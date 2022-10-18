Sign out
Best Motorola 128 GB internal memory mobile phones that are a must buy

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 18, 2022 19:37 IST

Motorola 128G internal memory mobile phones have topped the bestseller lists on Amazon. Check out the top models here.

Best Motorola 128 GB  mobile phones 

The world of mobile phones continues to evolve and change throughout the years. New models with better features and specifications replace older models. Upgraded features like better battery life, higher memory, increased RAM, etc., are some of the top features that you must look out for.

So, if you are looking to upgrade your phone, you can invest in a mobile phone with 128 GB internal memory. More memory allows you to carry more files and download more apps on the phone, making your everyday tasks easier. In this segment, Motorola mobile phones have been a game changer.

Top 10 best Motorola 128 GB internal memory mobile phones

1.Motorola g52

Motorola G52 offers a super smooth 90 Hz pOLED screen, fast charging support of 33 W, a lightweight body, long-lasting battery life, NFC support, stereo speakers, a premium design, and decent cameras. It is available for 16999. Enjoy lag-free gameplay and workflow on the Motorola G52. Furthermore, you can expand the internal storage up to 1 TB by using a microSD card to store plenty of data on this phone. Multitasking is made easy with this phone's efficient Snapdragon 680 processor.

Specifications

  • RAM: ‎6 GB
  • Internal storage: 128 GB
  • Front camera: 16 MP
  • Rear camera: 50 MP +8 MP +2 MP
  • Screen size: 6.6 inches
  • Other display features ‎: Wireless
  • Processor: Snapdragon 680
  • Audio Jack: ‎2.5 mm
  • Battery power: ‎5000

ProsCons
Good camerasNight mode needs improvement
Smooth 90 Hz pOLED display4G smartphone
33 W charging supportNot apt for gaming
Long-lasting battery life 
Motorola g52 (Metallic White, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
19,989
Buy now

2. Motorola G60

Motorola G60 comes with a 108 MP camera, 120 Hz punch-hole display with a notch, Snapdragon 732G chipset, 6000 mAh battery, and Android 11 at just 18,989. Thanks to the large volume of ultra pixels and the camera's light sensitivity, you can capture sharp and bright pictures even in bad lighting conditions. You can enjoy the thrill of two perspectives with the 8 MP macro and ultra-wide sensor on the Moto G60.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, IPS LCD, 450 nits, HDR10
  • Rear camera: 108 MP main+ 5 MP macro + 2 MP depth
  • Front camera: 32 MP; 1080p60fps
  • Processor: Snapdragon 732G
  • Battery: 6000 mAh with 20 W fast charging
  • Memory: 6 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage
  • Software: Android 11

ProsCons
Long battery lifeNo AMOLED panel
Effective performanceSlow charging
Large 120 Hz displayCamera needs optimization
Decent audio 
MOTOROLA G60 (Moonless, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
19% off
17,850 21,990
Buy now

3. Motorola Moto G71 5G

This Motorola G71 mobile phone lets you play online games smoothly and lag-free. In addition to having a powerful mid-range chipset, 13 5G bands, 4X4 MIMO Carrier Aggregation, excellent camera placement, a bright AMOLED display, and no ads in the user interface, Motorola Moto G71 5G boasts a well-designed camera layout. The phone also boasts a 33 W fast charging feature.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.4 inches AMOLED
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Software: Android v11
  • RAM & ROM: 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
  • Selfie camera: 16 MP
  • Rear camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Pure Android 11 OSNo additional storage
33W rapid chargingCannot capture 4K footage
NFC and 5G connectivity are built-inlacks HDR higher refresh rate
OLED displayNo stereo speakers
Motorola Moto G71 5G (Neptune Green, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
13% off
19,980 22,990
Buy now

4. MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion

Despite being a mid-range device, this device handles most tasks with grace. A wide-angle lens helps include much more in the frame with the Motorola Edge Fusion '20s 108 MP Quad Function Camera. A macro vision lens lets you get up close and personal with your subject. There is a built-in storage capacity of 128 GB. After charging the phone for 10 minutes, you can enjoy up to 12 hours of battery life. The 5000 mAh battery provides up to 12 hours of power.

Specifications

  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Front camera: 32 MP
  • Rear camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Processor: MediaTek dimensity 800U MT6853V
  • Display: 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

ProsCons
Good for daylight photographyNight photography could be improved
Clean softwareDisplay could be brighter
Decent performanceLacks stereo speakers
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (128 GB) (8 GB RAM) (Electric Graphite)
Check Price on Amazon

5. MOTOROLA g31

The Motorola G31 has a beautiful OLED display and a good stock experience. With brightness up to 700 nits and an FHD+ resolution, you'll be able to enjoy sharp, crisp, and clear content on this phone every day. Featuring a 50 MP primary camera with Quad Pixels, you'll be able to take clear, vivid pictures no matter the lighting of your environment.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.4 inches, LCD, 60 Hz refresh rate,
  • CPU: MediaTek helio G85
  • RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4x
  • Front camera: 13 MP; 1080P 30FPS
  • Rear cameras: 50 MP Main camera + 8 MP ultrawide lens + 2 MP Macro lens;
  • Storage: 64/128 GB eMCP
  • Battery: 5000mAh with 20 W fast charging

ProsCons
OLED displayOutdated processor
Good camera setupLow refresh rate
Clean Android stockCamera needs optimization
Solid battery lifeSingle speaker
MOTOROLA g31 (Meteorite Grey, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
26% off
13,999 18,888
Buy now

6. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion

Moto G40 Fusion features fast processing speeds, a long battery life, and a beautiful design. With its 17.2 cm (6.8) Max Vision display, the device is a pleasure to use for viewing videos, playing games, and browsing the Internet. The large 6000 mAh battery powers the device for a maximum playback time of 54 hours per charge, so you won't have to worry about low battery warnings.

Specifications

  • Screen: 6.8-inch, IPS LCD
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Front camera: 16 MP
  • Rear cameras: 64 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP
  • Battery: 6000 mAh, 20 W charging
  • OS: Android 11

ProsCons
Long-lasting batterySlow charging  
Clean software Thick and heavy 
120Hz HRR display 
Solid hardware 
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Motorola Edge 30

Its elegant design and sleek appearance make the Motorola Edge 30 easy to like. Enjoy brilliant visuals with a fast refresh rate of 144 Hz and a pOLED display. Aside from its excellent performance and incredible storage capacity, this phone features 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, so you'll be able to store everything you need.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.8 inches
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Front camera: 16 MP
  • Rear camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Battery: 6000 mAh

ProsCons
Long battery lifeCameras need tweaking
Respectable performanceHeavy and poor design 
120 Hz display is excellent 
Motorola Edge 30 (Meteor Grey, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
13% off
30,390 34,999
Buy now

8. Motorola Moto g82

The Moto G82 5G's brilliant pOLED display provides excellent picture quality with out-of-this-world visuals. Additionally, this phone has a 120 Hz refresh rate, allowing you to elevate your productivity because of its fluid performance.You can capture stunning images with fantastic clarity thanks to the 50 MP OIS and 8 MP two-in-one camera. Moreover, the Snapdragon 695 5G and 6 GB of RAM enhance the performance of this phone.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.60-inches FHD+ pOLED
  • Screen refresh rate: 120 Hz
  • OS: Android 12
  • Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 snapdragon 695 5G
  • Front camera: 16 MP
  • Rear cameras: 50 MP + 8 MP Ultra-Wide+ 2 MP Macro
  • Battery : 5,000 mAh

ProsCons
Solid battery lifeDecent cameras
120Hz pOLED displayOnly 30W charging support
Pure stock Android experiencePlastic build
Excellent speaker quality 
Motorola Moto g82 (6GB) (128GB) (White Lily)
7% off
22,390 23,999
Buy now

9.MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro

The Motorola edge pro features an ultra-high-resolution sensor with 108 MP for taking realistic photos. With Ultra Pixel technology that supports nine times the light sensitivity, you can take crisp images no matter the lighting condition.The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is among the best under 40k smartphones.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.67 inches FHD+ OLED
  • OS: Android 11
  • Processor: Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G
  • Storage: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage
  • Rear cameras 108 MP + 16 MP+ 8 MP
  • Front amera: 32 MP
  • Battery: 4500 mAh

ProsCons
144 Hz refresh rateNo SD card slot
OLED displayNo stereo speakers
Powerful Snapdragon 870 SoCNight photography needs optimization
30 W fast chargingNo 3.5mm audio jack
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Motorola Moto g82 5G

Embrace excellence effortlessly thanks to the Moto G82 5G's many incredible features that will mesmerize you into an extraordinary world. Thanks to its brilliant pOLED display, this device can offer you out-of-this-world visuals.

Specifications

  • Display: 6.60-inches FHD+ pOLED
  • Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 snapdragon 695 5G
  • Front camera: 16 MP
  • Rear cameras: 50 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP
  • Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
120 Hz pOLED displayCamera needs improvement
Solid battery lifeLow build quality
Good speaker qualityOnly 30W charging support
Stock Android 
Motorola Moto g82 5G (8GB 128GB)(Meteorite Gray)
11% off
23,069 25,999
Buy now

Best features of Motorola 128G internal memory mobile phones

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Motorola g52Good CamerasSmooth 90Hz pOLED displayLong Battery Life
MOTOROLA G60Long Battery LifeEffective PerformanceLarge 120Hz display
Motorola Moto G71 5G33W rapid charging5G connectivity OLED display
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion Good for daylight photographyClean softwareDecent performance
MOTOROLA g31Good Camera SetupOLED displaySolid Battery Life
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion120Hz HRR displayLong-lasting batteryClean software 
Motorola Edge 30 Long battery lifeRespectable performance120Hz display is excellent
Motorola Moto g82Solid Battery Life120Hz pOLED DisplayPure Stock Android Experience
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro OLED Display30W Fast Charging144Hz Refresh Rate
Motorola Moto g82 5G120Hz pOLED displaySolid Battery LifeExcellent Speaker Quality

Best value for money

Motorola Moto G71 smartphone with 5G connectivity is the best value-for-money phone on the list. It has a vast internal memory of 128 GB and is known for its great cameras and battery life. Moto G71 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, which gives exceptional performance in all aspects, including gaming, multitasking and high-end photography.

Best overall product

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the best overall product on the market. It has a large display, good battery life, a great camera and a fast processor. The only downside is that it does not support wireless charging. The phone has many great features that come with it, which makes it one of the most desired phones.

How to find the perfect Motorola 128 GB internal memory mobile phone?

One thing that will help you decide which phone is right for you is its features and specifications. If you want specific features such as 5G LTE connectivity and better resolution displays, many brands offer these features. Motorola phones have always been popular because they offer great features at affordable prices, making them an excellent choice for anyone looking for a new phone.

Best Motorola 128 GB internal memory mobile phone price list

S.noMotorola 128 GB internal memory phonePrices
1.Motorola g52RS 16999
2.MOTOROLA G60RS 18,989
3.Motorola Moto G71 5GRS 19,990
4.MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion RS 25990
5.MOTOROLA g31RS 14399
6.MOTOROLA G40 FusionRS 15589
7.Motorola Edge 30 RS 30690
8.Motorola Moto g82RS 22490
9.MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro RS 32999
10.Motorola Moto g82 5GRS 23069

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Is 128 GB storage enough for a phone?

For most casual smartphone users, 64 GB of phone memory is enough. Many prefer to opt for 256 GB phones based on their usage.

Is it necessary to get a 128 GB Internal Memory phone?

There are many people who prefer to choose between 128 GB and 256 GB of phone memory, but 64 GB is enough for most casual smartphone users.

Is there any difference between a 128 GB and a 256 GB phone?

More memory on the phone helps store more data and also helps increase multitasking capabilities and the general performance of the device.

