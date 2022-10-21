Best Nokia 6 Inch mobile phones : Buyer's guide

Nokia G21 Android Smartphone comes with a long-lasting battery that lasts up to 3 days on a full charge. Its 6-inch display offers a 90 Hz refresh rate to provide a satisfactory performance while watching videos and playing games.

While many smartphone brands in the market offer 6-inch displays, you can choose Nokia smartphones because they are sturdy and affordable. Nokia is rolling out new smartphones every year and these smartphones are packed with the latest features. You can compare the features of these phones and buy the one that suits your requirements.

Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone is a budget smartphone that comes with excellent features for its price range. It is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera that support HDR and beautification mode. Its 6.5-inch display comes with a v-notch design.

Nokia 5.4 is an exceptional phone that comes with a 16MP pinhole selfie camera. Its 6.39 display panel HD display shows bright colors while watching videos and playing games. It supports video recording at 60fps (frames per second) and the video quality is cinematic.

Nokia G20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD display and features a teardrop notch at the top. It is a feature-packed smartphone that supports AI imaging to capture stunning pictures. Moreover, it can last up to 3 days without charging.

Equipped with a 6.82-inch HD display, NOKIA C30 TA-1345 comes with a dual rear camera setup and a front camera with a flashlight. It is available at a 19% discounted rate as of now and is also packed with a powerful battery of 6000 mAH.

Nokia XR20 5G supports the 5G network and comes with a stylish and lightweight design. It is a scratch-resistant and drop-resistant phone and has got IP68 waterproof quality. Its 6.67-inch display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Best value for money

Nokia G21 Android Smartphone is the best value-for-money phone in this list because it is available at just below Rs. 12,000 and offers some of the best camera specifications in this price range. It has also got a decent processor that supports multi-tasking and a powerful battery life that supports hours of gaming and video-watching experience. The OZO spatial audio experience is also quite appealing. Its 50MP triple camera setup supports AI imaging and captures great pictures even in low lighting conditions. It offers security updates every month for the first 3 years after purchase. All these features and its affordable price range make it one of the best Nokia 6-inch mobile phones.

Best overall phone

Nokia XR20 5G is the best overall phone on this list. It is upgraded with the latest Android 11 One operating system and has got a stunning 6.67 LCD. It supports 18W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Nokia XR20 5G is one of the toughest phones that have scratch-resistant and temperature-resistant quality. It comes with 128GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 512GB. Though a slightly heavier phone than the other Nokia phones mentioned in this list, it is one of the best Nokia phones in the market today!

How to find the best Nokia 6-inch mobile phones?

Nokia smartphones are known for their affordable price range, top-end specifications, and sturdy quality. If you spend a little more on these phones, you would get some of the toughest smartphones that are both feature-packed. It is the best time to buy smartphones because they are available at a heavily discounted price during the festival season. Some of the easiest ways of finding the best Nokia 6-inch mobile phones are explained below:

Set a budget: There are plenty of Nokia smartphones that come with a 6-inch display. However, you must choose the ones that are within your budget. Once you set a clear budget for buying a smartphone, it will be easier for you to compare the features and select the best phone as per your requirements and budget.

Compare the features: There are multiple ways of comparing smartphones of a similar budget. You can compare them based on their processing power, battery backup, camera quality, and display size. However, choose the one that fits all the categories and is available within your budget range.

Check reviews: It is also important to check user reviews before finalizing your pick. You can check the online reviews to get a fair idea of how a phone will perform. You can also check the official website of Nokia for reviews or check them on online shopping platforms.

Products price list