Best OnePlus mobile phones under 50,000

If you want to buy a mobile phone up to ₹50,000, OnePlus has many options for you.The brand offers a wide variety of premium smartphones in this price range. Here, we list down the OnePlus smartphones under ₹50,000 that you can buy. 1. OnePlus 10T 5G The latest smartphone launched by OnePlus, the OnePlus 10T 5G, is a powerful smartphone with top-of-the-line specifications. OnePlus offers this phone in three variants, the 8GB + 128GB being the most economical with a launch price of ₹49,999.The device has the latest SoC, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 by Qualcomm, a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, and a 4800 mAh battery under the hood. Specifications: Display: 6.7-inches Fluid AMOLED Display with Corning Gorilla Glass and 120Hz refresh rate Camera: Triple-camera setup, 50MP Main Camera, 8MP Ultrawide Camera, and 2MP macro lens with LED Flash; 16MP Front Camera Battery: 4800 mAh with 150W SuperVOOC Charging Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 OS: OxygenOS-based Android™ 12 Fingerprint: In-display Fingerprint Sensor SIM: Dual nano SIM 5G Connectivity: Yes, the phone supports 11 bands of 5G

Pros Cons Bright AMOLED display with 950 nits peak brightness No IP rating Excellent 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 and OIS, plus many features No wireless charging support Fantastic performance with 8+ Gen 1 SoC No 3.55 mm headphone jack Fast charging

2. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Launched in March 2021, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (8GB + 128GB) is now available for under ₹50,000. The flagship smartphone comes in a premium design, has a Snapdragon 888 SoC with 5G support, and has a 120Hz Fluid Display 2.0. The highlight of this premium OnePlus smartphone is its camera. Co-developed in partnership with Hasselblad, the Quad camera setup delivers a pro-grade camera experience. Specifications: Display: 6.7-inches Fluid Display 2.0 with LTPO technology and Smart 120Hz Camera: Quad-camera setup, 48MP Main Camera, 50MP Ultrawide Camera, 8MP Telephoto Camera, and Mono Camera; 16MP Front Camera Battery: 4500mAh with 65W Warp Charging, 50W Wireless Charging Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 OS: OxygenOS-based Android™ 11 Fingerprint: In-display Fingerprint Sensor SIM: Dual nano SIM 5G Connectivity: Yes

Pros Cons Hasselblad primary camera for mobile with advanced Sony IMX 789 sensor No reverse charging Superfluid display 2.0 with LTPO technology, 120Hz refresh rate, and exacting colour accuracy. 1300 nits peak brightness. No 3.5 mm headphone jack 65W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support

3. OnePlus 9RT 5G OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 9RT 5G smartphone in January 2022 at a competitive price, starting at ₹42,999. The device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 65T warp charging, 120Hz FHD+ OLED display, and Sony IMX766 flagship sensor with OIS in the primary 50MP camera. Specifications: Display: 6.62-inches AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR 10+ Camera: Triple-camera setup, 50MP Main Camera, 16MP Ultrawide Camera, and 2MP Macro Lens; 16MP Front Camera Battery: 4500mAh with 65T Warp Charging Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 OS: OxygenOS-based Android™ 11 Fingerprint: In-display Fingerprint Sensor SIM: Dual nano SIM 5G Connectivity: Yes

Pros Cons The 120Hz FHD+ OLED display No wireless charging Snapdragon™ 888 SoC for a flagship-level performance No 3.5 mm headphone jack 65T warp charging No IP rating

4. OnePlus 10R 5G OnePlus launched this phone in May 2022. Available for a starting price of ₹34,999 (8GB +128GB), the OnePlus 10R 5G can be an excellent pick. The smartphone runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset and has a massive 5000 mAh battery under the hood. Specifications: Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Display with 120Hz refresh rate Camera: Triple-Camera Setup- 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, 8MP Ultra-wide Camera, and 2MP Macro Camera with Dual LED Flash, 16MP Front Camera Battery: 5000mAh with 80W SuperVOOC charging Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 8100-MAX OS: OxygenOS-based Android™ 12 Fingerprint: In-display Fingerprint SIM: Dual Nano SIM 5G: Yes

Pros Cons Advanced Mediatek chipset for flagship-like performance No alert slider HyperBoost Gaming Engine with 4D Haptics Average camera performance 80W SuperVOOC fast charging No IP Rating Built-in Alexa support Thick form factor

5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G If you are not looking to burn a hole in your pocket and grab a smartphone with almost all the specs, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G can be your pick. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch screen size with a 90Hz display refresh rate, a 50MP flagship camera with OIS, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. Specifications: Display: 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with 90Hz refresh rate Camera: Triple-Camera Setup- 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, 8MP Ultra-wide Camera, and 2MP Mono Lens with Dual LED Flash and Ambient Light Sensor, 32MP Front Camera with Sony IMX615 Battery: 4500mAh with 80W SuperVOOC charging Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 1300 OS: OxygenOS-based Android™ 12 Fingerprint: In-display Fingerprint SIM: Dual Nano SIM 5G: Yes

Pros Cons 90Hz AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support No 3.5 mm headphone jack Sony IMX766 sensor in the 50MP primary camera No IP rating Fast charging with 80W SUPERVOOC AI highlight video Alert slider

Price of OnePlus mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price OnePlus 10T 5G (Jade Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 49,999/- OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Morning Mist, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 49,999/- OnePlus 9RT 5G (Hacker Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)+Alexa hands-free capable ₹ 46,999/- OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 150W SuperVOOC) ₹ 39,999/- OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 12GB Storage, 256GB Storage) ₹ 33,999/-

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus 10T 5G Fluid display: The 6.7-inch OnePlus 10T 5G display has a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, 394ppi, 950 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has HDR 10+ support to enjoy binge-watching your favourite movies/shows. Triple camera system: The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera Flagship processor: The OnePlus 10T 5G houses the latest 8+ Gen 1 chip to deliver a superb no-lag usage experience. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Hasselblad camera: The partnership between OnePlus and Hasselblad delivers an ultra-flagship camera performance in the device. You can click photos with perfect colour accuracy and in any light conditions — the 8MP telephoto and 50MP wide-angle camera complement the primary 48MP camera. Immersive display: The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch Fluid Display 2.0 screen resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels (QHD+), 20:9 ratio, and 525 PPI density to enhance the viewing experience. Long battery life: The 4500 mAh battery under the hood performs well with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. It also has 65W fast charging support. OnePlus 9RT 5G Camera: The SONY IMX766 sensor with OIS lets you capture moments effortlessly. The colour accuracy is decent in good lighting conditions. In addition, there are several modes to experiment with in the smartphone. Battery life: OnePlus gives a 4500 mAh battery under the hood that can stay alive for a day with normal usage. If you worry about the battery dying, you get a 65T warp charging to gain the juice back quickly. Display: Although not as fluid as its predecessor, you still enjoy the 120Hz FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400x1080. Also, the cover glass is Corning Gorilla Glass. OnePlus 10R 5G Display: The 6.7-inch FHD+ resolution and 120Hz IRIS, HDR 10+ display will give you an immersive and seamless viewing experience. You can enjoy OTT content for long hours using different display modes such as Eye Comfort and Night Mode. Also, there is a reading mode for completing your favourite e-books. Performance: The Mediatek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC delivers a powerful performance and can easily handle everything from daily tasks to extreme gaming. Battery life: The 4500 mAh battery will stay with you for a day, handling your daily tasks. If you are rushing out, the 80W SuperVOOC charging will ensure you have decent power in your phone within minutes. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Camera: Probably the biggest highlight of the smartphone is its triple-camera setup. The 50MP primary shooter has a Sony IMX766 sensor to give you an above-par camera performance. With Dimensity 1300 AI SoC, you get multiple AI features such as AI Scene Enhancement, AI Highlight Video, HDR, Nightscape, and more, to amplify the result. Display: The 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support makes your binge-watching sessions more immersive. Also, the 409ppi ensures that the colour quality and details are crisp for you to enjoy the display. Battery life: The 4500 mAh battery ensures your smartphone can last a full day on medium to heavy usage. Also, if you have a low battery, SUPERVOOC fast charging can save your day.

Best value for money The tussle between OnePlus 10R (8GB + 128GB) and OnePlus Nord 2T (12GB + 256GB) is close. However, the OnePlus 10R 5G can be a decent pick if you are content with lesser RAM and storage. This smartphone has a better refresh rate, powerful SoC, and camera performance. You can bring the price even lower with bank offers and exchange programmes. Best overall The OnePlus 10T (8GB+128GB) variant is the best overall OnePlus smartphone under ₹50,000. It has the latest Snapdragon SoC, the 8+ Gen 1, 50MP Triple camera system, 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, and HDR10+ support. This smartphone offers top-of-the-line features if you can give the alert slider a miss. How to find the best smartphone under ₹50,000? Buying a smartphone is easy, but picking the right one is tricky. Due to multiple options from different brands available, you can feel overwhelmed. Therefore, you must sit back and research to choose the one that suits your needs. Many smartphones have similar specifications. However, when you dig deeper, you will find minor differences in specs that can influence your buying decision. Be it battery, display quality, camera performance, or chipset, you can decide your order of preference for each specification and buy. Also, you can look for any ongoing bank offers, discount deals, exchange programmes, or additional accessories to get the best possible price.