Battery: 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samsung Galaxy M12

This Samsung smartphone comes in two variants. One runs on 4GB RAM and has 64 GB storage capacity and the second has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity. It is also available in three striking colours - black, blue and white. A lightweight phone, you will find using this mobile phone as delightful.

Other features:

1) Camera: 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP quad camera | 8MP front camera

2) Battery: 6000mAH lithium-ion battery

3) Display: 6.5 inches HD+ TFT LCD - infinity v-cut display, 90Hz screen refresh rate

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Redmi 10 Prime

This Redmi smartphone has a sturdy body and attractive design. It runs on 4 GB RAM and has a storage capacity of 64 GB, allowing you enough space to store videos, documents, files etc.

Other features:

1) Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera | Front camera: 8 MP

2) Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core processor with HyperEngine 2.0 | Up to 2.0GHz clock speed

3) Display: 6.5 inches FHD+ Dot display | 2400x1080 pixel resolution | 90Hz high refresh rate and adaptive refresh rate technology | 180Hz touch sampling

4) Battery: 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.