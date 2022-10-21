Sign out
Best Nokia 6 Inch mobile phones : Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 22, 2022 01:48 IST

Summary:

Nokia phones are sturdy, and stylish, and are upgraded with all the modern specifications. If you are looking for an affordable phone that offers great camera quality and features, you should explore the Nokia 6-inch smartphone. Nokia smartphones are trending in the mobile market once again as they offer the latest features at an affordable price. Get the best Nokia 6-inch phones today!

Best Nokia 6 Inch mobile phones

While many smartphone brands in the market offer 6-inch displays, you can choose Nokia smartphones because they are sturdy and affordable. Nokia is rolling out new smartphones every year and these smartphones are packed with the latest features. You can compare the features of these phones and buy the one that suits your requirements.

Top 6 Nokia 6-inch mobile phones

1. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM

Nokia G21 Android Smartphone comes with a long-lasting battery that lasts up to 3 days on a full charge. Its 6-inch display offers a 90 Hz refresh rate to provide a satisfactory performance while watching videos and playing games.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11
  • Processor: Unisoc T606 processor
  • Display: 6.5 inches TFT screen
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Camera: 50MP triple lens
  • Battery: 5050 mAH
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Warranty: 1-year

ProsCons
Face unlock and side fingerprint sensorInternal storage is limited
Amazing battery backup 
Excellent camera quality  
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Nordic Blue
17% off
11,999 14,499
Buy now

2. Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone

Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone is a budget smartphone that comes with excellent features for its price range. It is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera that support HDR and beautification mode. Its 6.5-inch display comes with a v-notch design.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11 Go edition
  • Processor: Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A
  • Display: 6.57 inches LCD screen
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Camera: 13MP rear camera & 5MP front camera with flash
  • Battery: 5050 mAH
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Warranty: 1-year

ProsCons
Battery lasts up to 3 daysMemory can be expanded only up to 256GB
High-quality display 
Quarterly OS updates for the first 2 year 
Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 13MP Dual Camera with HDR | Dark Cyan
23% off
9,999 12,999
Buy now

3. Nokia 5.4 (Dusk, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Nokia 5.4 is an exceptional phone that comes with a 16MP pinhole selfie camera. Its 6.39 display panel HD display shows bright colors while watching videos and playing games. It supports video recording at 60fps (frames per second) and the video quality is cinematic.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 10.0
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Display: 6.39 inches HD screen
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Camera: ‎Quad camera setup (48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP) & 16MP front camera
  • Battery: 4000 mAH
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Warranty: 1-year

ProsCons
Amazing camera quality Simple design
22 hours of phone Talktime 
2-day battery backup 
Nokia 5.4 (Dusk, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
35% off
10,999 16,799
Buy now

4. Nokia G20

Nokia G20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD display and features a teardrop notch at the top. It is a feature-packed smartphone that supports AI imaging to capture stunning pictures. Moreover, it can last up to 3 days without charging.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11
  • Processor: MediaTek G35 processor
  • Display: 6.6 inches HD screen
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Camera: ‎Quad camera setup (48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP) & 8MP front camera
  • Battery: 5050 mAH
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Warranty: 1-year

ProsCons
HD screen with brightness boostProcessor is outdated
60 Hz refresh rate  
Long Lasting battery  
Nokia G20, 48MP Quad Camera, 5050 mAh Battery, 6.5" HD+ Screen, 4 + 64GB Memory (Blue)
25% off
11,299 14,999
Buy now

5. NOKIA C30 TA-1345

Equipped with a 6.82-inch HD display, NOKIA C30 TA-1345 comes with a dual rear camera setup and a front camera with a flashlight. It is available at a 19% discounted rate as of now and is also packed with a powerful battery of 6000 mAH.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11
  • Processor: Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A
  • Display: 6.82 inches IPS screen
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Camera: Dual camera setup 13MP & 5MP front camera
  • Battery: 6000 mAH
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Warranty: 1-year

ProsCons
Robust processorCamera specifications are below par
Large IPS display 
Powerful battery  
NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)
24% off
10,249 13,499
Buy now

6. Nokia XR20 5G

Nokia XR20 5G supports the 5G network and comes with a stylish and lightweight design. It is a scratch-resistant and drop-resistant phone and has got IP68 waterproof quality. Its 6.67-inch display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11
  • Processor: Snapdragon 480
  • Display: 6.67 inches Full HD screen
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Camera: 48MP+13 MP dual setup & 8MP front camera
  • Battery: 6000 mAH
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Warranty: 1-year

ProsCons
Powerful Snapdragon 480 processorBattery life could have been better
Sufficient internal storage  
Durable phone 
Nokia XR20 5G, IP68 & Military-Grade casing, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, 6GB RAM/128GB Storage, Blue
21% off
41,998 52,999
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Nokia G21 Android SmartphonePowerful batteryEconomical price pointOZO spatial Audio
Nokia C21 Plus Android SmartphoneSupports Portrait, HDR and Beautification modeLatest OSLong-lasting battery 
Nokia 5.4 (Dusk, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)Compact and lightweight phoneConfigured with the latest AI technologyPowerful processor
Nokia G20, 48MP Quad Camera60 Hz refresh rate2.5D cover glassHigh-quality camera
NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in GR (Green)IPS+Incell display2.5D cover glassHuge HD+ display
Nokia XR20 5G, IP68 & Military-Grade Dust and water-resistant phoneQualcomm processorLatest Android 11 One operating system 

Best value for money

Nokia G21 Android Smartphone is the best value-for-money phone in this list because it is available at just below Rs. 12,000 and offers some of the best camera specifications in this price range. It has also got a decent processor that supports multi-tasking and a powerful battery life that supports hours of gaming and video-watching experience. The OZO spatial audio experience is also quite appealing. Its 50MP triple camera setup supports AI imaging and captures great pictures even in low lighting conditions. It offers security updates every month for the first 3 years after purchase. All these features and its affordable price range make it one of the best Nokia 6-inch mobile phones.

Best overall phone

Nokia XR20 5G is the best overall phone on this list. It is upgraded with the latest Android 11 One operating system and has got a stunning 6.67 LCD. It supports 18W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Nokia XR20 5G is one of the toughest phones that have scratch-resistant and temperature-resistant quality. It comes with 128GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 512GB. Though a slightly heavier phone than the other Nokia phones mentioned in this list, it is one of the best Nokia phones in the market today!

How to find the best Nokia 6-inch mobile phones?

Nokia smartphones are known for their affordable price range, top-end specifications, and sturdy quality. If you spend a little more on these phones, you would get some of the toughest smartphones that are both feature-packed. It is the best time to buy smartphones because they are available at a heavily discounted price during the festival season. Some of the easiest ways of finding the best Nokia 6-inch mobile phones are explained below:

  • Set a budget: There are plenty of Nokia smartphones that come with a 6-inch display. However, you must choose the ones that are within your budget. Once you set a clear budget for buying a smartphone, it will be easier for you to compare the features and select the best phone as per your requirements and budget.
  • Compare the features: There are multiple ways of comparing smartphones of a similar budget. You can compare them based on their processing power, battery backup, camera quality, and display size. However, choose the one that fits all the categories and is available within your budget range.
  • Check reviews: It is also important to check user reviews before finalizing your pick. You can check the online reviews to get a fair idea of how a phone will perform. You can also check the official website of Nokia for reviews or check them on online shopping platforms.

Products price list

S.noNokia 6-inch Smartphones  Price (Starts From)
1.Nokia G21 Android SmartphoneRs. 11,999
2.Nokia C21 Plus Android SmartphoneRs. 9,999
3.Nokia 5.4 (Dusk, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Rs. 10,999
4.Nokia G20, 48MP Quad Camera, 5050 mAh BatteryRs. 11,299
5.NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in GR (Green)Rs. 10,990
6.Nokia XR20 5G, IP68 & Military-Grade casingRs. 41,998

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Nokia 6 Inch mobile phones : Buyer's guide

Why should I buy Nokia smartphones?

Nokia smartphones are known for their stylish design and durable quality. These are tough phones that are also upgraded with the latest smartphone features and OS. In short, they are affordable and sturdy phones that offer great quality without burning a hole in your pocket. 

Is Nokia C21 worth buying?

Nokia C21 is a budget smartphone with a decent design and dependable battery life. This phone’s overall performance and camera quality are not extraordinary but it still offers the latest features at an economical price point. Therefore, if you are not planning to buy an expensive phone, you can certainly think of buying the Nokia C21.

Are Nokia phones upgraded with Android OS?

Yes, most Nokia phones that have been recently launched are upgraded with the Android OS. There was a time when most Nokia phones were upgraded to Microsoft Windows OS. It was so because Nokia had sold its mobile-making business to Microsoft in 2014. However, it bought back its business in 2016 and has been rolling out quite decent smartphones equipped with the latest 11.0 and 12.0 Android operating systems. 

