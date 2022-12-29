Sign out
Best Oppo phones in India the ultimate guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 29, 2022 13:14 IST

Summary:

Choosing the best model of Oppo phones can be a tough job. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top Oppo phones in 2022 and how to choose one.

Best Oppo Phones in India

Oppo has become one of the fastest-selling smartphone brands. Their success lies in their high-end specs offered at reasonable rates. Oppo provides a lot of terrific options if you're searching for an Android phone with an eye-catching design and a good set of cameras. However, selecting an Oppo phone can be overwhelming for a new buyer because of the wide variety of series available. This article provides an in-depth review of the best oppo phones available in India to solve this dilemma.

Product details

1. Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G is a premium smartphone known for its luxurious design. The phone is small and elegantly designed with glass and metal. The phone's HDR 10+ display becomes fairly bright, and the colors appear brilliant. The device is powered by Oppo's ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12. Oppo's O-Haptics vibration mechanism improves the software experience. The rear camera performs well in daylight and low light settings, while the 32 MP front camera also captures images in detail. The Oppo phone offers 80 W fast charging and has a battery life that lasts around a day and a half on a single charge.

Specifications

12 GB RAM

256 GB ROM

17.02 cm (6.7 inches) Full HD+ AMOLED Display

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Back Camera

32MP Front Camera

4500 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery

Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max Processor

ProsCons
Sharp 120Hz AMOLED displayNo wireless charging
80W fast chargingSome preinstalled bloatware
High-quality stereo speakers 
Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G (Glazed Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G

The Reno series' design has always been a popular topic, and the Reno 7 Pro is no exception. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro's glass back features a new finish. Using novel laser technology, this phone features hundreds of diagonal micro-etches visible from certain angles. The 6.5-inch AMOLED panel provides excellent color and contrast. With the graphics turned up to their maximum and a quick display response, experience smooth gaming. The new flat screen, dual speakers, and enhanced camera sensors are all excellent additions. The battery life is quite good, and having super-fast charging is a plus.

Specifications

12 GB RAM

256 GB ROM

16.51 cm (6.5 inches) Full HD+ AMOLED Display

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Back Camera

32MP Front Camera

4500 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery

MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max Processor

ProsCons
65W SuperVOOC fast charging4K recording in ultrawide mode is not supported
Bright and vivid displayAverage battery life
Good overall performance 
Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G (Startrails Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro is one of the slimmest and lightest smartphones in its class, and it looks the part. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED bright display panel. The phone is also decked with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. For power, the phone relies on a 4500 mAh Li-Ion battery that lasts long even after use. It features MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor for the necessary processing powered and seamless shuffling through applications.

Specifications

12 GB RAM

256 GB ROM - Expandable Upto 2 TB

16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Back Camera

32MP Front Camera

4500 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Processor

Display type: AMOLED

ProsCons
65W fast chargingNo stereo speakers
Curved-edge Amoled screen 
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (Aurora, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage), Medium (CPH2249)
15% off
39,789 46,990
Buy now

4. Oppo Reno 6 5G

This Oppo phone has an elegant and sleek appearance. It comes with a 6.43-inch touchscreen Full HD+ vivid display. Store all you want with its 128 GB of internal memory. The phone also has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera and a 32MP Front Camera for clicking stunning photos and videos. The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh Li-Ion battery, which keeps it on for a long time. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 Processor, which provides the necessary computing power.

Specifications

8 GB RAM

128 GB ROM

16.33 cm (6.43 inch) Full HD+ Display

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Back Camera

32MP Front Camera

4300 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery

MediaTek Dimensity 900

ProsCons
Large storage capacityOverheats at times
Sleek design 
Oppo Reno6 5G (Aurora, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium
19% off
28,999 35,990
Buy now

5. Oppo A74 5G

The Oppo A74 5G has a basic design. It has a plastic body with a plastic back and borders around the display. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz, which makes navigating and scrolling through lists feel fluid and quick. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC is what distinguishes the Oppo A74 5G from the rest. The 5,000mAh battery provides adequate power. This Oppo phone has a punch-hole display and a long battery life. It also comes with a Quad camera with a depth lens for capturing realistic images.

Specifications

6.49" Inch 16.5cm FHD+ Punch-hole Display with 2400x1080 pixels.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G GPU 619 at 650 MHz Powerful 2 GHz Octa-core processor

LPDDR4X memory and latest UFS 2.1 gear 3 storage

5000 mAh lithium polymer battery

48MP Quad Camera 48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens

8MP Front Camera

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB

Color OS 11.1

Dual SIM nano+nano dual-standby 5G+5G

Connector type: USB Type C

Display type: LCD

ProsCons
Well builtSlow charging
Sharp 90Hz displayNo ultra-wide camera
OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple,6GB RAM,128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
26% off
15,490 20,990
Buy now

6. Oppo A31

The 3D Ergonomic Body of the OPPO A31 is designed for a slimmer visual appeal. This phone has a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. With a 2.3GHz Octa-Core Processor, the OPPO A31 operates smoothly during gaming and video playback while consuming less power. The phone comes packed with many sensors, including an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a magnetometer, a proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. The triple camera comes with portrait bokeh, macro lens, dazzle color mode, and AI beautification. Lastly, this oppo phone provides 45 hours of use and a standby time of 450 hours.

Specifications

12+2+2MP triple rear camera (12MP main camera+2MP macro lens+2MP depth camera)

8MP front camera

16.5 centimeters (6.5-inch) waterdrop multi-touch screen with an 89% screen to body ratio

1600 x 720 pixels resolution

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB

Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Pie v9.0 based on ColorOS 6.1 operating system

Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor

4230mAH lithium-polymer battery

ProsCons
Thin curved bodyPre-installed spam apps
Smooth performance 
OPPO A31 (Mystery Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off
11,990 15,990
Buy now

7. Oppo A15s

The Oppo A15s smartphone has a 6.52-inch touchscreen display with rear eye comfort to filter blue light and reduce damage to the eyes. The fast octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) CPU and long-lasting 4230mAh battery power run this phone. In terms of cameras, the Oppo A15s has a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera on the back. Autofocus is available on the rear camera configuration. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. It runs ColorOS 7.2, based on Android, and comes with 64GB of internal storage. The phone's sensors include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. Get 29 hours of use and a standby time of 323 hours with this Oppo phone.

Specifications

13MP main camera + 2MP Depth camera + 2MP Macro lens

8MP Front camera

16.55 centimeters (6.52-inch) HD+ Display

1520 x 720 Pixel Resolution

Battery: 4230 mAh Lithium-Polymer Battery

4GB Ram with 128GB Storage

Dual Nano Sim with Dual standby (4G+4G)

Color OS 7.2 based on Android Version 10 Operating system

Mediatek Helio P35 Octa Core Processor

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyThe camera could be better
Adequate processing power 
OPPO A15s (Fancy White, 4GB, 128GB Storage) AI Triple Camera | 6.52" HD+ Screen | 2.3GHz Mediatek Helio P35 Octa Core Processor
27% off
10,990 14,990
Buy now

8. Oppo K10 5G

The Oppo K10 is a lightweight and simple model. It comes with a dimensity 810 CPU with a 6 nm design that allows you to switch between tasks while being productive quickly. By temporarily diving into accessible storage space and utilising it as working memory, the RAM Expansion technology provides up to 8 GB of RAM. The quality 48 MP Main Camera with a 2 MP Depth Camera integrated inside this phone allows you to snap captivating images with a single tap. This Oppo phone features 33 W SUPERVOOC charging innovation, as well as superior temperature control and hardware protection, allowing you to charge your phone up to 53% in about 30 minutes and 100% in approximately 69 minutes.

Specifications

8 GB RAM

128 GB ROM - Expandable Upto 1 TB

16.66 cm (6.56 inch) HD+ Display

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Lithium Ion Polymer Battery

Mediatek Dimensity 810 Processor

ProsCons
Super-fast chargingPixel density could be better
Good front camera for selfies 
Wear resistant 
OPPO K10 5G (Ocean Blue, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
19% off
20,990 25,990
Buy now

9. Oppo F21s Pro

Oppo F21s Pro has an ultra-slim retro design and has an orbit light for notifications. The phone has a 6.43-inch touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a high resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+) with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU powers the Oppo F21s Pro. A great feature is it is compatible with Super VOOC rapid charging.

This phone has a triple camera arrangement on the back with a microlens for 30x magnification, an AI portrait camera, and a depth camera. It also sports a single front-facing camera with a 16-megapixel sensor and an f/2.4 aperture for selfies.

Specifications

6.43"inch (16.33cm) FHD+ AMOLED Punch-hole Display with 2400x1080 pixels. Large Screen to Body ratio of 90.8%

AI Triple Camera setup - 64MP + 2MP + 2MP with microlens

32MP Front Camera

Flagship Sony IMX709 Sensor

Big 4500 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging

8 GB RAM (+ RAM expansion up to 5GB)

128 GB ROM - Expandable Upto 1TB

SIM 1 + SIM 2+ Micro SD

ProsCons
Flagship sensoreSIM not supported
Good battery life 
Fast charging 
Oppo F21s Pro (Dawnlight Gold, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

10. OPPO F19 Pro + 5G

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G's compact form factor and weight make it incredibly stylish. The display has a huge 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC provides good performance. It also boasts a 4,310mAh battery that lasts around 20 hours. The phone is equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, two token 2-megapixel macro cameras, and a black-and-white filter. In the display's hole-punch design is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Specifications

6.43" Inch (16.3cm) FHD+ Super AMOLED Punch-hole Display with 2400x1080 pixels. Larger screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%.

Powerful 2.4 GHz Octa-core Processor

LPDDR4x memory and latest UFS 2.1 storage.

Mediatek Dimensity 800U 5G Supports Dual 5G or 4G Sim.

48MP Quad Camera (48MP Main + 8MP wide-angle macro + 2MP portrait mono lens + 2MP Macro mono lens)

16MP Front Camera.

8GB RAM -128GB Internal Memory Expandable up to 256GB

Dual sim (nano+nano) dual-standby (5g+5g)

ProsCons
High processing speedAverage audio output
Fast chargingCamera is not upto the mark
OPPO F19 Pro + 5G (Space Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
27% off
21,990 29,990
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Oppo Reno8 Pro 5GMediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max fast processor50 MP rear camera80W fast charging
Oppo Reno7 Pro 5GFull HD resolution50 MP rear camera65W super VOOC charger
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5GFull HD+ Display64 MP rear camera65W fast charging
Oppo Reno6 5GFull HD+ DisplayMediaTek Dimensity 900 Processor65W fast charging
OPPO A74 5G48 MP AI triple cameraMulti-cooling system5000mAh battery
OPPO A31HD+ DisplayMacro lens12 MP AI triple camera
OPPO A15sFingerprint Sensor + AI face unlockMacro and depth lensMediatek Helio P35 Octa Core Processor
OPPO K10 5GType HD+ Incell LCD DisplayCMOS sensor48MP Main Camera
Oppo F21s ProQualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC64 MP rear camera, microlens and depth cameraIMX709 selfie sensor
OPPO F19 Pro+5GSuper AMOLED display30W VOOC flash chargeIn-display fingerprint 3.0

Best value for money

The Oppo F21s Pro is a premium, affordable model with an ultra-slim and clean look. It performs decently well in daily usage, and the battery backup is also good. It's filled with high-end specs and some unique features like the microlens and IMX707 flagship selfie sensor. If you're looking for a value-for-money Oppo phone, the Oppo F21s is your best bet.

Best overall product

The OPPO Reno8 Pro stands out from the rest because of its exceptional performance and stunning look. The 5G phone boasts a large battery and has plenty of internal memory. It also supports Oppo's SuperVOOC rapid charging at 80W, which can charge your phone in less than 30 minutes. Its full HD+ AMOLED display and stereo speakers are a great addition to this phone. Not to mention its camera that captures images in detail.

How to find the perfect Oppo phone?

If you're seeking the best Oppo phones in India in 2022, you have a lot of possibilities. But there are a few things you should consider first. Being aware of your needs and which features you can live without must be narrowed down. Brands such as Oppo prioritise design and usability over performance, allowing you to receive a well-rounded phone. The processor, cameras, and battery life are some specs to keep in mind when searching for a phone.

Oppo provides a diversified smartphone lineup to accommodate a wide range of needs and budgets. The Reno series consists mostly of high-end specifications and are mid-range flagship smartphones. On the other hand, the F and A series are intended for buyers on a tight budget but still have great usability.

Product price list

ProductsPrice
Oppo Reno8 Pro 5GRs. 44,990
Oppo Reno7 Pro 5GRs. 32,199
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5GRs. 37,999
Oppo Reno6 5GRs. 31,999
OPPO A74 5GRs. 15,490
OPPO A31Rs. 11,990
OPPO A15sRs. 10,990
OPPO K10 5GRs. 18,400
Oppo F21s ProRs. 21,999
OPPO F19+ 5G ProRs. 22,490
Best Oppo Phones in India The Ultimate Guide

Is OPPO a reliable phone brand?

Oppo is well-known for producing high-quality smartphone designs and photography. OPPO's parent company, BBK electronics, also owns the Vivo, Realme, Oneplus, and IQOO brands. OPPO was also recently recognised as the most-preferred innovative smartphone brand in the premium market.

Which of these OPPO phones has the greatest camera?

The camera of the OPPO Reno 6 pro is the greatest in this list. It has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP and a 32MP Front Camera that captures detailed images in different lighting.

Are Oppo batteries reliable?

The Battery Health Engine of Oppo phones can preserve a battery at 80% of its original capacity after up to 1,600 charge cycles. Under existing industry norms, this practically doubled the lifespan of batteries.

