Best Nokia 6 Inch mobile phones : Buyer's guide

Summary:
While many smartphone brands in the market offer 6-inch displays, you can choose Nokia smartphones because they are sturdy and affordable. Nokia is rolling out new smartphones every year and these smartphones are packed with the latest features. You can compare the features of these phones and buy the one that suits your requirements.
Top 6 Nokia 6-inch mobile phones
1. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone comes with a long-lasting battery that lasts up to 3 days on a full charge. Its 6-inch display offers a 90 Hz refresh rate to provide a satisfactory performance while watching videos and playing games.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Face unlock and side fingerprint sensor
|Internal storage is limited
|Amazing battery backup
|Excellent camera quality
2. Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone
Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone is a budget smartphone that comes with excellent features for its price range. It is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera that support HDR and beautification mode. Its 6.5-inch display comes with a v-notch design.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Battery lasts up to 3 days
|Memory can be expanded only up to 256GB
|High-quality display
|Quarterly OS updates for the first 2 year
3. Nokia 5.4 (Dusk, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Nokia 5.4 is an exceptional phone that comes with a 16MP pinhole selfie camera. Its 6.39 display panel HD display shows bright colors while watching videos and playing games. It supports video recording at 60fps (frames per second) and the video quality is cinematic.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Amazing camera quality
|Simple design
|22 hours of phone Talktime
|2-day battery backup
4. Nokia G20
Nokia G20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD display and features a teardrop notch at the top. It is a feature-packed smartphone that supports AI imaging to capture stunning pictures. Moreover, it can last up to 3 days without charging.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|HD screen with brightness boost
|Processor is outdated
|60 Hz refresh rate
|Long Lasting battery
5. NOKIA C30 TA-1345
Equipped with a 6.82-inch HD display, NOKIA C30 TA-1345 comes with a dual rear camera setup and a front camera with a flashlight. It is available at a 19% discounted rate as of now and is also packed with a powerful battery of 6000 mAH.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Robust processor
|Camera specifications are below par
|Large IPS display
|Powerful battery
6. Nokia XR20 5G
Nokia XR20 5G supports the 5G network and comes with a stylish and lightweight design. It is a scratch-resistant and drop-resistant phone and has got IP68 waterproof quality. Its 6.67-inch display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful Snapdragon 480 processor
|Battery life could have been better
|Sufficient internal storage
|Durable phone
Best three features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Nokia G21 Android Smartphone
|Powerful battery
|Economical price point
|OZO spatial Audio
|Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone
|Supports Portrait, HDR and Beautification mode
|Latest OS
|Long-lasting battery
|Nokia 5.4 (Dusk, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
|Compact and lightweight phone
|Configured with the latest AI technology
|Powerful processor
|Nokia G20, 48MP Quad Camera
|60 Hz refresh rate
|2.5D cover glass
|High-quality camera
|NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in GR (Green)
|IPS+Incell display
|2.5D cover glass
|Huge HD+ display
|Nokia XR20 5G, IP68 & Military-Grade
|Dust and water-resistant phone
|Qualcomm processor
|Latest Android 11 One operating system
Best value for money
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone is the best value-for-money phone in this list because it is available at just below Rs. 12,000 and offers some of the best camera specifications in this price range. It has also got a decent processor that supports multi-tasking and a powerful battery life that supports hours of gaming and video-watching experience. The OZO spatial audio experience is also quite appealing. Its 50MP triple camera setup supports AI imaging and captures great pictures even in low lighting conditions. It offers security updates every month for the first 3 years after purchase. All these features and its affordable price range make it one of the best Nokia 6-inch mobile phones.
Best overall phone
Nokia XR20 5G is the best overall phone on this list. It is upgraded with the latest Android 11 One operating system and has got a stunning 6.67 LCD. It supports 18W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Nokia XR20 5G is one of the toughest phones that have scratch-resistant and temperature-resistant quality. It comes with 128GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 512GB. Though a slightly heavier phone than the other Nokia phones mentioned in this list, it is one of the best Nokia phones in the market today!
How to find the best Nokia 6-inch mobile phones?
Nokia smartphones are known for their affordable price range, top-end specifications, and sturdy quality. If you spend a little more on these phones, you would get some of the toughest smartphones that are both feature-packed. It is the best time to buy smartphones because they are available at a heavily discounted price during the festival season. Some of the easiest ways of finding the best Nokia 6-inch mobile phones are explained below:
Products price list
|S.no
|Nokia 6-inch Smartphones
|Price (Starts From)
|1.
|Nokia G21 Android Smartphone
|Rs. 11,999
|2.
|Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone
|Rs. 9,999
|3.
|Nokia 5.4 (Dusk, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
|Rs. 10,999
|4.
|Nokia G20, 48MP Quad Camera, 5050 mAh Battery
|Rs. 11,299
|5.
|NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in GR (Green)
|Rs. 10,990
|6.
|Nokia XR20 5G, IP68 & Military-Grade casing
|Rs. 41,998
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
Nokia smartphones are known for their stylish design and durable quality. These are tough phones that are also upgraded with the latest smartphone features and OS. In short, they are affordable and sturdy phones that offer great quality without burning a hole in your pocket.
Nokia C21 is a budget smartphone with a decent design and dependable battery life. This phone’s overall performance and camera quality are not extraordinary but it still offers the latest features at an economical price point. Therefore, if you are not planning to buy an expensive phone, you can certainly think of buying the Nokia C21.
Yes, most Nokia phones that have been recently launched are upgraded with the Android OS. There was a time when most Nokia phones were upgraded to Microsoft Windows OS. It was so because Nokia had sold its mobile-making business to Microsoft in 2014. However, it bought back its business in 2016 and has been rolling out quite decent smartphones equipped with the latest 11.0 and 12.0 Android operating systems.
Yes, most of the recently launched Nokia phones are 5G compatible. However, the older phones don't support the 5G network.
Back in the day, Nokia phones were not just a phone but an emotion. These sturdy GSM phones were colorful, and stylish, and offered days of battery life without any complaints. They also withstood rough usage and almost became a style statement for people back then. However, with the advent of smartphones or touchscreen phones, the craze of the Nokia phones slowly subsided.