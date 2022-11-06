Sign out
  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 06, 2022 14:39 IST

Summary:

In addition to their flagship smartphones, OnePlus also offers a range of accessories that can help to further improve the experience of using their devices. These include cases and covers, screen protectors, power banks, and more. This article explores the best OnePlus accessories that are currently available.

OnePlus is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer founded in December 2013. The company's flagship phone, the OnePlus One, was released in April 2014. Since then, the company has released several other devices, all of which are highly popular in India. Besides producing smartphones, OnePlus also manufactures a range of accessories that can be used with their devices. These range from cases and covers to screen protectors and power banks. In this article, we will take a look at the best OnePlus mobile accessories that are currently available and can help to improve your experience with the company's devices.

1. OnePlus Type-C to 3.5mm Adapter (White)

One of the most useful and best OnePlus accessories is the Type-C to 3.5mm Adapter. This adapter allows you to connect your OnePlus phone to any standard 3.5mm headphone jack. This is extremely useful as you can use your existing headphones with your OnePlus phone without having to buy new ones. The adapter is also very well-built and is designed to match the aesthetic of the OnePlus phone.

Specifications

  • Connector Type: USB-C
  • Colour: White
  • Dimensions:9.6 x 4 x 9.6 cm

ProsCons
Connect 3.5mm headphones with your OnePlus phonesLimited Warranty Type
1-year warranty 
Lightweight 
OnePlus Type-C to 3.5mm Adapter (White)
390
Buy now

2. OnePlus Warp Charge Type-C Cable (100cm)

The Warp Charge Type-C Cable from OnePlus is another great accessory for your phone. This cable is used to charge your OnePlus phone and is also capable of transferring data at high speeds. The cable is 100cm long, which makes it very convenient to use. It is also very well-built and looks great.

Specifications

  • Connector Type: USB-C
  • Cable Type: Charging
  • Length: 100 cm

ProsCons
Long cableA bit expensive
Fast charging 
Aesthetically-designed 
OnePlus Warp Charge Type-C Cable (100cm, Red)
849
Buy now

3. OnePlus Warp Charge Type-C to Type-C Cable 100cm

The Warp Charge Type-C to Type-C Cable from OnePlus is one of the best OnePlus accessories for the latest OnePlus phone. This cable is used to connect your phone to another device with a USB Type-C port. The cable is meticuiously designed and is made from high-quality materials. It also comes in the signature OnePlus red and white colour scheme.

Specifications

  • Colour: Red and White
  • Weight:66 grams
  • Length:100 cm

ProsCons
Supports WARP chargingIt is a bit expensive
Made from premium materials 
Compact and tangle-free 
OnePlus Warp Charge Type-C to Type-C Cable 100cm
849
Buy now

4. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones with a mic

If you are looking for a good pair of wired earphones to use with your OnePlus phone, then the Nord Wired Earphones with mic are a great option. These earphones are designed to provide great sound quality and are also very comfortable to wear. They come with a built-in microphone, which is ideal for making calls or recording audio. The earphones are also very well-built and look great. Plus, they come with an IPX4 rating, which makes them resistant to sweat and water.

Specifications

  • Type: Wired earphones
  • Colour: Black
  • Form factor: In ear

ProsCons
Enhanced bassCompatible only with smartphones having a 3.5mm jack
Voice assistant support 
IPX4 waterproof 
OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones with mic, 3.5mm Audio Jack, Enhanced bass with 9.2mm Dynamic Drivers, in-Ear Wired Earphone - Black
38% off
799 1,299
Buy now

5. OnePlus Bullets Z2 (Earphones)

The Bullets Z2 earphones from OnePlus are one of the best wireless earphones that you can get. They are very comfortable to wear and come with great sound quality. The 12.4mm drivers produce a rich and detailed sound. The AI noise cancellation feature ensures that you get the best sound quality even in noisy environments. They also have a very long battery life, about 30 hours, and come with a fast charging feature. In addition, they are also very well-built and look great. You can get them in different colours like black, blue, and red.

Specifications

  • Connectivity technology: BlueTooth
  • Colour: Black, blue, and red
  • Water resistance: IP55 rating

ProsCons
30 hours playbackCan get discomforting after prolonged use
12.4 mm bass driver 
Comfortable all-day use 
Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Acoustic Red)
13% off
1,999 2,299
Buy now

6. OnePlus Nord Watch

The OnePlus Nord Watch is a great accessory for your phone as it allows you to stay connected even when you are away from your phone. The watch has a 1.78” AMOLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, which makes it very clear and bright. It has a lot of health-related features, such as fitness tracking, sleep tracking, and more. It is also very well-built and looks great. Plus, it comes with 10 days of battery life, which is very impressive.

Specifications

  • Style: Modern
  • Colour: Black
  • Screen:1.78 inches AMOLED

ProsCons
AMOLED displayCostly when compared to other brands
Multiple health-tracking features 
Enhanced Battery Life 
OnePlus Nord Watch with 1.78” AMOLED Display, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 105 Fitness Modes, 10 Days Battery, SPO2, Heart Rate, Stress Monitor, Women Health Tracker & Multiple Watch Face [Midnight Black]
29% off
4,999 6,999
Buy now

7. OnePlus Bumper Case

The Bumper Case from OnePlus is a great way to protect your phone from scratches and bumps. The case is made from high-quality polycarbonate and has a soft-touch finish. The design of the case fits the OnePlus phone seamlessly. It feels like it is a part of the phone. The black colour adds a dash of style to the phone.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Material: Polycarbonate

ProsCons
Polycarbonate materialSlightly expensive
Durable 
Perfect fit 
OnePlus Bumper for (Polycarbonate_Black)
Check Price on Amazon

8. OnePlus Gaming Triggers

If you love to play mobile games on your OnePlus phone, then you should get the Gaming Triggers (Black). These triggers attach to the side of your phone and provide a physical button to press. This makes it much easier to play games as you don’t have to rely on the touchscreen. The triggers are also very well-built and look great. Plus, they are also compatible with other Android and iOS phones.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Style: Professional
  • Water Resistance: Yes

ProsCons
Supports most battle-royale games 
Works even when screen protectors and cases are applied 
Waterproof and lightweight 
OnePlus Gaming Triggers Black in
45% off
882.33 1,599
Buy now

9. OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic

If you want a true-wireless earbud experience, then the Nord Buds from OnePlus are a great option. These earbuds are very comfortable to wear and have great sound quality, thanks to the 12.4mm Titanium drivers. The earbuds have a built-in 4-design microphone, which is great for making calls or recording audio. They also come with IP55 dust and water resistance. Plus, they have a very long battery life, about 30 hours on a single charge. And the ultra-fast charging feature gives you 5 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of charging.

Specifications

  • Model name: TWS Nord
  • Connectivity type: True Wireless
  • Weight: 47 grams

ProsCons
Great sound qualitySupported on OnePlus 6 series devices and up only
Fast charging 
AI noise cancellation 
OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers, Playback:Up to 30hr case, 4-Mic Design + AI Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating, Fast Charging (White Marble)
7% off
2,799 2,999
Buy now

10. OnePlus Smart Band

Finally, the OnePlus Smart Band is a great accessory for your phone if you are looking only for a smart band but not a full-fledged smartwatch. The band has a 1.1” colour touch screen. It has 13 dedicated exercise modes, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate, and sleep-tracking features. The smart band is 5ATM and IP68 certified, ensuring you can wear it on your wrist without any worries.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Model name: W101IN

ProsCons
Small form factorThe display is not that great
Multiple exercise modes 
IP68 rating 
OnePlus Smart Band: 13 Exercise Modes, Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2), Heart Rate & Sleep Tracking, 5ATM+Water & Dust Resistant( Android & iOS Compatible)
39% off
1,699 2,799
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Type-C to 3.5mm Adapter (White) Blazingly fast1-year warrantyGreat design
OnePlus Warp Charge Type-C Cable (100cm) Long cablePremium buildSupports fast charging
OnePlus Warp Charge Type-C to Type-C Cable 100cm Type-C to Type-CWater resistantDesigned from high-quality materials
OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones with a micGreat sound quality9.2mm Dynamic DriversIPX 4 rating
OnePlus Bullets Z2 (Earphones)Quick chargeAnti-distortion audio technologyIP55 rating
OnePlus Nord Watch Bright AMOLED displayOne tap vitals measurement105 fitness modes
OnePlus Bumper Case Made of polycarbonateSleek DesignRigid and tough
OnePlus Gaming TriggersTactile feedbackSide independenceWaterproof
OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with a MicFlagship-level battery12.4mm Titanium drivers with Dolby Atmos supportSleek look
OnePlus Smart BandCompact designOTA software updates14 days battery life

Best value for money

Of all the best OnePlus mobile accessories that we compared, the OnePlus Bullets Z2 (Earphones) offer the best value for money. They are equipped with all the features that you would expect from a good pair of earphones, such as great sound quality, comfort, long battery life, and more. They are priced at just Rs. 1,999, which makes them very affordable.

Best overall product

The best OnePlus accessory, hands down, has to be the OnePlus Watch. Smartwatches have become an extension of our phones, and the OnePlus Watch is no different. It allows you to stay connected with the world even when you are away from your phone. It has all the features of a premium smartwatch, such as a bright and clear display, health tracking, and more. Plus, it comes with an impressive 10 days of battery life. It is priced at Rs. 4,999, which is very reasonable for a smartwatch of this quality.

How to find the best OnePlus mobile accessory

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question since it depends on your needs and budget. However, we would recommend that you start by looking at the products that we have listed in this article. These are the best OnePlus accessories that are currently available in the market. You can also read online reviews to get a better idea of what other people are saying about these products. Once you have narrowed down your options, you can then decide which one is the best for you.

Products price list

S.noProductPrice
1.OnePlus Type-C to 3.5mm Adapter (White)Rs. 390
2.OnePlus Warp Charge Type-C Cable (100cm)Rs. 849
3.OnePlus Warp Charge Type-C to Type-C Cable 100cmRs. 849
4.OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones with a micRs. 799
5.OnePlus Bullets Z2 (Earphones)Rs. 1,999
6.OnePlus Nord WatchRs. 4,999
7.OnePlus Bumper CaseRs. 2,224
8.OnePlus Gaming TriggersRs. 825
9.OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with MicRs. 2,799
10.OnePlus Smart BandRs. 1,699

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Do OnePlus accessories come with a warranty?

Yes, all accessories sold by OnePlus come with a 1-year warranty.

What is the price of OnePlus mobile accessories?

The prices of OnePlus accessories vary depending on the product. However, most are very reasonably priced and affordable for most people.

Are OnePlus accessories compatible with other phones?

Yes, OnePlus accessories are compatible with other phones. You can use them with other Android as well as Apple devices.

