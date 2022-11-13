Best Olympus camera you can buy in 2022 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Mirrorless cameras are gaining traction in recent times. Olympus is one the best and leading manufacturers of digital and optical equipment, especially in the mirrorless segment. We have created a list of the best Olympus cameras that might help you while buying one.

Best Olympus camera

Olympus (now known as OM System) is one of the largest manufacturers of digital cameras and optical equipment. Olympus is generally known for its Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera. Micro Four Thirds cameras have a smaller sensor size than APS-C which makes the camera smaller and lightweight. The Micro Four Thirds system is a cooperation between Olympus and Panasonic. Hence, the camera and lens of both brands are interchangeable. Olympus has launched the majority of models in its main categories: OM-D, PEN, and Tough series. OM-D series consists of professional mirrorless cameras while the PEN series consists of compact cameras. Tough series consist of strong and weatherproof cameras for adventures. We have composed a list of Olympus cameras that are best in the segment by comparing the picture quality, image sensor, product rating and product price that might help you decide while buying an Olympus camera. 1. OM System OM-1 OM-1 is the most advanced camera launched by Olympus. It features a 20 MP Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor along with the TruePic X engine delivering stunning details. It is packed with several features like a Quad Pixel AI AF, an extended range of ISO up to 1,02,400 and very fast shooting speed in a single camera. It also has 5-axis body stabilization and IP53 weather protection for outdoor uses. Specifications: Camera Sensor: 20 MP Stacked BSI Live MOS

Lens: Micro Four Thirds

Sensitivity Range: ISO 80 -1,02,400

Processor: TruePic X Dual Quad Core Processor

Viewfinder: Electronic viewfinder with 5.76M dots

Autofocus: 1053-point cross-type AI detect Quad Pixel AF

Maximum Shooting Rate: 120fps with fixed AF, 50fps with AF tracking

Maximum Video Resolution: C4K at 60p, 4K at 60p

Storage Type: SDHC (UHS-I / II), SDXC (UHS-I / II), ‎SD

Weight: 454 g

Pros Cons 20 MP Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor No support for 8K TruePic X engine The low resolution of the viewfinder Quad Pixel AI AF IP53 weatherproofing

2. Olympus OMD-EM-1-Mark-III OMD-EM-1-Mark-III is one of the best professional cameras with a TruePic IX engine and a 20.4 MP Live MOS sensor delivering amazing results. It offers some of the best features like 50MP handheld high-res shot, 7.5-stop-stabilisation and Live ND which extends the exposure times. Specifications: Camera Sensor: 20.4 MP Live MOS

Lens: Micro Four Thirds

Sensitivity Range: ISO 64-25,600

Processor: TruePic IX

Viewfinder: Electronic viewfinder with 2.36M dots

Autofocus: 121-point cross-type Phase Detection AF

Maximum Shooting Rate: Mechanical shutter: 18fps with C-AF; Electronic shutter: 60fps with S-AF

Maximum Video Resolution: C4K at 24p, 4K at 30p, 25p, 24p

Storage Type: 2 slots (UHS-I and UHS-II) SD, SDHC, SDXC

Weight: 504 g

Pros Cons 7.5-stop-stabilisation The viewfinder can be upgraded TruePic IX engine 50MP handheld high-res shot Live ND

3. Olympus OM-D E-M1X OM-D E-M1X is a game-changing camera by Olympus with a 20MP Live MOS sensor and two TruePic VIII engines for high speed and high image quality like never before. It also comes with a 7.5 stop stabilisation and other amazing features like handheld high-res shot, Live ND and a new AF system all in dust, splash and freeze-proof body. Specifications: Camera Sensor: 20.4 MP Live MOS

Lens: Micro Four Thirds

Sensitivity Range: ISO 64-25,600

Processor: 2x TruePic VIII

Viewfinder: Electronic viewfinder with 2.36M dots

Autofocus: 121-point cross-type Phase Detection AF

Maximum Shooting Rate: 60fps with fixed AF, 18fps with AF tracking

Maximum Video Resolution: 4K at 24p

Storage Type: SD, SDHC, SDXC

Weight: 997 g

Pros Cons 2 TruePic VIII engine Camera is heavy 7.5-stop-stabilisation The viewfinder can be upgraded Live ND New Phase Detection AF

4. Olympus OMD-EM-5-Mark-III OMD-EM-5-Mark-III is a small and lightweight yet powerful camera by Olympus. It features a 20 MP Live MOS sensor and a TruePic VIII engine. It has 6.5 stop stabilisation along with On-Chip Phase Detection AF for steady and smooth shots. Specifications: Camera Sensor: 20.4 MP Live MOS

Lens: Micro Four Thirds

Sensitivity Range: ISO 200-25,600

Processor: TruePic VIII

Viewfinder: Electronic viewfinder with 2.36M dots

Autofocus: 121-point cross-type Phase Detection AF

Maximum Shooting Rate: Mechanical Shutter:- 10fps with AF locked on the first frame, 6 fps with C-AF; Electronic Shutter: 30fps with fixed AF, 10fps with AF tracking

Maximum Video Resolution: C4K at 24p, 4K at 30p, 25p, 24p

Storage Type: SD, SDHC, SDXC

Weight: 414 g

Pros Cons 20.4 MP Live MOS sensor The sensor is smaller in size TruePic VIII engine Grips are not so good 6.5 stop stabilisation 121-point Phase Detection AF

5. Olympus OMD-EM-10-Mark-IV OMD-EM-10-Mark-IV is a compact, lightweight and beginner-friendly camera from Olympus. It has a flip-down monitor for dedicated selfie mode. It is equipped with a 20 MP Live MOS sensor, a TruePic VIII engine, a contrast-detection AF system, and in-body 5-axis image stabilization. Specifications: Camera Sensor: 20.3 MP Live MOS

Lens: Micro Four Thirds

Sensitivity Range: ISO 80-25,600

Processor: TruePic VIII

Viewfinder: Electronic viewfinder with 2.36M dots

Autofocus: 121 Contrast-detection AF

Maximum Shooting Rate: High: 15fps, Low: 6.3fps

Maximum Video Resolution: 4K at 30p

Storage Type: SD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS-I/UHS-II)

Weight: 499 g

Pros Cons 20 MP Live MOS sensor No mic port provided TruePic VIII engine The flip screen doesn't work with a tripod 5-axis image stabilisation Contrast-detection AF system

6. Olympus PEN E-PL10 PEN E-PL10 is a small entry-level camera by Olympus. It is easy to control along with a touch-based interface and flip-down screen. Though beginner friendly, it also includes advanced features like in-camera RAW editing, in-body image stabilisation and 4K at 30p. Specifications: Camera Sensor: 16.1 MP Live MOS

Lens: Micro Four Thirds

Sensitivity Range: ISO 200-25,600

Processor: TruePic VIII

Viewfinder: Not Available

Autofocus: 121-point contrast AF

Maximum Shooting Rate: High: 14.1fps, Low: 4.8fps

Maximum Video Resolution: 4K at 30p

Storage Type: SDHC, SDXC (UHS-I compatible)

Weight: 454 g

Pros Cons 16.1 MP Live MOS sensor No viewfinder provided TruePic VIII engine In-body image stabilisation Silent shooting mode

7. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III OM-D E-M10 Mark III, even though a little older model, contains great features to be counted in. It boasts a 16 MP Live MOS sensor along with a TruePic VIII engine for accurate and noiseless results. It also has in-body 5-axis image stabilisation for blue-free images. Specifications: Camera Sensor: 16.1 MP Live MOS

Lens: Micro Four Thirds

Sensitivity Range: ISO 200-25,600

Processor: TruePic VIII

Viewfinder: Electronic viewfinder with 2.36M dots

Autofocus: 121-point contrast AF

Maximum Shooting Rate: High: 8.6fps, Low: 4.8fps

Maximum Video Resolution: 4K at 30p

Storage type: SDHC, SDXC (UHS-I, UHS-II, Eye-Fi card compatible)

Weight: 410 g

Pros Cons 16 MP Live MOS sensor Limited Movements of the LCD screen TruePic VIII engine In-body 5-axis image stabilisation 121-point contrast AF

8. Olympus Tough TG – 6 Olympus Tough TG – 6 is a totally different breed on this list. It is specially made for adventures with a body waterproof up to 15m, dustproof, crushproof up to 100kgf, freezeproof to -10℃ and shockproof to 2.1m. Moreover, it has a 12 MP CMOS sensor and TruePic VIII engine. Specifications: Camera Sensor: 12 MP BSI CMOS

Sensitivity Range: ISO 100-12,800

Processor: TruePic VIII

Viewfinder: Not Available

Autofocus: 25 point CMOS contrast detection

Maximum Shooting Rate: High: 20fps, Low: 5fps

Maximum Video Resolution: 4K at 30p

Storage Type: SD, SDHC, SDXC

Weight: 250 g

Pros Cons 12 CMOS sensor Small sensor size TruePic VIII engine Waterproof up to 15m Macro mode

Best 3 features of Olympus cameras

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OM System OM-1 20 MP Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor TruePic X engine Quad Pixel AI AF Olympus OMD-EM-1-Mark-III TruePic IX engine 7.5-stop-stabilisation Live ND Olympus OM-D E-M1X 2 TruePic VIII engine 7.5-stop-stabilisation Live ND Olympus OMD-EM-5-Mark-III 20.4 MP Live MOS sensor 121-point Phase Detection AF 6.5 stop stabilisation Olympus OMD-EM-10-Mark-IV 5-axis Image Stabilisation Contrast-detection AF system TruePic VIII engine Olympus PEN E-PL10 16.1 MP Live MOS sensor In-body image stabilisation Silent shooting mode Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III TruePic VIII engine In-body 5-axis image stabilisation 121-point contrast AF Olympus Tough TG – 6 Waterproof up to 15m TruePic VIII engine Macro mode

Best value-for-money product Olympus OMD-EM-1-Mark-III is the best value-for-money product on this list. It has a TruePic IX engine and a 20 MP Live MOS sensor along with 7.5-stop-stabilisation for clear, detailed, and blur-free results. It has features like 50MP handheld high-res shot and Live ND along with a dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof body giving it the best value at this price. Best overall product Olympus OM-1 is the best product on this list because of the features that no camera has. It has an advanced 20 M Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor and TruePic X engine along with a Quad Pixel AI AF for clear, noiseless and accurate images. It also has 5-axis body stabilisation for blur-free results. It has several other features like an extended range of ISO up to 1,02,400, very fast shooting speed and IP53 weather protection,making it the best. How to find the perfect camera? Here are a few points to check while choosing the best camera: Does the product have a good image sensor? Does the product have an in-built image stabilisation system? Does the product have a good autofocus system? Does the product have good image processing capability? These points may vary with the price range and person-to-person, but make sure to check out a few different products in the same price range before buying. Price list

S.no Product Price 1. OM System OM-1 ₹ 1,73,990 2. Olympus OMD-EM-1-Mark-III ₹ 1,67,191 3. Olympus OM-D E-M1X ₹ 1,89,990 4. Olympus OMD-EM-5-Mark-III ₹ 99,799 5. Olympus OMD-EM-10-Mark-IV ₹ 76,228 6. Olympus PEN E-PL10 ₹ 85,227 7. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III ₹ 56,999 8. Olympus Tough TG – 6 ₹ 39,990

