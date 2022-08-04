Best Motorola mobile phones under 10,000 in India: A buying guide

Summary:
Keypad phones mostly come with dual SIMs, a good 1750mAh battery, a 2.4" display, a music player, and an advanced camera. In comparison, touchscreen phones are relatively expensive as they come with Android OS and a screen size of up to 6.5 inches, plus many more advanced features.
They also have front and rear cameras to capture beautiful moments and a long-lasting battery, mostly 5000 mAh. Their octa-core processor gives them an edge over other phones in faster performance.
One can make the selection of the phone according to one's needs.
You can refer to this guide to purchase a new Motorola mobile phone under ₹10,000. This guide depicts some of the best Motorola phones under 10,000 with complete specs.
Motorola phones are easy and simple to use and are best for people who want a phone with longer battery life. Mobile phones are included in basic needs nowadays as they provide ease to click pictures, make memories, listen to music, and stay connected with your loved ones using text messaging or calling. All this can be enjoyed at a pocket-friendly amount also.
Here are the best Motorola mobile phones under ₹10,000 in India.
1. Motorola a10 keypad Mobile
A dual sim keypad phone with a 1.8-inch display, a Mediatek processor, and expandable memory up to 32 GB. It has 6 Indian language input choices and options to change the font size.
It comes with wireless FM with a recording feature. Motorola a10 keypad Mobile is available for ₹1349. It also boasts of 6+ days of battery backup.
Specifications
Display:1.8 inches
Form Factor:Bar
Battery:1750 mAh
Storage:Expandable up to 32 GB
Processor:Mediatek Processor
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance
|No rear camera
|FM with recording feature
|Dual sim
|Good battery backup
2. Motorola a50 keypad Mobile
This mobile phone has a display of 1.8 inches. A dual sim keypad phone comes with a Mediatek processor and offers an expandable memory of up to 32 GB. The phone features a rear camera, music player, and the option to increase the font size. Additionally, it has 6 Indian language input options.
Motorola a50 keypad Mobile is available at ₹1549.
Specifications
Display:1.8 inches
Form Factor:Bar
Battery:1750 mAh
Storage:Expandable up to 32 GB
Processor:Mediatek Processor
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance
|No FM recording option
|Music Player, rear camera
|Dual sim
|Good battery backup
3. Motorola a70 keypad Mobile
This Mobile has the maximum features in this price range. Apart from having a good battery life, it has a screen size of 2.4 inches. It has an advanced rear camera, a music player, and options to input text in six different Indian languages. It also provides options to increase font sizes and has an expandable memory of up to 32 GB. The phone is available in black and rose gold colours.
Motorola a70 keypad Mobile is priced at ₹1849.
Specifications
Display: 2.4 inches
Form Factor: Bar
Battery: 1750 mAh
Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB
Processor: Mediatek Processor
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance
|No FM recording option
|Music Player
|Dual sim
|Good battery backup
|Advanced Rear camera
4. Motorola G5S Plus
This Mobile Phone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1080x1920 pixels and has the additional protection of Gorilla Glass 3. It features dual rear cameras and a front camera. It uses a Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor.
It has two ports for a nanohybrid sim, an internal digital microphone, and 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. Motorola G5S Plus is priced at Rs. 7,499.
You must know it is a refurbished phone similar to the new one.
Specifications
Display: 5.5-inch Full HD, Gorilla Glass 3 protection
Camera: 13+13 MP Dual rear camera with LED flash, 8 MP front camera with LED flash
OS: Android v7.1.1 Nougat OS
Battery life: Up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging
Ram: 4 GB
Storage: 64GB expandable up to 128GB
SIM: Dual nano hybrid SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
Processor: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
Processor Speed: 2.0 GHz Speed
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery life
|Heavy in weight
|Dual rear camera
|Good processor
|High performance
5. Motorola e32s
It has a 6.5-inch HD display. The Phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G37 Processor and has a 5000mAh Lithium Battery. The Phone boasts of 16 MP+ 2 MP+2MP rear camera. It also features an 8MP front camera.
This fantastic phone has dual sim slots and RAM of 3GB. Motorola e32s costs ₹9,849.
Specifications
Display: 6.5-inch HD
Camera: 16+2+2 MP Triple rear camera, 8 MP front camera
OS: Android 12
Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium Battery
SIM: Dual SIM(4G+4G)
Ram: 3 GB
Storage: 32 GB
Processor: Mediatek Helio G37 Processor
|Pros
|Cons
|6.5-inch HD display
|Less RAM
|Dual Sim
|Good rear and front camera
|Product
|Price
|Motorola a10 keypad Mobile Dual Sim
|₹1,349
|Motorola a50 keypad Mobile Dual Sim
|₹1,549
|Motorola a70 keypad Mobile Dual Sim
|₹1,849
|Motorola G5S Plus
|₹7,499
|Motorola e32s
|₹9,849
Best 3 Features For You
Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Motorola Mobile Phones under Rs. 10,000:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Motorola a10 keypad Mobile
|FM recording feature
|Expandable memory up to 32 GB
|Option to increase text size
|Motorola a50 keypad Mobile
|Music player
|Loud sound
|6 Indian language input options
|Motorola a70 keypad Mobile
|Advanced rear camera
|Loud sound
|Best 2.4” display
|Motorola G5S Plus
|Dual nano hybrid sim
|13+13MP dual rear camera, 8 MP front camera
|Android v7.1.1 Nougat operating system
|Motorola e32s
|16MP+2MP+2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
|3 GB RAM
|Android 12 OS
Best value for money Motorola mobile phone under ₹10,000
Motorola's G5S Plus is the best value-for-money phone available under ₹10,000. With its bigger screen size of 5.5 inches, it has a high-performing Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It comes with a 13+13 MP dual rear camera with LED flash and an 8 MP front camera with LED flash. These high-quality features are hard to get in this price range. This phone is refurbished; hence, it is offered at this reasonable price. The price of the Motorola G5S is ₹7,499.
Best overall Motorola mobile phone under ₹10,000
This Motorola e32s comes with a 6.5-inch display, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage. It features a 16+2+2MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. All these features add up to make it one of the best mobile phones in this price range. This mobile phone is perfect for people looking for a phone with a good screen size. It also has a good battery backup and reliable performance. All the features at this price come as a bonus deal.
How to find the perfect Motorola mobile phone under ₹10,000?
With too many options available, it is always challenging to choose the right phone. In today's world, where new features are added to gadgets daily, selecting the right one can be tedious. The phone is the most basic necessity today; therefore, you must choose it carefully.
The two essential things to keep in mind while buying anything new are your needs and the budget. Go through your requirements carefully while shortlisting, as it will be essential in your routine.
Consider your nature of work while selecting the phone as touchscreens are more prone to cracks on falling, so if your job requires more physical work and your phone is prone to falling often, then you should always opt for keypad phones.
Every phone has advantages and disadvantages, so selecting the one which fulfils your needs is always the best option. Don't forget the budget while making this selection. The processor, battery, operating system, RAM, storage, display, and camera must be carefully considered before making the final decision.
FAQs
1. Should specifications of the processor be kept in mind while selecting a phone?
The processor is an essential part of any mobile phone. Every command given by the user is received by the processor and executed further. Furthermore, the speed with which the applications run on your phone depends on the processor type. So, the first thing you should check while buying a phone is its processor.
2. What is a hybrid dual SIM slot in a mobile phone?
In general, the term hybrid refers to multiple combinations, and dual means two. So, the phone with this feature has 2 SIM slots in which the user is free to use each slot. The phone can be used as a dual SIM phone by placing nano sim cards in each slot, or it can be used as a single SIM phone by placing a SIM in one slot and a micro SD card in another slot to increase the phone's storage.
3. What is a renewed or refurbished phone?
A refurbished phone means that the product has been used earlier and is not brand new. Don't worry; these phones have been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned to work like new. Though, it may have a few visible signs of earlier use.
4. Is it OK to purchase a refurbished phone?
Nowadays, people change their phones too early, and generally, phones are in good condition. The seller also ensures that it is working properly and is available to you in a new-like condition. You can get a refurbished phone at an excellent price; therefore, costly phones can easily fall into your budget if they are refurbished.
You can be proud of yourself also, as you have contributed to reducing electronic waste for your mother planet.
5. Why Motorola?
Motorola as a company is very promising and always focuses on good quality rather than stylish looks. The highlighting part is that Motorola phones are budget-friendly. Furthermore, the battery life of Motorola phones has always been a topic of praise among its users.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.