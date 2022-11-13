Best Olympus camera you can buy in 2022

Summary:
Olympus (now known as OM System) is one of the largest manufacturers of digital cameras and optical equipment. Olympus is generally known for its Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera. Micro Four Thirds cameras have a smaller sensor size than APS-C which makes the camera smaller and lightweight. The Micro Four Thirds system is a cooperation between Olympus and Panasonic. Hence, the camera and lens of both brands are interchangeable. Olympus has launched the majority of models in its main categories: OM-D, PEN, and Tough series. OM-D series consists of professional mirrorless cameras while the PEN series consists of compact cameras. Tough series consist of strong and weatherproof cameras for adventures.
We have composed a list of Olympus cameras that are best in the segment by comparing the picture quality, image sensor, product rating and product price that might help you decide while buying an Olympus camera.
1. OM System OM-1
OM-1 is the most advanced camera launched by Olympus. It features a 20 MP Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor along with the TruePic X engine delivering stunning details. It is packed with several features like a Quad Pixel AI AF, an extended range of ISO up to 1,02,400 and very fast shooting speed in a single camera. It also has 5-axis body stabilization and IP53 weather protection for outdoor uses.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|20 MP Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor
|No support for 8K
|TruePic X engine
|The low resolution of the viewfinder
|Quad Pixel AI AF
|IP53 weatherproofing
2. Olympus OMD-EM-1-Mark-III
OMD-EM-1-Mark-III is one of the best professional cameras with a TruePic IX engine and a 20.4 MP Live MOS sensor delivering amazing results. It offers some of the best features like 50MP handheld high-res shot, 7.5-stop-stabilisation and Live ND which extends the exposure times.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|7.5-stop-stabilisation
|The viewfinder can be upgraded
|TruePic IX engine
|50MP handheld high-res shot
|Live ND
3. Olympus OM-D E-M1X
OM-D E-M1X is a game-changing camera by Olympus with a 20MP Live MOS sensor and two TruePic VIII engines for high speed and high image quality like never before. It also comes with a 7.5 stop stabilisation and other amazing features like handheld high-res shot, Live ND and a new AF system all in dust, splash and freeze-proof body.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|2 TruePic VIII engine
|Camera is heavy
|7.5-stop-stabilisation
|The viewfinder can be upgraded
|Live ND
|New Phase Detection AF
4. Olympus OMD-EM-5-Mark-III
OMD-EM-5-Mark-III is a small and lightweight yet powerful camera by Olympus. It features a 20 MP Live MOS sensor and a TruePic VIII engine. It has 6.5 stop stabilisation along with On-Chip Phase Detection AF for steady and smooth shots.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|20.4 MP Live MOS sensor
|The sensor is smaller in size
|TruePic VIII engine
|Grips are not so good
|6.5 stop stabilisation
|121-point Phase Detection AF
5. Olympus OMD-EM-10-Mark-IV
OMD-EM-10-Mark-IV is a compact, lightweight and beginner-friendly camera from Olympus. It has a flip-down monitor for dedicated selfie mode. It is equipped with a 20 MP Live MOS sensor, a TruePic VIII engine, a contrast-detection AF system, and in-body 5-axis image stabilization.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|20 MP Live MOS sensor
|No mic port provided
|TruePic VIII engine
|The flip screen doesn't work with a tripod
|5-axis image stabilisation
|Contrast-detection AF system
6. Olympus PEN E-PL10
PEN E-PL10 is a small entry-level camera by Olympus. It is easy to control along with a touch-based interface and flip-down screen. Though beginner friendly, it also includes advanced features like in-camera RAW editing, in-body image stabilisation and 4K at 30p.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|16.1 MP Live MOS sensor
|No viewfinder provided
|TruePic VIII engine
|In-body image stabilisation
|Silent shooting mode
7. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III
OM-D E-M10 Mark III, even though a little older model, contains great features to be counted in. It boasts a 16 MP Live MOS sensor along with a TruePic VIII engine for accurate and noiseless results. It also has in-body 5-axis image stabilisation for blue-free images.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|16 MP Live MOS sensor
|Limited Movements of the LCD screen
|TruePic VIII engine
|In-body 5-axis image stabilisation
|121-point contrast AF
8. Olympus Tough TG – 6
Olympus Tough TG – 6 is a totally different breed on this list. It is specially made for adventures with a body waterproof up to 15m, dustproof, crushproof up to 100kgf, freezeproof to -10℃ and shockproof to 2.1m. Moreover, it has a 12 MP CMOS sensor and TruePic VIII engine.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|12 CMOS sensor
|Small sensor size
|TruePic VIII engine
|Waterproof up to 15m
|Macro mode
Best 3 features of Olympus cameras
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|OM System OM-1
|20 MP Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor
|TruePic X engine
|Quad Pixel AI AF
|Olympus OMD-EM-1-Mark-III
|TruePic IX engine
|7.5-stop-stabilisation
|Live ND
|Olympus OM-D E-M1X
|2 TruePic VIII engine
|7.5-stop-stabilisation
|Live ND
|Olympus OMD-EM-5-Mark-III
|20.4 MP Live MOS sensor
|121-point Phase Detection AF
|6.5 stop stabilisation
|Olympus OMD-EM-10-Mark-IV
|5-axis Image Stabilisation
|Contrast-detection AF system
|TruePic VIII engine
|Olympus PEN E-PL10
|16.1 MP Live MOS sensor
|In-body image stabilisation
|Silent shooting mode
|Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III
|TruePic VIII engine
|In-body 5-axis image stabilisation
|121-point contrast AF
|Olympus Tough TG – 6
Waterproof up to 15m
|TruePic VIII engine
|Macro mode
Best value-for-money product
Olympus OMD-EM-1-Mark-III is the best value-for-money product on this list. It has a TruePic IX engine and a 20 MP Live MOS sensor along with 7.5-stop-stabilisation for clear, detailed, and blur-free results. It has features like 50MP handheld high-res shot and Live ND along with a dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof body giving it the best value at this price.
Best overall product
Olympus OM-1 is the best product on this list because of the features that no camera has. It has an advanced 20 M Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor and TruePic X engine along with a Quad Pixel AI AF for clear, noiseless and accurate images. It also has 5-axis body stabilisation for blur-free results. It has several other features like an extended range of ISO up to 1,02,400, very fast shooting speed and IP53 weather protection,making it the best.
How to find the perfect camera?
Here are a few points to check while choosing the best camera:
These points may vary with the price range and person-to-person, but make sure to check out a few different products in the same price range before buying.
Price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|OM System OM-1
|₹1,73,990
|2.
|Olympus OMD-EM-1-Mark-III
|₹1,67,191
|3.
|Olympus OM-D E-M1X
|₹1,89,990
|4.
|Olympus OMD-EM-5-Mark-III
|₹99,799
|5.
|Olympus OMD-EM-10-Mark-IV
|₹76,228
|6.
|Olympus PEN E-PL10
|₹85,227
|7.
|Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III
|₹56,999
|8.
|Olympus Tough TG – 6
|₹39,990
A mirrorless camera is a type of camera which do not require a reflex mirror and instead uses a simple mechanism of lens and sensor. The light falls on the sensor after passing through the lens and the electronic viewfinder shows the live image as light falling on the sensor after which a button can be clicked to capture the image.
ISO can be defined as the sensitivity of your camera lens. The lower the ISO, the more light is required by a camera to display a well-exposed image, and the higher the ISO lesser light is needed to display a well-exposed image.
An Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) is a part of a camera that displays the image taken by the lens of the camera on a small screen so that the photographer can adjust the camera accordingly.
Micro Four Thirds system is a standard launched by Olympus and Panasonic which provides advanced shooting functions in compact equipment.
RAW is a file format where unprocessed or minimally processed data is stored as the name suggests. This is very helpful for professional photographers who want to edit the image later.