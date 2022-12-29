Best Oppo phones in India the ultimate guide By Affiliate Desk

Best Oppo Phones in India

Oppo has become one of the fastest-selling smartphone brands. Their success lies in their high-end specs offered at reasonable rates. Oppo provides a lot of terrific options if you're searching for an Android phone with an eye-catching design and a good set of cameras. However, selecting an Oppo phone can be overwhelming for a new buyer because of the wide variety of series available. This article provides an in-depth review of the best oppo phones available in India to solve this dilemma. Product details 1. Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G is a premium smartphone known for its luxurious design. The phone is small and elegantly designed with glass and metal. The phone's HDR 10+ display becomes fairly bright, and the colors appear brilliant. The device is powered by Oppo's ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12. Oppo's O-Haptics vibration mechanism improves the software experience. The rear camera performs well in daylight and low light settings, while the 32 MP front camera also captures images in detail. The Oppo phone offers 80 W fast charging and has a battery life that lasts around a day and a half on a single charge. Specifications 12 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 17.02 cm (6.7 inches) Full HD+ AMOLED Display 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Back Camera 32MP Front Camera 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max Processor

Pros Cons Sharp 120Hz AMOLED display No wireless charging 80W fast charging Some preinstalled bloatware High-quality stereo speakers

2. Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G The Reno series' design has always been a popular topic, and the Reno 7 Pro is no exception. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro's glass back features a new finish. Using novel laser technology, this phone features hundreds of diagonal micro-etches visible from certain angles. The 6.5-inch AMOLED panel provides excellent color and contrast. With the graphics turned up to their maximum and a quick display response, experience smooth gaming. The new flat screen, dual speakers, and enhanced camera sensors are all excellent additions. The battery life is quite good, and having super-fast charging is a plus. Specifications 12 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) Full HD+ AMOLED Display 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Back Camera 32MP Front Camera 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max Processor

Pros Cons 65W SuperVOOC fast charging 4K recording in ultrawide mode is not supported Bright and vivid display Average battery life Good overall performance

3. Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G The Oppo Reno 6 Pro is one of the slimmest and lightest smartphones in its class, and it looks the part. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED bright display panel. The phone is also decked with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. For power, the phone relies on a 4500 mAh Li-Ion battery that lasts long even after use. It features MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor for the necessary processing powered and seamless shuffling through applications. Specifications 12 GB RAM 256 GB ROM - Expandable Upto 2 TB 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Back Camera 32MP Front Camera 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Processor Display type: AMOLED

Pros Cons 65W fast charging No stereo speakers Curved-edge Amoled screen

4. Oppo Reno 6 5G This Oppo phone has an elegant and sleek appearance. It comes with a 6.43-inch touchscreen Full HD+ vivid display. Store all you want with its 128 GB of internal memory. The phone also has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera and a 32MP Front Camera for clicking stunning photos and videos. The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh Li-Ion battery, which keeps it on for a long time. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 Processor, which provides the necessary computing power. Specifications 8 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 16.33 cm (6.43 inch) Full HD+ Display 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Back Camera 32MP Front Camera 4300 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery MediaTek Dimensity 900

Pros Cons Large storage capacity Overheats at times Sleek design

5. Oppo A74 5G The Oppo A74 5G has a basic design. It has a plastic body with a plastic back and borders around the display. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz, which makes navigating and scrolling through lists feel fluid and quick. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC is what distinguishes the Oppo A74 5G from the rest. The 5,000mAh battery provides adequate power. This Oppo phone has a punch-hole display and a long battery life. It also comes with a Quad camera with a depth lens for capturing realistic images. Specifications 6.49" Inch 16.5cm FHD+ Punch-hole Display with 2400x1080 pixels. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G GPU 619 at 650 MHz Powerful 2 GHz Octa-core processor LPDDR4X memory and latest UFS 2.1 gear 3 storage 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery 48MP Quad Camera 48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens 8MP Front Camera 6GB RAM 128GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB Color OS 11.1 Dual SIM nano+nano dual-standby 5G+5G Connector type: USB Type C Display type: LCD

Pros Cons Well built Slow charging Sharp 90Hz display No ultra-wide camera

6. Oppo A31 The 3D Ergonomic Body of the OPPO A31 is designed for a slimmer visual appeal. This phone has a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. With a 2.3GHz Octa-Core Processor, the OPPO A31 operates smoothly during gaming and video playback while consuming less power. The phone comes packed with many sensors, including an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a magnetometer, a proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. The triple camera comes with portrait bokeh, macro lens, dazzle color mode, and AI beautification. Lastly, this oppo phone provides 45 hours of use and a standby time of 450 hours. Specifications 12+2+2MP triple rear camera (12MP main camera+2MP macro lens+2MP depth camera) 8MP front camera 16.5 centimeters (6.5-inch) waterdrop multi-touch screen with an 89% screen to body ratio 1600 x 720 pixels resolution 6GB RAM 128GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G) Android Pie v9.0 based on ColorOS 6.1 operating system Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery

Pros Cons Thin curved body Pre-installed spam apps Smooth performance

7. Oppo A15s The Oppo A15s smartphone has a 6.52-inch touchscreen display with rear eye comfort to filter blue light and reduce damage to the eyes. The fast octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) CPU and long-lasting 4230mAh battery power run this phone. In terms of cameras, the Oppo A15s has a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera on the back. Autofocus is available on the rear camera configuration. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. It runs ColorOS 7.2, based on Android, and comes with 64GB of internal storage. The phone's sensors include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. Get 29 hours of use and a standby time of 323 hours with this Oppo phone. Specifications 13MP main camera + 2MP Depth camera + 2MP Macro lens 8MP Front camera 16.55 centimeters (6.52-inch) HD+ Display 1520 x 720 Pixel Resolution Battery: 4230 mAh Lithium-Polymer Battery 4GB Ram with 128GB Storage Dual Nano Sim with Dual standby (4G+4G) Color OS 7.2 based on Android Version 10 Operating system Mediatek Helio P35 Octa Core Processor

Pros Cons Budget-friendly The camera could be better Adequate processing power

8. Oppo K10 5G The Oppo K10 is a lightweight and simple model. It comes with a dimensity 810 CPU with a 6 nm design that allows you to switch between tasks while being productive quickly. By temporarily diving into accessible storage space and utilising it as working memory, the RAM Expansion technology provides up to 8 GB of RAM. The quality 48 MP Main Camera with a 2 MP Depth Camera integrated inside this phone allows you to snap captivating images with a single tap. This Oppo phone features 33 W SUPERVOOC charging innovation, as well as superior temperature control and hardware protection, allowing you to charge your phone up to 53% in about 30 minutes and 100% in approximately 69 minutes. Specifications 8 GB RAM 128 GB ROM - Expandable Upto 1 TB 16.66 cm (6.56 inch) HD+ Display 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera 8MP Front Camera 5000 mAh Lithium Ion Polymer Battery Mediatek Dimensity 810 Processor

Pros Cons Super-fast charging Pixel density could be better Good front camera for selfies Wear resistant

9. Oppo F21s Pro Oppo F21s Pro has an ultra-slim retro design and has an orbit light for notifications. The phone has a 6.43-inch touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a high resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+) with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU powers the Oppo F21s Pro. A great feature is it is compatible with Super VOOC rapid charging. This phone has a triple camera arrangement on the back with a microlens for 30x magnification, an AI portrait camera, and a depth camera. It also sports a single front-facing camera with a 16-megapixel sensor and an f/2.4 aperture for selfies. Specifications 6.43"inch (16.33cm) FHD+ AMOLED Punch-hole Display with 2400x1080 pixels. Large Screen to Body ratio of 90.8% AI Triple Camera setup - 64MP + 2MP + 2MP with microlens 32MP Front Camera Flagship Sony IMX709 Sensor Big 4500 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging 8 GB RAM (+ RAM expansion up to 5GB) 128 GB ROM - Expandable Upto 1TB SIM 1 + SIM 2+ Micro SD

Pros Cons Flagship sensor eSIM not supported Good battery life Fast charging

10. OPPO F19 Pro + 5G Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G's compact form factor and weight make it incredibly stylish. The display has a huge 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC provides good performance. It also boasts a 4,310mAh battery that lasts around 20 hours. The phone is equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, two token 2-megapixel macro cameras, and a black-and-white filter. In the display's hole-punch design is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Specifications 6.43" Inch (16.3cm) FHD+ Super AMOLED Punch-hole Display with 2400x1080 pixels. Larger screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%. Powerful 2.4 GHz Octa-core Processor LPDDR4x memory and latest UFS 2.1 storage. Mediatek Dimensity 800U 5G Supports Dual 5G or 4G Sim. 48MP Quad Camera (48MP Main + 8MP wide-angle macro + 2MP portrait mono lens + 2MP Macro mono lens) 16MP Front Camera. 8GB RAM -128GB Internal Memory Expandable up to 256GB Dual sim (nano+nano) dual-standby (5g+5g)

Pros Cons High processing speed Average audio output Fast charging Camera is not upto the mark

Best 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max fast processor 50 MP rear camera 80W fast charging Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G Full HD resolution 50 MP rear camera 65W super VOOC charger Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Full HD+ Display 64 MP rear camera 65W fast charging Oppo Reno6 5G Full HD+ Display MediaTek Dimensity 900 Processor 65W fast charging OPPO A74 5G 48 MP AI triple camera Multi-cooling system 5000mAh battery OPPO A31 HD+ Display Macro lens 12 MP AI triple camera OPPO A15s Fingerprint Sensor + AI face unlock Macro and depth lens Mediatek Helio P35 Octa Core Processor OPPO K10 5G Type HD+ Incell LCD Display CMOS sensor 48MP Main Camera Oppo F21s Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC 64 MP rear camera, microlens and depth camera IMX709 selfie sensor OPPO F19 Pro+5G Super AMOLED display 30W VOOC flash charge In-display fingerprint 3.0

Best value for money The Oppo F21s Pro is a premium, affordable model with an ultra-slim and clean look. It performs decently well in daily usage, and the battery backup is also good. It's filled with high-end specs and some unique features like the microlens and IMX707 flagship selfie sensor. If you're looking for a value-for-money Oppo phone, the Oppo F21s is your best bet. Best overall product The OPPO Reno8 Pro stands out from the rest because of its exceptional performance and stunning look. The 5G phone boasts a large battery and has plenty of internal memory. It also supports Oppo's SuperVOOC rapid charging at 80W, which can charge your phone in less than 30 minutes. Its full HD+ AMOLED display and stereo speakers are a great addition to this phone. Not to mention its camera that captures images in detail. How to find the perfect Oppo phone? If you're seeking the best Oppo phones in India in 2022, you have a lot of possibilities. But there are a few things you should consider first. Being aware of your needs and which features you can live without must be narrowed down. Brands such as Oppo prioritise design and usability over performance, allowing you to receive a well-rounded phone. The processor, cameras, and battery life are some specs to keep in mind when searching for a phone. Oppo provides a diversified smartphone lineup to accommodate a wide range of needs and budgets. The Reno series consists mostly of high-end specifications and are mid-range flagship smartphones. On the other hand, the F and A series are intended for buyers on a tight budget but still have great usability. Product price list

Products Price Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G Rs. 44,990 Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G Rs. 32,199 Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Rs. 37,999 Oppo Reno6 5G Rs. 31,999 OPPO A74 5G Rs. 15,490 OPPO A31 Rs. 11,990 OPPO A15s Rs. 10,990 OPPO K10 5G Rs. 18,400 Oppo F21s Pro Rs. 21,999 OPPO F19+ 5G Pro Rs. 22,490