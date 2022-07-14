Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best Nokia phones under 15,000: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 14, 2022 21:27 IST

Summary:

If you are looking for a multi-purpose smartphone, this article has the top 9 best Nokia phones you can purchase. 

Nokia smartphones are feature-rich with good specifications.

Smartphones have become an essential gadget for humankind's daily work. We often prefer a smartphone rather than a bulky laptop for small tasks. The handheld device enables us to contact people, browse the internet, perform various functions on apps, or watch movies and videos.

Among all the smartphone brands, Nokia smartphones are feature-rich with good specifications. This article will give you a complete heads-up on the best Nokia phones under 15000.

Best Nokia phones under 15000

Mobile phones have become pocket-friendly gadgets. But not every smartphone can satisfy the experience you will get with Nokia smartphones. They are one of the best daily-purpose smartphones and what’s more, you will get a lot of Nokia phones under 15000. Without further ado, let us take a closer look at each.

1. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM

The Nokia G21 Android Smartphone is one of the best Nokia phones under 15000. Its 6.5-inch display has a teardrop notch with a 90-hertz refresh rate. Sleek and powerful, the smartphone runs on Pure Android 11 OS, powered by a Unisoc T606 processor.

  • Brand name – Nokia
  • Weight – 191 g
  • Size – 6.5 inches
  • Colour – Nordic Blue
  • CPU – Unisoc T606 processor
  • RAM – 6 GB
  • Internal storage – 128 GB
  • Camera – 50 MP triple cameras with advanced AI imaging
  • Operating System – Android 11
  • Warranty – 1-year manufacturer warranty
  • Battery – 5050 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Two-year OS updates & three years of monthly security updatesInadequate build quality
Expandable storage of up to 512 GB 
Slim and lightweight 
Excellent sound quality 
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Nordic Blue
Buy now

2. Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G

This hardy Nokia phone under 15000 leverages the power of the MediaTek G35 processor. It renders an immersive view because of the 1600x720 pixel resolution, 60-hertz refresh rate, and 21:9 aspect ratio that comes with a teardrop display.

  • Brand name – Nokia
  • Weight – 196 g
  • Size – 6.5 inches
  • Colour – Silver
  • CPU – MediaTek G35 processor
  • RAM – 4 GB
  • Internal storage – 64 GB
  • Camera – 48 MP quad (48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP) camera with advanced AI imaging and 8 MP front camera
  • Operating System – Android 11
  • Warranty – 1-year manufacturing warranty
  • Battery – 5050 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Advanced AI-imaging cameraSlightly bulky 
Fantastic picture quality 
Good battery backup 
Two-year OS updates & three-year monthly security updates. 
Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB Storage, 48MP Quad Camera with 6.5” (16.51 cm) Screen | Silver, 4GB+64Gb
14% off
12,880 14,999
Buy now

3. Nokia G10

If you are looking for a budget smartphone with decent screen size and battery backup, this Nokia phone under 15000 is a good choice. It leverages the power of MediaTek Helio G25 (octa-core) & uses Hyper-engine technology to render a speed of 2.0 GHz.

  • Brand name - Nokia
  • Weight – 237 g
  • Size – 6.5 inches
  • Colour – Dark blue
  • CPU – MediaTek Helio G25 (octa-core) processor with Hyper-engine technology
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Internal storage – 64 GB
  • Camera – 13 MP triple cameras and 8 MP front camera
  • Operating System – Android 11
  • Warranty – 1-year manufacturing warranty
  • Battery – 5050 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Expandable storage up to 512 GBLarge size
Excellent processing power  
Two-year OS updates & three-year monthly security updates 
Nokia G10, 6.5" (16.51 cm) HD+ Screen, 5050 mAh Battery, Triple Camera, 4 + 64GB Memory (Dark Blue)
18% off
11,425 13,999
Buy now

4. NOKIA C30 TA-1345

If you want a larger HD-quality screen display with a teardrop notch and a front flash, this is the best Nokia phone under 15000 you can get. It leverages the power of the Unisoc octa-core SC9863A processor with a speed of 1.6 GHz.

  • Brand name– Nokia
  • Weight – 237 g
  • Size – 6.82 inches
  • Colour – White
  • CPU – Unisoc octa-core SC9863A processor
  • RAM – 4 GB
  • Internal storage – 64 GB
  • Camera – 13 MP dual cameras and 5 MP front camera
  • Operating System – Android 11
  • Warranty – 1-year manufacturing warranty
  • Battery – 6000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Expandable storage up to 256 GBLarge and heavy 
Huge screen size; ideal for entertainment and immersive gaming experience 
Two-year quarterly security updates 
NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)
19% off
10,998 13,499
Buy now

5. Nokia 6.1 Plus

This Nokia phone under 15000 Rs. runs on Android 9 and harnesses the power of Qualcomm SDM636 (octa-core) Snapdragon 636. It supports 4K video and comes with exceptional build quality.

  • Brand name – Nokia
  • Weight – 310 g
  • Size – 5.8 inches
  • Colour – Blue
  • CPU – Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon processor
  • RAM – 4 GB
  • Internal storage – 64 GB
  • Camera – 16 MP dual cameras and 16 MP front camera
  • Operating System – Android 9
  • Warranty – 1-year manufacturing warranty
  • Battery – 3060 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Great build qualitySmall screen size
Excellent processing power 
Fast-charging 
Superior sound quality 
Nokia 6.1 Plus 4GB Ram 64GB ROM - Blue
Buy now

6. Nokia 5.4 (Dusk, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Launched in Jan 2021, this is another well-known Nokia phone under 15000 that leverages the power of the Qualcomm SM6115 (octa-core) Snapdragon processor. Apart from its powerful processor, it also comes with a quality camera and runs on Android 11.

  • Brand name – Nokia
  • Weight – 180 g
  • Size – 6.39 inches
  • Colour – Dusk Violet
  • CPU – Qualcomm SM6115 (octa-core) Snapdragon processor
  • RAM – 4 GB
  • Internal storage – 64 GB
  • Camera – 48 MP dual cameras and 16 MP front camera
  • Operating System – Android 11
  • Warranty – 1-year manufacturing warranty
  • Battery – 4000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Excellent camera qualityPoor battery backup
Great processing power 
60 fps cinematic recording & videography power with colour grading 
Nokia 5.4 (Dusk, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
23% off
12,998 16,799
Buy now

7. Nokia 5.3 Android One Smartphone

It is another prominent Nokia phone under 15000 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and runs on Android 10. It comes with pro photo shooting with advanced AI imaging for portrait shots and night-clicks.

  • Brand name – Nokia
  • Weight – 180 g
  • Size – 6.55 inches
  • Colour – Black
  • CPU – Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6 -125 Octa-core processor
  • RAM – 4 GB
  • Internal storage – 64 GB
  • Camera – 13 MP quad (13 + 5 + 2 + 2) cameras and 8 MP front camera
  • Operating System – Android 10
  • Warranty – 1-year manufacturing warranty
  • Battery – 4000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Fabulous processing powerPoor image quality in low light
Premium matte finish 
Ultra-wide 118° lens & high camera performance in daylight 
AI-assisted adaptive battery 
Nokia 5.3 Android One Smartphone with Quad Camera, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage - Charcoal
Buy now

8. Nokia 5.1 Plus

This reliable Nokia phone under 15000 Rs. uses an AI camera and has a MediaTek Helio P60 processor. It runs on Android 8.1.

  • Brand name – Nokia
  • Weight – 180 g
  • Size – 5.8 inches
  • Colour – Black
  • CPU – MediaTek Helio P60 processor
  • RAM – 3 GB
  • Internal storage – 32 GB
  • Camera – 13 MP dual cameras and 5 MP front camera
  • Operating System – Android 8.1
  • Warranty – 1-year manufacturing warranty
  • Battery – 3060 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
AI-assisted camera.Do not provide fast-charging
Premium matte finish 
Colour choices 
Nokia 5.1 Plus (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (Black, 5.8 INCH)
Buy now

9. Nokia 3.2 (Black)

If you are looking for a low-budget phone with basic functionalities, this phone is a perfect choice. It leverages Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor and runs on Android 9.0.

  • Brand name – Nokia
  • Weight – 181 g
  • Size – 6.2 inches
  • Colour – Black
  • CPU – Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor
  • RAM – 3 GB
  • Internal storage – 32 GB
  • Camera – 13 MP dual cameras and 5 MP front camera
  • Operating System – Android 9.0
  • Warranty – 1-year manufacturing warranty
  • Battery – 4000 mAh lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Face- unlock featurePoor photo quality
Expandable storage up to 400 GB 
Colour variants available 
Nokia 3.2 (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
25% off
8,999 11,999
Buy now

Price of best Nokia phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM14,999
Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G12,990
Nokia G1010,998
NOKIA C30 TA-134510,998
Nokia 6.1 Plus14,999
Nokia 5.4 (Dusk, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)12,998
Nokia 5.3 Android One Smartphone11,998
Nokia 5.1 Plus14,499
Nokia 3.2 (Black)10,793

Best 3 important features for consumers

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM  2-years of OS updates & 3-years of monthly security updatesStorage is expandable up to 512 GBSlim and lightweight
Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4GAdvanced AI imaging which gives better photo qualityBattery backup is also goo2-years of OS updates & 3-years of monthly security updates
Nokia G10Memory is expandable up to 512 GBExcellent processing power makes it great for multipurpose use2-years of OS updates & 3-years of monthly security updates
Nokia C30 TA-1345Storage is expandable up to 256 GBMassive screen size2-years of quarterly security updates
Nokia 6.1 PlusBuild quality is greatMultipurpose phone with good processing powerFast charging feature
Nokia 5.4 (Dusk, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)The camera quality is amazing60 fps cinematic recording & videography Multipurpose phone with good processing power
Nokia 5.3 Android One SmartphoneIt comes with an ultra-wide 118° lensHigh camera performance in daylightAI-assisted adaptive battery
Nokia 5.1 PlusAI-assisted cameraIt has a premium matt finishMultipurpose phone with good processing power
Nokia 3.2 (Black)Face unlock featureStorage is expandable up to 400 GBProcessing speed is amazing

Best value for money

Nokia G20 Android Smartphone is the best Nokia phone under 15000 Rs. that can yield the best value for money because it has the latest Android OS with a powerful processor, battery backup, 4G support, and excellent camera quality. It costs only Rs. 12,990, you can get all the features, a quality display, and a camera. So, users will find it a perfect match for their spending money.

Which is the best (overall)?

Nokia G21 Android Smartphone is the best phone overall. It is because the phone is stylish, has an excellent immersive display + has cameras that leverage AI-powered imaging, and has a robust processor. Also, it has all the necessary features, from processing to camera quality to RAM size or battery life. Its display has a 90-hertz refresh rate, and the storage is expandable up to 5512 GB. It is an all-rounder. So, users will find it extremely useful.

How to find the best Nokia phone under 15000?

Grab the best Nokia phone under 15000. by browsing some well-known online e-commerce sites like Amazon or Flipkart. In the search box of those apps, do type ‘best’ as a keyword. Users will also have to customise the search by lowering the price slider or mentioning ‘under 15000’ in the search bar. You can also visit the nearest smartphone store for the same.

FAQs

1. Which processor(s) works best for a smartphone within the range of 15000?

Users can go with a Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon processor or MediaTek Helio G25 (octa-core) processor with Hyper-Engine technology. Both deliver excellent speed & processing power for seamless performance.

2. How to check for battery backup in smartphones?

A smartphone with more mAh will have more power & hence, renders more power backup.

3. What should one review before buying a smartphone?

Before buying a smartphone, users must check the technical specs like memory (RAM) size, processor, speed it delivers, camera quality, and colour display range.

4. What do you mean by expandable storage?

Expandable storage means the smartphone has a slot to add memory cards of varied sizes (as secondary storage) for more data.

5. How is RAM beneficial for smartphones?

Memory (RAM) plays a significant role in smartphones. A RAM of 4 GB or 6 GB will make the smartphone more responsive to take multiple tasks for processing. Larger the memory capacity, the more tasks you can allot to it, and hence more easily it can store and get back the processed operations from the processor.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon fashion sale: Fetch up to 75% off on stylish tops for girls
Best 15-inch laptops in India in 2022: A buying guide 
Hair spray for women makes hairstyling easy and improves overall appearance
16 MP front camera phones: Top picks
Laptops under 55000: Top 10 picks
electronics FOR LESS