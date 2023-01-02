Sign out
Best Motorola phones with 16MP front cameras

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 02, 2023 21:00 IST

Summary:

Looking for a Motorola 16 MP front camera phone? Look no further! We've gathered the best Motorola 16 MP front camera phones.

Motorola phones with 16MP front cameras can help you get stunning pictures and videos.

Creating amazing pictures and sharing them on the go has never been easier. Motorola has announced the latest smartphones in their lineup, which come with an impressive 16MP camera. These Motorola 16 MP front camera phones also have many other features that make them stand out from other smartphones in the market.

Motorola aims to combine performance and aesthetics by addressing key consumer concerns. Since its recovery, Motorola has been attracting customers with its feature-packed phones that are reasonably priced.

When it comes to cameras and other features, Motorola phones have never disappointed. The high-quality camera on these phones makes it easy to record and save special moments. Storage won't be a problem since these phones have different storage options. You can find a wide range of Motorola 16 MP front camera phones that vary in price, screen size, battery life, resolution, primary and secondary cameras, and more. You can play your favourite games on the go while seeing and hearing them in high definition. Motorola provides a wide range of useful features and sturdy construction in their devices.

1. Motorola Moto g22

The Moto G22 is loaded with features and is sure to keep you entertained while you enjoy seamless multitasking and gaming. The 16-megapixel front camera on this phone takes incredible selfies that always turn out great. This phone has 64 GB of built-in storage and supports microSD cards of up to 1 TB in capacity. This phone's MediaTek Helio G37 CPU makes it easy to switch between apps and play games without delays.

Specification:

Dimension: 164 x 75 x 8.5 mm

Display: 6.5-inches HD+ IPS display

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G37

RAM: 4 GB

Rom: 64 GB

Rear Camera: 50MP Quad rear camera ( 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP)

Front Camera: 16MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, MicroUSB, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE,

Operating System: Android 12

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), gyro, accelerometer, compass, and proximity.

ProsCons
Newest Android 12 operating system.Average video recording.
Long-lasting battery life. 20W quick charging facility.No Gorilla Glass protection.
Integrated protection from moisture. Good camera performanceLow-light photos lack details.
Secondary storage supports up to 1TB.Mediocre hardware.
NFC supportOnly 720p display.
Motorola Moto g22 (Iceberg Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
3.6 (67)
24% off
10,700 13,999
Buy now

2. Motorola g42

Bringing home the feature-rich Motorola g42 smartphone will make your viewing more interesting and engaging. You can snap stunning photos in any lighting condition with the phone's 50-megapixel quad camera. As a bonus, this Motorola 16 MP front camera phone is powered by a robust Snapdragon 680 CPU that will blow you away with its incredible features and speed. In addition, the My UX function on this phone allows you to easily manage your phone with gestures, personalise your media, and do much more to make surfing on your phone interesting.

Specification:

Dimension: 160.4 x 73.5 x 8 mm

Display: 6.4-inches FHD+ AMOLED display

Chipset: Snapdragon 680

RAM: 4 GB

Rom: 64 GB

Rear Camera: 50MP triple rear camera ( 50MP + 8MP + 2MP)

Front Camera: 16MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, A-GPS, Dual 4G VOLTE, Mobile Hotspot, WiFi, USB Type-C

Operating System: Android 12

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass, and proximity.

ProsCons
Massive 5000mAh battery.One RAM and storage option.
Bight AMOLED display for viewing experience.Average brightness and refresh rate.
Supports 20W quick charging.No under-display fingerprint. No gorilla glass protection on display.
Water-resistant back panel. Supports the latest Android 12 OS.Reverse charging is not supported.
A dedicated micro SD card slot is available for memory expansion.Video recordings lack Gyro-EIS.
Motorola g42 (Atlantic Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
1 (1)
32% off
11,500 16,999
Buy now

3. Motorola g52

The Motorola G52 mobile phone offers a seamless experience for both work and play. This phone has a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor, so you can take photographs that look like they were taken by a professional. Thanks to its 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, you can save a lot of information on this phone. This phone's speedy Snapdragon 680 CPU makes it ideal for running multiple applications simultaneously.

Specification:

Dimension: 160.1 x 74.5 x 8 mm

Display: 6.6-inches FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 680

RAM: 4 GB

Rom: 64 GB

Rear Camera: 50MP triple rear camera ( 50MP + 8MP + 2MP)

Front Camera: 16MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh with 33W charging

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, A-GPS, Dual 4G VOLTE, Mobile Hotspot, dual-band WiFi, USB Type-C

Operating System: Android 12

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass, and proximity.

ProsCons
High refresh rate, Excellent battery life.No 5G support
Bight pOLED display for immersive viewing experience.Need improvement in the nighttime mode.
Dual stereo speakers support , Clean UINot great for heavy gaming
Good camera quality4K video recording not support
Motorola g52 (Charcoal Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
4.5 (2)
17% off
14,900 17,990
Buy now

4. Motorola G40 Fusion

The moto g40 fusion is a fantastic smartphone with fast processing capabilities, a long battery life, and a stylish appearance. The 17.2 cm (6.8) Max Vision display makes watching films, playing games, and surfing the web pleasurable, thanks to its lifelike and crisp pictures. Its 6000 mAh battery provides up to 54 hours of playing duration on a single full charge. You can enjoy your media for extended periods without worrying about a low battery alert. In addition, since it is compatible with Google Assistant, you can ask it questions and receive the answers you need by speaking to them.

Specification:

Dimension: 169.6 x 75.9 x 9.7 mm

Display: 6.8-inches FHD+ IPS display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 732G

RAM: 6 GB

Rom: 128 GB

Rear Camera: 64 MP triple rear camera ( 64MP + 8MP + 2MP)

Front Camera: 16MP front camera

Battery: 6000mAh with 20W charging

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, A-GPS, Dual 4G VOLTE, Mobile Hotspot, dual-band WiFi, USB Type-C

Operating System: Android 11

Sensors: Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, and proximity.

ProsCons
Powerful processor, Stock Android experienceLittle heavy phone
Massive 6000mAh battery capacityOutdated style fingerprint scanner.
4K video recording support from both camerasLacks in low-light photography.
120 Hz display delivers smooth performance.No 5G support.
64MP camera for professional photography. 
Motorola G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 6 GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
3.9 (118)
Get Price

5. Motorola g71

Play your favourite online games with minimal lag and smooth performance on your new Moto G71. The realistic and crisp pictures on this mobile device's 16.25 cm (6.4) AMOLED FHD display make watching films and playing games more pleasurable. Thanks to the enormous 5000 mAh battery, you can keep using your phone without worrying about running out of juice. Since it runs on almost unmodified Android, this phone also provides increased security against malware, slow viruses, and intrusive advertisements.

Specification:

Dimension: 161.2 x 73.9 x 8.5 mm

Display: 6.4-inches FHD+ AMOLED display

Chipset: Snapdragon 695G

RAM: 6 GB

Rom: 128 GB

Rear Camera: 64 MP triple rear camera ( 50MP + 8MP + 2MP)

Front Camera: 16MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh with 33W charging

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, A-GPS, Dual 4G VOLTE, Mobile Hotspot, dual-band WiFi, USB Type-C,5G

Operating System: Android 11

Sensors: Fingerprint(Rear Mounted), accelerometer, gyro, and proximity.

ProsCons
Long-lasting 5000 mAh battery.No HDR or steady refresh rate.
Water-repellent design layout. 5G and NFC ready.Not a 4K-capable camera.
Superior AMOLED Screen, Support for 33W quick charging.Heavy gaming causes overheating.
Authentic Android version 11 environment.No gyro-EIS support. Without Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
3.8 (48)
9% off
20,990 22,999
Buy now

Price of Motorola phones with 16MP front cameras at a glance:

ProductPrice
Motorola Moto g22Rs. 10,489
Motorola g42Rs. 14,790
Motorola g52Rs. 14,990
Motorola G40 FusionRs. 14,499
Motorola G71Rs. 18,500

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Motorola Moto g22Memory expansion of up to 1TBLatest Android 12 experiences.Long-lasting battery life
Motorola g42Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support for better sound quality.Good display quality and better viewing angles.Compact phone for everyday usage.
Motorola g52Excellent camera quality.Stock Android experience with Moto Custom gestures support.High refresh rate
Motorola G40 FusionDynamic RAM expansion features.Power efficient processor.Professional grade camera set up.
Motorola G71Superfast 5G chipsetNFC supportGood Camera

Best value for money

If you're looking for the best value for money Motorola 16 MP front camera phone, the g52 is your best choice. The Moto g52's colossal 6.6-inch screen adds to the immersive quality of video and games. As a result of its Linear Art design, this phone is not easily damaged. Water resistance makes this Motorola 16 MP front camera phone more long-lasting than comparable low-priced alternatives.

It has a fingerprint scanner on the side for further protection. The 5,000 mAH capacity of its huge, reverse-charging battery is impressive. Moreover, owing to 33W quick charging, you won't have to wait around while your smartphone recharges, giving you more time to get things done.

Best overall product

Among these Motorola 16 MP front camera phones, the Moto G71 is the best option. In every category, it ranks at the top. Its aesthetic design stands out as superior to the competition. Motorola has shown itself to be an expert in the field by producing high-quality smartphones at affordable costs. The Moto G71's ground-breaking CPU affects the whole smartphone industry. The camera on the Moto G71 has generated a lot of excitement. Features-wise, the Moto G71 is superior to other smartphones in the Motorola 16 MP front camera phones category.

How to find the perfect Motorola 16 MP front camera phone?

Smartphones have become a part of modern life. Still, with so many possibilities, picking a new Motorola 16 MP front camera phone might be a challenge. If you're looking for a brand-new mobile, here are a few simple pointers to help you make the right choice.

Smartphone display sizes are growing, pushing our expectations. Anything above 5.7 inches for immersive gaming and video. It is also essential to have LCD and AMOLED screens.

Smartphone processors, also known as brain, govern most of your phone's functions. You should double-check the processor brand and construction method used at the pickup time.

The phone's battery is the next consideration. The battery life of a smartphone varies from user to user. Battery life is critical if you use your phone for multimedia (movies, games, etc., that need a lot of processing power).

For those passionate about photography, a camera is an absolute must. Before committing to a specific smartphone, check the number of cameras, aperture, megapixels, hybrid autofocus, optical stabilisation, and selfie functions. Even with more megapixels, not all images will look good.

Make a decision based on your financial capabilities since the cost is always a factor. You can also look into the offers and discounts. Finally, settle on a strategy that meets your needs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Motorola phones with 16MP front camera

Does the Moto G40 Fusion support quick charging?

The Moto G40 Fusion has a larger, more powerful 6,000mAh battery for optimal performance.  It has a built-in USB Type C connector for 20W rapid charging.

What do you think of Motorola as a phone brand?

Motorola's recovery in recent years has been impressive, and its phones are among the finest available. Its versatility is its strength, as customers can choose between more affordable and higher-end Moto phones according to their requirements and preferences without sacrificing quality or consistency.

What makes the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion as best Motorola 16 MP front camera phone?

The Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is the best Motorola 16 MP front camera phone due to its large screen, professional-grade cameras, excellent refresh rate for gaming, fantastic performance with a terrific CPU, and massive battery. 

 

 

