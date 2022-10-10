Sign out
Best Motorola mobile phones under 25,000: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 10, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

When trying to purchase a smartphone for less than 25,000, there are several factors to take into account. We researched to offer you the best Motorola smartphones for under 25,000.

Motorola mobile phones under 25,000: You can expect a good battery life in these phones.

In the cell phone market, there are more options than ever before. It could be challenging to decide which phone will best suit your usage and demands.

Are you also trying to find the top Motorola phone? These are some of the best Motorola mobile phone options if you're seeking a new phone within your budget. Everyone will find something on this list, including high-quality, affordably priced technology and eye-catching hues! Check out the newest Motorola smartphones under 25,000.

Choose from a range of Motorola mobile phones under 25,000!

1. Moto G22

The Moto g22, one of the best Motorola smartphones under 25,000, offers a faultless experience because of its feature-rich design, multi-touch display, 13 MP front camera with screen flash, and fingerprint sensor.

Specifications:

Item Weight: 185 g

Product Dimensions: 16.39 x 7.49 x 0.84 cm; 185 grams

Other Display Features: ‎Wireless

OS: ‎Android 12

Form Factor: BAR

Colour: Iceberg Blue

Other Camera Features: Front

Battery Power Rating: ‎5000 mAh

ProsCons
Great phone for multitaskingLow storage capacity
One year warrantyLacks some advanced features when compared with other brands
Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)
17% off
11,589 13,999
Buy now

2. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion's 6.7-inch OLED display, which has a 90Hz refresh rate, has a camera hole in the middle of it. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button, an onboard fingerprint scanner, and IP52 certification. A triple camera module sticks out substantially from the back.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor combined with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Both models come with 128GB of storage. The Edge 20 Fusion comes preloaded with Android 11, with Motorola's weak MyUX UI on top.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 6.7 inches

Screen Type: OLED

Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Pixel Density: 393 PPI

RAM Type: LPDDR4X

Storage Type: UFS 2.2

Expandable Storage Capacity: Yes, 1 TB

ProsCons
108 MP triple rear cameraNo dust and water resistance
ThinkShield security 
13 5G bands support 
Density 800U chipset 
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 6 GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
5% off
19,870 20,990
Buy now

3. MOTOROLA g31

The Moto G31 stands out as a top pick for gamers and movie fans due to its quick display, potent CPU design, and 5000mAh battery configuration. A truly outstanding triple camera arrangement on the back of the smartphone allows for flawless recordings in any setting.

Specifications:

Display: Captivating HD+ OLED display

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with 4GB RAM

Batteries: 5000mAh battery

Storage: Expandable storage

ProsCons
High-quality AMOLED displayAverage low-light camera performance
IPX2 rated 
Near-stock Android software 
MOTOROLA g31 (Meteorite Grey, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
7% off
15,849 16,999
Buy now

4. Moto G71 5G

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU, a 50MP triple rear camera, a huge 5000 mAh battery, and 5G networking connectivity are all features of the Motorola Moto G71.

Specifications:

Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Pixel Density: 411 PPI

Aspect Ratio: 20:09

Rear Camera 1 Resolution: 50 MP

Rear Camera 1 Type: f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Screen to Body Ratio: 88.80%

Rear Camera Setup: Triple, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

Rear Camera 1 Lens: 2.7" sensor size, 1.28-micrometer pixel size

ProsCons
Layout with a water-repellent finish.It lacks HDR higher refresh rate.
Pure Android 11 ecosystem with an elegant OLED display.There is no extra space for storage.
The visual quality is respectable during the day.Stereo speakers are incompatible
Rapid-response rear-mounted scanner 
Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
13% off
19,990 22,999
Buy now

5. MOTOROLA G60

The Moto G60's 108MP camera sensor, which is a part of the triple-lens setup, is without a doubt its most appealing feature. Our world is truly odd when such low-cost cellphones with such high-resolution cameras are readily available. The Moto G60 is the best example of how increasing the number of megapixels in a camera does not ensure that it will be excellent. The HDR10 colour reproduction (exclusively on YouTube) and contrast levels are also quite good for media consumption. The colours continue to complement those in nature. Although it was L1 DRM certified, it couldn't play 1080p video on Prime Video.

Specifications:

Display: 6.78-inch

Front Camera: 32MP; 1080p60fps

Software: Android 11

Rear Camera: 108MP main+ 5MP macro + 2MP depth

Processor: Snapdragon 732G

Battery: 6000mAh with 20W fast charging

ProsCons
Ad-free Bloat-free Android softwareNot AMOLED panel
Long battery lifeSlow charging
Large 120Hz displayGigantic footprint
Competent Performance 
MOTOROLA G60 (Dynamic Gray, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB)

Motorola e40 features a custom-designed UNISOC T700 Octa-core 1.8 GHz processor so that you can enjoy an efficient graphics performance. You can multitask with ease, thanks to the mobile phone’s 4 GB of RAM. And, with its spacious 64 GB of ROM (that’s expandable up to 1 TB), you can store all your data in a single place.

Specifications:

Brand: Generic

Model Name: MOTOROLA E40

Network Service Provider: Verizon Wireless

Camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

Screen: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display

OS Android: 10.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

ProsCons
Appropriate camera performanceStorage capacity is limited
Good camera 
Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
19% off
9,777 11,999
Buy now

7. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 20 has a thickness of 6.9mm and is advertised as the nation's thinnest 5G smartphone. This phone features the Snapdragon 778G CPU from Qualcomm for the first time, which supports eleven 5G bands. Despite having a 108MP triple camera system and 33W quick charging, the Edge 20 has a 4,000mAh battery.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions: 16.33 x 7.6 x 0.7 cm; 163 Grams

Wireless Communication Technologies: ‎Cellular

Other Display Features: Wireless

Colour: Frosted Pearl

Battery Power Rating: ‎22

What's in the Box: Handset, Charger, USB Cable, SIM Tool, User Guides

Country of Origin: ‎India

ProsCons
108MP triple rear cameraNo dust and water resistance
144 Hz refresh rateMissing 3.5mm headphone jack
11 bands 5G support 
33W fast charging 
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (128 GB) (6 GB RAM) (Cyber Teal, New)
20% off
19,999 24,999
Buy now

Price of Motorola mobile phones under 25,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) 13,999
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion 19,999
MOTOROLA g31 16,999
Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) 22,999
MOTOROLA G60 21,999
Moto E40 12,999
MOTOROLA Edge 20 24,999

3 best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)Good RamExcellent ResolutionLatest operating system.
MOTOROLA G40 FusionExcellent sound systemGood RAMGreat design
MOTOROLA g31Great designGood RAM backupGood Ram
Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB)Good speaker outputGreat battery backupLarge display with good resolution.
MOTOROLA G60Large display with good resolution.Loaded with Android featuresLarge display with good resolution
Moto E40LightweightGood for everyday use.Good Storage Space
MOTOROLA Edge 20Excellent ResolutionExcellent sound systemGood speaker output

Best value for money

The MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion is one of the best Motorola cell phones for around 25,000. The phone's outstanding performance, terrific camera, and extremely sleek design make it the best for multitasking.

Because of its long-lasting battery, it is a great choice for people searching for a trustworthy and economical phone. The front camera is exceptional for the budget category with an 8-megapixel sensor that is perfect for selfies and video chats.

Best overall

If you want a cell phone with cutting-edge and contemporary features, go with the MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion. It functions effectively and boasts a large, crystal-clear display as well as a potent camera. The phone is also reasonably priced—it just costs less than 25,000. It also has a long battery life, so you can use it even when you're on the road. It also comes with Android OS pre-installed, enabling you to use all of the most recent features and programs.

How to find the perfect motorola mobile phone?

Choosing the Motorola phone model that best suits your needs may be challenging if you're in the market for a new device.

It's important to know just how much you can spend before you start looking for a Motorola phone. Motorola has a wide range of phones available at different pricing points.

Because not all Motorola phones are compatible with all cellular providers, be cautious while selecting a Motorola phone.

Pick the qualities that matter to you the most. Do you prefer a phone with a large screen, a little screen, or one with a tonne of storage? Think about concentrating on the fundamental traits.

Once you have decided which one best meets your needs, compare models and read internet reviews before making the final buy. Therefore, you can surely choose the aforementioned products.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Motorola mobile phones under 25000

What attributes make Motorola a reliable brand of cell phones?

Motorola has a long history of producing dependable, secure cell phones.

 

Do Motorola mobile devices come with a built-in antivirus program?

It's important to keep your Android phone virus-free for both security and general performance. You can discover harmful viruses that have invaded the operating systems of Motorola phones with these security tools.

Which three Motorola smartphones are the best bargains at less than 25,000?

The top three Motorola smartphones that can be purchased for less than 25,000 apiece are the G31, G22, and E40.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS